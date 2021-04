45 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Own Every Time You Use Them

Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment

Elizabeth here: This goes on cooling and smooth, is easy to blend in, and will make you look in the mirror five minutes later wondering where all that redness went! I use it daily as a moisturizer under my foundation and some reviewers even use it as a CC cream. It's *that* good. And it has SPF 30! I use this every single day and to demonstrate just how well it works, I put it on half of my face in the pic on the left. Seriously, the color-canceling is impressive. Also it took me nearly a year to go through the full-size jar. So if the price has you feeling iffy, you can try out a travel version. Seriously, I'm forever indebted to this stuff.and also have a couple of acne spots on my chin as well and I’ve tried so many foundations to cover up my cheeks and no matter how full coverage my cheeks will still show through. So I decided to try this and I love it!!!!(because I fake tan and my face is paler than my body) and my skin looks amazing!!! I’m so impressed! I love makeup but I could never really use a lot of face products because I was embarrassed. Definitely recommend if you have rosacea and want to wear full coverage foundation or even as a BB cream." — elyse1518