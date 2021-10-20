Shopping

Beauty And Makeup Gifts $25 And Under, Just In Time For The Holidays

These limited-edition gift sets include lipsticks, mascaras, nail polishes and other products for hair and skin care.

Holiday shopping can be a real harbinger of stress, especially this year, as we’re all urged to get our shopping done early because of major shipping delays. If you’re looking to get the beauty lover in your life a little something this year, holiday gift sets can be a great solution, and they’re already available for purchase. Perfect for stuffing stockings, pre-season gifting or as a way to treat yourself for all that you do, these gift sets for $25 and under are an economical and fun-sized way to partake in all things makeup and beauty.

Like most good things, these exclusive and limited-edition items will come to an end, so stock up now to avoid facing those dreaded delivery delays and out-of-stock banners. Shop our beauty lovers’ approved gift sets here.

Everything you need for beautifully defined eyes with an "herbaceous twist"
Milk Cosmetics
Transport yourself to Studio 54 and throw on your best platform shoes, because Milk Cosmetics’ Disco Mix gift set contains full-sized versions of their Kush volumizing mascara and liquid eyeliner. Both products that make up this groovy duo are infused with nourishing hemp seed oil for a smooth application and healthy looking lashes -- plus you get a super cute makeup pouch, too.

Get it from Sephora for $25 (a $47 value).
Beautiful lacquered nail polish in delicious candy colors
Sephora
The Proud nail polish set from Relationship Status will give you some ultra glossy digits that you can proudly show off. Free from any parabens, formaldehydes and phthalates, this long-lasting and chip-free polish will give you a vibrant pop of color no matter the season.

Get it from Sephora for $22 (a $44 value).
A sure-fire way to get a flawless makeup application, every time
Sephora
If you still have yet to discover the bouncy and blendable world of the Beauty Blender makeup sponge, this gift set is the perfect introduction. This egg-shaped wonder makes applying and blending all your liquid and cream makeup products an absolute breeze -- not to mention the nearly flawless, airbrushed finish that it leaves in its wake. Get a solid charcoal cleanser, silicone cleaning pad and a breathable travel case to store and clean this one-of-a-kind makeup sponge.

Get it from Sephora for $20 (a $29 value).
Smooth skin and full brow essentials in one pint-sized value set
Sephora
Just because the sun is making less of an appearance these days doesn't mean you can't still have that subtle sun-kissed glow. This gift set includes the Hoola matte bronzer, an ultra blendable and natural looking formula, as well as Gimme Brow to give your eyebrows that extra boost. Not to mention, it's also got long-time Benefit Cosmetics favorite the Porefessional blurring primer, for a makeup application that lasts all holiday season long.

Get it from Sephora for $20 (a $44 value).
Multiple lip looks in one universally flattering Divine Rose shade
Sephora
Get everything you need to achieve a romantic, dusty rose lip look in one beautiful kit from Pat McGrath Labs. You'll have the option to use the richly pigmented, modern matte finish of the MatteTrance lipstick or the high shine Lust Gloss. Plus, the PermaGel Ultra lip pencil is a non-feathering and long lasting formula that can line and contour your lip shape on its own, or be used with another lip product.

Get it from Sephora for $25.
Perfectly primed skin from the Porefessionals at Benefit Cosmetics
Sephora
Prime your skin and touch up your makeup on the go with this well-loved pair from Benefit Cosmetics. The silky texture of this blurring primer helps to fill in pores and provides the perfect base for foundation to grip onto to for a long-lasting wear. Follow up with the Super Setter setting spray to lock in and refresh any makeup look.

Get it from Sephora for $15 (a $28 value).
Say "bye bye" to a creasing, dehydrated under-eye
Sephora
Tarte Cosmetics clinches the title again for best concealer, and this time it's in a convenient kit alongside the brand's Surfer Curl nourishing mascara. If Tarte's Shape Tape concealer was too drying or full-coverage for you, this Hydrocealer combines the power of marine plants, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to hydrate, firm and reduce the appearance of fine lines. It's the perfect formula for a crease-free and comfortable wear that won't budge no matter how much you laugh and smile.

Get it from Sephora for $25.
Bigger is better when it comes to lips and lashes
Sephora
This duo contains two of the most iconic volumizing products from Too Faced, now in the perfect size for your car, purse or travel bag. Better Than Sex mascara dramatically thickens, lengthens and curls lashes in one generous swipe, while the Lip Injection Extreme lip plumper instantly enhances the size of your pout without any needles.

Get it from Sephora for $24.
Great skin and hair in one packed-to-the-brim box
Dermstore
Sample this eight-piece bundle of travel-sized skin and hair care products, handpicked by the beauty pros at Dermstore. Experience a more even skin tone with the Caudalíe Vinoperfect Radiance serum, which targets dark spots and textural irregularities, while flaunting your luscious locks thanks to the restorative and deep conditioning mask by Briogeo.

Get it from Dermstore for $24.99 (a $100 value).
Take a brow with this ultra defining brow pencil set
Sephora
Precise application and an ultra-long wear time are what you can expect from these full- and mini-sized ultra fine brow pencils from Benefit Cosmetics. Get naturally defined brows with this non-waxy formula that resists both sweat and water. Plus, it comes with an adorable collector's tin exclusively for the holidays.

Get it from Sephora for $24 (a $38 value).
Get festive red lips for the holidays
Sephora
Nothing says classic like a bold red lip, and now you can have all the fixings to achieve a long-lasting and flattering lip look in one fun-sized trio from Pat McGrath Labs. The lightweight matte finish of the MatteTrance lipstick is comfortable and pigmented while the silky texture of the Lust Gloss gives off a pink pearlescent finish -- perfect as a lipstick topper or worn on its own. Plus, the waterproof and smudge-proof formula of the PermaGel Ultra lip pencil means you can eat Christmas cookies to your heart's content without ever ruining your lipstick.

Get it from Sephora for $25.
Overnight masks for your lips because they need love, too
Sephora
Give your lips the kind of treatment they deserve with this exclusive Midnight Mini set from Laneige, featuring deluxe-sized moisture-locking balms in five different juicy flavors like sweet candy and gummy bear. The nourishing texture of each of these lip masks helps to smooth away fine lines on the lips, while a moisture-wrapping technology keeps lips hydrated and supple.

Get it from Sephora for $18.
The kit that helps you smell your way to your favorite scent
Sephora
The Bestsellers perfume discovery kit not only contains seven of Sephora's top favorite fragrances, it also includes a scent certificate that you can trade in for a travel-sized version of your personal favorite from the collection. Sample perfume offerings from the likes of Tom Ford, Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent and keep these small fragrances handy in your purse or suitcase.

Get it from Sephora for $25 (a $55 value).
Five glorious favorites just for your travel bag
Ulta
Soap and Glory's bestselling favorites are shrunk down to mini size so you can have ridiculously smooth skin and plump, glossy lips wherever you go. Enjoy a creamy and zesty scented shower gel, an indulgent body scrub that uses shea and sweet almond oil, and an award-winning body butter that contains vitamin E and rosehip oil -- just to name a glorious and soapy few.

Get it from Ulta for $16.99.
This gift set will give you your best resting peach face
Kohl's
The silky and lightweight texture of this full size cream blush from Fenty Beauty will make your chalky, patchy blushes cower in fear. This sheer yet buildable formula melts into the skin and leaves a light dewy finish that is perfect for everyday wear. Paired with an adorable mini Gloss Bomb lip gloss in a nourishing peach shade, you may just feel like Rihanna herself.

Get it from Fenty Beauty for $25 (a $31 value).
Bite-sized, rich-smelling fragrances for your purse
Sephora
If floral, sensual and complex are the adjectives you use to describe your ideal perfume, then this rollerball collection from Nest is just for you. The set includes three different luxurious fragrances that capture notes of frangipani, bergamot, apricot and Himalayan jasmine. These perfumes are perfect to pop in your purse or your desk at work or as a way to test the Nest line of fragrances if you haven't before.

Get it from Sephora for $22.
Three juicy sheer shades that feel great to wear
Honest Beauty
Enjoy the best of both worlds and get everyday sheer color with the moisturizing formula of a lip balm. Honest Beauty, a company dedicated to creating clean and sustainable products, collected three of their besselling shades and popped them into one adorable gift set. Each tinted balm contains nourishing avocado oil and antioxidant-rich pomegranate extract to keep lips smooth and hydrated.

Get it from Honest for $20.
