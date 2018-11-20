15 Beauty Gifts That Would Make Amazing Stocking Stuffers

With the chaos of the holiday season about to be in full swing, it’s easy to forget about your stocking stuffers.
But we won’t let that happen.
This year, instead of sticking with the default candy and chocolate ― both of which are delicious and always welcome ― we suggest looking through the beauty aisles for inspiration. Hear us out: beauty products make great stocking stuffers. Things like lipsticks and face masks are the perfect size for filling up a stocking and there are plenty of affordable options. Plus, over the holidays, plenty of brands offer stocking-ready gift sets with mini versions of their products for discounted rates.
Below, we’ve put together a list of our favorite beauty products that are sure to delight anyone on your list. From face mask sets to mascara and even beard oil, there’s something for everyone: