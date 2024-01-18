14 Beauty Hacks From Radiant Older Women On TikTok And Instagram

Forget new TikTok beauty trends like coffee scrubs and makeup underpainting. In our book, the best beauty hacks tend to be time-tested, passed down from one generation to the next: Your grandma’s jojoba oil cure for dry winter skin, or your favorite aunt swearing by Retin-A and ample sunscreen.

We recently turned to post-50 beauty influencers and asked them to share the beauty hacks they swear by. From tips on chemical peels, to cheap alternatives to pricey products, see what they had to say below.

Vaseline is good for everything.

“The running joke is I love Vaseline more than my husband. On my last press trip, I took a photo with my beloved Vaseline. It’s a staple I use daily. I rub Vaseline on my wrist, legs, and neck daily before applying my favorite scent because Vaseline acts like a skin primer, and the fragrance adheres to your skin, thus staying on longer. It’s a great way to extend the life of your perfume.” ― Tomiko Harvey, the 52-year-old luxury content creator at Password & Grub

Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Tomiko Harvey Tomiko Harvey jokes that she loves Vaseline more than her spouse.

Beauty comes from within ― and with the help of Vitamin C.



“If you want to join the exclusive club of ‘aging gracefully,’ start now with becoming the person you always should’ve been: You do that through creating a life of confidence of purpose, harnessing your regrets, embracing kindness, and adding a heaping dose of Vitamin C and retinoids to your skin care regimen. I’d also recommend rapidly deploying massive quantities of sunscreen to slather all over your body. Don’t forget your neck!” ― Cynthia Gouw, a 60-year-old broadcast journalist and a beauty influencer

Photo courtesy of Cynthia Gouw Cynthia Gouw's glow is a credit to Vitamin C and retinoids.

Don’t underestimate the power of a full night’s sleep.

“Getting enough sleep is essential for maintaining and enhancing your natural beauty. Lack of sleep can lead to puffy eyes, dull skin, and overall tired-looking appearance. Prioritize getting 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night to allow your body to rejuvenate and repair itself.” ― Jo Placencio, a 54-year-old blogger at Peace Love Glam

Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Jo Placencio Jo Placencio does her best to get a good night's rest.

Get a prescription for Retin-A or Tretinoin.

“If I had to do it all over again, I would invest in my skin care routine sooner rather than later. If it comes down to choosing a beauty item, definitely run to your dermatologist and ask for a prescription Retin-A or Tretinoin. This one product is going to help with hyperpigmentation, acne, wrinkles and the overall improvement of your skin. SPF has saved me from so much heartache. As I approach 50 this year, I wish I had known about the importance of using it when I was younger but it’s never too late to start.” ― Shalonda Miles, a lifestyle content creator

Photo courtesy of Shalonda Miles Shalonda Miles recommends getting a prescription for Retin-A or Tretinoin.

Use olive oil as a makeup remover.

“I come from an Italian family and olive oil is used in everything including my skin care regimen. As I’ve mentioned on TikTok, I like to use it to remove my makeup and to give my skin a natural boost of hydration and nourishment. I know what you’re thinking: Won’t it clog my pores or make my skin oiler? Nope! Its lightweight texture won’t clog pores, making it great for all skin types. It’s packed with antioxidants and vitamins E and K, which work wonders in keeping your skin soft, smooth, and radiant. Olive oil not only helps to moisturize deeply but also has anti-inflammatory properties, making it great for soothing irritated skin. Think of it as a little bottle of liquid gold that pampers your skin and leaves you with a healthy, natural glow!

To remove your makeup, grab a washcloth and a good quality organic oil. The best oils are extra virgin olive oil, coconut oil, or one of my favorites, jojoba oil. Now for the cool part: Slather on your oil of choice and massage it into your skin and over your eyes. Don’t worry, it won’t irritate your eyes or make them feel cloudy. While you’re doing that, run some super hot water over a washcloth and wring it out. Now, put it over your face, making sure it’s had a bit of time to cool down. It should create a steam-like feeling like you are at the spa having a facial…my fave! Now gently take the cloth and remove all your makeup. It’s like magic!” ― Michele Baratta-Detwiler, a 57-year-old fashion and DIY content creator

Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Michele Baratta Coming from an Italian family, Michele Baratta uses olive oil in everything, including her skincare regimen.

Beautiful makeup begins with beautiful skin.

“In the early stages of my career when I worked for Bobbi Brown, I would have clients young and old sit in my chair and want a miracle cure for their skin. When I give consultations I always begin with skin care. Depending on the client, I would adjust my consultation according to their skin concerns. Then as the consultation went on I would of course end with makeup. I’d say 85% of individuals would pass on the skin care and get the makeup, which they would use as a bandaid to their skin concerns. This tore at my heartstrings. That experience kickstarted my transition into educating people on how beautiful makeup begins with beautiful skin. Skin care should always be your number one priority if you want your makeup to look good.” ― Dorciah Sloane, a 53-year-old makeup artist and style influencer

Photo courtesy of Dorciah Sloane "Skin care should always be your number one priority if you want your makeup to look good," said Dorciah Sloane.

Enhance your natural features, don’t mask them.

“My timeless beauty tip for younger generations? Focus on enhancing your features rather than masking them with heavy makeup and full face contouring, the trend the Kardashians were pretty famous for. The ‘less is more’ beauty trend is about embracing and enhancing one’s natural skin and beauty, promoting self-confidence and cultivating a style that stands the test of time.” ― Violet Trikilis, a model and style influencer

Advertisement

Photo courtesy of Violet Trikilis Violet Trikilis isn't a fan of overdone contouring.

Don’t be afraid of unconventional beauty products.

“As a tea specialist, I’m a proponent of utilizing tea in my beauty regime, like in S’Able Lab’s Rooibos micellar water ultra-fine mist, which adds replenishment before cleansing.”― JoAni Johnson, a model, activist and tea blender

Ira Lupu JoAni Johnson uses tea in her beauty regime.

Look into chemical peels.

“My favorite beauty hack is chemical peels. They range from superficial peels to deep peels according to skin type and results desired. When administered by a trained professional, they can be game-changing for the skin, resulting in skin that glows. Hyperpigmentation from acne scars are lightened, and fine lines improve. One of my favorite benefits of a peel is that it results in better absorption of skin care products.” — Elaine Davis, a fashion influencer who runs the blog Square Pearls

Photo courtesy of Elaine Davis Elaine Davis loves a good chemical peel.

Advertisement

Not every trend is for you.

“Remember: Just because a beauty trend is popular doesn’t mean it’s right for you! Pick and choose but remember it’s important to update your beauty look just like your wardrobe if you want to look modern and effortless.” ― FiFi Milne, editor of The FiFi Report

Photo courtesy of FiFi Milne Don't blindly chase trends, said FiFi Milne.

Use sunscreen on your face, neck and chest area.

“Apply a good quality SPF and keep your face and chest out of the sun by wearing a big hat or staying in the shade. Your future self will thank you!” ― Annamaria Kalebic, a 52-year-old beauty influencer

Photo courtesy of Annamaria Kalebic Annamaria Kalebic says ample SPF and a big floppy hat is a must if you're in the sun.

“SPF is so important. I like Trish McEvoy’s Beauty Booster cream SPF 30. It glides on beautifully, disappears into the skin and doesn’t change my skin tone. You can seek out all facelifts in the world, but if you don’t take care of those three areas, you will not have accomplished what a facelift is meant for.” ― Sonia Lovett, a 71-year-old who runs the fashion blog Style Beyond Age

Advertisement

Wear color close to your face.

“Wearing color close to your face is a major beauty hack because as you age, your natural luminescent complexion starts to evolve. Adding colors that suit your skin tone on your neckline or to your lip, will boost your beauty quotient and substantially add life into your skin.” ― Carla Rockmore, a designer and style influencer

Photo courtesy of Carla Rockmore/Stewart Cohen Dream Pictures Carla Rockmore recommends introducing more color to your wardrobe, especially in pieces around your face.

Don’t underestimate the power of Ponds Cold Cream.

“The best beauty hack and one we have used for years is to finish your nightly routine with Ponds Cold Cream! On TikTok, they call it slugging now. Our Nana used it and she had the most glorious skin! As 8-year-olds perched on ottomans bookending Nana sitting at her gorgeous mid-century modern blond makeup table, I can remember her saying, ‘Put this on your face every night and your skin will thank you when you are my age.’ We used it religiously starting in our late teens. Now we use all types of creams, but if you were to take a look in our bathrooms, our Ponds Cold Cream is front and center on our mirrored trays. The vintage rose and powder smell reminds us of our Nana, a vibrant woman who we considered the most beautiful woman on the planet. Whenever we think of aging and how society can be particularly harsh on women aging, we harken back to our youthful minds recognizing the beauty of our grandmother.” — Tiffany Dietz, a 51-year-old influencer who runs @tandttwintalk on Instagram and TikTok with her twin sister Tegan Higgins

Photo courtesy of Tiffany Dietz and Tegan Higgins Twins Tiffany Dietz and Tegan Higgins both love Ponds Cold Cream, a product recommended to them by their grandma.

The cheapest hack yet? Embrace your natural beauty.

“Looking back at the silly hair styles and garish makeup of my youth (blue eyeshadow and frosted lilac lipstick!), my hack is simple: Instead of chasing every new style, embrace your natural beauty. Trends come and go, but what makes you unique is timeless. Thirty years from now, you will be astonished at how beautiful you were. You’ll also be sad that you spent so much time following the ever-changing whims of popular trends.” ― Jennifer Ebelhar, a 69-year-old style coach who goes by @theStyleEquation on TikTok