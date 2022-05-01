25 Beauty Products You'll Want For All Of Those Spring Weddings On Your Calendar

Or, some flexible foam rollers if you prefer not to use heat on your hair, or have hair that's on the kinkier and/or shorter side





Promising review: "I purchased these for a trip and I love the convenience of the case! These were really good quality and helped my 4b hair hold a beautiful curl. I totally recommend. I have mid length maybe to my shoulder blades and these did wonderfully with length." — Make sure your hair is lightly damp, then roll up a small section around one of the rods, bend one end over the other, and let it do its thing!"I purchased these for a trip and I love the convenience of the case! These were really good quality and helped my 4b hair hold a beautiful curl. I totally recommend. I have mid length maybe to my shoulder blades and these did wonderfully with length." — Summer