17 Beauty Products For New Mothers, According To Beauty Pro Moms

eSalon Custom Hair Color Set

As a mother herself, professional colorist Leianna Hillo can attest that finding time to go to the salon can be pretty difficult for new moms. That said, she suggested trying the eSalon Custom Hair Color Set, which brings the salon experience right to your home. “eSalon’s Custom Hair Color Set delivers salon-quality, custom hair color to your doorstep, and includes personalized instructions and access to a licensed colorist (like me!) via phone or email. New moms can color at their convenience without sacrificing quality, time or money.”