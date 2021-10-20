Beauty And Makeup Gifts $25 And Under, Just In Time For The Holidays

Holiday shopping can be a real harbinger of stress, especially this year, as we’re all urged to get our shopping done early because of major shipping delays. If you’re looking to get the beauty lover in your life a little something this year, holiday gift sets can be a great solution, and they’re already available for purchase. Perfect for stuffing stockings, pre-season gifting or as a way to treat yourself for all that you do, these gift sets for $25 and under are an economical and fun-sized way to partake in all things makeup and beauty.