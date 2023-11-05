8 Affordable Beauty Gift Sets That You Can Get At Walmart

Walmart Gift sets from Peter Thomas Roth and Philosophy

There aren’t many gifts that can cause happy shrieks from anyone between the ages of 13 and 103, but that’s exactly what makes beauty sets the perfect holiday gift.

Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves to experiment with new products or someone who is so busy caring for others that they rarely indulge in cosmetics themself, beauty sets are holiday gift gold.

It’s true that some beauty sets can be pricey, but Walmart has many sets that are budget-friendly while still looking luxe — including many that are on sale right now. Rounded up here are 8 of the very best.