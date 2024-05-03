26 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 50 Wished They’d Known About Sooner

Popular items from this list:
"I am a 70-year-old woman with all the skin issues those years bring: fine lines and wrinkles, skin discoloration, uneven skin tone, and dry patches.
This oil is lightweight, absorbs nicely, and has a fairly pleasant smell, although a bit flowery. The main thing is it works. I could tell a difference in my skin the first week of use. My skin is hydrated and glowing, and the overall tone has improved considerably. Believe me when I say I have used a lot of serums, oils, and moisturizers over the years. I wish I had found this oil years ago.
" — Connie J
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for 5–10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file
just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.
"I followed the instructions from many of the 5-star reviews, and everything worked better than I expected. I sat on the side of the tub and soaked my feet (while reading and sipping wine). I used a pumice stone on my feet while they were soft — then I PUT ON A PAIR OF GLOVES — and generously applied the gel. Then pumice stone after the rinse and washed — I had baby soft heels — better than getting a pedi. I will forever use this product — my only regret is not having found it sooner. Btw I’m a 65-year-old grandmother, and it was super easy.
" — Caribare
A tub of rejuvenating eye cream
"OMG, what can I say? This stuff is great! I've had dark circles since I was in my 20s now in my 50s I find this product! Love it!
Dark circles are gone! Puffy eyes are gone by the time it dries! My eyes look more lively!" — lida Sadati
Or a TikTok-famous temporary eye tightener
. And if you want to see it working in real-time, take three minutes and watch this TikTok
"This product is awesome. It works better than I ever expected and does everything it claims. I only wish I found this years ago. As soon as it dries (which is not long) you can see the difference. I must say it took years, yes years, off my appearance. I'm a senior and it went on easy and in just minutes years were gone from my appearance. I couldn't believe that it really did what it said. I just wish I had found this sooner.
" — Tina Feldman
A Korean exfoliating mitt
"I am 67-years-old and have very dry skin. I always had trouble exfoliating my skin to my satisfaction.
The very first time I used it, I was disgusted by how much dead skin I was able to remove! My skin felt so soft afterward! I use the mitt once a week and have less dead skin to remove. I absolutely love this mitt!Wish I had known about it sooner!
" — Sweetwriter
An anti-dandruff shampoo for reducing scalp flaking and itching
"This is without a doubt the best dandruff shampoo ever. I am 50 years old and have had very bad dry scalp and even face and ears dry skin all my life I have tried everything on this side of the moon without any success until now. This stuff truly works and is amazing I literally put it on my face and even in my ears where I’ve always had problems with dry skin and after even the first use I saw amazing results. No more itching, no more flaking. I can actually wear a black shirt now with confidence no flakes to worry about. I truly highly recommend this product and the only downfall I can think of is where was it when I was a teenager and had to endure many embarrassing moments.
Thank you so so much for this shampoo it’s worth every last penny!" — stacy
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen
"I’m a 66-year-old wine and coffee lover with yellowing teeth. I’ve tried every tooth-whitening product to brighten my smile to no avail…until now.
After two weeks, I am seeing amazing results, and I’m very impressed. It does cause some tooth sensitivity, so follow the instructions carefully to minimize the sensitivity." — E. Addison
A rechargeable hair trimmer so you can get silky-smooth legs
"I love this razor and wish I would have ordered it sooner. It's easy to use and shaves close. I am 74-years-old and I wanted something that was easy to hold for shaving my legs.
No complaints here, I love it." — Marilyn
Plus, a compact facial hair trimmer
"OMG. This is the most wonderful product EVER. I have paid my beautician $10 a week to remove my 'hair lip.' If I only would have found this hair remover sooner. It is 'flawless.' It is painless and gets all the mustache (I'm 66) as well as other chin hairs.
In three weeks, this product has saved me $30, and it is better than my beautician ~ she never got all the hair. THANK YOU SO MUCH. Love, love, love." — Diane Mary
A pair of extra sharp stainless-steel toenail clippers
This has been the first product I've been able to use on my (and my 98-year-old friend's) thick toenails that actually work. Having arthritis, the grip and sharpness now make this task easy. Would recommend this product to anyone, especially seniors and caregivers like me. The price was more than affordable and wish I had discovered these clippers sooner
. I was skeptical after purchasing other clippers over the years but this is excellent." — She She V
A moisturizing tinted sunscreen with SPF 46
"I bought this on the recommendation of an IG dermatologist, Dr Daniel Sugai, and he wasn't wrong. The texture is amazing. It's SPF 46, which is great, the color is very sheer but does even out my skin tone, it moisturizes, and there's no chalky aspect to it. Smells good too. And the price is incredibly reasonable. I'm 69, with fair skin and wrinkles. I would have worn this in my 20s.
It looks natural on my face, which is what I was after, as well as sun protection. It goes on well after serums too. Recommend highly 10/10." — Dr. R. Evans
An award-winning anti-humidity spray
"I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But I received it as a sample, and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day, or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh.
It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me ’til my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!
" — B.S.
A fragrance-free CeraVe retinol serum
And remember, like with any retinol that actually works (just do not use it every day.) Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.
"I am 65-years-old and still have large pores and oily skin. Within a couple of days of applying this at night, I could see a very noticeable difference in the size of the pores on my nose. Pores are no longer clogged with oil! Overall, my ruddy skin looks more refined. It's a bit drying on my skin in the winter, but not a problem for me. I wish I had discovered this product decades ago!
" — Lulabelle
for more details.
A bestselling tightening cream
"I use a light coat all over after a shower. I'm heading for 60, and I inherited my family’s crepey skin. Nothing has really worked after the first hour, but this was amazing!
My skin looked more for my age instead of an 80-year-old's. It isn’t dry and flaky anymore. Got one for my 86-year-old mother, whose calves looked like molted snake skin. No more flakes! Day after day! I use it on damp skin after my shower." — VERONICA
A reviewer-beloved Panoxyl foaming wash to boost your skincare routine
"I'm a 54-year-old male and never thought I'd be writing a review for soap, but this stuff has been a godsend. I began dealing with adult acne/cysts/nodules about 10 years ago. The only thing that helped was antibiotics until now.
Using this product twice a day has eliminated everything. I'm not claiming to have perfect skin, but this has worked better than anything the dermatologists ever prescribed." — JAMES E GODFREY
A paraben-free argan oil hair mask that'll help bring the glow back
Promising review:
"I can't say enough good things about this product. It took 50 years to find something to turn my naturally curly/frizzy, high-maintenance mess into low-maintenance, fabulous curls with body and shine.
I get tons of compliments on how my hair looks and smells. For the first time EVER, my hair is manageable and easy to style. I can even wash and run if I want to — which was impossible before using this product. I won't go a day without it! I recommend it to all my friends with natural curls or permed hair." — Amazon Customer
Or a silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment
"I’m 57-years-old, and I’ve been searching for a product since I turned 30 that actually delivers what it promises.
In one single use, my hair looked 30 years younger. Shiny, smooth, silky — it makes my hair look like my stylist just did it. In fact, when I showed it to her, she started using it on problem clients. The only drawback is, with my medium hair length and fullness, I only get about three uses per bottle. Then again, that works out to roughly three bucks a pop, definitely worth it for these results." — Liz
A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence for soothing all skin types
Promising review:
"I am 61-years-old. As a teenager, I developed a spot on my jawline that has been visible for over 40 years. I had this spot biopsied when I was in my 20s. The dermatologist was stumped by this strange patch on my face. Over the years, many people have asked me what happened there. I never had a definitive answer. Well, after using this snail serum for literally four days, it is 95% GONE. 😳 So, needless to say, this serum gets 5 stars. Amazing stuff." — Ann Johnson
Vanicream — a face and body product that's a dream for sensitive skin
"Perfect for this 62-year-old face. Love it and wish I had found it sooner." —Judy Clark
"LOVE!!!!! I am so happy I decided to give this a try! After countless products (I’m 50), I have finally found a winner! My skin is super dry. This is not greasy like most I have tried. Also, bonus…PUMP!! It’s like having pants with pockets exciting!! 😂" — Kelly Jo
A gentle Juno & Co. cleansing balm
"I’m 53 years old, and it took me this long to find such a great product.
Loved everything about this cleanser. The smell is terrific and feels great on my skin. Removes all makeup (lash glue too)." — Whyukry
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious.
"So my nails have always been thin and brittle — always cracking and breaking. I read about this and thought I would try. I've been using it daily for over a month an my nails are definitely stronger and they are not cracking and breaking. I'm 52 and I can't believe it took this long to find something that works.
You have to keep using it and make it a part of your routine." — Grant's Mom
Plus, a vegan nail-strengthening polish available in both clear and tinted
"I rarely write product reviews, but I feel compelled to explain why this is a great product. I am an older man who has struggled with fingernail biting my entire life. OPI Nail Envy really helps!
1. It is true matte with a barely noticeable shine. I am old-fashioned and would never use a shiny polish. I have tried several other brands that claimed to be matte, but they all had a little shine. 2. OPI Nail Envy not only strengthens my nails — it accelerates the healing of my cuticles and skin around my cuticles. 3. IMPORTANT: Be aware of the formula! This is a vegan formula. There is another formula, OPI Nail Envy Original Formula. I tried some, and it triggered a severe allergic reaction on my cuticles and skin. I switched back to the Vegan formula, and it healed the skin quickly. I wish I had discovered this product 50 years ago. It would have prevented a lot of embarrassment about my nails.
" — Stephen Bell
A travel-friendly hair concealer to cover stray grays or thinning patches
My own fifty-something mom mentioned this product when I prompted her with this headline. She's tried several such concealers and has found this one to be a winner!
"My hairline always grows out between colors, and the gray shows up around my ears and part line every 6–8 weeks. I let this happen for over a year and then decided I'd had enough.
The reason I hesitated was because I didn't want to use a messy coloring kit or risk getting the wrong shade. I googled, and this came up. It fits my dream criteria — you just dab it on, and it's not runny. I don't need to wait for it to dry. I don't need to mix anything. Just apply and go!
The color was easy to match. Yes, you have to reapply it daily, but the same with makeup. It only takes a minute and you feel like you are winning at life!" — Danielle J.
A dual-action La Roche-Posay acne spot treatment
"Love this product. Even at 58, I get the occasional stress breakout. This has been my saving grace. I wish I had known about this years ago.
" — Deborah Fahy
"This is the only thing that keeps my acne at bay. I'm almost 60 years old and still suffer. Have used OTC and prescription meds of every kind since about age 30. As long as I use this and am religious about washing my face, I stay pretty clear. It's never caused irritation or excessive drying." — Lilly G
A moisturizing curl-activating cream
Promising review:
"Granddaughter shared hers with me, and I fell in love...I use it on my longish hair after washing, comb through, and let it air dry. I have soft, pretty curls, and my hair smells amazing...I use the reactivate spray
between washing. I'm in my 60s and wished I had these products years ago.
" — Teresa S.
A cult-favorite Embryolisse moistuizer for a budget-friendly cream
Promising review:
"At 67 and after a long battle with cancer (in remission now and doing great), my body and face took a good 'beating.' This is an excellent moisturizer! It pumps the skin, moisturizes without being too greasy, and can be used as a makeup primer, cleanser, or even face mask! I'm usually a 'high-end' kind of gal, but I decided to try this based on reviews, and now sorry I didn't buy it sooner!
Just a tiny bit goes a looong way. I don't expect to look 20–40 again, but I can always do everything to look my best, and my complexion is much better today than it was in my 20s... spots, acne, uneven skin tone, etc. I will be buying the larger size and don't want to be without it...ever!" — Monica Grusenmeyer