Amazon

Colgate Optic White overnight teeth whitening pens (60% off list price)

If you’re wary of white strips and other teeth whitening methods, then you might want to check out this handy whitening pen from Colgate. It has a precise little brush that perfectly delivers whitening gel to each individual tooth with the click of a button. It’s easy to apply and can begin to remove stains in just one week, though it works best when used nightly for 35 consecutive nights. After that, you can just touch up your teeth as needed.