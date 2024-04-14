33 Beauty Products That'll Help With Upkeep Without Costing A Fortune

Popular items from this list include:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A TikTok-famous bottle of Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence
And tell Gary not to worry! The snail mucin is obtained in a safe and environmentally friendly way, so no snails are harmed!
I've personally been using this for months now and it's amazing how it's improved aspects of my skin that I didn't even know needed improving. I didn't think my skin looked too
dull before, but after see how this brightened and soothed my skin, I'm never going back. I spray my face with rose water, gently pat the essence into my skin while it's still damp, and let it absorb. Plus, it absorbs so quickly, it's like your skin is saying "gimme gimme gimme!!". Promising review:
"I’ve been using this morning and night for about two weeks and I can say I understand the hype! My skin looks better than it has in so long. Firstly, the texture surprised me. When you think snail mucin, you think slimy and gross. This wasn’t sticky or slimy whatsoever. I was afraid it was gonna leave my skin feeling gross and slippery. Surprisingly, my skin drank it right up!
No residue whatsoever and it’s a nice primer before makeup. I have oily skin and it’s helped with that as well. My skin is so soft, with a nice healthy glow. I’ve noticed my red spots from past acne is fading and my skin just overall looks great
. Highly recommend!" — Sarah D.
An OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Curl-Defining Cream
And bonus! This stuff is free from parabens and provides a sulfate-free haircare system, making it super gentle on your gorgeous curls.BuzzFeed Shopping contributor Jasmin Sandal says
, "My hair is the perfect combo of wavy, curly, and frizzy and this drugstore product has been a holy grail of mine for some time. I've found that it's the only formula that will give me soft, naturally curly waves come the a.m. and since I'm generally a nighttime hair washer, I have the perfect excuse to avoid blasting my hair with heat.
Before hitting the pillow, I like to run my fingers through my towel-dried hair with a pea-sized amount of this, flip my mane over, and then give the ends a good scrunch. In the morn, my hair appears shiny with defined, wavy curls — we're not talking HD — but they have a nice, soft definition to them that doesn't require much styling
."Promising review:
"Absolutely love this stuff! It's the one hair product I have to have. I rotate shampoos and conditioners but have never found anything to put on damp hair that I like as much as this. It says it's for curls, but works great on straight hair too. I have had super straight to very curly over the years and have loved this on all hair styles.
" — Bunco Queen of the Universe
A pack of Skin1004 pore tightening and lifting masks
To use, mix the powder and activator and apply it onto your face. FYI — you'll look like a character from The Walking Dead
as the mask works its magic (it's called the "Zombie Pack" for a reason!). But once you rinse it off after 10-15 minutes of letting it dry, you'll have some happy and radiant skin.
Skin1004 is a Korean skincare brand that provides high-quality skincare items made of plant-based ingredients from Madagascar. Its signature ingredient is centella asiatica extract, a soothing and hydrating antioxidant that is known for its ability to help heal wounds and protect the skin.Promising reviews:
"After years of trying different products on my sensitive, acne-prone, red, rough skin, I saw this mask and all of the positive reviews and thought 'what the hell, I'll give it a go.' Even after the first application, I was really impressed with the results. My rough skin is smoother, I have no additional breakouts and when I do wear makeup it actually blends into my skin.
It also helps the deep wrinkles on my neck. I even got a compliment on my skin the other day — this NEVER happens. I use the mask twice per week. I'm on month two and I recommend it to anyone with problem skin.
My only caution is that is smells kind of funky (who cares) and it's a little hard to remove. I only apply the mask when I'm going to shower and wash my hair. It's zombie life for me here on out!
" — Charlie B
"I was a little skeptical when I bought this. Tried it for the first time and was amazed by the results! My skin looks and feels amazing, I felt like I looked at least five years younger. Yes it doesn't smell the greatest, but it wasn't overly strong. My skin is very sensitive and I avoid trying new products because a lot irritate my skin, this product didn't. I am so thrilled.
" — Dayna
A non-comedogenic CeraVe salicylic acid body wash
Promising review:
"My 6-year-old daughter has keratosis pilaris, commonly known as 'chicken skin.' This year it really flared up during warm weather so I gave this wash along with lotion a try. Wow, I saw results after just a few uses and after a couple of weeks most of her bumps disappeared.
Thrilled we skipped a trip to the dermatologist! Can’t beat this price for the results either." — Ashley Steigerwald
A Beauty of Joseon serum
I've been using this serum for about three months now and cannot say enough good things about it. I got the "glow" serum (I love that there's different options for different skin concerns) and it continues to minimize my pores and makes my skin look plumped and radiant!Promising review:
"From the moment I started using this serum I saw results! The combination of propolis and niacinamide in this serum is a winning formula. My complexion has never looked this radiant and healthy
. It effectively addresses dark spots and hyperpigmentation, visibly reducing their appearance. What makes this serum even more remarkable is its lightweight and fast-absorbing texture. It feels like silk on my skin and leaves no greasy residue. I can apply it seamlessly without worrying about it disrupting my makeup or other skincare products. The hydrating properties of this serum are a game-changer. My skin feels intensely nourished and plump, minimizing the look of fine lines and wrinkles
. The only downside is the price. I think it's a bit expensive for the amount of product you get. However, it's so good that I'll still leave it at 8/5 stars!" — Yuna Lee
L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water Lamellar Hair Treatment
Apply this directly to wet hair, avoiding the roots, massage it in for eight seconds, then rinse. Practically NO effort required. You can use one dose for fine- to medium-textured hair, two to three doses for thick- to curly-textured hair, and add one more dose if you have long hair.Promising reviews:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle a lot with breakage, unmanageability, and moisture.
When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen.
Thank you so much!! ♥️" — Theressa Hailey
"It does exactly what it says...makes your hair soft, shiny, and cooperative! I have given this to two of my friends ALREADY — one with thick and curly hair, the other with limp and fine hair — and THEY BOTH swear by this product! Just can't think of enough good things to say! I have short bleached hair, so am getting excellent results using less than half as much as they recommend. Buy this stuff — you'll thank yourself later!!!!!" — enamelcamel
A Korean exfoliating mitt
Promising review:
"Right out of the box I could tell these mitts were going to be exactly what I needed. Excellent quality and easy to use! I’ve tried them twice already and my skin is now incredibly smooth!
After I scrubbed my arm, I looked at the mitt and saw it was covered with dead skin cells. I’ll be buying more of these as gifts for girlfriends (in a fun spa gift basket)!" — Danielle
A bottle of wildly popular Bio-Oil multiuse skincare oil
But just remember, scars and stretch marks are totally normal!Promising review:
"This is by far the BEST skincare I have found
. I have sun-damaged skin and it has helped more than anything I have used. If used as directed it will not only fade scars, it will also fade spots. I use this twice daily and have been using for probably a year now and see a remarkable difference in my skin's appearance
. I use instead of lotion, as it absorbs really well." — Amazon customer
A bottle of Fanola "No Yellow" purple shampoo
Promising review:
"I never write reviews, but this stuff is magic in a bottle.
I'm a level 7 blonde with high level highlights and hair that loves to pull red. If my hair starts to look brassy I use this and voila — looks like I just came out of the salon again
. I'd love it even if it didn't make my hair feel soft, but it does that too! Please don't ever stop making this!" — scooptwins
And a CeraVe eye cream
Promising review:
"I’ve been using this product daily for about three months and my dark undereyes look 10x better. I’ve used a lot of different products on Amazon that are supposed to help with dark circles, but never had much luck in seeing a difference. However, since using this cream, it’s been a game changer. I apply it at night before bed, which seem to help with puffiness when I wake up the next morning. I’m by no means a dermatologist, but I feel like this is the best product for me as a 25-year-old man. It’s a small tube, but it lasts a long time. For the price point and the results I’ve gotten, you can’t go wrong!" — Neko
A pack of popular Cosrx pimple patches
For persistent or bigger pimples, leave a pimple patch on overnight for two to three days to allow the pimple to diminish completely.Promising review:
"I've suffered from full coverage acne since I was 8 or 9 years old (I know. A freakishly young age to start.). I've use every product known to man. Proactive, Neutrogena, Clearasil, medication from dermatologists...the list goes on, and I'm sure most people have experienced the same. BUT THESE WORK. HOLY SHT THESE WORK. They suck everything out in ONE GOSH DARN NIGHT. I buy a whole bunch at a time and go through probably five packets a month and I've never been happier, and I've never had such clear skin.
All you have to do is wash your face and stick the dots on before bed. I stick them wherever I see the red starting, feel that 'oh it's a big one' pain under my skin, or where whiteheads have already started." — Danielle
A bottle of highly-rated Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
It's safe to use on color-treated, chemically processed, and gray hair!Promising review:
"Best dandruff shampoo I've ever tried.
I’ve had dandruff my whole life, and recently it got much worse and turned into what was pretty much scalp psoriasis. I have tried MANY products and treatments over the past year and nothing has come close to this shampoo. I haven’t had ANY dandruff since I started using it, it took care of my psoriasis as well
. Would absolutely recommend for anyone with bad dandruff." — Alicia Eddy
And a shampoo scalp massager
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says about it: "I started using one of these a few months ago and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice."Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
Finishing Touch's nick-free Flawless Hair Remover
Promising review:
"I love love love this shaver. It works great. Easy to use. Its design is a comfortable fit in my hand. The side grips allow no slipping. The more I use it the smoother my legs are.
I have coarse hair and trouble with razor burn and ingrown hairs. This unit feels like an exfoliant treatment each time I use it. Really great. No irritation. I highly recommend it." — Amazon customer
Missha's Soft Finish Sun Milk sunscreen
In the progression photos above, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after applying the sun milk, and then the sun milk under makeup.
Although many reviewers say they don't experience a white cast with this, it is an untinted mineral sunscreen — so results in terms of white cast may vary!Promising review:
"I have dark, oily skin and purchased this product after reading recommendations. There is no white cast; you can barely see it upon application unless you use too much.
You definitely do not need a lot, it spreads thin. When it dries, any color is gone. It also helps slow down my face getting all greasy as the day goes on
, which I love. My skin is very, very oily but I can still apply this after my moisturizer and feel totally comfortable. I'm not a fan of scents, and the scent on this is extremely mild." — Ms. Renee
A flossing toothbrush that has soft bristles infused with silver
Seriously, it's like Superman in toothbrush form.Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines. Promising review:
"This was another one of my TikTok purchases! I was skeptical but my kids hate flossing their teeth so thought this might help in between making them floss. They work amazing!
My kids said they could see and feel a different on the first use and I agree! They are definitely worth a try! I would suggest not pushing too hard, those tiny bristles really get in there and if you push too hard you nights be sore like I was. It felt like after going to a dental cleaning." — AN
And a reviewer-beloved teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I have to say, I was skeptical about this product from all the TikTok hype about it but after trying it out, it really does work.
I’ve used whitening strips before but those usually hurt my sensitive teeth and I hate the taste of some of the other gels on the market but this one was super easy and didn’t hurt my teeth at all and didn’t taste much different than my regular toothpaste, since I got the mint-flavored one. I used it for a few weeks before my brother’s wedding and it worked like a charm. I
noticed visible results in only a couple of days and was able to keep using it until I reached my desired shade of white. 10/10 would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth and taste
s!" — Victoria Bravo
A touch-up razor and dermaplaning tool
It comes with a precision cover to help you shape your brows to the exact shape you want. Or leave them just how they are. Remember, removing facial hair (or any hair) is optional, not necessary!Promising review:
"Plucking the more egregious of my thick black hairs is at least a 2–3x/week effort. I opened these rather hesitantly — I mean, they are sharp blades going on your face — took a sip of Prosecco for courage, washed my face and started shaving. I could not believe how easy and quick it was. After a couple of swipes down my cheek, I noticed that it was done. I thought it was going to take a lot more skill and time
. First complete face shave (full cheeks, upper lip, lower lip, jawline) over and done with in less than three minutes with outstanding results. So much easier than tweezers and depilatories!! Wow." — Tara D
.
And an oral rinse
Check it out on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"TikTokers have done it again.
This was one of the products on Amazon a person could not live without, stating all-day freshness. It's true — I cannot believe it. The taste isn't strong; it does not burn at all. It keeps my breath smelling fresh all day no matter what I eat.
This brand will be a new staple in my bathroom and morning routine." — Zac
A hair repair serum with argan oil, aloe vera, and vitamin E
It is recommended that you use it on your hair right after the shower, but reviewers say it looks good when you use it on either wet or dry hair when you want to skip the styling process!Promising review:
"My hair tends to frizz up if I let it air dry and mostly results in an unruly, tangled look. I had read BuzzFeed articles about this product and decided to give it a shot. At first, I was skeptical and worried that it would make my hair sticky and finished look would be greasy. But with this serum, you see an instant beautiful, soft, shiny, untangled mane
. It is lightweight and smells so good that you would want to use it everyday. It works wonders on air dried as well as heat styles hair. And it is easy to use. Would 100% recommend to all frizzy haired gals out there!" — SauSatam
Or a natural curl-enhancing moisturizer
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small business based in Chicago and led by a team that is 96% women.Promising review:
"I’m still trying this out, but so far... this product is AMAZING!!! I love it so much!! I have 4a/b dense low porosity hair. My hair also dries out FAST, and ends up looking dull, lifeless, and even stiff 😩. The moment I used this product, (fresh out of the shower when the hair is kinda dewy) this stuff gave my hair LIFE baby!
It was curly and bouncy, and I had to keep checking the mirror to see WHOSE HAIR IS THIS?! She had moisture and wasn’t drying out.🧐 The smell is nice without smelling perfume-y and it has a nice consistency that makes you feel like you’re getting your money’s worth. These curls came out of time out and got themselves together! I love to see natural products be this good!
" — Luv2shop
A cuticle oil with jojoba oil and vitamin E
Promising review:
"I normally do not write reviews but this product did the job, wow! It literally erased my dry cuticles, instantly leaving me healthy moist-looking nails!
Love it and it’s so easy to apply and doesn’t leave any extra oil or residue. Love!" — Diana Apanovich
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Exfoliant
Promising review:
"I saw a dermatologist recommend this on TikTok and I figured I’d give it a try.I have had red bumps on the back of my arms for as long as I can remember and have tried many things, so I didn’t have very high expectations.
After one use, I could already see a difference! It says to use 1–2 times a week but I use it usually every other day, and I use CeraVe rough and bumpy lotion after and now my red bumps are almost nonexistent. This product has truly been life changing and I would recommend to anyone struggling with red bumps! 10/10!" — Sidney
A hydrating rosemary mint strengthening edge gel
Apply the gel to edges and smooth with fingertips or with a brush for a specific hold. Or! Just rock your edges' natural texture. Check out this article
on why laying your edges is never mandatory.
Mielle Organics is a Black-founded business that got acquired by P&G Beauty but is operating as an independent subsidiary and continues to be led by its founding members Monique Rodriguez (CEO) and Melvin Rodriguez (COO).Promising review:
"I like the light consistency of this edge control. It doesn’t take much and did the job I was looking for it to do
. I didn’t have any issues with flaking or dryness. My hair texture is different since it's been growing back since chemotherapy so honestly it doesn't take much for it." — FitSisterP
An organic mist toner made of rosewater
Simplified Skin is a cruelty-free brand and a small, family-owned business based in Cleveland, Tennessee.Promising review:
"This is the second time I have ordered this and will keep on ordering it! The scent is light and it feels so refreshing when I spray it on every morning! No irritation to the skin and it is the extra kick of moisture my skin desperately needed
. I have used it on my hair a couple of times only and, again, the light scent really peps me up and it helps my hair have a subtle shine to it. I highly recommend this product!" — Loretta Arenas
CeraVe Retinol Serum
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) just do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising review:
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad! It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them! Promising review:
"I have tried everything on the market to fix my damaged, bleached hair that keeps breaking off. I stumbled across this hair treatment on TikTok. I had never heard of it before but decided to give it a try. I used it for the first time yesterday and I couldn't believe how amazing it made my hair feel and look. It's sooo soft, shiny, bouncy and nourished.
My bleached rat's nest now looks and feels like hair again. Even my boyfriend noticed a huge difference in my hair. I’m going to buy a lot more of this product. I’ve been really frustrated about my hair for years now because of all the damage. Now I can finally relax and enjoy my new hair." — Eline
A nail-biting polish
Mavala is a small, family-owned business based in based in Switzerland.Promising review:
"This really helps!!! I've been biting my nails to the nub for 24 years. I have nails now and I don't bite anymore; that's all I wanted. This product made that happen.
It tastes SO bad, I never realized how much I subconsciously put my hands in my mouth until I used this. However, I figured I should warn you/give you guys a heads up, be prepared to taste this on ANY AND ALL foods you have to eat with your hands. To me, that was a small sacrifice I was DEFINITELY willing to make to get my nails to this point. I don't even need to use it anymore because now I'm more aware of my nails. All in all, I HIGHLY recommend this product." — Kelsey Walton
An easy-to-use root touch-up
Promising review:
"This is my go-to product to save me money so I don't have to go to the salon every month. Buys me a couple of months in between professional coloring. This is really easy to apply and I never have a problem matching whatever shade the salon uses on my hair." — Amanda Scott
A hair thinning razor
The razor has two edges, a fine tooth one for thin hair textures, and a wider one for thicker hair textures. (FWIW, people also use this on their pets as a quick grooming solution!) Promising review:
"I recently got a pixie haircut, I was hesitant to get one based on the fact that I'd have to get frequent haircuts, the cost of which would add up quickly. I did some research on YouTube and found some videos using the tinkle hair cutter to trim hair in between salon visits. I LOVE this thing! It is easy to give a little trim or a drastic cut, both of which I have done since getting the tinkle cutter
. I was very nervous to try it, fearing that I might mess up my hair so I just did a little bit first, but it was easy and only takes off small amounts of hair at a time, remember, I have a pixie cut — if you have long hair it will cut that off! Basically all you have to do is comb your hair in the direction it grows until you're satisfied with the cut. Seven months post pixie haircut and I have only been to the salon once to have a re-shaping done of my hair.
I will say that when the cutter feels like it's 'pulling' your hair, it's time to get new razors. I still prefer my pixie cut to be pretty short and assuming I would have to go to the salon once a month for upkeep I have saved $210 since having my hair cut.
TOTALLY WORTH IT!" — brandi in louisiana
A microplane foot file
Promising review:
"This baby is seriously sharp and does serious magic to my horrific callouses!I have had foot files and that ridiculous pedi-egg before and they don’t hold a candle to this.
So imagine my surprise when this actually works really well! I used it dry out of curiosity since it says wet or dry, and honestly I feel like it works even better dry than wet. I can’t believe how much better my feet look!
Sooooo gross to use (it’s basically Mount Everest in foot skin), yet such a satisfying result! My only sad thing is now it hurts to walk on gravel barefoot. Worth it!!" — Eliza
And a podiatrist-level toenail clipper
Promising review:
"I am on my feet a lot and I had two nails that had thickened to the point where I couldn't use the regular nail clippers any more because they didn't open far enough
. I had nail scissors but they weren't nearly strong enough. I'm not going to lie — I was getting really self-conscious about them in addition to the fact that my shoes were getting more and more uncomfortable. I found these clippers and tried them out and I couldn't believe how smoothly they cut through my super thick nails
. I thought I was going to have to apply a lot of pressure but the blades just slid right through. One of the best purchases I've made in a while!" — Katie D.
A tub of O'Keeffe's hypoallergenic hand cream
Promising review:
"I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers for years. I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working HandsCream and within two and a half days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting.
I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands.
" — T.H.