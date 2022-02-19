Shopping

27 Beauty Products That'll Probably Make People Think You've Become A Beauty Influencer

Nothing but the very best for our skin, hair, and nails.
Jenae Sitzes and Nusrat Sultana

Give influencers a run for their money with these must-have beauty products. We’ve got everything from eyeshadows to the best brow products, nail wraps, mascara, oils and more.

1
Amazon
Stila's Glitter & Glow liquid eye shadow
This'll add a little glitz and glamor to your everyday makeup looks while also coming in handy when you want to sparkle at a fancy affair.

Promising review: "I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS STUFF. GREAT glitter payout with little to no fallout if you do it correctly (apply it after the rest of your eyeshadow), and you don't have to worry about the mess of glitter glue and messy loose glitter. I have accidentally slept in this overnight, twice, and was able to rock the glitter eyeshadow to work the next day with no touchups. And I didn't even use an eyeshadow primer either time, although I did use setting spray. Give this a go if you are looking for sparkly eyeshadow." — Stephanie

Get it from Amazon for $24 (available in three sizes and nine shades).
2
amazon.com
Annatato Eyebrow Soap
It's designed to give you thicker, fluffy-looking brows and hold them in place all day long. Vitamin E and jojoba oil add volume and help shape your brows, while natural beeswax keeps your hairs laying exactly as you left them. Reviewers say this is a pretty good dupe for the Anastasia Beverly Hills brow gel!

Promising review: "I have very thick Hispanic brows and I've been trying to find a brow gel that will keep them up. My brows naturally go down toward the arches, which I wasn’t a fan of. This is the only product I have gotten that actually places your hairs where you want them! Highly recommend." — Allison Osorio

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
3
Amazon
Physician's Formula murumuru butter bronzer
It will have you channeling those sun-kissed beach vibes all year long. It has a cream-to-powder finish with a light shimmer and buttery texture that over 22,000 reviewers rave about.

Promising review: "This bronzer doesn't disappoint. It's a beautiful warm color with a bit of shimmer in it. It gives me a sun-kissed glow with no orange tones at all. The texture is velvety smooth and feels really nice on my skin. I also have acne-prone skin but it doesn't make me break out. Definitely recommend." — Jheneya

Get it from Amazon for $9.59+ (available in eight shades).
4
Amazon
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
It's beloved for its ability to give you bold, dramatic lashes while also separating them to prevent clumping — and for its $5 price tag.

Promising review: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap'... mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money and like my lashes just as much." — Liz

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
5
Pretty Fab Nails
Pretty Fab Nails' pastel floral nail wraps
This darling little small biz is based in Florida and sells a variety of nail wrap designs, stickers, and nail tools and accessories.

Promising review: "I wanted to wait to review these nail wraps as they just kept going! I bought these thinking I would be happy if they lasted the weekend... I finally removed them last night after 26 days! I followed the application instructions (swipe nail with nail polish remover beforehand), and finished with a top coat, making sure to cap the tip of the nail too. When wearing these nails, I bathed, I swam, and they still lasted! One set will be enough for two applications for short nails. I would definitely purchase these again!" — Charlotte

Get a set from Pretty Fab Nails on Etsy for $6.99.
6
amazon.com
CND SolarOil
It not only strengthens nails, but also heals and smoothens dry, cracked cuticles. This conditioning treatment contains jojoba oil, almond oil and vitamin E.

Promising review: "This is like the icing on the cake of any manicure or pedicure; it makes your nails look fresh and healthy The cuticle around the nails will look AMAZING. It's awesome, and a little goes a long way. P.S., I do not write many reviews but I couldn't resist this one." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.50+ (available in three sizes).
7
amazon.com
Revlon's One-Step hot air brush
Unlike other hairdryers, this one can be held closer to the roots and scalp for a higher volume and lift and helps you curl hair at the end while it dries. It comes with three heat settings and is designed to work on all hair textures — reviewers with 2a through 4c hair mentioned it working for them, and especially noted that it helps cut down on drying time!

Promising review: "OK. I never write Amazon reviews which isn't cool since I rely on them so much ... but I just had to write one for this!!! So my BFF has been trying to talk me into this for dryer for a while. I have REALLY thick, wavy, frizzy hair that never dries pretty naturally. I either get blow outs or spend about 20 minutes blow-drying my hair and THEN flat iron it. So I finally caved and tried this dryer for the first time last week. I started out with pretty wet hair and product in it. About 90% of the way into the dry, I thought it was OK...but then everything came together. My hair was straight, smooth, and styled in about 10 minutes tops. I couldn't believe it. I immediately called my friend who told me to try it with my hair almost air dried. WHAT? So I did it the next time and again...WOW! This time I dried my hair in about three minutes...not as straight and smooth as the first time but pretty darn close. This dryer is a GAME-CHANGER. I can't believe the amount of money I'm going to save on blow outs!!! My BFF said it's also great for bedhead and quick touchups too. Can't wait. TRY IT...you won't be disappointed!!!" — Ann

Get it from Amazon for $34.88+ (available in two styles and nine colors).
8
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
AsaVea teeth-whitening pens
Promising review: "I have bought these whitening pens four times so far and will continue to buy them because they really work! I’ve tried many other products that claim to whiten my teeth, but nothing ever has been as effective as these AsaVea Bright White pens. They’re very quick and easy to use, and they taste fine. It takes no time out of my morning routine and makes me feel confident every day that my teeth are as white as they can be. I highly recommend this product to everyone." — Amazon customer

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $15.29.
9
Il Makiage
Il Makiage Woke Up Like This foundation
This cruelty-free foundation has a natural matte finish and utilizes optically corrective powders and light-diffusing spheres to blur and smoothen the appearance of your makeup.

Promising review: "I really like this foundation. On days that I don't need quite as much coverage, I mix it with my moisturizer to thin out a little. It is perfect for heavy coverage days and the foundation brush is on point! Haven't needed anything else since buying IL Makiage. Has me looking perfect every day!" — Bethany

Get it from Il Makiage for $45 (available in 50 shades).
10
Amazon
E.l.f. Cosmetics lip lacquer
It moisturizes and leaves your lips with a glossy shine that's just enough to make them pop without feeling heavy or sticky. Plus it's so cheap, you won't feel bad picking it up in multiple shades.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. Seriously, the best lip gloss. It is so moisturizing, no weird taste, not sticky, not super thick but enough that you can feel it and it feels nice. I absolutely love it. I got it in the shade Moody but since then, I have gotten it in many more shades. I love them all. Blown away with this product and the price point is just a steal. It is so affordable but does not lack in quality. This stuff blows the more 'luxury' products out of the water. I will continue to purchase this product as long as they make it!" — Jaylinn

Get it from Amazon for $3 (available in seven shades).
11
amazon.com
Skin1004's Zombie Pack
It works in just 15 minutes to noticeably reduce the appearance of fine lines, tighten pores, improve texture, and brighten your complexion. The mask itself tightens and cracks as it works on your skin — hence the name! — but when you rinse it off, your skin is left soooo soft and smooth. Reviewers compare it to Hanacure, which anyone in the beauty community has probably heard of, only this is wayyy cheaper, especially considering you get eight packs and a brush with the set!

Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. It was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" — Amazon customer

Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $27.83.
12
Amazon
Bio-Oil skin care oil
It's packed with vitamins A and E, chamomile, lavender and other natural oils for anti-inflammatory and skin-smoothing benefits. People say it's ultra-effective at fading scars and stretch marks, reducing redness and evening out skin tone, and it smells like an expensive spa treatment! It's famous for the fact that you can use it anywhere on your body, making it a true holy grail beauty product.

Promising review: "I bought this for my scars but because of the current COVID-19 crisis I have been washing my hands so much that they are painfully dry. Hand cream hasn't helped enough so I decided to use the Bio-Oil on them and even after the first application they felt SO much better! I'm glad I bought the big bottle!" — L. Strand

Get it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in six sizes).
13
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
Elizavecca CER-100 collagen ceramide coating protein treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like.

Promising review: "This is the first product that I have ever used where I saw immediate results. For those out there that have tried Olaplex at home, it's very similar in consistency but I think I see better results and this product is much cheaper. I shampooed my hair, towel-dried so my hair was damp, then ran the product through all my hair, mostly concentrating on my ends. I left it in for as long as I could and rinsed it out and my hair felt smooth and soft immediately. I let my hair air dry and it was soooo shiny! It is a small bottle but you don't need to use much so I can see it lasting for a while if you only do a treatment once a week or once every two weeks." — Samantha Ellis

Get it from Amazon for $7.37.
14
amazon.com
Eden BodyWorks coconut shea curl defining creme
Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business established in 2004 that specializes in natural products to nurture, restore, and maintain hair. Reviewers with 2c through 4c hair mention it working well for them! It's ideal for wash-n-gos, twists or braid-outs.

Promising review: "If you're a Black woman with natural hair, you're on a constant mission for moisture. It's all about keeping your curls moisturized. This product meets all expectations. Moisture, softness, definition... with no greasiness and a pleasant underlying scent. I used it on my damp hair as part of my LOC (leave-in conditioner, oil, cream) and two-strand twist routine. It just works people!" — Vonessa Ruffin

Get it from Amazon for $9.22.
15
amazon.com
Etude House drying powder
It absorbs excess oil without overly drying out your skin, helping you stay shine-free (and photo-ready) all day long. Whether you have oily skin or just want a matte finish, this drying powder is worth adding to your beauty toolkit. You can use this for your face, for oily bangs and as an eyelid primer! Some reviewers apply it before their makeup while others find it works best on top of foundation. You may need to experiment to find the right order for you. This powder has no mineral oil, talc, animal material or artificial fragrance.

Promising review: "I'm 36 and have had oily, acne-prone skin my whole life. Why did no one tell me about this sooner??? I use a kabuki brush (instead of the small velvet pad they provide) and spread a thin layer of powder all over my face after all other skincare products and before foundation. It literally keeps me shine free for my 18-hour work shifts! On especially hot and humid days, I'll reapply this *lightly* over my makeup halfway through the day. It also seems to have cleared up the smaller blemishes around my nose and chin! Hooray! I wish I could give it more than five stars." — Rebekah Zenn

Get it from Amazon for $6.50.
16
Amazon
Hanalei sugar lip scrub
It uses real cane sugar from Maui for exfoliation, along with Hawaiian kukui oil to restore moisture to parched lips.

Promising review: "This works so, so well for me. I have struggled with dry, chapped lips forever. I have had breakouts of perioral dermatitis that has affected my lips. I am also an anxious lip-biter. Lately I have been trying to take better care of my skin, lips included. This is the first lip scrub I have ever tried. First of all, this stuff smells incredible and doesn't leave a bad taste on your lips. It is super easy to use. And I never see any dry skin on my lips after using it. I have actually been able to wear lipstick multiple days in a row which I NEVER do, because it always used to dry my lips out and look flaky. I will definitely continue to use this." — Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $15.
17
Inn Beauty Project
Inn Beauty Project's Face Glaze
Delivers a soft, dewy glow without any chunky glitter or flakiness, with a sheer, buildable champagne tone that looks gorgeous on all shades of skin. It has a cream/gel texture that melts into your skin for natural blending without feeling greasy. Key ingredients include watermelon extract (anti-inflammatory), kakadu plum (rich in vitamin C; brightens), hyaluronic acid (plumps and hydrates), and ceramides (strengthens skin's moisture barrier). You have plenty of options for how to use the Face Glaze — you can wear it on its own, use as a primer, mix with foundation or tinted moisturizer, and even use as a highlighter for your face, shoulders and collarbones.

Promising review: "I've been wearing this without any other makeup for the past few days and I like how bright and dewy my skin looks! I look more awake and even-toned and I also like that I can use this in many ways — sometimes, instead of putting it all over my face, I just add a few dots along my cheekbones and voilà! Instant natural-looking creamy highlighter (and no glitter)! It's great for everyday use, which is just what I need." — Nusrat Sultana

Get it from Inn Beauty Project for $24.
18
Amazon
Etude House's Lovely Etti hair band
It is both cute and practical, holding your hair and bangs back while you wash your face, use a face mask or put on makeup. And unlike some headbands, many reviewers say it actually stays firmly in place without sliding down or hurting, though it does run slightly small.

Promising review: "I'M SO HAPPY WITH THIS HEADBAND!!! I'm new to the skincare game and I've been trying to make myself get into a regimen. But I have really long hair and I hate tying it up because of the creasing, and my other headbands fall down/don't hold my hair back/start to hurt after a while. This headband is cheap, cute, stays in place, doesn't damage your hair, is thick enough to keep bangs/long hair out of your face and DOESN'T HURT ... like literally one of the best things I have bought from Amazon. I use it all the time now when I'm at home: studying, chilling, etc. Seller also sent along sample products, which are in Korean (lol) so I'll have to Google how to use them, but still a very nice gesture." — Taylor

Get it from Amazon for $5.43.
19
E.l.f. Cosmetics
E.l.f. Cosmetics Glow radiant moisturizer
It gives you an instant glow for dewy, radiant skin, perfect for days when you don't feel like wearing heavy foundation. This vegan, cruelty-free formula has SPF 15 to protect your skin and hyaluronic acid, shea butter and coconut oil for sweet hydration.

Promising review: "I love this product! It moisturizes my skin and gives it a healthy glow! It is sheer but still makes your skin look great! It doesn’t have any obvious scent, which I really like because I have allergies to many perfumed beauty products! I don’t wear foundation makeup; I stick with tinted moisturizers with added sunscreen. This product has it all!" — Gail

Get it from Amazon for $9.94.
20
Amazon
Banila Co Clean It Zero cleansing balm
It's a K-beauty product designed to be the first step in a double-cleansing routine. The sherbet-textured balm melts into oil as you cleanse, removing makeup, sunscreen and grime without stripping your skin of its natural moisture. The results: skin that feels clean, bright, and oh-so-soft. Follow with a water-based foam cleanser like this one to complete your double-cleanse!

Promising review: "I usually wait 'til I'm done with the full product before making a review, but well here I am. Bottom line: loved it. It definitely helps clean my pores and my skin is always so, so soft after double cleansing with this. I really enjoyed this product, and I just bought it for a friend a few days ago because I loved this one so much." — Linna

Get it from Amazon for $17.66+
21
amazon.com
Witty's jade roller gua sha set
They're crafted with real Brazilian jade, and a rose quartz version is available as well. The roller is especially handy for using with serums (read more about gua sha).

Promising review: "It’s well made and has a decent weight to it and isn’t creaky at all. It has really cut down on the amount of product I use since it isn’t absorbed by my fingers. I’ve noticed my face is way less puffy in the morning when I use it and on evenings I like keeping it in the fridge and it’s so refreshing. It’s a good way to start my day and also to unwind at the end. I use it with serums, sheet masks and oils; this roller works well with all my skincare. I’m a bit of a jaw clencher and this really helps to relax my facial muscles. I’ve been recommending this to all my friends." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $18.98+ (also available in rose quartz).
22
amazon.com
Etude House My Lash serum
It promotes eyelash growth and strengthens them to prevent premature shedding. Pair your new long, healthy lashes with mascara, and people might even think you're wearing falsies. Applying this along your eye line also helps soothe your delicate eye area from heavy makeup and liner.

Promising review: "I've noticed new lash growth after using this for about two weeks! My existing lashes look dark and healthy. Panthenol is a great ingredient since it coats the lash shaft and keeps it sealed to outside factors. It also helps strengthen to lashes to prevent them from shedding prematurely. It's great for hair, too! I have VERY sensitive skin. No styes or anything on my lash line! I love Etude House, and am glad to find another product of theirs that I really love!" — Anna S.

Get it from Amazon for $6.30+ (available in two sizes).
23
amazon.com
Meebak cica sheet masks
The sheet masks are made of natural lyocell and cotton cupra, resulting in their silky-soft feel. Meebak is a Korean woman-owned small biz with products that center around the ingredient cica, also known as centella asiatica,or tiger grass, a herbal plant that has natural healing properties and has been used for thousands of years as a remedy to calm and soothe skin.

Promising review: "Nothing is better than these masks! I use them once a week before bed (or the night before an event). There's always excess, which I massage into my skin and down onto the neck/chest as well. Not only do they leave my skin super hydrated and glowing, but my wrinkles and fine lines are significantly less noticeable the next day! I have probably 100 other sheet masks in my drawer, but this is the only face mask I’ll ever use. I have super dry, acne-prone skin, and this is the only face mask that fits my face, provides intense hydration, and just feels like pure magic." — J.

Get a pack of five from Amazon for $9.97.
24
amazon.com
Sdara Skincare's derma roller
It has teensy-tiny needles that feel like a massage on your skin, but users say it helps serums and other skincare products penetrate your skin for maximum effectiveness. Make sure you learn how to derma-roll properly before going at it!

Promising review: "My derma roller arrived very quickly and was packaged to perfection. I've only used it less than a week and can already see a difference in my skin. I primarily purchased this to help my hyperpigmentation serums sink into my skin deeper, which it's totally doing! My dark spots have already started to lighten with only three uses (I use the roller every other day). I was worried about the pain this would cause, but it's really not that bad — kind of just feels like a sunburn for a couple of minutes afterward, but my serums help to soothe it quickly. If you're on the fence about purchasing this...just do it! You won't regret it." — lmarvin

Get it from Amazon for $14.97.
25
amazon.com
Lime Crime Unicorn hair dye
It lets you achieve your dream of sporting a colorful mane, minus the expense (and time) of a salon trip. This semi-permanent dye is vegan and cruelty-free and doesn't cause any damage — it even works well on dark hair.

Promising review: "I’m so in love with my unicorn hair! I went from a dull silver/rose to a gorgeous vibrant magenta! Never going back to the other semi permanent brands I've used in the past. Lime Crime Unicorn Hair is my new bestie! I bought the Chocolate Covered Cherry and left it on for two hours but it washed out beautifully and my hair was silky smooth! It smells amazing too which makes coloring much more pleasant. So far I've only washed it once in warm water since coloring and the color is still just as vibrant!" — Mysti Moon

Get it from Amazon for $17 (available in five shades).
26
Amazon
E.l.f. Cosmetics Luminous Putty Primer
Promising reviews: "I saw this primer on Tiktok — women were saying how good this was, so I gave it a try. And it is fabulous!!! Never before has anything made my makeup stay on longer and look more flawless than this primer. Goes on nice and does exactly what it claims." — Susan zimmer

"Lightweight yet leaves a glowy veil without too much shimmer. I’m over 70 and my makeup lasted over 10 hours. Highly recommend this product." — Kathy

Get it from Amazon for $7.06.
27
Amazon
The Flick Stick Winged Eyeliner Stamp
Promising review: "Best eyeliner ever. Stuff lasts forever. Even if you don't want to wing every time, the other side of pen stays on all day. I used to have to buy a new liner every other month and now I can go [several months]." — Tina

Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
