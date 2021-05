17 Beauty Products For New Mothers, According To Beauty Pro Moms

Veil Cosmetics Complexion Fix Concealer

Since professional makeup artist Jacquie Desousa is always running around with her kids, she doesn’t have a lot of time to apply a full face of makeup. To still achieve that "no-makeup" makeup look, she said, this concealer always comes in handy. “I’m pleasantly surprised at how quickly my face looks blended and natural within minutes of using this product,” Desousa told HuffPost. “My dark circles and redness are covered without a heavy look. The best part is it’s small enough to carry around in my purse for quick touch-ups if I need it.”