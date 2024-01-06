29 Beauty Products Reviewers Are 'Obsessed' With

Popular items from this list:
- A One/Size blurring setting powder to create silky smooth, poreless-looking, matte skin for up to 14 hours
- A moisturizing tinted lip oil so you can keep that pout shiny without your lippies getting all sticky
- A bottle of liquid gold — I mean, Lancôme’s Teint Idole foundation that’ll make you wonder why you ever messed with other foundations
A jar of Lunar Tides semi-permanent hair dye
Promising review:
"Obsessed! I LOVE IT! It smells amazing! And the color is so bright!
I highly recommend this brand and will definitely order again. This was my first bright hair color attempt. I’ve used so many types of boxed dye throughout the years as well as gotten my hair colored in salons. This made my hair feels so incredibly soft, silky, and just healthy feeling despite the four rounds of bleach I had to do before to get my hair light enough to hold the color.
This picture (pink hair pictured above) is two weeks and five washes after coloring it and it’s still this bright and vibrant
." — LHO
A Kiss falscara lash kit for some DIY lashes at home
Watch TikTok makeup expert Mikayla Nogueira review and apply these lashes here
.Promising review:
"I'm obsessed. I’m horrible at applying false lashes and a friend recommended these that go UNDER the lash line. Did the instructions step-by-step and BOOM. Perfect lashes the very first time I tried
. Will buy this product as many times as I need to." — Danielle Blanchard
Or an eight-piece magnetic eyeliner and lashes kit
You'll get five pairs of magnetic lashes and the liner!Promising review:
"I suck at makeup. I have never been able to do fake lashes, which was always a huge bummer to me because they look amazing. Then, I was given these for my birthday and I decided one night to just mess around and try it. Honestly, I was SHOCKED at how easy they were to apply and how incredible they looked
but I was so convinced that since I’m such a beginner, they’d just fall right off after a couple of minutes. I was sooooo wrong. They lasted all night.
I felt like a baddie, I was up until like, 5 a.m. taking pictures and videos. I had put them on at 5 p.m. and taken them off at 6 a.m. They are now my new favorite part of doing my makeup and honestly, an essential for me at this point
. Perfect for a full face or a natural look. I’m obsessed and it's been well worth the purchase every time I’ve bought them. Which now is way more than once because I’m in love!!" — Hope Craig
A milky white nail polish because it's literally drool-worthy
Promising reviews:
"This stuff seems to be magic. Goes on flawless with no base coat, dries nearly instantly, gorgeous color
(two coats), no wear after two days. And I’m a person who can NEVER apply sheers properly." — RZH
"I’m obsessed. It is smooth, easy to apply, dries evenly, and is a little thicker than normal polish
, which I love. It looks like I got my nails professionally done, but I paid half the price
and it took me half the time to do it myself!" — C.M. HervHeitz
A hair toner mask to save you from constantly throwing $$$ to hairdressers
Promising reviews:
"I have brown hair and my highlights turned out a very orange/ brassy color so I’ve been on the hunt for a product to get them to more of an ashy tone without further damage and this did the trick! I ended up leaving it on for around 30 minutes and I’m obsessed. It was a drastic change after just one time
. So happy with the results, will definitely be repurchasing!" — sherri curtis
A One/Size blurring setting powder
Promising reviews:
"Literally, what's in this powder? Beauty spells? I have normal to dry skin but tend to grease up pretty easy when I use dewy foundations. I used this for the first time today and fell absolutely in love! I usually don’t care too much for high end powders or powders at all but this one for me is top tier
. It didn’t necessarily dry out my skin but it stopped it from becoming greasy and it kept my makeup looking the same as when I applied it for hours
. I definitely will be repurchasing, I’ve never been more in love with a setting powder!" — Kamoni
"I’m obsessed with this powder. I’ll definitely be buying the big size. I see why One/Size is usually sold out!" — ciarakay08
A volcanic stone face roller to soak up excess face oil
Promising reviews:
"So I saw this on TikTok, and as an esthetician, I’m all about skincare. I got the product today and wanted to test it out in the evening when my skin is most oily. Holy moly, what type of witchery is this? It literally absorbed my oily T-zone. 🤯 I’m impressed.
My skin type is combination but more on the oilier side. This thing is like an oil blot, but made of volcanic stone. I love that we can take it apart to wash and reuse
. Def would recommend!" — Frances
"Obsessed! I have super oily skin and it takes the oil away without taking my makeup off
." — Reiley Young
A roll-on waxing kit
The kit includes a premium digital wax warmer, a removable silicone bowl, 20 large applicator sticks, four bags of wax beads, pre- and post-wax oil, 20 mini brow sticks, and a how-to book guide. You can use this for your bikini/Brazilian, face, and body. Promising review:
"I don’t write many reviews but for this product, I had to! The wax machine is small, compact, and easy to use
. Plus, the shade of pink is very mature and cute. I am a first time wax user and I didn’t even have to read the instructions to understand how to use it :). It even pulled hairs that were less than 1/8 of an inch and managed to pull the follicle, too
. I couldn’t believe it lol. I also have eczema so my skin is very sensitive to new products but the wax is great for sensitive skin
! I even felt comfortable enough to use it on my face. Obsessed." — Sydney Laroe
A snail mucin serum
Promising reviews: "
This is going to be part of my skin care routine for forever
!! My face has always been dry, cracked, and I would get pimples because of all of the moisturizers I tried. This makes my face soft, smooth, dewy, AND I haven't had any breakouts since
! I'm obsessed!" — Emily Murphy
"The first time I applied this to a fresh clean face, it felt very sticky on my skin, I was disappointed but just went to sleep with it on my face. The next morning I woke up with the softest, most glowy skin I’ve ever had.
I am obsessed with this product. Don’t give up if it feels sticky at first." — Abbi Cairns
A hydrating eye stick with a cutie little polar bear design
Promising reviews:
"I HAD to write a review. I use this in the morning and night after my whole face routine and putting on moisturizer. I don't have dark bags however, my under-eyes do get a bit puffy and I was noticing fine lines. DUDE, those fine lines are fading. Last night I went to a party and woke up looking like the crypt keeper, and this stuff normalized my creepy zombie eyes in about 20 minutes. It's $9.
Do yourself a favor and buy it." — Jasmine Deatherage
"OBSESSED. I L O V E this little bear! It has become my favorite thing about my skincare routine and it really does work very well when it comes to reducing puffiness and toning down the dark circles under my eyes
. This is one of my favorite purchases and something that would make a cute gift, also." — Jae
A pack of 36 acne patches
Promising reviews:
"When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained.
I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work, but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" — Heather L.
"Such a great product! I heard about it on TikTok and had to try it. I leave them on when I sleep, and the blemish is smaller and smoother when I take it off.
Obsessed." — Renee K.
An eye primer to help lock down your eye makeup
Promising review:
"I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS EYE PRIMER. Okay, so I like to do thick, ridiculous cat liner and this primer is so perfectly wonderfully beautiful
. I live in Florida (so it's a constant sauna) and I recently went to Disney World and attended all four parks, applied this once each day in the morning before I applied my gel liner (black track by MAC Cosmetics
). It stayed on for the entirety of the park days, and I mean going on fast rides, water rides, A RAINSTORM, and my eyeliner never smudged
. I've been doing this cat liner style for over a decade now and I have never loved a primer more than this
. And the best part is, a little teeny bit goes such a long way! Best day ever with the best primer ever." — RaeLeigh
A Shark build-your-own hair dryer
Okay so I was lucky enough to receive this and when I say lucky, I mean it! I love this bad boy; it dries my hair soooo quickly it's mind blowing. I got three attachments: the rapid gloss finisher, the quick smooth brush, and the turbo concentrator. Now, I am a hair whiz...when it comes to other people's hair. But when it comes to my own? I have no idea what I'm doing SO I have only successfully used the quick smooth brush. I've attempted to use the other two but I can't give myself a blowout no matter what I do (I just cannot hold two tools and style all at the same time) so I'll be back once I get someone to do my hair for me. They do come with QR codes so you can easily watch a quick tutorial to master each attachment. I love the brush one though — not only is it fast, but my hair gets bone straight also. You'd seriously think I walked out of a salon but in reality, I've walked out my bathroom. So far SOOOO good. I can't wait to see results with the other two attachments. Obsessed = an understatement.
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set for some seriously luscious lips
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.Promising review: "
I absolutely am obsessed with this, I’ve recommended it to all my friends. I have used super expensive, high-end lip plumpers and those still do not compare to this one
! Feels amazing, looks amazing, and smells amazing !! So happy I was able to find such a good and affordable lip plumper. BUY IT NOW, DO NOT HESITATE." — Kristen
A daily facial spray that'll help balance skin pH
Tower 28
is an LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types. Promising reviews:
"I’ve struggled with adult cystic acne for a while now! I decided to stop using all my actives and just use the SOS spray and the barrier recovery cream
to just see what would happen. I cannot believe what this has done for my skin.
I highly recommend! It’s truly been life changing!
" — Julie
"This product is magic in a bottle, I’m obsessed
. I travel a lot, and this is truly amazing at saving my skin from the recycled air and new climates that I’m constantly adjusting to. For reference, I have extremely sensitive, blackhead- and acne-prone skin." — Ellie
A lash lifting kit
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads. Promising review:
"I am obsessed with the way my lashes turned out from using this kit. My lashes have never looked better! I applied the lash lift three weeks ago and they are still perfectly curled even after countless makeup applications and wet eyelashes
!!" — jerry dellaragione
L'Oreal's Wonder Water in-shower detangler that takes just eight seconds to work
The detangling formula will work best for long, straight hair, though it will still add shine to shorter, thicker hair types, too.Promising review:
"I am so obsessed with this product! I bought one based on reviews and after seeing it in a BuzzFeed article. Now, I can’t go a week without it!
It’s super easy to use and completely worth it
. Wash your hair, then use this product as directed. You’ll feel it get warm and just rub it for 8 seconds. Then wash it out! I follow it with conditioner or a hair mask
for peak softness. I’ve definitely noticed it be even softer when I blow dry instead of air dry. I use this product at least once a week." — Skylar
A moisturizing tinted lip oil
Promising reviews:
"Dior Whoooo??? The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed so I was anxious to test and compare this Dior swap. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and to be honest, Nyx is giving them a run for their money.
This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price
. The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try! — Courtney Calestiini
"I am obsessed. This lip oil is so gorgeous, I’m a fan." — Stacia d.
A coconut cowash to help preserve moisture
Promising review:
"My sister got this and let me use it, and let me say I am honestly obsessed. I literally returned the shampoo I just bought in order to get this instead. Best decision. It is amazing, so moisturizing and smells heavenly." — Jafar
A Nyx brow pencil that has Anastasia shakin' in her boots
Promising review:
"I am absolutely obsessed with this pencil. I’ve been using it for years. I rely on it heavily. Goes on smooth, blends easily, and looks really natural.
Stays on all day with setting spray. A must-have in your collection." ¸— Meredith
And a Nyx Epic Ink eyeliner
Promising review:
"I did a ton of research into the best drugstore eyeliner. This is the most recommended one and I definitely know why. It is incredibly durable, long lasting, very pigmented, the tube lasts a long time, the brush allows for fine detail, and it's cheap!
The only problem I had with it, you have to be careful when you put the cap on because the tip itself is made of hairs like a normal brush and they will get caught in the cap pretty easy and mess up the tip. I usually end up just pulling out those fibers with some tweezers. It goes over glittery eyeshadow. It does not require a second coat at all
. I am obsessed with this stuff." — Aven
A bottle of liquid gold — I mean, Lancôme Teint Idole foundation
I did it y'all! I finally found my holy grail foundation and it only took like 10 years. I have oily skin, like suuuuuper oily skin. Glazed donut — my skin doesn't know her, it only knows bottom of a bucket of Popeyes chicken. During the pandemic I was on a hunt to find a foundation that 1) actually matched my skin and 2) didn't leave me all oily and gross. An ad for Lancôme came across my phone with the gorgeous Zendaya and since her skin always looks freakin' flawless, I thought “Hey, let me splurge a little with my stimulus check.” I am so happy I did. This stuff is so so soooo worth it. I can wear it all day and not get oily which is extremely impressive. And even though I had to buy it online because we were in peak pandemic time, it was actually really easy to find my shade. I just looked through the models, found the one my skin looked most like, and what do ya know, a perfect match! I'm obsessed with this stuff, it is seriously my fave. I put it on and every time I'm like “That's my skin, that's my literal skin.” It isn't heavy, covers well, and keeps me matte. I treat this stuff like liquid gold and praise it like Glinda the Good Witch praised the ruby slippers. Thank you Zendaya, girl, you did me a solid.
Live Tinted Superhue hyperpigmentation serum stick
It's vegan and cruelty-free!Live Tinted
is a South Asian woman-owned small biz that specializes in clean, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products for all skin tones. Promising reviews:
"I HAVE NEVER HAD A HOLY GRAIL PRODUCT. UNTIL NOW!! Literally SO effective. Tons of people have been complimenting my skin from my boyfriend (who doesn't always notice subtle changes) to my coworkers ONLINE VIA VIDEO! My skin literally looks visibly brighter and smoother.
The only thing you have to be careful of is if you freshly wax or thread any part of your face. Wait a day or two to use the product in case you have sensitive skin to be safe!" — Ulta Customer
"Best thing for my hyperpigmentation spots. Obsessed with this product!!" — Antara K.
Jordan Grigsby / BuzzFeed
A TikTok-famous super hold setting spray
Alrighty, friends, so I was an Urban Decay All Nighter
girly through and through, but this stuff was ALWAYS on my FYP on TikTok. So I thought, what the heck, let me give it a try. Y'ALLLLLLLL!! This stuff is witchcraft and I'm speechless. I have the most oily skin and not many products I've tried actually do what they say they do. I put it to the test on a very busy day — I went axe throwing, to a boat party, took a nap, and my makeup looked like it did when I first applied it 12 hours later
. But the biggest test that wasn't even supposed to be
a test was when I went to a funeral, literally sobbed all day, then looked in the mirror at the end of the day and saw that MY MAKEUP HAD NOT MOVED. Not even an inch! No tear streaks, nothing! I'm officially obsessed. This is now, for sure, my favorite setting spray and it deserves every bit of hype it gets because it lives up to it, honey. We love to see it. Plus, it's way less money, which is perfect cuz now that it's basically holiday season, this baddie is on a budget.
A plant-based dry shampoo made from fulvic acid and rice and tapioca powders
Act + Acre is a woman-owned small biz based in NYC that apecializes in dry shampoo that is cruelty-free and made without talc, aluminum, alcohol, aerosols, parabens, phthalates, gluten, and fragrances.Promising review:
"Obsessed!! Finally a dry shampoo for dark hair! Literally the best! I’ve been using dry shampoo for years and this is the first one I’ve found that actually works for all hair types!
Takes the oily look away and gives a light refreshed look without that usual residue that dry shampoo leaves behind.
" — Amazon Customer
A gorgeous Nyx Butter Gloss that's under $5 and isn't sticky
This gloss is, without a doubt, my go-to. I have one in every purse I have. To say I can't live without it is an understatement (yes, I'm fully aware that I'm dramatic). I love this gloss and whenever IDK what lip to wear, this one always is my default. Promising review:
"I’m obsessed! I keep purchasing more because this product is AMAZING! I compared it to my other glosses and this one looks the best. It even makes my lips look wayyy fuller
!" — Zay
A well-loved "defunk" spray by Uncle Funky's Daughter with lavender, some sort of magic potion, and rosemary
Uncle Funky's Daughter
is a Black woman-owned biz founded by Renee Morris in 2014. She has used her own 20+-year natural hair journey to expand the natural haircare line.Promising reviews:
"Smells so good and is not overbearing at all
. I've tried a lot on my locks and this is the best I've found in five years!
" — Loe55
"Obsessed. I’m in love with this spray. Seriously buy this. Smell is so good. I’m in love." — TerryBerry
A viral Too Faced Born This Way concealer so you can skip foundation
Check it out in this TikTok
demonstrating a five-minute makeup routine using it.Promising reviews
: "The best part of this concealer is its color variety and the fantastic match to your skin tone! Nothing beats this in terms of match
, I’ve tried Lancôme, YSL and many other concealers — none of them sit in my skin like this and covers my dark circles without any color correctors underneath.
I have dark circles and dry skin." — AzinDsh
"I got this because I kept seeing on TikTok that it's the holy grail of makeup and let me tell you, they were not lying, I am obsessed." — itsyarsb
A bottle of Meltdown acne oil for anyone with acne-prone skin
Blume
is a woman-owned, POC-owned small business based in Canada that specializes in cruelty-free, vegan, and environmentally friendly products for skin, body, and period care.
I finally got my hands on this stuff and it is the truth. My skin is brighter, glowing, and super duper clear. I also got the fade serum
and honey, let me tell you. My dark spots — dark spots I've never been able to get rid of — gone! I am a Blume stan now. I love my skin, but I also get super annoyed with little bumps that seem to never go away. My face is actually so smooth now though. I have oily skin, and I was nervous I'd be a huge ball of grease after using this but nope, not at all! I use it at night and in the morning my skin is perfectly moisturized. Safe to say that I'm in love and their products have become staples in my skincare routine.
Check out a TikTok of the Meltdown Acne Oil
in action. Promising review
: "This stuff is AMAZING and MAGIC. I ordered more out of fear of running out. All acne and fade products have dried or broken out my skin further but this stuff clears my skin, makes it glow, and hydrates it. Beyond beyond obsessed.
THANK U BLUME! xoxo" — Kaitlin A.