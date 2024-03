Laifen hair dryer (25% off list price)

I've sung the praises of the Laifen dryer before, and I'm not stopping anytime soon. It's eerily similar to a powerful Dyson, both in how quickly it can dry my hair and with its versatile heat levels. It features three heat settings, but the highest one doesn’t feel like it scorches or damages my hair. It’s hands-down the most comfortable and straightforward hair-drying I’ve ever experienced. You can even activate a circulating heat mode that shifts from hot to cold air (and back again) every few seconds. It comes with a nozzle to help straighten and reduce frizz, along with a diffuser that helps dry curly hair with ease. Both of these attachments are magnetic, making it easy to pop them on and off. I use it multiple times a week and am always amazed at how quickly it dries my thick, long hair.