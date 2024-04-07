ShoppinghomeTikTok

34 TikTok Products For Anyone Who Likes To Surround Themselves With Beautiful Things

You deserve to live in an oasis with this dainty bird-shaped lemon juicer and sweet fuzzy slippers as rainbows stream in through your newly-installed window film.
Emma Lord
A waterproof, anti-slip memory foam slipper, a sunflower mug and coaster set and two rainbow wineglasses from Amazon.
A waterproof, anti-slip memory foam slipper, a sunflower mug and coaster set and two rainbow wineglasses from Amazon.

Popular items from this list:

A decorative rainbow window film that says "yes, I want my privacy, but I also want to be glamorous about it"
Not only does this refract beautiful rainbows in your space, but it's also handy for pet owners whose dogs love to bark at things outside. It's available in eight sizes.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Amazon Customer
$8.99+ at Amazon
The Reverse Coloring Book for anyone whose coloring book nights need a delightful shake up
Instead of adding the color to these, you add the lines — sort of like a Rorschach test, but make it whimsical.

Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them! Check out a TikTok of the Reverse Coloring Book in action.

Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." — Carley C.
$9.90 at Amazon
A cooling satin pillowcase that's soft on your skin and won't tangle your hair as you sleep
It's available in multiple sizes and colors. Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase in action.

Promising review: "I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair. I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling! So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon Customer 🌷
$18.99+ at Amazon
A luxuriously breathable duvet cover set made with cozy double-brushed microfiber
It's available in sizes Twin, Full, Queen, King and California King, plus 40 colors.

Promising review: "This duvet cover is great! I have now purchased it in two colors. Great value for the price — it is incredibly soft, easy to clean, wrinkle-free, and great quality. It's breathable and not too warm — it actually feels on the cooler side, which is wonderful because you can get warm but never too hot. I ordered a few duvet covers, thinking this would be my least favorite as it was the cheapest, but instead, I sent back the others to keep this one and bought a new color once the seasons switched over. Would definitely recommend!" — Leah

"I follow this TikTok influencer who is famous for her satisfying home/organization aesthetic. She has this duvet cover on her Amazon storefront and knew I had to have it! And I wasn’t wrong. This is a great duvet. I love the button closure compared to a zipper. Soft texture. Would highly recommend this duvet!" — Morgan Ashley
$26.99+ at Amazon
A cloud-shaped utility knife trio you need in your life if you get a lot of packages
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife in action.

Promising review: "I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
$3.99 at Amazon (regularly $6)
A cult-favorite luxury-scented candle with a satisfying throw and mesmerizing scent profile
It's available in three sizes, in gift box options, in packs of two and in a variety of scents. Check out a TikTok of the Lulu Candle in action.

Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent. I even bought the shampoo and conditioner which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!" — Melissa I.
$19.95+ at Amazon
A marble board wire cheese cutter to serve as half decor and half kitchen tool
It's available in two sizes and two colors. Check out a TikTok of the cheese slicer in action.

Promising review: "My mother-in-law had purchased one last year and I tried hers at Christmas and fell in love with how easy it was to use. We have a lot of get togethers with friends and cheese is a staple appetizer in our house. So I purchased my own and have been using it weekly since. It cuts easily and it's mostly easy to clean. Sometimes cheese gets stuck in the crack but some scrubbing with a small brush usually does the trick." — Jessica
$18.76 at Amazon
A dainty bird-shaped juicer you can use to squeeze lemons, limes or oranges into your tea, salads or hot water
Promising review: "This little utensil is adorable, and quite practical. When I saw it on TikTok I knew I had to have one. You simply put a slice of lemon in and pour out the juice. It looks so pretty sitting on the table and comes in very handy." — Dian Marchese
$6.99 at Amazon
A set of four charming Monet posters to add a touch of calm and sophistication to your walls
It's available in multiple sizes, unframed and framed and in a Van Gogh set. Check out a TikTok of the art prints in action.

Promising review: "I like having multiple prints to choose from to decorate my room. When I feel like changing the artwork on my walls I already have other prints to put in frames. The quality of paper for these prints is very good and the colors are vibrant. Great product for a very reasonable price." — Cajun59
$13.99+ at Amazon
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
It's available in three colors and two sizes.

Promising reviews: "Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand. I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa

"I love this bottle for school and work! it is perfect for me. It keeps me hydrated thanks to the little time markings. It has such a simple and beautiful design!" — biblecollegegirl
$16.99 at Amazon
A copy of Burn After Writing, a guided journal that encourages people to embrace meaningful feelings and try to let others go
Promising review: "I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life. I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different." — Brent Helm
$7.32 at Amazon
A nourishing yuzu-scented foaming hand soap that dispenses the shape of an actual yuzu flower
Check out a TikTok of the flower stamp soap in action.

I've been using this soap on and off for a few years now (I try to preserve it because it makes me feel fancy), and not only is it super hydrating for my hands, but the yuzu scent is just calming and lovely. I'm also obsessed with how light and frothy the foaming suds are from the soap. The best part is that the bottle is totally reusable.
$18 at Amazon
A practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!) you can use to drink coffee or water on the go
It collapses to a tiny, easy-to-store size and you can easily reheat it in the microwave, unlike other travel mugs. It's available in three sizes and nine colors. Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup in action.

Promising review: "I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup. It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup." — ViciousCycle
$19.95+ at Amazon
A tiny marble patterned milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
It's available in dozens of styles.

Promising review: "So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
$16.99+ at Amazon
A pair of waterproof, anti-slip fuzzy memory foam slippers
They're available in women's sizes 5-10 and 13 colors.

Promising reviews: "These slippers are amazing! Discovered them on TikTok and went back and forth about ordering them but wow, they are so comfortable. I have barely taken them off since receiving them. They are so fluffy and stay on my feet surprisingly well when walking around the house. Can’t wait until more colors are in stock to get another pair." — MSumm

"I had a pair of crisscross slippers from VS and they were getting dirty, and these are so beautiful and literally way better than an expensive pair! They are so comfy and soft, and the sole is squishy which was a nice touch! Nice sole and a solid shoe. I will be stocking up on these for when they are past washable! Size 6 in every shoe I own and they fit perfectly." — Marisa Opeila
$15.99+ at Amazon
A set of shatterproof solar-powered outdoor lights to add some whimsy to your backyard without using up your electricity
It's available in two lengths. Check out a TikTok of the solar lights in action.

Promising review: "To say I love these lights would be a understatement. They’re easy to hang, great looking, bright, and they work amazingly!!! On a sunny day, these lights charge enough to stay on from sunset to sunrise. Yep! That’s right! They’re still on until sunrise. These are the only brand of solar lights that I’ve ever purchased that last that long (and I’ve gone through more than my share of solar light.). These are DEFINITELY worth the price. You won’t be disappointed!! Btw — this is the fourth set I purchased; I love them that much. The first set I purchased is over a year old and they’re still working as well as they did on day one." — Josie Elliot-Goforth
$27.99+ at Amazon
A cute sunflower mug and coaster set
It's available in five colors. Check out a TikTok of the mug and coaster in action.

Promising review: "I bought this completely on a whim, and it was totally worth it. Adorable cup, a lot bigger than I expected it to be! I haven't put anything in it yet, so I can't say whether or not it stains, but it's still very cute regardless." — AEL
$19.98+ at Amazon
A ridiculously soft and plush blanket
It's available in seven styles and three sizes.

Promising review: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
$44.99 at Amazon
A set of six rainbow wineglasses to really get some adorable bang for your buck
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses in action.

Promising review: "Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" — Tricia
$49.99 at Amazon
A cute wireless keyboard and mouse set
It's available in 12 styles. Check out a TikTok of the keyboard in action.

Promising review: "Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color! I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me. Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" — Nikki Bell
$40.99 at Amazon
A minimalist glass coffee table that makes a statement while also blending flawlessly with your decor
Check out a TikTok of the table in action.

Promising review: "I’m obsessed with my coffee table. It’s the perfect size for my studio apartment and looks so great with the rest of my furniture. Plus, I get tons of compliments on it from guests! It’s easy to clean and I think a great price." — Alexia
$145 at Amazon
A pair of aesthetic bubble candles for some real "Glinda the Good Witch" vibes
It's available in multiple colors.

Promising reviews: "Cuuuuute. Had to get the TikTok candles for my friend and she loved them." — S

"When I bought these candles I was only buying for looks, but when I opened them I realized that the packaging was good, they looked even better in person, and they smelled amazing." — Amazon Customer
$13.99 at Amazon
A moon lamp to add some subtly cosmic vibes to those evenings when you're in Homebody Mode
It's available in seven sizes. Check out a TikTok of the moon lamp in action.

UMMMM I bought this because it was on one of Amazon's top selling products pages for so long that I was like "Why are people so obsessed with this moon!!" And now, my friends, I know. First of all, it really does look hyper realistically like a small moon and adds a chill vibe wherever you plant it. But it's also just so soothing to watch and have in the periphery. You can control dozens of different colors for it and either keep it on those colors or have them alternate, fade quickly or fade gradually. It's super easy to charge and controlled by a remote, so you can move it off its stand and have it light up wherever you want. These days I tend to turn it on for my designed "me time" night every week, in which I will light a candle, pour a glass of red wine, read a romance novel and, of course, light my little moon. Definitely one of my favorite "the internet made me do it" purchases.
$19.99+ at Amazon
A set of pastel matching kitchen utensils because you deserve the kitchen aesthetic of your dreams
It's available in six colors. Check out a TikTok of the utensil set in action.

Promising review: "Really cute set and the quality is good too, so a win-win for me! It is dishwasher safe. I tried one of the pieces washed in the dishwasher and it came out just fine. For longevity I plan to just hand-wash because I love things in pink! They're heat resistant — I used the spatula to cook bacon and pressed on the pan and nothing bad happened to it. I've had this set for a month now and been using it every day; it still looks as good as new. No burns/melted marks; no discoloration. I have washed it in the dishwasher multiple times and they come out fine. Easy to clean." — Pookie Bear
$19.99 at Amazon
A subtle glittery MacBook Air 13 laptop case
It's available in five colors; you can also check out other glittery MacBook case sizes on the seller's store for more options.

Promising review: "This is the nicest MacBook case I have bought. This thing fits like a glove, and is soooo pretty. It’s not like a tacky glitter, it’s more of a sprinkle. You will not regret your purchase!" — Paul Zuziak
$14.58 at Amazon
A dainty auto insurance and registration organizer so you can be like "responsibility, but make it fashion"
It's available in 10 colors. Check out a TikTok of the car registration folder in action.

Promising review: "Very sturdy and great quality. Awesome design and plenty of room for all the documents and then some." — Amazon Customer
$16.47 at Amazon
A disco ball planter for any Mamma Mia fan
This planter comes with a stand and a rope so you can display it however you please. Check out a TikTok of the disco ball planter in action.

Promising review: "This planter brings me so much joy every day! It is well crafted and beautifully packaged. I appreciate the extra touches, like the fact it comes with a few extra mirrored tiles and that there are different ways to display it — it comes with a stand and nicely braided hanging rope. Every day my whole living room becomes a party :) Cannot recommend enough." — Phil
$29.97 at Amazon
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your tea and coffee warm
It's available in seven colors.

Promising review: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings. As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy
$21.99+ at Amazon
A set of four sophisticated chip-resistant stoneware bowls with slightly uneven edges
These are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe, making them quite the kitchen investment. They're available in five colors and sets of four or six. Check out a TikTok of the bowls in action.

Promising review: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen. They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." — C. Mah
$31.95 at Amazon
An abstract acrylic coaster that adds a touch of subtle whimsy to any room
It's available in two colors. Check out a TikTok of the acrylic coaster in action.

Promising review: "I have received so many compliments on this coaster. It doesn't absorb well but always stays clean even after condensation reaches it. I love it and will be ordering a second one to go on my desk with it. Just a neat addition to the work space!" — ttaylor
$6.87 at Amazon
A mini macaron gel manicure kit for quick DIY gel manicures in the comfort of your own home
It's available in eight colors. Check out a TikTok of the mini macaron gel manicure in action.

Promising review: "I am beyond happy with this purchase! The set up is extremely small and lightweight so you can travel with it and basically polish your nails anywhere in less than 20 minutes. I followed the directions by applying an extremely light coat first and then immediately after setting that I applied a second coat. They have now been on for a week, no cracks/peels, and that’s even with me submerging my hands in hot water daily whether I’m taking a bath, washing dishes, etc. Highly recommend this item!" — Lauren Styron
$28.99+ at Amazon
An adorable mushroom kitchen timer
This winds up and times up to 60 minutes, ending in a loud buzzer. You can also use it to help time work tasks and studying. It's available in four base styles. Check out a TikTok of the mushroom timer in action.

Promising review: "This is whimsical and fun, my kids love it. I tell them there dinner comes from a fairy mushroom forest. 😋 Works great, keeps my little monsters in line — 'Dad, the mushroom went off.' Love it." — Vik V
$8.95+ at Amazon
A timelessly chic, conveniently lightweight canvas laptop bag
This features eight interior pockets to organize your chaotic existence, plus magnetic snap front pocket for easy access to things like keys and work IDs. It also has different carrying options between the sturdy handles and detachable carrying strap. It's available in seven styles.

Promising review: "Okay when I say that this is a sign for you to get this bag, you should TOTALLY GET IT. I stumbled across this girl’s TikTok while searching for an affordable tote while being durable, spacious, and stylish! I am glad I came across this tote. It is perfect for school, and switching it up for work or travel! As an art major with a bunch of sketchbooks and a 16” laptop, I approve!" — Zonna Vu
$29.99+ at Amazon
A roll of cost-saving reusable microfiber cloths
Each roll comes with 75 cloths which can each be washed and reused up to 50 times. They're available in nine colors. Check out a TikTok of the microfiber cloths in action.

Promising review: "I have this problem where I can never find a clean microfiber towel to clean with when I need one... This solves that issue completely. Initially, I bought this for my car, but I started using it around the house and decided that I need one for the house AND one for the car. The towels are reusable, so you can throw them in the wash once you're done with the initial clean. Having them on a roll really does help me out because I know exactly where my cleaning towels are." — Jenny
$26.99+ at Amazon
