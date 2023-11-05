ShoppingBeautyskin care Gift Guides

8 Affordable Beauty Gift Sets That You Can Get At Walmart

They make for a luxe presentation without breaking the bank.
Gift sets from <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPeter-Thomas-Roth-Water-Drench-Full-Size-3-Piece-Kit%2F2728109107&subId1=6546fb39e4b0e3ecaf899d54" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Peter Thomas Roth" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6546fb39e4b0e3ecaf899d54" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FPeter-Thomas-Roth-Water-Drench-Full-Size-3-Piece-Kit%2F2728109107&subId1=6546fb39e4b0e3ecaf899d54" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Peter Thomas Roth</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F32-Value-Philosophy-Congrats-Shampoo-Shower-Gel-Bubble-Bath-3-Piece-Gift-Set%2F899660011%3Fathbdg%3DL1300&subId1=6546fb39e4b0e3ecaf899d54" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Philosophy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6546fb39e4b0e3ecaf899d54" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2F32-Value-Philosophy-Congrats-Shampoo-Shower-Gel-Bubble-Bath-3-Piece-Gift-Set%2F899660011%3Fathbdg%3DL1300&subId1=6546fb39e4b0e3ecaf899d54" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Philosophy</a>
There aren’t many gifts that can cause happy shrieks from anyone between the ages of 13 and 103, but that’s exactly what makes beauty sets the perfect holiday gift.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves to experiment with new products or someone who is so busy caring for others that they rarely indulge in cosmetics themself, beauty sets are holiday gift gold.

It’s true that some beauty sets can be pricey, but Walmart has many sets that are budget-friendly while still looking luxe — including many that are on sale right now. Rounded up here are 8 of the very best.

1
Walmart
A mix of scented lip masks from a viral K-beauty brand
This powerful lip balm promises to dissolve dead skin and rehydrate lips overnight with the help of extracts of apricot and evening primrose root. (The product also enjoying a stratospheric level of viral fame, making this four-piece variety set the perfect gift for the TikTok obsessive in your life.) Scents include berry, grapefruit, apple lime, and a minty chocolate.
$32 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A set of rose-infused essentials from a longtime cult-favorite brand
Walmart actually has a slew of giftable sets from this recognizable cult-favorite brand, including a set of five ultra-popular face mists, a coconut oil-rich lip balm trio and a six-piece “dewy” kit that we just really like the sound of. This three-piece set includes a crowd-pleasing mix of the brand’s soap, lip balm and facial mist, all infused with a rosy hue and scent.
$16 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A celebratory three-piece shower set
This festive grouping from Philosophy features a trio of soaps that can be used in the shower or bath on both the hair and body. Each of the tropically-hued cleansers channels a distinct celebratory beverage — a perfect way to toast the holiday season.
$23 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A 12-day beauty Advent calendar from a premium European retailer
Since launching a partnership last spring, select luxury wares from UK-based beauty retailer SpaceNK can be found at Walmart. An assortment of the boutique's brands came together for this 12-day Advent calendar that features miniatures of covetable high-end products like .1 ounce of Kevyn Aucoin’s brilliant Glass Glow lip balm, Patchology’s viral cooling eye patches and Eve Lom’s hydrating mask.
$39 at Walmart ($141 value)
5
Walmart
A shea butter grooming set
This four-piece beard care set includes a special wash, detangler, conditioning oil and styling balm. Each product in the assortment is infused with hydrating shea butter and maracuja oil, which is rich with skin-softening fatty acids and vitamin C.
$45.99 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A hydrating three-piece set
Peter Thomas Roth’s moisture-packed Water Drench formula is practically bursting with skin-hydrating hyaluronic acid, along with a dose of ceramides to help smooth out fine lines and wrinkles. This three-piece assortment consists of the brand’s moisturizer, serum and an eye gel (which is also infused with caffeine to help decrease any under-eye puffiness).
$50 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Eight confectionery lip balms
Each of the eight lip balms in this drugstore pack highlights a different fan-favorite treat from the candy aisle. While the lippies admitted don't contain the most sophisticated ingredients, they'd make a delightful stocking stuffer for a youthful giftee — and a sugar-free alternative to the real thing.
$6+ at Walmart
8
Walmart
A set of ten mini OPI nail polishes
The person on your list who swears by home manicures will have a field day with this abundant nail polish set from industry-leading nail care brand OPI. Each of the ten colors will offer a festive, holiday-ready finishing touch to any beauty look. The set contains .5-ounce containers of classic shades like Big Apple Red and Lincoln Park After Dark along with some holiday-ready metallics and neutrals.
$32 at Walmart

