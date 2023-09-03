Popular items from this list include:
A lightweight snail essence
Promising review:
"I caved to the TikTok hype and now I am obsessed, lol! I have extremely sensitive skin but this was the first product that I didn’t have to go through a 'getting used to' phase." —Shelby
A mascara
Promising review:
"I've tried lots of mascara. Blown lots of money on different tubes that claim different things (i.e. length, volume, etc.). But my search has ended. I'll forever buy Lash Princess as long as they don't change the recipe
. This is a fantastic product. You won't regret the purchase." —S. Anderson
Teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"I have only used the two original pens that I purchased and can already see an improvement. I am older than 60 and drink coffee daily and red wine weekly." —vicki houska
A curl spray leave-in conditioner
This spray is ideal for all hair types and has tons of reviews from folks with 2a–4c curls who absolutely swear by it!Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" —Amazon Customer
A color-correcting treatment
I actually own this and LOVE IT! It works so ridiculously well and subtly helps to bring down redness on my face, which in turn, makes makeup application super seamless. Promising review:
"This product is a game changer for anyone with red rosacea-prone skin.
I have used everything from drugstore to expensive products from my dermatologist, plus many IPL treatments to reduce the redness. Nothing worked until I found this. A small amount goes a long way so I use a sunscreen underneath. I found patting it on my skin worked and the redness is gone instantly and stays that way all day." —DGladMarten
An amazing after sun soothing lotion that'll be a lifesaver when it comes to handling painful sunburns
Promising review:
"I burn very easily so I try to stay out of the sun or wear tons of sunblock so on those days when I still manage to get burned, this has been the absolute best for pain relief. I’ve used it for years. Instead of trying to drive around to see which store carries it, Amazon has made it easy. I’ve tried other things that are too greasy, sticky or just don’t work. This stuff relieves the pain, smells nice and it turns to tan rather quickly skipping the peeling part. I swear by this stuff.
" —Danielle K. Schmidt
A water-based acne gel that may not only help to clear up breakouts, but also assist in preventing new ones
Promising reviews:
"Has completely transformed my skin.
I used to get hormonal acne every single month. I still get it now but far less often and severely. Differin has really made a big difference on my quality of life. I have sensitive skin, so I only use it a couple of times a week and always over a light layer of lotion. When I first started using it, my acne did get worse for about a month, and then magically one day, my skin looked amazing. It's worth a try for sure!" —Britt
A body scrub for buffing away red bumps
Promising review:
"I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try.I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried multiple things, so I didn’t have very high expectations.
After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use CeraVe rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" —Sydney
A collagen hair protein treatment to help repair damage from things like heat, sun and dye, just to name a few
Read our Elizavecca CER-100 collagen coating treatment review
for more deets!Promising review:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." —Eline
And a wonderful hair serum you can use daily on both straight and curly hair to reduce frizz, tangles and split ends, all while delivering some lovely shine
Promising review:
"Love this serum. I use it on my hair when it’s dry to reduce the frizziness and flyaways. My go-to finishing product on my hair." —Jackie
Schick Silk touch-up tools perfect for painless, precise eyebrow shaping, cleaning up peach fuzz hairs on your face, and even clearing away dead skin
Promising review:
"I regularly used the Tinkle facial razors which I thought worked well, but I just used one of these razors for the first time yesterday and OMG the amount of peach fuzz and to my surprise dead skin that came off was shocking and oh-so-satisfying. I will definitely be stocking up." —I & S. Stark
A magical blush oil that reacts to your skin's pH levels and instantly provides you with a natural-looking flush
is an Asian woman-owned small biz that sells cruelty-free makeup formulated with clean and vegan ingredients — so clean, you can wear it when you sleep! Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
A Paula's Choice liquid exfoliant designed to help loosen dead skin cells, smooth and brighten up your skin, and even help reduce the appearance of enlarged pores
Promising review:
"I have every skin issue you can think of. Rosacea, acne (hormonal, cystic, whiteheads, blackheads), dehydration, excessive oiliness, redness, all of it. I’ve spent probably thousands on a multitude of different products, trying to find one that would at least make a dent. I’ve had many procedures, many trips to the dermatologist. Nothing I’ve ever used, nothing I’ve ever done, has made such a profound difference in the appearance of my skin. Having rosacea, my face often felt hot, bumpy, and burned. While my complexion is naturally fair and pink, this has seriously covered all my bases in a gentle and effective way. I’ve been trying to turn my skin around for YEARS! This was the product that did it.
If I could give it 100 stars, I would. It has seriously changed my life!" —hc
A brow glue soooo good, we should probably warn you one of the side effects will be bringing back the phrase "eyebrows on fleek" unapologetically
Promising review:
"The Boy Brow from Glossier was my ride-or-die eyebrow product for years, but the tubes are so small and they raised the price so I could no longer justify it. This brow glue is the closest thing I’ve found to it and it’s half the price! Will definitely repurchase." —Alex
Radha rosehip oil for quenching dry skin with the hydration it craves
Promising review:
"This is LIFE-CHANGING! I'm 33 and have had dry skin my entire life. I decided to try this because the price was reasonable and the reviews were great. I was NOT disappointed. I cleaned my face the first night, applied a thick layer of rosehip oil, and went to bed. Eight hours later, I woke up to a new face. I have used this oil every night for about five weeks and it has completely changed my skin. My mom saw me one morning and remarked that my skin looked like it did when I was eight! I also love that you get a large quantity of oil for a super affordable price, and a little bit goes a long way. For the amount you get, it's SUCH a bargain." —TuffLuckCowgirl
A reusable oil-absorbing face roller that'll be a lifesaver for anyone who tends to get extra oily when it's super duper hot outside (or even like, just a little warm)
Check out the Revlon volcanic face roller on TikTok
!Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful." —Kelsey B.
An argan oil hair mask you can use about once a week to help prevent things like heat from styling tools and coloring from making your hair look damaged or dry
Check out our Arvazallia Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask write-up
!Promising review:
"I have natural 4C hair and this product was amazing. I did not think it would be because of the texture, but once it was saturated in my hair, my hair felt more healthy. I had less breakage and my hair seemed to stay moisturized throughout the week. I use this mask once a week." —adrain tucker
A highly rated NYX matte setting spray for spritzing on after your makeup routine so your stunning lewk stays put no matter what
Promising review
: "Love this spray. Like that it's small and portable. It does set your makeup matte, which I love. Keeps my makeup in place all day. I use it pretty much daily when it's summer.
It is great for when you travel to anywhere hot and humid and don't want your makeup to slide off." —Tina J.
Bio-Oil, a skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of scars left behind by acne, pregnancy, injuries or surgeries
My colleague Emma Lord
swears by this! Here's what she has to say about it:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago
and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months
. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."