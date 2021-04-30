HuffPost Finds

45 Beauty Products You’ll Be Glad You Own Every Time You Use Them

You may have a new definition of true love once you've tried these prize-worthy items.
By Elizabeth Lilly and Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

One of the best feelings is finding a beauty product you love so much that it becomes part of your routine.

Whether it’s a moisturizer that leaves your skin nice and smooth, a hair product that will make you feel like you just left the salon or an eyeshadow palette that allows you to channel your inner makeup vlogger, this list of beauty products is bound to make you glad you own them every time you use them.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Verb Ghost Oil
Amazon
Makes quick work of taming frizz and flyaways. This is THE BEST hair oil if you have coarse, thick hair. Reviewers with hair textures up to 4C rave about it!

Promising review: "I have 4c hair and this is AMAZING. At first I thought this would do nothing for my hair since Verb caters to looser hair textures but this product is lightweight and a little goes a LONGGGG way. I’ve used several pumps of this and the bottle still looks like I’ve barely used any of it! Amazing product for detangling, softening, and adding moisture to your hair." — Brit

Get it from Amazon for $18.
2
Admire My Skin Brightening Serum
Amazon
This earns lots of credit in the Amazon reviews from people with hyperpigmentation and melasma. But folks with rosacea will also find it incredibly useful in their skin care routine. Note: As with a lot of skin care products, this stuff makes issues like dark spots a little worse before they get better.

Promising review: "I bought this for a few age spots that had become noticeable after a few too many hours in the sun this summer. One of the age spots was very dark and prominently located directly under my left eye. I bought this in a desperate attempt to diminish the age spot, at the very least. I am amazed at the results. The solution completely removed all of my age spots.

FAIR WARNING: Many others have posted this, but it is worth repeating. This solution turns the spots much darker and even creates a sort of scab before flaking and peeling off to reveal healthy skin underneath. I used the solution at morning and at night, only on the dark spots, and looked like I'd been attacked by a clawed cat for about two weeks. Then the spots finally flaked and peeled off. Would I do it again? Definitely. But do note that it gets worse before it gets better." — Todd W Fletcher

Get it from Amazon for $20.40.
3
Mr. Pumice Ultimate Pumi Bar
Amazon
Your new shower BFF. Its rougher side will help attack calluses, while the soft side will smooth out the offending areas.

Promising review: "At the shop where I get pedicures I noted that they use these. The dark purple side is perfect for keeping my heels smooth. I live in the desert and go barefoot often so need something for my feet, but other products didn't seem to be very effective. I use this with a callus gel every so often and this seems to work better than all the other 'pumice' bars, etc. This isn't pumice though, but I never liked the hard pumice stones and they didn't seem to do much anyway." — Desert Rose

Get it from Amazon for $4.49.
4
LONDONTOWN Kur Instant Smudge Fix
Amazon
Something I wish I knew about eons ago because I'm forever smudging my manis.

Promising review: "I rarely ding my nails, but did recently just as I was leaving the salon. I carry this with me in my manicure bag and it works perfectly. My manicurist was amazed! Highly recommend." —ZLIONNE

Get it from Amazon for $14.
5
Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo
Amazon
Targets residue from all that dry shampoo you have built up in your hair so your scalp with truly feel clean.

Promising review: "I love this shampoo for once-a-month use to remove excess products such as leave-on conditioners etc. I have dry, curly hair and need very moisturizing conditioners and leave-on products, but those can build up over time (even washing hair three times a week). This anti-residue shampoo resets the hair and makes it feel so light and clean. I've been using it for over two decades. Unfortunately it's really hard to find this in brick-and-mortar stores nowadays for some strange reason (and I live in a big-ish city) so I'm happy to find it on Amazon at a great price." — Dumpling

Get it from Amazon for $5.19.
6
Smashbox Always On Matte Liquid Lipstick
Sephora
Stays on in a super velvety way that won't dry out your lips or call for post-lunch application. Seriously, it stays put.

Promising review: "Literally the best liquid lipstick formula I've ever tried in my life. The shape of the applicator makes it easy to apply and it lasts longer than the Kat Von D formula (without drying my lips out like KVD does). I definitely want to purchase more." — ev253

Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in two metallic shades and 24 matte shades).
7
BH Cosmetics Power Pencil Waterproof Eyeliner
BH Cosmetics
It has the pigment so your eye makeup will stand out in that Zoom call. Oh, and did we mention it's waterproof?

Get it from BH Cosmetics for $9 (available in 10 colors).
8
Pleasing Care Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Sheets
Amazon
They help stop the shine right when it starts without disturbing your makeup — and they're larger than other oil-blotting sheets!!

Promising review: "I've had oily skin my whole life and have used countless types of oil blotting sheets because they're life savers. THESE ARE AMAZING. Great deal, big sheets, and they pull out one at a time so easily. I used to use Clean & Clear sheets or knockoffs of the same thing but I'll never go back. Give these a try — completely worth it. They work well and are easy to use. No negative things to say at all." — Kelsey

Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $6.95 (available in two varieties, and three pack sizes).
9
MAXSOFT Scalp Care Brush
Amazon
Believe me, you've never really washed your hair unless you've used a shampoo brush. The difference is astonishing.

Promising review: "I cannot explain how good this feels when you're using it! It relaxes you and for sure is better than just using your fingertips to shampoo your hair. It actually goes down to the roots and makes sure that it gets into all the spots it can to clean your hair. I can tell you right now that my hair has never felt more smoother than after I started using this product. I would definitely recommend this!" — Romie Patel

Get it from Amazon for $6.78+ (available in three colors).
10
Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
Elizabeth Lilly / BuzzFeed
Elizabeth here: This goes on cooling and smooth, is easy to blend in, and will make you look in the mirror five minutes later wondering where all that redness went! I use it daily as a moisturizer under my foundation and some reviewers even use it as a CC cream. It's *that* good. And it has SPF 30! I use this every single day and to demonstrate just how well it works, I put it on half of my face in the pic on the left. Seriously, the color-canceling is impressive. Also it took me nearly a year to go through the full-size jar. So if the price has you feeling iffy, you can try out a travel version. Seriously, I'm forever indebted to this stuff.

Promising review: "I have rosacea on both my cheeks and a bit on chin and also have a couple of acne spots on my chin as well and I’ve tried so many foundations to cover up my cheeks and no matter how full coverage my cheeks will still show through. So I decided to try this and I love it!!!! I use this after primer and moisturizer and then use a foundation (because I fake tan and my face is paler than my body) and my skin looks amazing!!! I’m so impressed! I love makeup but I could never really use a lot of face products because I was embarrassed. Definitely recommend if you have rosacea and want to wear full coverage foundation or even as a BB cream." — elyse1518

Get it from Sephora for $19+ (available in two sizes).
11
AmElegant Facial Hair Removal
Amazon
This gets at the peach fuzz and those random face hairs that pop up seemingly out of nowhere.

Promising review: "This product is AMAZING. As someone that struggles with razor bumps, this product delivers time and time again! I use it to remove the hairs on my upper lip and to trim hairs on my face and neck. It’s fast, painless and it gets the job done in a matter of seconds. The most important thing for me when it comes to this product is that it’s convenient! I can literally use it on my upper lip if I notice any hairs before leaving my house and it won’t leave red marks like thread or wax does nor is it time consuming. I find it extremely useful and I can see myself using it a lot in the long run. Everyone needs this PRODUCT! I’m buying one for my sister and my mom too!!!" — Rohan Hutchinson

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in four colors).
12
Corsx Acne Pimple Master Patches
Amazon
They attack and help flatten out painful blemishes by sucking out the gunk — but without irritating your skin like drying treatments do.

Promising review: "Omg, where has this been my whole life? Why did nobody talk about hydrocolloid patches when I was a teen? These truly do shrink your pimples (as long as it is an open or popped one). I just put one on before bed and by morning, voilà! All that's left is a small bump, if anything at all. I seriously couldn't believe my eyes. (All those years of suffering from acne! I'm in my thirties now with hormonal acne, btw.) These are magic!" — Julie W.

Get a four-pack of 24 patches each from Amazon for $15.
13
AsaVea Teeth Whitening Pen
Amazon
You simply apply and let sit a minute or two to dry. Buh-bye, annoying whitening strips. See ya, coffee stains.

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $19.99.
14
Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Razors
Amazon
These get at any pesky hairs out of place, whether you're shaping your brows or going in on some peach fuzz for smoother foundation application.

Promising review: "I'm a hairy gal. Hormonal problems ruled out by my physician; it's just hereditary. My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine ever-growing peach fuzz. If I cease shaving, I shall acquire a boat and thus forth be dubbed blonde beard. My mustache is darker and thicker, something I think a lot of women experience. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor (Gillette Fusion ProGlide for reference) and shaving cream but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and no irritation, plus it is the closest shave I have gotten. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini razors.' It's quicker than doing what I call a 'dad shave' in the shower, and I can see what I'm shaving because I'm at my makeup table and there's no shaving cream obstructing my view (I don't want to accidentally hack off the hair by my ears or forehead). Plus, I compared this to other (what I call) mini razors and it's twice the size. So very efficient for doing your whole face, easy for detailing those brows. I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all." — Dr. Eleanor Abernathy

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.99.
15
Radha Rosehip Oil
Amazon
It's an all-natural solution to a ton of skin problems. It helps hydrate skin, reduces the look of wrinkles and scars, and reviewers even say it helps their hair and nails.

Promising review: "This is LIFE-CHANGING! I'm 33 and have had dry skin my entire life. I decided to try this because the price was reasonable and the reviews were great. I was NOT disappointed. I cleaned my face the first night, applied a thick layer of rosehip oil, and went to bed. Eight hours later, I woke up to a new face. I have used this oil every night for about five weeks and it has completely changed my skin. My mom saw me one morning and remarked that my skin looked like it did when I was 8! I also love that you get a large quantity of oil for a super affordable price, and a little bit goes a long way. For the amount you get, it's SUCH a bargain." — TuffLuckCowgirl

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
16
Essence Cosmetics Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
@essencemakeup / https://www.instagram.com/p/B6tPe3oh9zm/
It makes for a super dramatic before and after. Prepare to get grilled about where you got your eyelash extensions.

Promising review: "Don’t let the price fool you. I reach for this over and over. Great for when you wear falsies too! I have sensitive eyes and I don’t have any problems with this mascara, no flaking, running, or burning. I will buy again and again." — Monica

Get it from Amazon for $4.99 (also available in waterproof and sculpted volume versions).
17
And Docolor Eyelash Comb
Amazon
It separates lashes, whether they're still wet with mascara or decked out with extensions, to prevent a clumped look.

Promising review: "A must-have in my makeup case! I have used plastic lash combs, metal ones, and flat ones, all of which just didn’t get the job done. I always went back to a safety pin, WHICH I DO NOT ADVISE! This comb is metal and arched, which is much easier to use, and the teeth glide through lashes easily. NOTE: If your mascara is dry and clumped, ANY COMB COULD POTENTIALLY PULL OUT LASHES. JUST NO. DO NOT DO IT. I put on mascara, and while it’s still wet, I glide the comb through the base and go up. It’s that simple. I was concerned about cleaning it with alcohol, but I asked customer service and was told it was safe." — ASConner

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
18
Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask Creamy Deep Conditioner
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020.

Promising review: "I recently started using Bread products and I really love how lightweight and easy they are to use. Since I have mixed textured hair that's been frequently dyed, it tends to get very dry. After using this deep conditioner my hair felt so much better and softer. In addition to that, the smell is A-MA-ZING. Definitely one of my new favorite wash day products." — Kayla Boyd

Get it from Bread Beauty Supply for $28.
19
Petitfée Gold & Snail Hydrogel Eye Patches
Bek 'O Connell / BuzzFeed
They have gold and snail secretion filtrate to help depuff your poor undereyes on the cheap.

Promising review: "Holy moly! I don’t know what to expect, but I certainly wasn’t expecting them to be this immediately incredible! They’re so lovely and luxurious, but I assumed that’s where it would end. I was wrong. After a half-hour I removed them and my dark, puffy, and wrinkly under eyes were replaced with skin like I had when I was 16. These are awesome!" — Danielle Burge

Get a pack of 60 from Amazon for $9.69.
20
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream
Amazon
It soothes dry, cracked hands while making them look so much more presentable. Just what you need if your hands are dried out from harsh soaps and hand sanitizers.

Promising review: "Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." — Steve

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
21
And O'Keeffe's Foot Cream
Amazon
It rehabs cracked, painful heels. Here's to going to bed without socks!

Promising review: "I have tried EVERYTHING, but because I am barefoot all the time, my heels crack (gross!!!!!!)... a lot. Sometimes they split open and it can be incredibly painful. I've tried creams, lotions, oils, you name it. Based on the reviews on Amazon, I thought I would give this foot cream a try, because I had recently had a split appear, and it was super painful to walk on. After about three days of applying this cream at bedtime, the pain started to go away because the healing process was kicked into gear by my skin finally being soft enough to do its thing. It leaves a weird residue on your hands after application, (which could probably easily be washed off if I wasn't already cozied up in bed), but it made all the difference for my normally cracked and dry heels. I notice I get much better results when I use it daily, (so if you skip a few days, you'll notice it won't work as well). Consistency is key, but it really does work!" — Faith Mendelson

Get it from Amazon for $9.35.
22
Glossier Solution
Glossier
It scrubs pores and skin with a trio of Alpha Hydroxy Acid (AHA), Beta Hydroxy Acid (BHA), and Polyhydroxy Acid (PHA) to help loosen the yucky stuff to make way for lightened scars, smaller-looking pores, and fewer blemishes. (If you aren't into chemical exfoliation yet, your skin is really missing out!)

Promising review: "This cleared up my skin after only a week of use :’) I use it every night and it gives my skin such a healthy glow and I can see some of my dark spots fading!! My skin has been at its best state ever since I’ve started using Glossier Solution." — cheska

Get it from Glossier for $24.
23
Lovoir Winged Eyeliner Stamp
Amazon
It imprints a perfectly symmetrical wing so you can use your time on better things. Oh, if only you could give Past You this product! But we can't dwell on things like that.

Promising review: "I loved the product. I usually take 15 minutes to do my eyeliner perfectly for my dance recitals which include cleaning and re-doing multiple times. But with this eyeliner, I took only five mins to do it in a single go. It lasted really long, even in burning hot weather. It looked so beautiful even from a long distance. I loved the product. It's a must-have for all those who love eye makeup." — rasu

Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
24
bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer
bareMinerals
It has a lightweight, hydrating gel-cream formula, buildable coverage, and SPF 30 — which'll take at least one step out of your makeup routine. Looking at you, saving a few minutes!

BTW, SPF 30 is the *minimum* SPF you should be using. It's the official recommendation of the American Academy of Dermatology. This product is paraben-, talc-, PEG-, SLS-, gluten- and cruelty-free, in addition to being vegan.

Promising review: "I wanted a new tinted moisturizer, as a replacement for my powder-based makeup. I was nervous about picking a color through a website but using the 'find your shade' process was spot on. I have had no irritations or breakouts on my sensitive combination skin and love the feel on my skin. It adds moisture without oiliness. I like the SPF 30 but would be even more thrilled if there was an SPF 50 option." — Frau Walters

Get it from bareMinerals for $33 (available in 20 shades).
25
John Frieda Hot Air Brush
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
No more figuring out how the heck to maneuver a blow-dryer and round brush. It has two heat settings (and a cool setting to help set your 'do), plus its ionic power helps reduce frizz and add some serious shine. And! Its ceramic coating cuts down on heat damage.

Promising review: "This hot air brush has made the biggest difference in my usually flat, frizzy hair! I now have more body and shine than I have had in years! I highly recommend this product. It is lightweight and easy to use. My hair holds a style longer and it is so much easier than trying to blow-dry my hair while also using a round brush trying to style it. I wish I would’ve discovered this hot air brush years ago! Love it!" — L

Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in two sizes).
26
Bomba Curls Dominican Forbidden Oil
Bomba Curls
It's infused with pure coffee seed and castor oil to moisturize your hair and scalp, while promoting hair growth and making your strands look glossier. Bomba Curls is a WOC-owned business founded by Lulu Cordero and inspired by her Afro-Dominicana roots. The products are meant to help curly-haired folks naturally boost growth and achieve maximum length retention.

Promising review: "Very lightweight and has a great smell to it as well. It did not weigh down my hair and it gave my hair great shine through out the week." — Nordstrom Customer

Get it from Nordstrom or Bomba Curls for $22.
27
Chaos Makeup Pressed Multi-Chromes
Chaos Makeup
They mesmerize with dimensional color that might just have you checking yourself out in the mirror. This small biz has allll sorts of colorful makeup options — just check out all the sparkling Instagram videos to see the colors in action. These products are cruelty-free.

Get it from Chaos Makeup for $21+ (available in nine colors and two pan sizes).
28
BestLan Hair Finishing Stick
Amazon
It looks just like a mascara wand, but its shaping cream tames your flyaways.

Promising review: "I cannot put my hair up in a high pony or bun now *without* using this product. It truly tames every flyaway and keeps them tame for hours — I come home after a nine-hour day and they’re still in place. I have a 15-month-old baby and have had crazy postpartum hair growth, especially along my hairline near my forehead, and this product has been a godsend." — Heather H.

Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
29
Camryn's BFF Gentle Edges Brush
Amazon
It smooths and lays your edges (if you want to — it goes without saying that you absolutely do not need to lay your edges!). This tiny multitasking tool has two ends: one that'll massage your scalp to increase blood flow, plus a miniature comb.

Promising review: "Does as advertised, and it's not too harsh on your edges." — Alexandria Quist

Get it from Amazon for $1.69.
30
Biossance Squalane Oil
Biossance
It packs in the same kind of moisture naturally found in human skin to keep your visage feeling soft, smooth and plump. Reviewers say it helps with redness, too!

Promising review: "This is the stuff of dreams, people! I put it on my face at night after serum and before my night cream, and wake up with bouncy, bright skin. The first time I used it, I had overnight results. I am constantly yelling about this product to everyone who will listen; I even convinced my dermatologist to try it." — Bek O'Connell

Get it from Biossance for $8+ (available in two sizes).
31
Satin pillowcases
Amazon
They feel cool to the touch and are much easier on your hair and skin than cotton pillow cases, which tend tend to suck up moisture and frizz your hair while you sleep.

Promising review: "LOVE THESE! They are a beautiful shade of gray, well-made and a perfect price! I ordered these to help protect against hair-breakage and I've already noticed a huge difference!!!" — shawnellnewberry

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in 23 colors, and four sizes).
32
Or a pretty satin bonnet
Amazon
Keep your curly, textured or protective styled hair in tip-top shape while you get your beauty rest.

Promising review: "I have medium back length locs (dreads), Silk headscarves on either slide of my head or my locs hang out so I thought I’d give this product a try.1) it’s pretty so I don’t feel like I’m actually wearing a bonnet lol 2) it protects my edges and doesn’t slide off one bit due to the black elastic band 3) I can use this as my locs continue to grow down my back 4) the inside is lined with a thick soft silk-like material which is a plus as it’ll manage frizz and prevent breakageI will never purchase another silk head scarf again!!!" — Mrs. Smith

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in six styles, and two sizes).
33
Biotin Shampoo
Amazon
It's made with tea tree, jojoba and argan oils — and without sulfates. Reviewers say it helps with hair loss and preventing dandruff. (Gotta love a testimonial with photographic evidence!)

Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever. I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not crazy about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." — Diane J. Huff

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
34
Elizavecca Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
It works like a hair mask except with even more dramatic results thanks to Ceramide 3 and collagen.

Promising review: "My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel-dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it. I'm totally in love with this product, I have long fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
35
Beauty By Earth Exfoliating Gloves
Beauty By Earth
They buff away flaky skin, which is always a good thing, but it's *especially* a good thing if you follow up your exfoliation with a self-tanner. These gloves are safe for all skin types and are recommended for use once or twice a week.

Get them from Beauty By Earth for $10.99.
36
Crave Naturals Detangling brush
Amazon
Glides through your hair without tugging or ripping out your strands. Tangles, meet your match.

Promising review: "I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." — Nguyen P.

Promising review (for 4C hair): "I love this brush. I have 4c hair and it detangles my hair without a lot of hair loss. I do make sure my hair is wet when using it to detangle. The brush is pretty easy to clean, as well by just pullungbthe hair out and using running water. The only thing that could be better is the handle could be longer." — Nikki Jenks

Get it from Amazon for $12.88 (available in six colors).
37
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3
@olaplex / https://www.instagram.com/p/Bs3pmgTBbD_/
Transforms damaged hair for a touchable, visible difference when you leave it on for at least 10 minutes. This product helps relink broken bonds. It's also vegan, paraben-free and sulfate-free. (Note: Use this *before* shampoo and conditioner.)

Promising review: "Wow. I wish I would have taken a 'before' picture. I had severely brittle, bleached hair and terrible split ends. After using this once (kept in hair for about four hours), my hair was noticeably softer, less straw-like at the tips, and my split ends have disappeared. It seems like the Olaplex bonded them together. I heard that every time you use this, your hair just keeps getting better and healthier, and I'm looking forward to it. I plan to use once a week." — ecyphers

Get it from Amazon for $28.
38
Function of Beauty Skin Serum
Function of Beauty
It's customized just for you, thanks to a quiz that'll help determine your skin care needs. Sometimes you just need someone to hold your hand, and this brand'll help you do that virtually. It has a gel-to-liquid-to-powder consistency for easy absorption and is suitable for sensitive skin. Each formula is created with these base ingredients: Betaine (an amino acid naturally found in skin that keeps it hydrated and makes it look plump), Panthenol (aka vitamin B5, which helps your skin attract and retain moisture), Allantoin (a skin-soothing and conditioning agent). It's vegan, as well as sulfate-, paraben- and cruelty-free.

Get it from Function of Beauty for $49.99.
39
No7 Stay Perfect Eyeshadow Palette
No7
It's full of versatile, buildable shades for when you wanna play it mellow.

Promising review: "Love the colors in this palette. They look great on and you have different shades to work with. Love the way it looks on as well. Doesn't clump up on your eyelid. First experienced No7 eye shadows years ago in England and glad I can now get it here in the states." — Rach

Get it from No7 for $14.99.
40
Goody Slideproof Elastics
Amazon
These keep your sweaty mane in a ponytail or bun while you feel like you're about to meet your maker in brutal workout classes. They're thick elastic bands with little nubs on them that help keep the hair tie place. Now, these *will* put a dent in your hair — but oh my gosh, your ponytail will stay in place.

Get a pack of 10 from Amazon for $2.98.
41
A matte-finish setting spray
Amazon
It locks in your makeup to help avoid touch-ups throughout the day.

Promising review: "This is my ride or die! Keeps my makeup in place all day without drying." — Armyvegan

Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
42
KimChi Chic Drama Queen highlighters
KimChi Chic
They're super vibrant but oh-so-blendable, whether you're dusting them on your cheekbones or blending them in as eyeshadow. (Elizabeth here: I have this palette in my arsenal. When I tried it for the first time I thought, "Hmm, I'll use the pink on my cheekbones for just a slight little pink hue." Well, dear readers, that pink delivered. It was VIBRANT. Not really the look I was going for, but I was super pleased with this color payoff. A lot of times I stick to the champagne or whiter hue for highlighting my cheekbones and play around with the rest for my eyes. If you own this, you likely need no other highlighters at your disposal!)

Get it from KimChi Chic for $19.
43
And Fluide Universal Gloss
Fluide
For some shimmer in a gorgeous pink you can add to lips, eyelids, cheekbones or any other spot where you want some dazzle. Fluide is a queer-owned and woman-owned business, and this item is cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free and phthalate-free.

Get it from Fluide for $15 (available in five colors).
44
Versed The Shortcut Overnight Facial
Versed
It gives you glowy skin with glycolic and lactic acids, two alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) that exfoliate the skin and stimulate collagen production. Gotta love something you can slather on your face before bed that'll work while you rest.

Promising review: "I completely love this product. I’m 27 with normal to oily skin and period acne. This stuff works wonders for my skin. It keeps it dewy but not greasy throughout the following day (yes, even after cleansing) and clears my period acne right up. Incredible stuff lightweight application that absorbs quickly. 11/10" — Kirby279

Get it from Versed for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
45
Or Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm
Ren Clean Skincare
Perfect if your skin needs a serious break while you get some sleep. Its lipids from olive, almond borage, and linseed oils deliver some intense moisture overnight. This is cruelty-free.

Promising review: "My skin was feeling dehydrated during these cold winter days and this sounded like it would be ideal. I wasn’t disappointed, I only need a little and it leaves my skin nice and soft, no more tightness or dry patches (had a couple due to retinol). Lovely cream. My skin was feeling dehydrated. I would buy again." — Nanci S.

Get it from Ren Clean Skincare for $49.
