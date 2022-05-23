Shopping

A Pore-Cleaning Skin Spatula, Plus 34 Other Bestselling Beauty Products

A pain-free detangling brush, a convenient eyeliner stamp, and other beauty products reviewers adored so much, they made them top sellers.
Jonathan Mazzei
These <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Detangling-Brush-Detangler-Tangle-Adults/dp/B00CGN9LQ8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="wet-or-dry detangling combs" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62867bbae4b05c3afec69366" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Detangling-Brush-Detangler-Tangle-Adults/dp/B00CGN9LQ8?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">wet-or-dry detangling combs</a>, this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Aztec-Secret-Cleansing-Original-Bentonite/dp/B081FK6L1G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="versatile clay mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62867bbae4b05c3afec69366" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Aztec-Secret-Cleansing-Original-Bentonite/dp/B081FK6L1G?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">versatile clay mask</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Peripera-Longwear-Weightless-Gluten-Free-Paraben-Free/dp/B09HMSRHYV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="long-lasting lip stain" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62867bbae4b05c3afec69366" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Peripera-Longwear-Weightless-Gluten-Free-Paraben-Free/dp/B09HMSRHYV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">long-lasting lip stain</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Skin-Scrubber-Blackhead-Comedones-Extractor/dp/B07TY46K8Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="deep-cleaning skin spatula" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62867bbae4b05c3afec69366" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Skin-Scrubber-Blackhead-Comedones-Extractor/dp/B07TY46K8Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62867bbae4b05c3afec69366%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">deep-cleaning skin spatula</a> all have rave-reviews.
Amazon
These wet-or-dry detangling combs, this versatile clay mask, long-lasting lip stain and deep-cleaning skin spatula all have rave-reviews.

Sometimes you just want the confirmation of the masses to know that a product is good, especially when it comes to internet shopping. When perusing through this list of bestselling beauty products, you can be rest assured that they can deliver thanks to the abundance of positive reviews left by other curious buyers.

Find nourishing and reparative solutions for damaged hair, firming eye-cream that rejuvenates tired skin, adaptive lipsticks that turn the perfect shade for your lips and pain-free teeth whitening pens that seem to lift stains in less than a minute.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A short-handled detangling brush designed to glide through wet or dry hair, without any pain
Promising review: "This is the BEST detangler EVER!!! Do not use on dry hair though, if you have curly or wavy hair. It will straighten your hair and leave it frizzy. But, use this in the shower with your conditioner and you can finger comb your hair, air dry if possible, and your waves and curls will be the best ever!" —TDHokey

Promising review (for 4c hair): "I love this brush. I have 4c hair and it detangles my hair without a lot of hair loss. I do make sure my hair is wet when using it to detangle. The brush is pretty easy to clean, as well by just pulling the hair out and using running water. The only thing that could be better is the handle could be longer." —Nikki Jenks
$12.49 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A 36-pack of pimple patches that draw out impurities, speed up healing time and stop you from picking
Promising review: "Pretty much the greatest enemy your pimples will ever have. These patches are fantastic and I wish I'd discovered them sooner. They suck the gross life juice out of pimples and help them heal more quickly and cleanly; they've probably cut the life of most of my pimples in half at least. They are also a great way to keep myself from picking, a bad habit which only makes pimples worse. They are very easy to use and, in my opinion, a great low-cost option. The one thing I will say: I have found they only work successfully on pimples with heads. Any big nodules that don't have a discernible head aren't likely to be affected by these. Still, I recommend these to everyone who ever complains about an annoying pimple!" —Jen Kenworthy
$12.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A pair of exfoliating mitts that remove dead skin, unclog pores and prevent ingrown hairs
Promising review: "I have very thin and light body hair so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it. It's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas; it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use CeraVe SA body wash (a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with Cetaphil body lotion for dry and sensitive skin. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." —Kat
$8.19+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of painless mint-flavored teeth-whitening pens designed to give you results in just 30 seconds
Promising review: "I really liked this product because it gave me significant results in just a few days. I have tried other whitening products but I definitely think this one is my favorite because it's not only easy to use but also works very well. There is also no weird aftertaste, and all I do is keep my mouth open wide for around 30 seconds. The whitening capabilities were also great, and I know this because my teeth were stained before but now they are not. Lastly, these pens were very easy to use because all you have to do is twist the dial at the bottom of the pen clockwise, and product comes out. So overall I would rate this pen a 10/10 and I am definitely planning on buying more in the future." —Roy Joseph

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $16.99.
$16.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A long-lasting eyeliner stamp that makes creating a perfect wing easy every time
These stamps are available in three sizes and a combo pack including one of each size.

Promising review: "This is a game changer! I have always been terrible with just plain eyeliner, but cat eyes were out of the question. I had tried so many times and always failed. Until now! These stamps are genius and so simple. I was VERY skeptical and figured it would be another waste of money, but I was so wrong. I got it right on both eyes the first time and loved it! I bought both the 8 mm and 10 mm and love them both. The pen part of the eyeliner is fantastic as well. I usually use a liquid liner and have to use a ton of Q-tips to clean it up after applying, but I barely had to clean up anything with this pen. It went on smoothly and easily. I highly recommend this product to anyone!" —Sarah Beth Stephenson
$12.72 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A Revlon hot-air brush that gives you a salon-style blow out in much less time
Promising review: "Just wow! I was skeptical at first. I wish I would have bought this sooner! After showering I get all the moisture I can out of my hair. And leave it to kind of air-dry while I’m getting ready, having coffee, or whatever I’m doing that morning. It takes me about seven minutes to dry my hair if that! I have very thick, naturally curly hair. It is a fabulous tool to have in your arsenal! May be the only one I have to use. No flat iron needed as of yet! Would buy again in a heartbeat!" —D.K
$34.88+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
And a reusable volcanic stone face roller by Revlon that quickly absorbs oil on your face
Promising review: "First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes. It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. Not only is it affordable, but it's also washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful. It felt like the holy grail had been delivered to my front doorstep. After my first use, I was in love. Now, it doesn't pick up everything but it does make it more matte and gives you a natural look. I am so excited this product exists and I already feel more confident." —Kelsey B.
$8.72 at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A three-pack of dermaplaning facial-razors to remove peach fuzz and exfoliate skin
Promising review: "I use these to remove my peach fuzz on my face and shape my eyebrows easily. I did not expect them to work as well as they did. My face feels super smooth and soft, and skincare products are more effective now. I was scared to shape my eyebrows with it, but it came with a small attachment that makes the blade smaller so you don't accidentally shave off half your eyebrow LOL! I love them, 10/10." —Abigail
$4.99 at Amazon
9
Glossier
A cruelty-free Glossier tinted eyebrow gel that lifts brow hairs and keeps them in place
This brow gel, perfect for creating the "bushy-brow" look is available in five shades including clear.

Promising review: "I’ve always wanted something mild to enhance my brows as my hair is dirty blond and my eyebrows are thin/light. This product is PERFECT! I used the blonde color and it is the perfect shade for everyday use along with wearing it to go out. Extremely happy with this purchase!" —Kim
$16 at Glossier
10
www.amazon.com
A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum to help prevent pre-mature aging of the skin
In addition to vitamin C, it also has skin-saving ingredients like vitamin E, witch hazel, and botanical hyaluronic acid. It improves the health of your skin overall, so it can also help with acne and other blemishes. It's available in two sizes.

Promising review: "I love love love this product! I’m nearing 30 and needed a good skincare regimen, as I’ve NEVER had one. I can’t believe my results! Not only has it taken away all dullness, it has reversed some sun damage! My before and after pictures are taken WITHOUT filters in the same lighting/same area of my bathroom. I’m highly satisfied!" —Heather C.
$19.99+ at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A bottle of "wonder water" that gives hair the moisture, shine, and silkiness it's missing
Promising review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this! I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey
$8.09 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A skin spatula that uses vibration and moisture to give your pores a deep clean
Promising review: "I got this little device from a TikTok and decided to give it a try. I never knew I needed it until the first time I tried it. The vibrations magically bring up all the stubborn blackheads you can’t reach with just your fingers, especially if you have acrylics like me." —Paige Chaney

Get it from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in two colors).
$22.99 at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An adorable octopus-shaped pore cleaner that pull out blackheads and whiteheads from the skin
Promising review: "After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, and it smells great too. Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like myself." —LuckLocust
$12.50 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
An air-dry cream for hair that gives you smooth, bouncy coils without that crunchy feeling
Promising review: "I put some in my hair for the first time today and I'm impressed! I towel dried my hair and then put about a quarter size in my palm and spread throughout my hair, scrunched my hair, and then let it air dry. I think it did a good job at defining my waves and eliminating the serious frizz." —ninjamommy
$6.97 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A long-lasting velvet lip tint that stains your lips without them feeling clumpy, sticky or dry
This natural-looking lip tint is available in 26 shades.

Promising review: "New holy grail lipstick! I'm not normally one to write reviews, but I'm so pleased with this product that I felt obligated to! I even came back to grab a few more colors because the price point is great! I'm obsessed with matte lipsticks! What I'm not obsessed with is how most matte lipsticks leave your lips dry, cakey, and flakey! NOT THIS ONE.

The texture of this product is phenomenal! So lightweight, barely feels like anything is on my lips when it dries. Substantially more comfortable than typical lipsticks. Instead of intensifying the cracks in my lips, it smoothed right over them. It leaves my lips looking plumped and perfectly matte. A little bit of this product goes a long way, so be sure not to apply too much! I found applying a dab in the center of your lips and using your finger to spread and pat around gives the best effect! I like this lipstick even more than my Jeffree StarLiquid lipsticks! Highly recommend for anyone looking for a lightweight matte lipstick." —kelsey
$9.90 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A flat iron that curls and straightens hair while regulating temperature to prevent heat damagetaht
This flat iron straightens and curls hair with eight heat balance micro-sensors in its plates to make sure the heat is distributed evenly so you don't fry your hair off. The heat ranges from 145 to 450 degrees so you can control the temperature, unlike other flat irons that heat up to one temperature with no adjustment capabilities.

Promising review: "I purchased this flat iron simply based on reviews and I am soooo glad I did! I was skeptical about the size since my hair is so thick but I can literally do ONE pass and I’m done! My hair always comes out silky straight and flawless! It's most def worth the purchase!" —Ariel Woods
$39.95 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A box of eight face masks that can detoxify pores and minimize fine lines
Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was given to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin' huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like.

I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on every day for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer
$19 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A fade cream for anyone lighten hyperpigmentation and even skin tone
Promising review: "I give 10 stars. It was like $5, so it was worth a try. It worked amazing for dark spots!!!" —Nicole
$7.99 at Amazon
19
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
An affordable mascara that defines and separates lashes without clumping or flaking
Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller
$4.99 at Amazon
20
www.amazon.com
A popular oil that contains vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender to soothe skin and fade scars
Promising review: "I bought this for my scars but because of the current COVID-19 crisis I have been washing my hands so much that they are painfully dry. Hand cream hasn't helped enough so I decided to use the Bio-Oil on them and even after the first application they felt SO much better! I'm glad I bought the big bottle!" —L. Strand
$8.59 at Amazon
21
Briogeo
A super-hydrating deep-conditioning hair mask that visibly improves dry, damaged hair
Briogeo is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business that specializes in cruelty-free, gluten-free, mostly vegan hair products. Every product is also six-free, which means it has no harsh sulfates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA, or artificial dyes.

Promising review: "MY HAIR HAS NEVER BEEN SOFTER! Seriously, this stuff is magic. My hair was so soft using this product and never felt greasy like a lot of other products will make my hair feel. I have straight, fine hair and it was awesome!" —mhopp
$38 at Sephora
22
www.amazon.com
A putty primer that fills in pores and fine lines to create a smooth base for makeup
Promising review: "I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" —Leslie Mattingly
$8.50 at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A bottle nail and cuticle oil that can soften cuticles and strengthen nails when used daily
Promising review: "I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size of bottle lasted a bit more than a month of religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" —Diana
$8.50 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A firming cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals dull, dry and sagging skin around the under eye
Promising review: "Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing." —Melissa
$14.99+ at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A file and callus remover that smoothes rough, cracked heels
Promising review: "To say the least, I was pretty apprehensive about using what is advertised as a 'Colossal Foot Rasp.' Pretty terrifying labeling if you ask me. But HOLY CRAP this thing works. I had to do a before and after shot. It looks Photoshopped but it absolutely is not!" —Derrick
$8.95 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A scalp massager that can stimulate hair growth, exfoliate the scalp and make your shampoo go farther
Promising review: "This is just what I wanted! Great for a scalp massage. I wanted a product that would not pull my hair and did not have hard, plastic seams, to pull or damage my hair. This is it! Very relaxing to use. It is light and comfortable to hold. I don't have to worry about straining my hands trying to grip this. I can control the amount of pressure perfectly without scratching my scalp. I bought one for my mom, and two for me! Love these. Great gift, for the natural hair enthusiast, or anyone looking for a nonmotorized scalp massager." —BunnyLove2
$6.98+ at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A bubbling clay mask for exfoliating your pores and preventing blackheads
Promising review: "I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off. It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." —L. Shea
$8.99 at Amazon
28
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A buildable sheer matte lipstick that adapts to your natural lip color
This low-maintenance lipstick is available in six shades.

Promising review: "Glossier's new sheer matte lipstick seems like a total contradiction — sheer? and matte? at the same time? But it totally works. It's got a kind of waxy consistency that's a little harder than most other lip products. It kind of reminds me of a floral-scented crayon. The color is nice and subtle, so it lets you build to whatever vibrancy you're going for. I personally like to do two coats for an almost natural look. It's not great for dry or chapped lips, but I would say it's a lot more forgiving than other lipsticks, so you don't have to worry about it smearing or getting on your teeth or transferring to whoever you're smooching. I got the jam color and the name is definitely not helping my strong urge to take a huge bite out of it. 10/10, would eat." -- Former BuzzFeed editor Rebecca O'Connell
$18 at Glossier
29
www.amazon.com
A pack of 40 tea tree and calendula oil-infused pimple patches that draw out impurities overnight
Promising review: "These did exactly what they said they would. I had a rather large acne breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared! I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." —Heather E Tapp
$8.49 at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A tube of eyeshadow-gripping primer that keeps makeup looking vibrant and budge-proof all day long
Promising review: "I have tried so many things. Concealer, various eyelid primers (E.l.f., Urban Decay, etc.) and special eyeshadows that are supposedly crease-proof, nothing worked. I had given up using eyeshadow until this came into my life. I have to say I was skeptical. I didn't think this stuff would work, but it does. I put a tiny amount on my lids, wait a couple of minutes for it to dry down, then put powder, cream, or pencil eyeliners over it, and then nothing budges all day. Seriously. I can wear eyeshadow again. Love this stuff!" —Amazon Customer
$13.68 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A versatile clay mask for skin or hair that nourishes, deep cleans pores, and reduces breakouts
Promising review: "I bought this because of TikTok and do not regret it. I have really sensitive skin so I was a bit skeptical at first. I used it for about the minimum time and I could not move my face. When I took it off I was shocked and worried because my entire face looked like it was burned and I had welts on my outer cheeks. If this happens to you, don’t freak out! It goes away in less than 30 minutes. The next day my acne had completely disappeared and my skin looked glowy. Normally when I do a face mask I can’t tell any difference, but with this it was super noticeable. This will be my go-to face mask from now on." —kk
$9.99+ at Amazon
32
AnaMaria Glavan/BuzzFeed
A bottle of cult-favorite witch hazel toner that tones and hydrates skin
"I have combination skin that's prone to redness (especially around my cheeks and nose, with the latter being really annoying), plus the occasional pimple. After two weeks of regularly using this toner in my evening routine, I barely need concealer to cover the Crayola redness under my nostrils. PLUS! It's super effective as spot treatment. This stuff attacks your pimples with the same vendetta that Buffy used to destroy vampires: It works that well."
$9.80+ at Amazon
33
Bek O' Connell
A protein treatment for hair that uses ceramides and collagen to bring damaged hair back to life
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! I saw this as a beauty recommendation on BuzzFeed as a dupe for Olaplex (which I had tried and wasn't blown away by) so I thought I would give it a try — and I'm so thankful I did! My bleached and heat-damaged hair feels so soft, is more manageable, and looks healthier after each use. I agree with other reviewers that it seems like a big price tag for the size of the bottle, but a little bit does go a long way and it is so worth it. I wish it came in a larger size bottle so I didn't have to reorder so quickly." —Carly S. Whitson
$7.90 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
A bottle of purple shampoo designed to neutralize yellow and brassy tones in blonde hair
Promising review: "I'm not one to leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Holy cow! I was going to go into the salon to brighten my hair up, but after discovering this product I cancelled my appointment. I'm totally in love! This shampoo is not drying at all and just after two washes I achieved my desired results! I can't recommend it enough!" —Rachael
$9.19 at Amazon
Slather it on with slugging

The Most On-Trend Beauty Products To Get From Target

Popular in the Community

shoppingskin care self carebeauty productsbestselling

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

Is Monkeypox A Virus The U.S. Should Be Worried About Now?

Food & Drink

Food Safety Experts Share Common Cookout Mistakes That Could Make Guests Sick

Work/Life

If You’re About To Quit Your Job, Delete These 5 Things

Wellness

How New Variants May Impact Your Chances Of COVID Reinfection

Wellness

A Reminder That Mental Health Disorder Is Not Synonymous With Being Violent

Parenting

Stop Saying ‘Breastfeeding Is Free.’ It Absolutely Isn’t.

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Shopping

11 Fitness Trackers That Are Cheaper Than An Apple Watch (Starting At $9)

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Shopping

24 Products That’ll Instantly Upgrade Your Backyard

Shopping

Where To Get The Bodysuit That Everyone's Talking About

Shopping

20 Stylish Things That'll Have Your Back Through Spring Days And Summer Nights

Shopping

Here’s Your Reminder That Everyone Needs A KitchenAid Stand Mixer

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Style & Beauty

A Paradox: With Anti-Asian Hate Crimes On The Rise, So Is 'Asianfishing,' A Desire To Look Asian

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

These 2 Doctor-Backed Items Have Magically Soothed My Aches And Pains

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Fake Fireplace Insert Is A Year-Round Treat

Shopping

23 Of The Best Fidget Toys On Amazon To Keep Little Hands Occupied

Home & Living

31 Funny TikToks Every Cat Owner Can Relate To

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

What's The Best Ground-Beef-To-Fat Ratio For A Perfect Burger? Here's What Experts Say.

Shopping

Where To Get The Coolest Graphic Tees Online

Travel

Why You Should Make This Florida Town Your Next Beach Vacation

Shopping

Crochet Bucket Hats Are One Of This Spring's Biggest Trends

Shopping

We Found The Best Insta-Famous Orange Lens Sunglasses

Shopping

Chic Diaper Bags Exist! These 15 Choices Don't Sacrifice Style For Function

Shopping

Snag Sheertex's Popular No-Rip Tights For Up To 65% Off In This Rare Sale

Travel

CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement To May 3 As Covid Cases Rise

Shopping

The Perks Of Walmart Plus, And What To Buy From It

Shopping

33 Products You’ll Be Happy To Have On Hand For Your Wedding Day

Style & Beauty

Prince Harry Says He's Been Feeling Princess Di's Presence For Last 2 Years