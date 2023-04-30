30 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 50 Love — And You Probably Will, Too

Popular items from this list
A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
Promising review:
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." — Lynda M.
A splurge-worthy Elta MD tinted sunscreen
Promising review:
"Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing. I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." — Melony Phillips
A cruelty-free lip balm with SPF 25
Promising review:
"Nothing has healed my chapped lips like this balm…it is AMAZING. I’m a 72-year-old woman and I’ve tried a lot of lip therapies. This is the best!!" — Sharon
An overnight lip mask
Promising reviews:
"I’ve bought several of these. It’s popular with the teen crowd, so I am an outlier. At 51, I use this at night around my lips. Really softens the pinched look that can come with age. I like the scent too! A little teeny but I’ll take it." — EJF
An anti-humidity spray
Promising review:
"I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" — B.S.
An adorable octopus-shaped blackhead remover
See it in action on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I thought these were a gimmick. WRONG!! It works so very well. I was astounded at how clear and glowing my skin was after first use. I just turned 60 and have really nice skin for my age, but still have occasional clogged pores in my T-zone. This little cutie cleans out pores like a super powerful vacuum. I've been using about once a week and each time, skin is clearer than before. I am a firm believer and will definitely keep using. Great buy and a cute package." — Fashion Ragazza
A moisturizing hair treatment
Promising review:
"I am 66-years-old. I have fine thinning hair. Followed instructions. Blew dry my hair. How awesome was it? My hair now feels regular in thickness and holds a curl and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply. Will use this from now on." — Mortimer Brewster
A nail concealer that'll subtly hide yellowing and staining
Promising review:
"As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" — Unbiased Independent Reviewer
A cuticle oil
Promising review:
"I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." — All His 247
Glossier Ultralip, a nourishing lipstick
Promising review:
"This product does everything Glossier says. Goes on easy, moisturizing but not oily, sticky, or greasy. No lip liner needed (unheard of at my age, 59). Beautiful buildable color. I am a G10 and bought Ember and it is perfect." — Susanne
A super soft MakeUp Eraser
Promising review:
"I'm impressed. The Makeup Eraser removes my makeup easily and completely. I wear waterproof mascara, water-resistant foundation, and fairly heavy eyeshadow and brow powder. I was tired of using up cotton pads and remover liquid to get my makeup off at the end of the day — it was time-consuming, expensive, and not always effective. This cloth and some warm water solves the problem. I'm 60 years old and I try not to subject my skin to undue pulling and stretching. The Makeup Eraser requires only a gentle circular motion, and maybe a little extra wiping right at the eyelash edge. My face comes out makeup free and gently exfoliated, ready for moisturizer. What a great product!" — A. Hawley
A powerful snail repair cream
Promising review:
"I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" — sbakey
A crème to powder waterproof eyeshadow stick
Promising review:
"I'm 52, with crepey eyelids and they itch and water if a smidge of eye product gets in them. Powder shadow is a complete no-go! Just bought two of these and I am so happy! After years of not wearing shadow, I am back in the game! It goes on creamy exactly where you put it. The smudger works beautifully and it stayed put all day with no creasing, no watery or itchiness. Didn't use any primer, just on clean, moisturized skin Thank you! I will definitely be getting more colors!" — Tania Nicholson
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"This product has a light but really lovely scent. I absolutely love it! My almost waist-length hair was seriously damaged by my last hairstylist. I've tried everything to make my hair shinier and more manageable, with less frizz. I've been through countless deep conditioning treatments with little results...till I found CER 100! I'm in my early 50s so I have far from 'virgin' hair. If mine looks this great, that says a lot! My only wish? That it came in a bigger tube/bottle!" — C. Fordham
A Schick Silk dermaplaning razor
Promising review:
"Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am hooked! I am 58 years old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin....this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic! Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" — Cisami
A lightweight primer
Promising revie
w: "I won! This primer not only has a pleasant, light, and delicate smell, but it actually works very well too. I have a really oily T-zone and and really dry aging skin everywhere else. Somehow this primer seemed to do whatever my skin needed to keep the makeup in place. I live in a very humid, sub-tropical climate so finding a primer that holds up in nearly 100% humidity is amazing! I had two events to attend two nights in a row and they both lasted too long....hours! My makeup looked as good at the end of the night as it looked when I first put it on and set it that morning. It also made my skin feel so soft. I've been wearing it most of the time without adding any makeup and it really improves the look of my 64-year-old skin. Try it. I think you'll be as pleasantly surprised as I have been." — JanJan
A long-lasting eye primer
Promising review:
"I feel so stupid...I'm 65 years old and have always been annoyed by the fact that by mid-afternoon, my upper lids would be oily, shiny and sporting a stripe from my eye liner. I didn't think there was a cure. Then stumbled upon the idea of using a primer/foundation designed for the eyelids. What? How BRILLIANT!! Who would have thought? I dipped my toe into the water and purchased one tube of the Thank Me Later Eye Shadow Primer. I don't use eye shadow on my lids, but I do use it as a liner on my lower lashes. (I add water to compressed eye shadow and put it on my skin with a sponge-end pencil thing). This stuff ROCKS!! At the end of a hot Texas day, my lids are still as fresh and dry as they were at 6 a.m. And it only takes a pinhead-sized drop to cover one entire lid from lashes to eyebrow, with enough left to cover the lower lid area as well. It's creamy, but dries very quickly. Awesome! The only thing that keeps this product from being 100% perfect is that it has a chemical smell when you first put it on...BUT...after a few minutes, the smell is gone and my eye makeup looks impeccable for 12+ hours. Obviously, I highly recommend this product. They've found a lifetime customer with me." — ShortieTX
A splurge-worthy iS Clinical serum
Promising review:
"I have been using this stuff for almost two years. I know it has made a huge difference in my skin. I get many compliments on my skin and I am 58 years old. My hairdresser said I have the skin of a 25-year-old. It has minimal lines, no pores, and is smooth and tight. I would highly recommend this serum. With that said, I also lead a very clean lifestyle and have for many years. I'm sure this helps with the condition of my skin." — Kindle Customer
A cruelty free vitamin C serum
Promising review:
"This serum is just as amazing as everyone says it is. I am 67 years old, and I have light melasma on both of my cheekbones. I have done *everything* to get rid of it (microdermabrasion, other serums, clarisonic exfoliation, and on and on ad nauseam). I wear SPF 50–70 on my face 365 days a year, and I've done that for decades. I also drink a lot of water. It looked as good as it was going to get. Now, my skin looks even better, and the melasma has never been lighter. Overall, my skin tone just looks very even and smooth. Every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age. This is such a terrific product. I just finished my first bottle and I'm on to my second one!" — Rabid Reader
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"I am 68 years old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that, it does not matter the cost, they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes. I used baby shampoo, as I always do and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice, to remove the mascara, and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." — Piaget
A splurge-worthy tube of Stila mascara
BuzzFeed editor Jasmin Sandal
loves this stuff. In her own words:
"I don't think I ever knew the true meaning of wide-awake eyes until I armed myself with this mascara from Stila. Let's just start with the look and feel of it: It comes in a weighty gold tube — so you already know you're about to experience something special — and the applicator is curved in the center with just the right amount of product on it. Clearly from my experience, you can tell the obvious difference between the with and without — and, TBH, the 'without' has been my general M.O. during these recent times. But that has all changed thanks to this lash extension in a tube! Not only do my eyelashes appear thicker, but the length is just truly phenomenal. I feel like a brand-new, less-tired-looking woman any time I apply a lick of this!Promising review:
"BEST mascara ever!!! I’m asked all the time if my eyelashes are real or if they are mine. Keep in mind I am 57 years old! This makes my lashes look lush and long and healthy." — KC (Houston,TX)
A Stila waterproof eyeliner
Promising review:
"I had never used a liquid eyeliner before this one. I'm 68 years old and was a little hesitant to try a liquid. I love it. It is so easy to apply. I can get a thin line so I don't look overly made up. Love it." — D'Angelee
A winged eyeliner stamp
Promising review:
"I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angel, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, ladies (and guys who wear liner), this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly....worth every penny." — Molly A. Kasdan
A beloved tightening cream
Promising review:
"I am 60 and notice that no matter how much diet and exercise I do, I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
Embryolisse, a cult-favorite French moisturizing cream
Promising review:
"So far I am loving this lotion. I put in on every morning under my makeup and it leaves my face perfectly moisturized all day long. I also noticed I use less foundation because it’s so moisturizing. I don’t believe there is any miracle moisturize that will ever get rid of our crows feet, laugh lines, neck sagging, etc. but this moisturizer helps reduce the look of these problems as long as they’re not deep surface. I’m 68 years old and never was someone who was a 'sun worshipper' and, fortunately, stopped smoking in 1980 after smoking for 15 years. Those two things do a lot of damage to your skin, so to all young women reading this who are doing these two things, take it from me, if you want to retain healthy, youthful skin, stop these too harmful habits. Use sunscreen when you are in the sun and use moisturizer now. Embryolisse seems to be a good place to start!" — Janet Cahill
La Roche-Posay acne treatment cream
Promising review:
"This is the only thing that keeps my acne at bay. I’m almost 60 years old and still suffer. Have used OTC and prescription meds of every kind since about age 30. As long as I use this and am religious about washing my face, I stay pretty clear. It’s never caused irritation or excessive drying." — Lilly G
A Maybelline concealer to mask dark circles and reduce under-eye puffiness
Promising review:
"Best under eye concealer ever. I am 67 years old and have tried them alI. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy. I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." — Morty
An acne patch
Promising review:
"These are the best. I’m 65 years old and still experience frequent breakouts. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time. The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." — Terry L. Burgess
Alice Prendergast / BuzzFeed
A Verb hair oil
Buzzfeed editor Alice Prendergast
loves this bad boy. In her own words:
"When I bleached my hair, it was completely busted. It broke every time I brushed it and basically looked like one of those tumbleweeds you see in an old western movie every time I blow-dried it — until I found this. It's thicker than most oils (a bit lighter than the consistency of gel) and combs through hair like a dream. It packs in moisture like nobody's business and also smells freaking amazing."Promising review:
"I have shoulder-length hair that is frizzy without product. This product is the best I have ever used in my 56 years. If I put it on damp hair and blow-dry, my hair looks great and bouncy. If I use my flat-iron after blow-drying, it stays smooth, even on rainy days." — delenbaas
Sunday Riley Luna sleeping night oil
Promising review:
"I have fair, dry, sensitive skin along with pustular rosacea. I am VERY careful with everything I put on my skin, hair, and face. I have my day routine and products locked in — but I was struggling to find products for my nighttime routine. I just turned 50 and have been struggling with how to use and which retinol to use with my rosacea. I read some great reviews about this, and although I was a little skeptical due to the color and the fragrance (two things my skin does not normally like) I decided to give it a shot. I feel like my skin smiles and thanks me when I apply this! In the colder, drier months I do apply a moisturizer on top of the oil after I have given it a little time to absorb. My skin has NEVER looked or felt this good. Bright, glowy, smooth, and the fine lines and wrinkles are looking smoother and softer. And NOT a single ROSACEA outbreak. Of course I wish that this was a little more financially friendly, but a little goes a long way and I am so happy with this product that I know I will be purchasing it over and over." — Amazon customer