When gift shopping for new moms on your holiday list this year, your instinct might be to go straight to the baby aisle. (We feel you — tiny baby clothes are almost too cute to resist!)
But we urge you: Don’t forget about mom herself! Adjusting to life with a new baby is no doubt difficult ― and extremely busy ― which is all the more reason to show those mamas a little extra holiday love.
To find out what types of products new moms would actually appreciate, we went straight to the source and asked some moms around the HuffPost office to share their recommendations.
Below, check out which beauty products they loved (or would have loved) as new moms.
1
Mongo Kiss Lip Balm
Amazon
2
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream
Sephora
3
Ilia At Last Multi-Stick
HuffPost
4
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil
HuffPost
5
Weleda Skin Food Cream
Weleda
6
Batiste Dry Shampoo
HuffPost
7
BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic 2800 Dryer
Amazon
8
Get the W3ll People Bio Tint Multi-Action Moisturizer
HuffPost
9
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
HuffPost
Beauty Gifts That Would Make Awesome Stocking Stuffers