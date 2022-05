25 Beauty Products You'll Want For All Of Those Spring Weddings On Your Calendar

A nifty Chi Spin n Curl curling iron that takes alllll the work (and time!) out of achieving a head full of photo-ready ringlets

It also comes with a range of temperatures to choose from, depending on if your hair texture is more fine or coarse."I've never been able to figure out how to curl my hair — it's either been a tangled mess, burns everywhere, or the curl itself just looked terrible. Then I see this product and being a huge Chi fan, I was still skeptical. But for $80 I figured it was worth the try. The first time using it was after my hair air dried after a shower. My hair was kinky, already had its own wave/curl going on, and thick. This thing WORKED! It completely reshaped my hair, and only took me 20 minutes after sectioning off my hair! I did the 15 seconds at 360 degrees, and it almost curled it too well, I like more of a looser wave. The next time I tried it was when my hair was straightened the day before, so a little more tamed. I put each section in for 5-6 seconds instead of the 15 (it's really easy to take out before the timer) and it came out more of what I was looking for. This thing is a LIFESAVER. I love it, and so excited I can finally have curly hair!" — Stephanie I also SUCK at curling my hair. So much so that I stopped trying a looong time ago. Tried again recently before attending my boyfriend's sister's wedding. HUGE fail once again. I found this Spin N Curl and saw videos on YouTube that it actually worked so I figured I'd give it a try. I LOVE MY NEW SPIN N CURL!!!! I'd give it 100 stars if I could.Get it!!!" — Rebecca D