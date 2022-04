15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

MAC

You'd be hard-pressed to find a makeup collection that doesn't include at least one product from MAC. After all, the brand is a pioneer in makeup artistry and offers products that make it easy to master whatever technique you attempt, be it a cat eye or a perfectly sculpted cheekbone. We're partial to their Studio Fix Powder Foundation ($36) because it can not only be used to even out skin tone like a traditional foundation, but you can use it as a contouring powder if you go a few shades darker.