29 Beauty Products Reviewers Are 'Obsessed' With

Jordan Grigsby/BuzzFeed

A bottle of liquid gold — I mean, Lancôme Teint Idole foundation

I did it y'all! I finally found my holy grail foundation and it only took like 10 years. I have oily skin, like suuuuuper oily skin. Glazed donut — my skin doesn't know her, it only knows bottom of a bucket of Popeyes chicken. During the pandemic I was on a hunt to find a foundation that 1) actually matched my skin and 2) didn't leave me all oily and gross. An ad for Lancôme came across my phone with the gorgeous Zendaya and since her skin always looks freakin' flawless, I thought “Hey, let me splurge a little with my stimulus check.” I am so happy I did. This stuff is so so soooo worth it. I can wear it all day and not get oily which is extremely impressive. And even though I had to buy it online because we were in peak pandemic time, it was actually really easy to find my shade. I just looked through the models, found the one my skin looked most like, and what do ya know, a perfect match! I'm obsessed with this stuff, it is seriously my fave. I put it on and every time I'm like “That's my skin, that's my literal skin.” It isn't heavy, covers well, and keeps me matte. I treat this stuff like liquid gold and praise it like Glinda the Good Witch praised the ruby slippers. Thank you Zendaya, girl, you did me a solid.