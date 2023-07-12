ShoppingBeautyPrime Day 2023

31 Beauty Products That Reviewers Over 40 Love (And They’re On Sale For Prime Day)

Because people of all generations can get behind products that actually do what they say they will — especially with savings like these.
Becca Glasser-Baker

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
An anti-humidity spray for 30% off
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.

Price:$19.60 (originally $28)
2
amazon.com
A Schick Silk dermaplaning razor for 37% off
Promising review: "Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am hooked! I am 58 years old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin....this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic! Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" —Cisami

Price:$4.74+ for three (originally $7.49+; also available in nine-pack)
3
Amazon
An overnight lip mask for 30% off
Upon the recommendation of a friend, I tried this product, and after the first use, I wasn't blown away, but as I continued to use this, I fell in love with this product. So much so that I quite literally chased down the gift set in 2021, and I am so glad I did. At home, I have at least five different flavors of these, and I use them EVERY SINGLE DAY. I never thought a lip mask would actually change my life, but this one did, and I cannot live without it.

Promising reviews: "I’ve bought several of these. It’s popular with the teen crowd, so I am an outlier. At 51, I use this at night around my lips. Really softens the pinched look that can come with age. I like the scent too! A little teeny but I’ll take it." —EJF

Price: $16.80 (originally $24; available in six flavors)
4
amazon.com
A cuticle oil for 20% off to help your nails recover from one too many gel manis
Promising review: "My whole life I had peeling thin splitting nails from the time I was 20 until now in my 40’s. I had enough when I looked down at my nails and saw that 9 out of 10 nails were peeled back several layers. They were sensitive because of how thin they were. I did much research and bought this product after trying numerous products at the local drugstore. I am not one to typically write reviews but this IS a miracle product for me. After 1 month of applying this product at least 3 times a day or more ALL of my breakage is gone and I can actually say I have nails!!!!! I am so pleased! All my life I thought I had some kind of vitamin deficiency but my nails were just dry!!! I am a nurse so I wash my hands 50 times a day! I wish I had taken a before picture. I actually French manicured my new nails yesterday and a couple nurses at work noticed!!! Yay!" —Amazon Customer

Price: $21.11+ for four (originally $26.39+; available in four sizes)
5
Taylor Miller / BuzzFeed
A soft MakeUp Eraser for 30% off
Promising review: "I'm impressed. The Makeup Eraser removes my makeup easily and completely. I wear waterproof mascara, water-resistant foundation, and fairly heavy eyeshadow and brow powder. I was tired of using up cotton pads and remover liquid to get my makeup off at the end of the day — it was time-consuming, expensive, and not always effective. This cloth and some warm water solves the problem. I'm 60 years old and I try not to subject my skin to undue pulling and stretching. The Makeup Eraser requires only a gentle circular motion, and maybe a little extra wiping right at the eyelash edge. My face comes out makeup free and gently exfoliated, ready for moisturizer. What a great product!" —A. Hawley

Price: $14 (originally $20; available in 13 colors)Read Buzzfeed's MakeUp Eraser review as well as our deep dive into the best makeup remover (the MakeUp Eraser won as our mid-price pick).
6
amazon.com
A bottle of the iconic Olaplex No. 3 for 20% off
Promising review: "For the price of this small bottle I had very high expectations, and it truly delivered! This is not a hair conditioner. As it says on the bottle, it is a 'hair bonder.' I am 55 years old and I dye my gray Asian hair every 3–4 weeks. This makes my hair very frizzy and dry-looking no matter how much I condition. After using this twice — I washed my hair first, towel dried it, applied Olaplex, left it on for 10–15 minutes each time, did a quick rinse, towel dried it, and then blow dried it — the result is just amazing! No more frizz and fly-away hair. That was two days ago and still looks good." —SusannaF

Price: $24 (originally $30)
7
amazon.com
A lightweight primer for 50% off
Promising review: "I won! This primer not only has a pleasant, light, and delicate smell, but it actually works very well too. I have a really oily T-zone and and really dry aging skin everywhere else. Somehow this primer seemed to do whatever my skin needed to keep the makeup in place. I live in a very humid, sub-tropical climate so finding a primer that holds up in nearly 100% humidity is amazing! I had two events to attend two nights in a row and they both lasted too long....hours! My makeup looked as good at the end of the night as it looked when I first put it on and set it that morning. It also made my skin feel so soft. I've been wearing it most of the time without adding any makeup and it really improves the look of my 64-year-old skin. Try it. I think you'll be as pleasantly surprised as I have been." —JanJan

Price: $8.50 (originally $17)
8
amazon.com
And an eye primer for 44% off to help keep your eye makeup looking flawless all day
Promising review: "I feel so stupid...I'm 65 years old and have always been annoyed by the fact that by mid-afternoon, my upper lids would be oily, shiny and sporting a stripe from my eye liner. I didn't think there was a cure. Then stumbled upon the idea of using a primer/foundation designed for the eyelids. What? How BRILLIANT!! Who would have thought? I dipped my toe into the water and purchased one tube of the Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer. I don't use eye shadow on my lids, but I do use it as a liner on my lower lashes. (I add water to compressed eye shadow and put it on my skin with a sponge-end pencil thing). This stuff ROCKS!! At the end of a hot Texas day, my lids are still as fresh and dry as they were at 6 a.m. And it only takes a pinhead-sized drop to cover one entire lid from lashes to eyebrow, with enough left to cover the lower lid area as well. It's creamy, but dries very quickly. Awesome! The only thing that keeps this product from being 100% perfect is that it has a chemical smell when you first put it on...BUT...after a few minutes, the smell is gone and my eye makeup looks impeccable for 12+ hours. Obviously, I highly recommend this product. They've found a lifetime customer with me." —ShortieTX

Price:$11.19 (originally $20)
9
amazon.com
An iconic Stila waterproof eyeliner for 50% off
Promising reviews: "I had never used a liquid eyeliner before this one. I'm 68 years old and was a little hesitant to try a liquid. I love it. It is so easy to apply. I can get a thin line so I don't look overly made up. Love it." —D'Angelee"This is the best liquid eye liner I've ever used. I'm 40+ years old and I've tried a lot of them. I have oily eyelids (yep, I admit it). Crayon eyeliners and even other liquid eye liners always ended up smudged by midday and I would look like a panda bear. Plus, when I was using other liners, I always wondered why it was that my eyes would be so red and itchy every day. Since Stila, that all went away. It's pricey, yes, but for me, it's the only one." —Cecelia

Price: $12+ (originally $24; available in eight shades)
10
amazon.com
And a winged eyeliner stamp for 20% off
Promimsing review: "I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angel, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, ladies (and guys who wear liner), this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly....worth every penny." —Molly A. Kasdan

Price: $11.98+ (originally $14.97+; available in four styles)
11
amazon.com
A Maybelline concealer for 32% off
Promising review: "Best under eye concealer ever. I am 67 years old and have tried them alI. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy. I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." —Morty

Price:$7.48+ (originally $10.99; available in 18 shades)Check out Buzzfeed's Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer review and learn why it's a favorite.
12
amazon.com
An acne patch for 25% off
Promising review: "These are the best. I’m 65 years old and still experience frequent breakouts. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time. The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." —Terry L. Burgess

Price:$6.37 (originally $8.49; also available in XL square patches)
13
amazon.com
A viral lengthening mascara for 20% off
Promising review: "I am 68 years old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that, it does not matter the cost, they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes. I used baby shampoo, as I always do and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice, to remove the mascara, and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." —Piaget

Price:$3.99 (originally $4.99)
14
Amazon
Sunday Riley's Luna face oil for 30% off
Promising review: "I have fair, dry, sensitive skin along with pustular rosacea. I am VERY careful with everything I put on my skin, hair, and face. I have my day routine and products locked in — but I was struggling to find products for my nighttime routine. I just turned 50 and have been struggling with how to use and which retinol to use with my rosacea. I read some great reviews about this, and although I was a little skeptical due to the color and the fragrance (two things my skin does not normally like) I decided to give it a shot. I feel like my skin smiles and thanks me when I apply this! In the colder, drier months I do apply a moisturizer on top of the oil after I have given it a little time to absorb. My skin has NEVER looked or felt this good. Bright, glowy, smooth, and the fine lines and wrinkles are looking smoother and softer. And NOT a single ROSACEA outbreak. Of course I wish that this was a little more financially friendly, but a little goes a long way and I am so happy with this product that I know I will be purchasing it over and over." —Amazon Customer

Price:$38.50 (originally $55+; also available in a larger size)
15
amazon.com
A scalp massager for 20% off
Promising review: "I notice a difference in using this for about a month, twice a week. I am 58 and have had thinning hair for a very long time, this brush seems to be thickening the spots where I have hair, I see why so many people are very happy with it." —J. G.

Price:$6.98+ (originally $9.99; available in three colors)
16
amazon.com
A Verb shampoo for 20% off that'll have your mane looking and feeling flawless
Promising review: "This stuff is really kind of magical. I used to use a different expensive shampoo, and then a bonding cream rather than conditioner. With this item, I shampoo and that's it. My hair feels so silky that it's weird. I am in my 50s with long hair and it's never been this healthy and soft. I bought the conditioner, but don't even bother with it. Highly recommend." —Charlotte Webb

Price: $16+ (originally $20+; available in two sizes)
17
amazon.com
A bottle of callus-removing gel for 40% off
Promising review: "I must start this review by saying that after ordering hundreds of items from Amazon, this is my very first review for product that absolutely deserves acknowledgement. I am a 48-year-old male whose feet have looked absolutely horrendous since my teens. After letting the products sit on my feet for about 10 to 15 minute (yes I let it sit for an additional 5 minutes due to deep cracks I had on my toes) and using a new pumice stone with wooden handle my feet look and feel absolutely young again. For anyone in the world who has calloused and cracked feet THIS PRODUCT IS THE PICK TO MAKE." —DPaul

Price: $11.09 (originally $18.49)
18
amazon.com
A clear eyebrow gel for 20% off to hold each hair in place
Promising review: "I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/gray, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." —MarloJones

Price:$5.58 (originally $7)
19
Amazon
A hair removal device for 20% off designed to get rid of hair at home
It's safe to use on your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face, armpits, back, chest, stomach, arms, and legs. Do not use it on your eyebrows or tattooed skin.

Promising review: "I have been using this for three weeks now for my underarms, and it works. The hair growth has slowed so that me once-every-other-day shave is down to every four days, and only because there are a few stray hairs. My pits are smoother than ever, wish I had discovered this years ago (I am 50+) and I might actually be comfortable enough to go out in a tank top this summer. The instruction manual is miserable, but I used the device every other day for the first two weeks (skipped a couple days when I thought my pits needed a break), and now down to once every few days. Yes, it’s only been three weeks but, like I said, it works!" —Sunshine n wine

Price:$87.98 (originally $109.98)
20
amazon.com
A refreshing ice roller for 20% off that'll help de-puff your eyes and reduce redness
Store it in the freezer until you're ready to use it. When that time comes, swipe it over your face for cooling facial. Reviewers say it also helps with migraines and sinus headaches,

Promising review: "I am 54 years old. I was not so kind to my skin in my younger years and now I am paying for that. I used this lovely roller on my face after I put my facial regimen on. I also have terrible allergies and sinus headaches. I could not believe that when I used it as directed, my headache was gone, not to mention the bags under my eyes. I had to use twice before the headache was gone. Use for a few minutes, wait a bit then use again. I like so much I ordered two more. I leave one at work and I gifted one to a friend." —Sara Farrell

Price: $15.19+ (originally $18.99; available in 12 colors)
21
Youthforia
A Youthforia color-changing oil blush for 20% off
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.

Fun fact: All of Youthforia's makeup is designed with ingredients that make it A-OK for your skin to sleep with it on!

Promising review: "I can go down the list of impulse buys I've made after seeing them on TikTok. Most of them fall way short of what I had hoped for or expected. Not this stuff. I'd give it 10 stars if I could. After turning 40, I've not been happy with my blush or tinted moisturizers. More often than not, they either pill or settle into my pores, etc. I don't wear very much makeup, and I'm surely no makeup artist. I'm sure I'm doing something wrong, but to be honest, I'm not willing to put the time or effort into learning at this point in life. YOUTHFORIA to the rescue! This stuff is awesome. I can use it to create nothing more than a healthy glow, or can build it for more if I care to. It is undetectable once on the skin, and it lasts all day. It's all I was hoping for and so much more. I highly recommend it." —Kate F.

Price:$28.80 (originally $35.99)
22
amazon.com
A skin spatula for up to 42% off that'll help remove gunk in your pores
Promising review: "I am 49 years old and I don't have acne but as I have gotten older, my pores have gotten larger especially on my chin and nose. Do yourself a favor and get out a magnifying mirror to see this thing in action! So satisfying! It splatters all the oils and gunk out of your pores and makes them look much better! It also makes your skin feel really soft and just generally improves the texture of your skin! I was honestly not expecting such an affordable device to do this kind of magic!" —Ashwin Lakshmiratan

Price:$15.99 (originally $27.58).
23
Amazon
A very fancy face serum for 30% off
I tried this product a few years back, and it did a great job of actually plumping my skin and I loved how light it was. I don't recall much of a wrinkle difference since I was in my twenties when I tried it.

Promising review: "Originally received as a sample from cosmetics counter. Quietly used it without telling anyone. Received compliment from coworkers telling me I have beautiful skin. Sealed the deal for me I purchased large bottle. I find it removes/lessens redness from checks, smoothes, and tightens. Decreases pore size as well. Just what this almost 60-year-old was looking for." —Jen

Price:$61.60+ (originally $88+; available in four sizes)
24
amazon.com
A body scrub exfoliant for 25% off
Promising review: "Since I turned 50 last year my skin has drastically changed, it is so dry now and is very sensitive. This cloth came highly recommended and apparently it helps exfoliate without destroying the microbiome of skin like loofahs do. I am not sure exactly why I now get KP on my elbows and forearms but I will continue to use the cloth. With that being said, I love this scrub! It totally works!!! I use this scrub twice a week in the shower and exfoliate my elbows and forearms after I use the cloth. Once I get out of the shower, I put on a good moisturizer. In two weeks (four treatments) of using this scrub, the KP on my left elbow and forearm is completely gone. No more chicken skin! On my right elbow and forearm, the KP is almost completely healed too. The right side KP started off worse, but I believe it will take one more treatment with this amazing scrub to be totally gone! You don’t need much of this scrub to work wonders. After I put this scrub on and massage into the skin, I let it sit on the skin for a minute or two to sink in pores to heal before I rinse it off. I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product. I plan to always have a tube on hand if the KP ever returns. I will definitely continue to buy this product!! I still can’t believe it actually worked, totally shocked. Especially since I have been exfoliating for over 25+ years every time I shower. Thank you for this product and you have found a customer for life!!" —Nikol Fox

Price:$9+ (originally $12+; available in four sizes and also in packs of two).
25
Amazon
A reusable volcanic face roller by Revlon for 40% off
Promising review: "I read a review about this and decided to give it a go because it was so inexpensive. I’m 45 with oily skin. I wear a sheer foundation and I don’t like applying powder to absorb the excess oil on my face. I also can’t use the blotting papers because my skin is so sensitive; some have made me break out and some have left my skin red. This is a game changer! This is my first review of a product and I’ve had Amazon Prime for years now!" —Heather

Price:$8.69 (originally $14.49)
26
amazon.com
A serum with hyaluronic acid for 30% off
Promising review: "This is my new favorite HA! I’ve been a loyal consumer of SkinMedica HA5 and Skinceutical HA serum for years. I’m 50 with sensitive skin and recently decided to switch up some of my skincare products. I noticed an immediate difference in my skin with Vichy 89 HA. Never overpaying again.!" —SANDRA M.

Price:$27.99 (originally $39.99; available in six styles)
27
amazon.com
A vitamin C and antioxidant-rich serum for 40% off
Promising review: "For many years, this vit C was my only consistent skin care product. I added R&F the last few years, as I am now in my 40’s. I am regularly told I don’t look my age and asked about the products I use. This is the best vit C serum I have found, and because the company focuses on making quality products, as opposed to marketing, it’s very well priced. I love all of their products." —RNMomDogMom

Price:$27 (originally $45)
28
Amazon
A lightweight moisturizer for 30% off that feels as light as a cloud on your skin
Promising review: "I paired this with the serum, and they seem to be doing a great job! I have been using PTR for years, but I have never used these items before. I have very sensitive skin and need lots of hydration since I am in my 50’s. This seems to be very light weight without sacrificing hydration! Great product and value!" —Frances Stangroom

Price:$37.80 (originally $54; available in three styles)
29
amazon.com
A lightweight SPF 50 sunscreen for 30% off
This is one of my favorite sunscreens of all time and one of the few I actually finished the entire bottle. The formula is very lightweight and feels almost like a serum when you apply it. It also acts as a great base for any makeup and it feel so light and nice. It's not too thick and it's not too thin, it's just *chefs kiss.*

Promising review: "I am a natural red-head over 60 and have fair and extremely sensitive very-dry skin. I bought several La-Roche-Posay Anthelios products from my dermatologist last year and am hooked. It is not a lotion but more the consistency of milk (so don't squirt it like suntan lotion or you'll have so much you'll need to use it on all your family and neighbors!). The first time I tried it I was amazed that it didn't make me break out in an allergic reaction. I found it to be fluid enough to cover my bare skin adequately and with SPF 50 it lasted all day." —NM Hobson

Price:$32.19+ (originally $45.98)
30
amazon.com
A bottle of the famous Sunday Riley C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil for 30% off
Promising review: "Not a big believer in using a lot of products on my 50+ face so this product was a true find. My skin looks brighter and healthier with less steps." —Cb

Price:$28 (originally $40; also available in a larger size)
31
amazon.com
An eye tightener for 30% off so you look like you had a full night's sleep
Promising review: "I enjoy using this product. When working with the public I often get complimented on how I look. Upon further discussion with women and aging I admit I am 60 yrs young and get surprised expressions from them saying I look like I am in my late 40's to early 50's. I recommend this product and even use it above my lip to soften fine lines. It works there as well as under eyes for fine lines and for me puffiness. If using a little too much just smooth using your ring finger with a miniscule amt of water. It lasts all day until you wash it off!" —Florida gal

Price:$26.60 (originally $38)
