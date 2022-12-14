Shopping
The High-Tech Beauty Devices On Beauty Lovers' Wish Lists This Year

They come at a wide range of price points, so you can find the one that best fits your budget and your loved one's needs.

Once reserved for use at dermatologists’ offices, high-tech at-home beauty devices have become incredibly popular in recent years. They’re considered a vital part of an enthusiastic skin care regimen — as crucial as that hardworking moisturizer or glow-inducing serum. Huge technological leaps have taken place in the beauty world over the last decade, bringing us home-safe, user-friendly devices that offer laser hair removal, light therapy, percussive massage and more. Many of them are surprisingly effective, making them the ideal complement to traditional anti-aging products. They’re also a fabulous way to indulge in a little bit of self-care, which helps to make them excellent holiday gifts for the skin care devotee in your life.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the most popular and effective beauty devices on the market, many of which make perfect stocking stuffers. Many of these fall under the luxury category and are a bit of a splurge, but there are also a few that come in at under $100 and are just as effective and delight-inducing. Keep reading to spread some cheer with the help of some handy skin care devices.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Skin Care Devices

Amazon
NuFace Trinity microcurrent device
The NuFace Trinity device has gained near-cult status in recent years, with devotees swearing by its facial toning prowess. It’s an FDA-cleared microcurrent device that claims to gently stimulate the face and neck in an effort to tone, lift and contour facial muscles and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You can purchase various additional attachments, like a red light wrinkle reducer and lip and eye wand, but it also works perfectly fine on its own. It has five different intensity levels, so you can work your way up if you find it to be a bit too strong at first.
$339 at Amazon
Sephora
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro mask
This high-end cult-fave light mask uses LED lights over the entire face to target the look of both wrinkles and breakouts. Many brands have their own versions, but Dr. Dennis Gross’ FDA-cleared technology uses a combination of 100 red lights and 62 blue lights that work together to target common skin issues. Red light supports natural collagen production, which helps to smooth the look of fine lines and wrinkles and diminish visible discoloration, scars and damage, while blue light targets acne-causing bacteria, helping shorten the length of breakouts, calm red skin and prevent future breakouts.
$435 at Sephora
SolaWave
Solawave advanced skincare wand with light therapy
This portable four-in-one wand uses microcurrent, facial massage, red light therapy and therapeutic warmth technology that promises to reduce the look of wrinkles, dark circles, discoloration and acne while also depuffing.
$149 at SolaWave
Droplette
Droplette
Supercharge your skin care routine with Droplette. It takes capsules filled with powerful, skin-loving ingredients and turns them into a mist that is delivered straight to the skin. It's soothing, hydrating and the perfect vessel for powerful actives.
$299 at Droplette
Amazon
TheraFace PRO handheld facial massage device
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring aims to decrease inflammation, while a hot ring eases pain and a cleansing ring helps get a deeper clean for fresh skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease.
$399 at Amazon
Neiman Marcus
Ziip nano current device
Celebs love this little Ziip tool, which many consider the gold standard for at-home facial contouring. Reviewers say that with proper, consistent use, it can help prevent and address common signs of aging like fine lines, wrinkles and discoloration, and can also help to reduce acne, smooth out crow's feet and support healthy, glowing skin while promoting collagen production and lymphatic drainage. The treatments can be customized via app, so you can pick which suits your own needs best, making it versatile and multifunctional. The device comes with its own conductive gel, a USB cable and wall charger, a padded travel bag to keep it safe, a cleansing cloth and a handy user guide. Consider it the ultimate gift to yourself or someone else.
$495 at Neiman Marcus
Amazon
A blackhead remover vacuum
Featuring a rotating brush and a blackhead removing vacuum, this Umickoo device is the quickest way to get ultra-clean skin. It has three different suction levels and comes with four suction probes so you can customize the experience to your unique needs. It's perfect for anyone who is devoted to their monthly facial.
$44.99 at Amazon (originally $79.99)

Hair Styling Tools

Dyson Airwrap multistyler
If you know a hair enthusiast, then there's a good chance they're pining over the Dyson Airwrap. It comes with its own case and multiple attachments so you can get the blow out of your dreams. There's virtually nothing it can't do. It's a cult-fave for a reason! It isn't cheap, but it's a truly special gift.
$599.99 at Sephora
Shark
Shark air styling and drying system
If the Airwrap is a bit too rich for your blood, take a look at Shark's version of this cult-fave multistyler. With the Shark FlexStyler you can expect all of the things that made the Airwrap irresistible: an adjustable-temperature stream of consistent air flow that promises fast drying and styling with minimal heat damage as well as multiple attachments that allow you to easily volumize, curl, straighten, dry and cool-shot hair to lock it all in place. Like its predecessor, the FlexStyler also utilizes Coanda technology, the same feature for which the AirWrap is so famous. Coanda is the styling setting that reverses the direction of airflow so that sections of hair are automatically, yet gently, pulled and wrapped around the curling barrel for an almost hands-free styling experience. It's definitely worth a shot at a much lower price point.
$259.99 at Shark

Hair Removal Devices

Amazon
Braun IPL hair remover
Braun's IPL device makes it easy to quickly reduce body hair from the comfort of your home in just a matter of weeks. It uses advanced technology to safely adapt the light sensitivity to your skin tone and can be used just about anywhere on your body. Best of all, you never need to replace or refill parts as it is made to last up to 22 years. Laser hair removal works by targeting pigment in the hair follicle to break the cycle of regrowth. After just a few treatment sessions, it keeps the root from producing new hair and, over time, keeps hair from ever reaching the surface. If you're someone who goes to the waxing or laser salon regularly, there's a good chance you'll find this to be well worth the financial and time investment.

Note: The device doesn't work on all hair color/skin tone combinations, so check the chart provided on the Amazon page to be sure it will work for you.
$319 at Amazon
Meridian
Meridian body hair trimmer
Whether you're a beginner or looking to upgrade your trimmer, Meridian has you covered. This kit includes the brand's signature all-around trimmer and a ceramic replacement blade to get you started. The charge lasts up to 90 minutes, is safe for all body parts and is easy to use.
$74 at Meridian
