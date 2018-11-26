Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
The Best Beauty Gifts For New Moms, According To Moms Themselves

We went straight to the source to find out what products new moms would actually use.
By Julia Brucculieri
11/26/2018 05:45am ET
Remember, new moms want more than just baby stuff.

When gift shopping for new moms on your holiday list this year, your instinct might be to go straight to the baby aisle. (We feel you — tiny baby clothes are almost too cute to resist!)

But we urge you: Don’t forget about mom herself! Adjusting to life with a new baby is no doubt difficult ― and extremely busy ― which is all the more reason to show those mamas a little extra holiday love.

To find out what types of products new moms would actually appreciate, we went straight to the source and asked some moms around the HuffPost office to share their recommendations.

Below, check out which beauty products they loved (or would have loved) as new moms.

1
Mongo Kiss Lip Balm
Amazon
Robyn Malcolm, copy chief at HuffPost, said she loves this Mongo Kiss lip balm because it's all organic, "So if you smother your baby in kisses, you don't worry if some of [it] ends up on their face or body." Get Mongo Kiss lip balm for $15.99 (six pack).
2
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream
Sephora
"I love this thickish cream that covers all manner of sins: sleeplessness, crying, drinking, all the good new mom stuff," said Kate Palmer, head of HuffPost Life. "It makes me feel pulled together and covers blemishes and uneven redness nicely, and it has SPF 30 included, so that's one less thing to do."Get Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Cream for $48.
3
Ilia At Last Multi-Stick
HuffPost
Kirsten Cieslar, HuffPost's director of business development, said that she relied on products that made getting ready super easy, like a multi-use lip and cheek tint. This one, by Ilia, definitely falls into that category. Get the Ilia At Last multi-stick for $34.
4
Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil
HuffPost
Malcolm also suggested Josie Maran's Whipped Argan Oil body butter, which she said is "great for rubbing on your belly when pregnant, and great for after pregnancy all over your body!" Plus, it's 100 percent pure argan oil, so "if some gets on baby, it's not stressful." Get Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil for $35.
5
Weleda Skin Food Cream
Weleda
After welcoming her baby, Cieslar said she used Weleda Skin Food, which is safe for nursing moms. She also said she got compliments on her skin when all she had on was this cream and a little mascara. Get Weleda Skin Food for $18.99.
6
Batiste Dry Shampoo
HuffPost
As Malcolm noted, new moms can go "at least a week on the regular without washing your hair," which makes dry shampoo a must-have. Get Batiste Dry Shampoo for $15.18 (three pack).
7
BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic 2800 Dryer
Amazon
Malcom also suggested a good blowdryer, because when moms do get a chance to dry their hair after a shower, they may only have what seems like five seconds to do so. This BaByliss model comes stylist-recommended.Get the BaBylissPRO Porcelain Ceramic 2800 Dryer for $79.99.
8
Get the W3ll People Bio Tint Multi-Action Moisturizer
HuffPost
Tianna Rounds, HuffPost's senior manager of editorial, said she relied on BB cream or tinted moisturizer to make her feel presentable. This W3ll People moisturizer offers a hint of color and SPF 30, plus it's plant-based, sulfate free and paraben free. Get W3ll People Bio Tint Multi-Action moisturizer for $22.99.
9
Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
HuffPost
For the rare times a new mom can take a full 15-minute shower, Malcolm suggested trying this Briogeo deep conditioning hair mask. "It works well if you follow the directions and leave it on for 10 minutes. But if your baby starts crying two minutes into your shower and you have to wash it out, it still leaves hair shiny and moisturized," she said. Get the Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair deep conditioning hair mask for $36.
