34 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Likes To Surround Themselves With Beautiful Things

Popular items from this list:
1
A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be glamorous about it"
2
The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up
3
A cooling satin pillowcase that's soft on your skin and won't tangle your hair as you sleep
4
A luxuriously breathable duvet cover set made with cozy double-brushed microfiber
5
A cloud-shaped utility knife trio you need in your life if you get a lot of packages
6
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a satisfying throw and mesmerizing scent profile
7
A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor and half kitchen tool
8
A dainty bird-shaped juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes or oranges into your tea, salads or hot water
9
A set of four charming Monet posters to add a touch of calm and sophistication to your walls
10
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
11
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that encourages people to embrace meaningful feelings and try to let others go
12
A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap that dispenses the shape of an actual yuzu flower
13
A practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) you can use to drink coffee or water on the go
14
A tiny marble patterned milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
15
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers
16
A set of shatterproof solar-powered outdoor lights to add some whimsy to your backyard without using up your electricity
17
A cute sunflower mug and coaster set
18
A ridiculously soft and plush blanket
19
A set of six rainbow wineglasses to really get some adorable bang for your buck
20
A cute wireless keyboard and mouse set
21
A minimalist glass coffee table that makes a statement while also blending flawlessly with your decor
22
A pair of aesthetic bubble candles for some real "Glinda the Good Witch" vibes
23
A moon lamp to add some subtly cosmic vibes to those evenings when you're in Homebody Mode
24
A set of pastel matching kitchen utensils because you deserve the kitchen aesthetic of your dreams
25
A subtle glittery MacBook Air 13 laptop case
26
A dainty auto insurance and registration organizer so you can be like "responsibility, but make it fashion"
27
A disco ball planter for any Mamma Mia fan
28
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your tea and coffee warm
29
A set of four sophisticated chip-resistant stoneware bowls with slightly uneven edges
30
An abstract acrylic coaster that adds a touch of subtle whimsy to any room
31
A mini macaron gel manicure kit for quick DIY gel manicures in the comfort of your own home
32
An adorable mushroom kitchen timer
33
A timelessly chic, conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag
34
A roll of cost-saving reusable microfiber cloths