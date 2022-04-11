15 Beauty Brands You Probably Didn't Realize You Can Get At Target

If you’re a beauty lover, we’re willing to bet your Target runs always involves a pit stop at the beauty aisle. After all, the retailer is home to an impressive array of skin care, hair care and makeup brands — many of which we were surprised to find out call Target their home (MAC, anyone?).

Whether you’re looking for a new brand to explore or are wanting to stock up on your tried-and-true favorites, we’ve rounded up 15 beauty brands available at Target we think you should keep an eye out for on your next shopping trip.

Advertisement