The High-Tech Beauty Devices On Beauty Lovers' Wish Lists This Year

Once reserved for use at dermatologists’ offices, high-tech at-home beauty devices have become incredibly popular in recent years. They’re considered a vital part of an enthusiastic skin care regimen — as crucial as that hardworking moisturizer or glow-inducing serum. Huge technological leaps have taken place in the beauty world over the last decade, bringing us home-safe, user-friendly devices that offer laser hair removal, light therapy, percussive massage and more. Many of them are surprisingly effective, making them the ideal complement to traditional anti-aging products. They’re also a fabulous way to indulge in a little bit of self-care, which helps to make them excellent holiday gifts for the skin care devotee in your life.
Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular and effective beauty devices on the market, many of which make perfect stocking stuffers. Many of these fall under the luxury category and are a bit of a splurge, but there are also a few that come in at under $100 and are just as effective and delight-inducing. Keep reading to spread some cheer with the help of some handy skin care devices.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.