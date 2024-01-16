31 Very, Very, Very Beautiful Products To Make Your World A Little Brighter

Popular items from this list:
A delightfully ginormous super soft oversize scarf designed to feel just like cashmere
: "Would 100% buy again. The SOFTEST material ever. And it is oversized to perfection. Looks just like the picture which I was skeptical lol. I love it. I need another color." — Heather
"The Reverse Coloring Book," a cult-favorite reviewers love for allowing them to get into a stress-free flow
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art
for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated
so you can easily tear them out and frame them! (Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens
for $9.99
on Amazon for a good doodling option!)Promising review:
"Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." — Carley C.
A rose-shaped ice mold reviewers love for aesthetic cocktails to iced coffee
You can use these to freeze iced coffee or juice to add to your morning iced coffee or cocktails to cool them without watering them down! Promising review:
"I was at a restaurant and they put one of these roses in my cocktail. I knew right then I had to make these at home and ordered these while at the restaurant.
These are easy to fill and have rubber snaps that lock them tight. They come right out and you can even take just one out and leave the others for the next time. These are a hit at all of my dinner parties too! I have already ordered more as my friends all want these in their drinks!" — Siri US
A chic time-marked water bottle with a minimalist look and hydration motivation
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A blank acrylic dry erase board designed to blend so seamlessly with the room
1801 & Co
. is a Minnesota-based, family-owned Etsy shop established in 2016 that specializes in family wall calendars, chore charts, wedding signs and more. Promising review
: "I love it! I got it so fast after ordering and it’s perfect. I love the sleek design for my small home office space.
I can’t function at work without a dry erase board but couldn’t find any that would look nice in my office space which is in the corner of my master bedroom! Having functional office space but not LOOK like office in the bedroom is challenging but this acrylic board is PERFECT.
The black pen that comes with it is very nice fine tip and erases without a trace." — Dawn Powell
A three-pack of starry evening eye masks to add a little bit of glamour to your beauty routine
"These are fantastic vegan collagen eye masks. They feel so good when you have them on and leave your skin looking and feeling so much better when you take them off. These are great for tired puffy eyes that just need a nice little boost. You'll find that with these." — mr. dead
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent, but also give you some sneaky storage
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture. I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever wanted to have guests over and needed an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!).
A set of restaurantworthy shallow pasta bowls so you can plate all your meals like a fancy restaurant would
: "These bowls are great. I lived my entire life until now without owning shallow bowls. I’ve been eating spaghetti off of a plate like some kind of wild animal. My life is forever changed." — JessieMo
A set of three classic KitchenAid mixing bowls in a timeless pistachio color
: "My only regret is I didn't buy these sooner! I love the handle on the top, the rubber bottoms, and the easy pour design. The green color is so cute as well! Just buy them!" — Jessica
A minimalist watch in seven colors so chic you'll find yourself admiring it all the time
"I ordered this watch not expecting to be blown away because of the price. Boy, was I wrong! I immediately put on the watch as soon as I opened it up; It fits comfortably and the band wasn’t too small, which I was a little concerned about. I’ll definitely be looking to purchase other styles of this watch.
Great buy, especially for the price!" — Jessica Kurry
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle as handy as it is beautiful
Its chic gooseneck is designed for an optimum flow rate for pourovers, its temperature settings will let you get highly specific about how warm you want the water too be, and you can toggle the base to keep the water at the precise temp you want for up to an hour.
: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect.
The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." — Emily A.
An oh-so-sweet reusable bowl cover to inspire you to make all your coziest meals just for the leftovers
These environmentally-friendly covers are machine washable and also super handy for bread proofing! Stacy Kitchen Decor
is a California-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade reusable kitchen towels, aprons and bags.Promising review:
"Love this bowl cover! It fits perfectly and looks so beautiful. It’s also sturdy, as I’ve washed it by hand and all the daisies are intact. I also appreciate the seller's prompt communication." — Nicoco
A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be extremely glamorous about it"
Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but reviewers mention that it's handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside, and that they also used them to outfit the sunroofs of their cars to prevent glare. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Amazon Customer
Kitsch's iconic claw clip, well-known for its delicate style and strong, sturdy clamp suitable for all hair types
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag!
I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse medium thick hair and it is the perfect size." — Niki
A set of Barbie martini glasses that were featured in the iconic film
Dragon Glassware
is a family-owned, California-based small business that specializes in custom glassware. Promising review
: "These are wonderful. Feels great in my hand. All glass. Beautiful colors. Would also make a great gift. The Barbie logo is on the bottom of the glass. Recommended to be hand washed." — K. Scott
A dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer
"This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
Two pairs of minimalist teardrop earrings as alternative to the popular Bottega Veneta version
: "I was pleasantly surprised at how quickly these earrings came and in such cute and safe packaging. They were so shiny and stylish, but I chose the ones that were quite large, but very comfortable and will go with everything!! These are lightweight so they won't pull on your earlobes, you can actually wear them all day and forget they're on, they're so comfy!!!
Love them!!" — june d.
A sleek glass-top Keurig pod organizer to fit discreetly under your coffee machine
Nifty Solutions
is a small business specializing in kitchen storage and baking products. Promising review:
"I used to have the K-Cup tower. I was tired of the counter space it was taking up. I ordered this and it works great!!
The coffee maker fits on top perfectly. I love how you can hold down the lever and slide the whole thing. The K-Cup drawer slides in and out easily, no issues.
My daughter saw mine when she visited and ordered one for herself too!" — Emily
A gold decorative mirror so versatile it'll make the rest of your room's decor feel a lil' self-conscious
Check out a TikTok of the mirror
: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." — Rhonda Farias
A Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in a matte "agave green" color that captured hearts on BookTok
Check out a TikTok of the green Kindle
in action. Swoon-worthy aesthetic aside, it holds thousands of books, and will let you the read the way you like best — you can customize it with all your favorite fonts and layouts and organize your virtual shelves to your precise standards. Its charge lasts weeks (plural!!), and it's waterproof, so you can take this BB in the bathtub.Promising review:
"I am so happy to be reading more, and I find it easier to take around with me than carrying my book around. Easy to travel with, and battery life is amazing. I initially was skeptical because I love holding a physical book but ever since I received my new Paperwhite, everything has changed.
Lightweight, and so functional and easy to use. I have been reading books and downloaded so much. LOVE LOVE LOVE THE GREEN COLOR it is so pretty.
" — eileeenie
A sophisticated laptop tote bag so you can easily (and chicly!) carry your tech and all your things
Promising review:
"It’s much more spacious than it looks. It’s very sleek and stylish. I use it as my work bag and I find that it looks professional and has enough space for all of my stuff. I carry a laptop, pencil case, two books, makeup bag, water bottle, wallet, lotion, phone and laptop charger, and other small miscellaneous objects
. Still plenty of space. And when you see carry it, it doesn’t feel bulky or cumbersome. The bag does sag a bit after use. But has held up to wear and tear. I would recommend.
" — Su
A pair of breathable, lightweight satin pajamas that will make you feel like you're staying in a fancy hotel
Promising review:
"These are the best pajamas I've ever purchased. I'm completely hooked. The quality is amazing and they're super comfortable. I will be ordering all the other colors." — Mandie
A set of six rainbow wineglasses to really get some adorable bang for your buck
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses
in action. The Wine Savant
is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories. Promising review:
"Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" — Tricia
A silky Super Scrunchie from Free People, so your hair tie can finally be as big as your mood
Bonus: these are also a great way to keep your hair from crimping in ponytails, since they're ridiculously gentle. Check out a TikTok of the scrunchie
: "This is the best scrunchie ever!!! I love the extra volume it gives my high ponytail!
I have three of these and they are my 'go-to' everyday." — Natlab525
A disco ball essential oil diffuser
Promising review:
"Love it. The disco part is very well made, it changes colors. The diffuser works well. Such a cute piece to have and unique." — vicki231
A levitating planter you can use to extremely mess with your friends when they come over
"What do you mean it's spinning?" you ask, feigning concern. "Looks like a normal planter to me!"
Promising review:
"Awesome little thing. Guests are immediately interested in it. If they are intoxicated, they are afraid that sorcery may be involved. I'm not sure how to convince them otherwise." — Nick Ebeling
An oh-so-dainty initial necklace for a sweet, subtle pop to any outfit
Promising review:
"The best necklace I’ve ever had!!! It’s the perfect size and length, so dainty!
I was worried about the gold fading (because it’s so wonderfully affordable) but it hasn’t — not even a little bit!!! I’ve worn it every single day for about a month now, even accidentally wore it in a pool for a little bit but nothing happened and it’s never been damaged! Has become such a staple for me and my everyday outfit, don’t feel complete without it anymore.
" — Brittany Burrahm
A custom linen puff sleeve top you can get tailored to your precise measurements
Mondo Bellissimo
is a Vietnam-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom-made linen clothing and accessories. It's available 35 colors, plus in sizes S–XXL and all other sizes — just be sure to put your measurements into the note for the seller.Promising review:
"Love this top. It's well-made and looks like it should last well. Great quality for the price. The linen isn't transparent at all! It fits perfectly. Will definitely order from this shop again, possibly even more of this top in other colors." — Michelle Goldsmith
A geometric wire basket so subtly glam that you can incorporate it preeeetty much anywhere
: "Very modern and stylish. This is perfect as a fruit bowl or a centerpiece to put decorative balls inside. It is quite large but it still looks nice with just a few pieces of fruit inside. I love how the design makes the color of the fruit pop.
I've had nectarines, mandarins, and apples in there at various times and they all looked so much more appetizing compared to when they were in their original plastic bags. I'm surprised that this is one of the cheaper bowls on Amazon. Definitely bang for your buck
." — Skytheas
A clear acrylic clutch bag with gold detailing for anyone who knows accessories are the real star of the show
Promising review:
"Love this little staple — it’s super chic and comes in a nice little box and bag — gold chain makes it seem elegant and it’s perfect little box purse for night out to dinner. Matches everything basically." — Emelia
A gorgeously designed Hatch Restore sound machine
Hatch Restore lets you personalize a "bedtime routine" for each night to train your brain to recognize sleep cues and get a better night's rest. Options include changing the light settings to more amber tones to help produce melatonin for sleep, soothing noise options, and sleep meditations and sleep stories you can get in the Hatch app. It works overtime as a touch-controlled smart light, bedtime reading light, sunrise alarm clock, and even a wind down light that helps you get into a healthier sleep routine at night, which is especially important to maintain when it's dark out for so long. Other bedside lamps could truly never. Promising review:
"This was the best thing I have ever found to help with my insomnia. I used to take hours to fall asleep and wake up multiple times a night.
Now I rarely wake up in the night and fall asleep either during the guided meditation or just as the white noise begins. I love waking up gently and not to a blaring phone alarm, and I’ve been able to stop doomscrolling at night since I can keep my phone out of reach.
Highly recommend!" — darcybear