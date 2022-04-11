Shopping

15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

From Tarte to Clinique, the drugstore retailer is brimming with your favorite beauty brands.

On Assignment For HuffPost

If you’re a beauty lover, we’re willing to bet your Target runs always involves a pit stop at the beauty aisle. After all, the retailer is home to an impressive array of skin care, hair care and makeup brands — many of which we were surprised to find out call Target their home (MAC, anyone?).

Whether you’re looking for a new brand to explore or are wanting to stock up on your tried-and-true favorites, we’ve rounded up 15 beauty brands available at Target we think you should keep an eye out for on your next shopping trip.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Tarte
Tarte
Rooted in providing natural, high-performance ingredients, Tarte is a brand that makes it easy to reap the benefits of skin-loving actives like maracuja oil, Amazonian clay and acai. Their cult-favorite Tarte Shape Tape Concealer ($30) has remained a crowd pleaser since launching in 2016 — and for good reason. It boasts a creamy, blendable consistency, delivers a full-coverage, creaseless finish and is available in 35 shades to boot.
Get it from Target for $30.
2
Benefit Cosmetics
Benefit Cosmetics
You don't have to visit one of Benefit Cosmetics' 3,000 BrowBars or 85 worldwide boutiques to experience the gorgeous brows their products deliver. Pick up the famed Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel ($14) the next time you hit up Target — it's the perfect product to give your brows a quick run through on no-makeup makeup days.
Get it from Target for $14.
3
St. Tropez
St. Tropez
Tanning aficionados, rejoice! Thanks to St. Tropez being available at Target, now you can pick up your favorite bronze-inducing product and a bunch of bananas on the same shopping trip. If you're strapped for time try the St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse ($44) — it works its magic in as little as one hour and is customizable depending on how bronzed you're looking to go.
Get it from Target for $44.
4
MAC
MAC
You'd be hard-pressed to find a makeup collection that doesn't include at least one product from MAC. After all, the brand is a pioneer in makeup artistry and offers products that make it easy to master whatever technique you attempt, be it a cat eye or a perfectly sculpted cheekbone. We're partial to their Studio Fix Powder Foundation ($36) because it can not only be used to even out skin tone like a traditional foundation, but you can use it as a contouring powder if you go a few shades darker.
Get it from Target for $36.
5
Morphe
Morphe
Though Morphe's built-to-last makeup brushes are what put them on the map, they've since expanded to offer a full line of beauty products including color cosmetics, complexion products and even skin care. We still have a soft spot for their brushes, though, specifically the Morphe Rosé Away Travel Brush Set ($28), which contains all the tools you need to create a flawless look whether you're home or abroad.
Get it from Target for $28.
6
Kopari
Kopari
If you love all things coconut, get your hands on one of Kopari's body care products (many of their products make use of the skin-conditioning ingredient). Our recommendation? The Kopari Exfoliating Crush Scrub ($39) — it's the perfect pre-tanning prep exfoliator that uses a medley of Tahitian coconut shells and brown sugar to whisk away dry, dead skin. The result: An instantly smooth, touchable complexion. Yes, please!
Get it from Target for $39.
7
Philosophy
Philosophy
With Philosophy, it's all about science-backed formulations and natural ingredients. If you're looking to switch up your cleanser, add the fan-favorite Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser ($25) to your cart. It removes all traces of dirt, makeup and buildup for clearer, healthier-looking skin. Best part? Because it's made with meadowfoam seed oil, it won't leave you feeling parched afterward (like other cleansers can do).
Get it from Target for $25.
8
Target
Clinique
Gone are the days when Clinique was just a department store brand — you can now find the luxe skin care and makeup brand scouring the shelves of Target. If you're curious about trying out the "slugging" skin care trend, try the Clinique Moisture Surge 100 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator ($41). It's lightweight, oil-free and promises moisture for up to 100 hours. Take that, dry skin.
Get it from Target for $41.
9
Drybar
Drybar
With Drybar's collection of stylers and hot tools, you can achieve salon-quality locks without ever stepping foot into one. Working on second- or third-day hair? Peep the brand's signature Detox Dry Shampoo ($14), which relies on rice powders to soak up excess oil that may be the culprit to your greasy roots. We love that the formula is translucent, meaning it's universal for all hair colors from the deepest of blacks to the lightest of blondes.
Get it from Target for $14.
10
OUAI
Ouai
Celebrity beauty lines aren't just reserved for the higher-end retailers, as evidenced by Ouai at Target. The Jen Atkin-founded line is a favorite among celebrities, influencers and everyday beauty buffs alike. Our pick: the Ouai Thick Hair Treatment Masque ($38), which checks every box if a good hair day is your goal: it nixes frizz, detangles and prevents breakage.
Get it from Target for $38.
11
IT Cosmetics
It Cosmetics
If you love a good skin care-makeup hybrid, It Cosmetics is the brand to incorporate into your routine. Give their complexion products a go if you want to reap the benefits of skin-loving ingredients but also want to even out your skin tone in the process. For instance, the IT Cosmetics CC + Illumination SPF50 ($42) protects the skin from UV-damaging rays all while minimizing the look of pores and acting as a full-coverage foundation.
Get it from Target for $42.
12
Pur Cosmetics
Pur Cosmetics
Pur Cosmetics may be known as the authority on complexions, but their eye products are something to write home about. Specifically, the Pur The Complexion Authority Fully Charged Lash Primer ($20), which takes even the dullest of mascara formulas and boosts them with lash-volumizing, curling, and lengthening properties. Count us in.
Get it from Target for $20.
13
Peter Thomas Roth
Peter Thomas Roth
If you've ever moseyed into Target on the hunt for a solution for your acne, you can add Peter Thomas Roth's Acne-Clear Invisible Dots ($32) to your regimen. The brand was initially developed as a way to combat acne but now includes targeted solutions for signs of aging, sun damage and more. Dealing with breakouts? The Acne-Clear Invisible Dots contain 0.5% salicylic acid and tea tree oil to clear the skin and kick acne to the curb.
Get it from Target for $32.
14
Beautyblender
Beautyblender
The fact that everyone's favorite beauty sponge brand is available at Target means it's as accessible as ever. Pick up the Beautyblender Original Sponge ($20) on your way to the sock aisle to keep flawless complexion days on repeat.
Get it from Target for $20.
15
Urban Decay
Urban Decay
Whether you're shopping for a gift for your beauty-loving friend (ahem, the Naked Palettes will earn you the title of friend of the year) or you're looking to re-up your own stash, Urban Decay delivers. We love that the brand offers products suitable for neutral lovers and color fiends alike. Try the Naked 3 Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($29) if you're a traveler — it features six wearable shades that can be dressed up or down no matter the occasion, and comes in handbag-friendly compact packaging that's useful for on-the-go touchups.
Get it from Target for $29.
