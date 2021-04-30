45 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Own Every Time You Use Them

KimChi Chic Drama Queen highlighters

They're super vibrant but oh-so-blendable, whether you're dusting them on your cheekbones or blending them in as eyeshadow. (Elizabeth here: I have this palette in my arsenal. When I tried it for the first time I thought, "Hmm, I'll use the pink on my cheekbones for just a slight little pink hue." Well, dear readers, that pink delivered. It was VIBRANT. Not really the look I was going for, but I was super pleased with this color payoff. A lot of times I stick to the champagne or whiter hue for highlighting my cheekbones and play around with the rest for my eyes. If you own this, you likely need no other highlighters at your disposal!)