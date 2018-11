W3ll People, Sephora, Amazon, Amazon Remember, new moms want more than just baby stuff.

When gift shopping for new moms on your holiday list this year, your instinct might be to go straight to the baby aisle. (We feel you — tiny baby clothes are almost too cute to resist!)

But we urge you: Don’t forget about mom herself! Adjusting to life with a new baby is no doubt difficult ― and extremely busy ― which is all the more reason to show those mamas a little extra holiday love.

To find out what types of products new moms would actually appreciate, we went straight to the source and asked some moms around the HuffPost office to share their recommendations.