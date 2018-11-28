Heading into the beauty aisle to check some names off your holiday gift list can be intimidating. There are so many products to choose from and it may seem impossible to figure out which items are actually worth spending your cash on.
But that’s where we come in. As editors, testing beauty products is part of our job ― it helps us help you buy better.
This year, to make your holiday gifting a little easier ― and to take some of the guesswork out of your shopping trips ― we’ve rounded up a few of the beauty products we just couldn’t get enough of this year.
From a go-to mascara to a long-lasting foundation and highly pigmented lipsticks, these are the products we turned to day after day in 2018, and if we’re being honest, we really don’t want to live without them.
Check them out for yourself:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.