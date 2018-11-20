Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
15 Beauty Gifts That Would Make Amazing Stocking Stuffers

Chocolate and candy are great, but so are face masks and lipsticks.
By Julia Brucculieri
11/20/2018 05:45am ET
Harry's, Sephora, Sephora, Forever 21
These beauty gifts are great for filling up stockings this holiday season

With the chaos of the holiday season about to be in full swing, it’s easy to forget about your stocking stuffers.

But we won’t let that happen.

This year, instead of sticking with the default candy and chocolate ― both of which are delicious and always welcome ― we suggest looking through the beauty aisles for inspiration. Hear us out: beauty products make great stocking stuffers. Things like lipsticks and face masks are the perfect size for filling up a stocking and there are plenty of affordable options. Plus, over the holidays, plenty of brands offer stocking-ready gift sets with mini versions of their products for discounted rates.

Below, we’ve put together a list of our favorite beauty products that are sure to delight anyone on your list. From face mask sets to mascara and even beard oil, there’s something for everyone:

1
Ole Henriksen Cold Pore Plunge Mask
Sephora
Get the Ole Henriksen Cold Pore Plunge mask for $36
2
Pat McGrath Labs Mini MatteTrance Lipstick Set
HuffPost
Get the Pat McGrath Labs Mini MatteTrance lipstick set for $25
3
Harry's Post-Shave Mist
Target
Get Harry's Post-Shave mist for $11.99
4
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
HuffPost
Get Kiehl's Ultimate Strength hand salve for $16
5
Fenty Beauty Two Lil Mattemoiselles Set
HuffPost
Get the Fenty Beauty Two Lil Mattemoiselles set for $19
6
Glossier Mint Balm Dotcom
HuffPost
Get the Glossier Mint Balm Dotcom skin salve for $12
7
Nudestix Metallic Eye Pencil Set
HuffPost
Get the Nudestix Metallic eye pencil set for $24
8
Bite Beauty Holiday Hangover Kit
HuffPost
Get the Bite Beauty Holiday Hangover kit for $12
9
Cremo Revitalizing Beard Oil
Cremo
Get Cremo Revitalizing beard oil for $12
10
Formula 10.0.6 Mini Mask Set
Ulta Beauty
Get the Formula 10.0.6 mask set for $9.99
11
Fresh Sugar Lip Treatment
HuffPost
Get the Fresh Sugar lip treatment for $24
12
Batiste Dry Shampoo Trio
Forever 21
Get the Batiste dry shampoo trio for $10
13
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mini Mascara Ornament
HuffPost
Get the Too Faced Better Than Sex mini mascara ornament for $12
14
Mario Badescu Mask And Mist Duo
HuffPost
Get the Mario Badescu mask and mist duo for $21
15
Lush Perle De Sel
Lush
Get the Lush Perle De Sel bath bomb for $6.95
