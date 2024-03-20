ShoppingBeautyAmazonskin care

Enjoy serious savings on some of our favorite beauty products, from makeup to skin care goodies and more from HuffPost reader-beloved brands.
Revlon one-step styler, Laifen hair dryer, COSRX snail mucin essence and a Zombie Pack face mask.
Nothing perks me up more like a great sale, especially when makeup, skin care and personal care products are going to be majorly discounted. For beauty aficionados like myself, few things are as satisfying as being able to save big bucks on must-have products, whether I’m splurging on a pricey gadget or want to stock up on staple products for my daily regime.

Now through March 25, Amazon is having a major sales event called The Big Spring Sale — and it’s offering up serious savings on some of our favorite beauty products, from makeup to skin care goodies and even some essential personal hygiene items. HuffPost reader beloved brands like Embryolisse, COSRX, Waterpik and Neutrogena lead the pack, though you won’t find one bad apple in the bunch. Keep reading to take a look at a few of these highly-coveted beauty finds and save when you shop.

1
Amazon
Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence (50% off list price)
Find out why this serum has cult-like status and is probably one of the best-known products in Korean beauty. It's a skin-softening serum that contains six types of concentrated snail secretion that can help improve a damaged skin barrier, offer deep hydration and even promote wound healing. The formula also contains allantoin, which can be great for soothing inflammation and irritation. Even if you're feeling skeptical, it's worth a look — you just might be convinced.
$12.50 at Amazon (regularly $25)
2
Amazon
Waterpik Aquarius water flosser (40% off list price)
This reader-fave water flosser has the ADA Seal of Acceptance, which confirms its ability to remove up to 99.9% of plaque. It's considered by many to be the best of the best when it comes to waterflossers. This countertop system has 10 cleaning settings and a rotating tip that maximizes the pressurized water's reach. It is a great alternative to traditional flossing. It can go a long way with helping to keep your smile healthy and brilliant.
$59.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
3
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer (20% off list price)
This multi-purpose French pharmacy staple is beloved here at HuffPost. This emollient moisturizer is famous for not just hydrating the skin, but for offering the perfect base for foundation and makeup. The iconic formula, which includes calming aloe vera, protective beeswax, nourishing soy proteins and skin-softening shea butter, has been a longtime secret weapon among makeup artists and skin care enthusiasts.
$23.20 at Amazon (regularly $29)
4
Amazon
Revlon Oil Control On-The-Go stick (52% off list price)
If you have very oily skin, then you're going to love this HuffPost reader-beloved roll-on oil control stick. The sale's discounted price makes this affordable skin care solution even more accessible, making it a must-have.
$6.82 at Amazon (regularly $14.49)
5
Amazon
Lee Callus Remover gel (35% off list price)
Make callus removal hassle-free with this popular Lee gel. All you have to do is soak your feet for a few minutes in hot water, towel them dry, then apply a thick layer of the gel to the affected area and let it sit for five to 10 minutes. Rinse and give your feet a lil rub with a scrubber for best results and watch those feet transform before your very eyes.
$11.99 at Amazon (regularly $18.49)
6
Amazon
Revlon One-Step styler (48% off list price)
It's likely that if you're a hair dryer brush fan, you've probably heard of or seen this extremely popular one from Revlon and its larger-sized counterpart. Its styling, drying and volumizing functions make it a must for people who love that freshly blown-out look.
It's set to replace all of your styling tools to cut down on your everyday hair routine.
$33.83 at Amazon (regularly $64.99)
7
Amazon
Kitsch microfiber hair towel scrunchie two-pack (33% off list price)
Dry your hair and look good doing it with these absorbent towel scrunchies. Made with soft microfiber fabric that won't tug on your hair or cause damage and breakage, it can help cut down on drying time while keeping your tresses off your shoulders and looking cute.
$11.17 at Amazon (regularly $16.79)
8
Amazon
Colgate Optic White overnight teeth whitening pens (60% off list price)
If you’re wary of white strips and other teeth whitening methods, then you might want to check out this handy whitening pen from Colgate. It has a precise little brush that perfectly delivers whitening gel to each individual tooth with the click of a button. It’s easy to apply and can begin to remove stains in just one week, though it works best when used nightly for 35 consecutive nights. After that, you can just touch up your teeth as needed.
$25.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
9
Amazon
Laifen hair dryer (25% off list price)
I've sung the praises of the Laifen dryer before, and I'm not stopping anytime soon. It's eerily similar to a powerful Dyson, both in how quickly it can dry my hair and with its versatile heat levels. It features three heat settings, but the highest one doesn’t feel like it scorches or damages my hair. It’s hands-down the most comfortable and straightforward hair-drying I’ve ever experienced. You can even activate a circulating heat mode that shifts from hot to cold air (and back again) every few seconds. It comes with a nozzle to help straighten and reduce frizz, along with a diffuser that helps dry curly hair with ease. Both of these attachments are magnetic, making it easy to pop them on and off. I use it multiple times a week and am always amazed at how quickly it dries my thick, long hair.
$159.99 at Amazon (regularly $239.99)
10
Amazon
Dermora golden glow under eye patches (43% off list price)
Few things are as refreshing as popping on a pair of under-eye patches. These rejuvenating options from Dermora are very highly-rated and can help with common issues like dark circles while its active ingredients work hard to soothe puffy eyes, reduce the look of wrinkles and keep you looking fresh on travel days.

$15.94 at Amazon (regularly $28.99)
11
Amazon
Lumē whole body deodorant (15% off list price)
Ever wish you could rub deodorant all over your body? You can with this special multi-functional deodorant. If you want odor control, simply rub it on whatever area you desire, including under breasts, in thigh creases, behind knees and beyond. It's pH-optimized to help block smells so you never get too stinky and comes in a range of scents including this lovely floral option.
$25.49 at Amazon (regularly $29.99)
12
Amazon
Oral-B iO Series 3 Limited rechargeable electric toothbrush (30% off list price)
Kick your oral hygiene up a notch with this powerful (and popular) electric toothbrush from Oral-B and save while you still can. It can be used in three different modes, has a visible pressure sensor to help the more vigorous among us protect our gums and a two-minute timer so you don't skimp on time. It includes two brush heads and a travel case.

$69.99 at Amazon (regularly $99.99)
13
Amazon
Eucerin Q10 anti-wrinkle face cream bundle (20% off list price)
Stock up on some of Eucerin's most coveted skin care products when you pick up this bundle and save. It includes the Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Face Day Cream and Eucerin Q10 Anti-Wrinkle Night Face Cream, each of which are enriched with antioxidants and vitamins that can help to firm up, heal, repair and smooth skin. It's an easy way to stay on top of your morning and night routines without breaking the bank.

$18.99 at Amazon (regularly $23.98)
14
Amazon
Bliss Glow & Hydrate serum (50% off list price)
Nourish and protect your skin with a hydrating serum like this one from Bliss that will leave your complexion aglow. It uses the power of niacinamide and hyaluronic acid to drench the skin in yummy moisture and pack on some extra antioxidants. It has a lightweight finish that won't weigh you down without skimping on hydration.
$12.32 at Amazon (regularly $25)
15
Amazon
Skin1004 Zombie Pack face mask (36% off list price)
You may look like a zombie when you use this mask, but it'll leave your skin looking radiant and feeling healthy and youthful. It comes with a powder and activator made with soothing and hydrating ingredients like centella asiatica extract and other effective plant-based ingredients. Pop it on when you need a bit of a boost and watch the compliments roll in. Best of all, you can purchase it and save when you shop right now.
$16 at Amazon (regularly $25)
16
Amazon
CoverGirl lash blast mascara (48% off list price)
Have you ever noticed that all your makeup runs out at the same time? Every penny counts when restocking, which is why it's so exciting that this popular mascara is on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale. It delivers long, fluttery lashes that won't clump but give you that dreamy, princess vibe.
$6.72 at Amazon (regularly $9.02)
17
Amazon
Hot Tools Pro Artist 24K gold jumbo curling iron (51% off list price)
Get the supermodel waves of your dreams with this timeless 2-inch curling iron. It can help create defined, longlasting curls and waves on all kinds of hair types quickly and without harming your hair. It can be used as a traditional curling iron or you can wrap hair around the barrel to use as a wand. It reaches a high heat of 430 degrees Fahrenheit but works quickly to prevent heat damage. There's no better time to invest in a new hair tool than when it's on sale.
$28.99 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
18
Amazon
Laura Geller Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Powder Foundation (30% off list price)
This natural demi-matte finish, and color-correcting powder foundation is beloved by makeup enthusiasts everywhere. The award-winning formula feels lightweight and leaves skin looking flawless without looking caked on or powdery. It's made with nourishing antioxidants that can contribute to the skin's overall health while helping it look its best. It's available in a range of hues so you can find the one that best matches your complexion and save your pennies while you're at it.
$25.20 at Amazon (regularly $36)
19
Amazon
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair moisturizer (61% off list price)
This day cream is formulated with SPF 25, so you can get a healthy dose of sun protection while also moisturizing your skin. This cream uses ingredients that are known to be effective like vitamin C that can help reduce dark spots and glycerin and shea butter to hydrate and firm. Once you try this popular cream, you'll understand why it has so many rave reviews.
$11.97 at Amazon (regularly $30.77)
20
Amazon
Vaseline men's lotion three-pack (20% off list price)
There's no excuse for dry, cracked skin, especially when you can quickly and easily pick up a three-pack of this nourishing lotion from Vaseline. It's formulated with cooling menthol and hydrating lipids that are as refreshing as they are moisturizing. This lotion can help to strengthen the skin's natural moisture barrier, locking in hydration and helping skin replenish and heal itself. It's a great everyday lotion. Just throw it in the shower and use it right after you bathe when your skin is warm, clean and most receptive to the nourishment.
$16.78 at Amazon (regularly $20.99)
