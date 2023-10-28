36 Beauty Products With Results So Great, You’ll Be Stunned Into Silence

Popular items from this list include:
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
Promising review:
"Best under-eye concealer ever. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy.
I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." — Morty
A Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
!Promising review:
"First off, if you have extremely oily skin, this. is. it. I was so tired of getting blotting powder/wipes.
It felt wasteful and always left residue on my face. I saw this on TikTok and NEEDED it. It was backordered but then I got an email saying it was in stock and I was SO excited. Not only is it affordable, but it's washable, which helps you save money and be less wasteful.
" — Kelsey B.
A purple shampoo
Promising review:
"This stuff is a godsend! I used to have red hair and decided to get a blonde balayage. It took two visits to get my hair lightened to where it looked blonde and not gold, but it still had lots of gold in it. Now my hair is finally blonde and not gold! I’m so happy! Plus this stuff smells amazing and makes my hair so soft and shiny and voluminous with lots of body!" — KatEd
A magical makeup-correcting stick
Promising review:
"Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" — Katherine
A hydrating intense therapy lip balm
It's also formulated with SPF 25!Promising review:
"So I have been a loyal EOS fan for quite some time but you constantly have to reapply and honestly my lips are still cracked. I found Jack Black balm from a TikTok video and it has been glorious.
I keep reaching for it to reapply and I don't need it. It doesn't feel greasy on my lips but it is a bit sticky? Or waxy. Either way, I don't mind it at all, and it also smells pretty darn good." — Trisha
Paula's Choice salicylic acid exfoliant
Promising review:
"Don't judge me. I bought this product because it was recommended on TikTok. I have been having issues with breakouts, and this product has kept my skin clear. I use it as part of my new skin regimen, and I love it." — S. Magdaleno
A foot peel mask
Promising review:
"This foot peel lasted about five days for me. I soaked my feet twice a day for 20 minutes each time. I was amazed at how much skin peeled off.
While my feet were soaking, I would rub the bottoms together and it helped to exfoliate the skin. My feet are much smoother now and my heels look much better. Can't wait to do the second peel." — REgg
A super-soft Makeup Eraser
Promising review:
"I am amazed by this product. I would even say that this is life-altering! I have not had to buy makeup remover in three months and don't believe I will ever have to again!
When I used makeup remover, I felt like I could never get all of my makeup off and I had to rub my eyes quite a bit to get it off. Even after a lot of rubbing when using makeup remover I still would wake up the next morning with makeup residue from the previous day and I never felt I could completely get my makeup off. With Makeup Eraser, there is not one bit of makeup left!! It is like magic!!
Make sure you follow directions, you have to use warm water and use the correct side!" — Sprklbuz
First Aid Beauty's KP Bump Eraser body scrub
!
I've had keratosis pilaris since I was a teenager (it's especially bad on my thighs), and after trying dozens of treatments with no luck, this magical product is the only thing that's truly worked for me. I usually use this once a week for maintenance, but in the winter if I notice a flare-up and I have drier, rougher, bumpier skin, I use it twice a week, and any flare-ups disappear within the week. I scrub it over my thighs and then let it sit for a few minutes before rinsing it off. I have notoriously sensitive skin, and I've never had an issue with it. It's truly the best product out there for any fellow KP sufferers!Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and Instagram. I decided to try it and it really works. I used it on my thighs and upper arms. I noticed a difference the first time and even more the second time!!!
Fabulous product. Worth every penny." — Lana
An eye cream that reduces those stubborn dark circles
Promising review:
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less.
I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely.
I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." — Lynda M.
Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick
I have worn this lipstick almost exclusively since 2019, I've rebought it several times, and the best part: It's under $10 a tube. I currently own five shades, but it comes in over 35 shades, so you're bound to find one that works for you. In addition to being long-lasting, it doesn't leave my lips all dry and cracked like other matte lipsticks I've tried in the past. And I've done the leg work. Dozens and dozens of times, I've put this on before dinner, eaten a full meal, drunk some cocktails and it still looks fantastic when I get back home!
A Revlon hot air brush
Promising review:
"First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl, and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this.
I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume.
Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" — Anon anon
A cult-favorite Aztec Secret Indian healing mask
There is a bit of mixing involved; you'll need to add some apple cider vinegar
This product is cruelty-free and formulated without additives or fragrances. Promising review:
"I first want to share that I typically don’t share reviews but this product has truly helped clear my skin. My adult acne has been out of control for some time now. I’ve tried everything including hormone therapy which didn’t help. I’ve ended up with a scarred face from so much picking at my acne. I’m sooo amazed by this mask.
Yes it dries your face but a good moisturizer does the trick. So thankful for this product.
I do masks all the time. Most recent was a black sea mask. It cleaned up my blackheads, but my acne remained. This seems to be doing the trick! Try it out! You won’t regret it." — Danielle Torres
A beard straightener
Promising review:
"My beard is the most unruly thing I can grow. Beard oil or balm don't do much to tame it, just makes it soft. Then I come across this gem of a device and in less than five minutes, my beard is fully tamed!
I'm usually battling my beard for at least 10 minutes just to get it looking decent. This brush? Game changer!
I live in Florida, so my beard always gets super frizzy and puffs out in the humid heat no matter what I use to try and tame it. With this brush, not only did the taming last longer, it's the next day, I get out of bed and my beard is STILL MOSTLY TAMED!!!! To all my Viking brethren out there, don't waste your time with an expensive heated beard brush just because it portrays Viking aesthetics. Go for something that won't break the bank and can outperform the competition by overwhelming margins." — MercenaryEnzo
A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream
Promising review:
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday and when I put it on, I could tell right away that this was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed. I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth.
" — Steve
A set of LKE shadow patches
Promising review:
"I don’t know how I've done my eye makeup without these my whole life! They help so much with eyeshadow fallout it’s wild!
There are two stickers on them, but I only do the small top ones since I like to do my foundation before eyeshadow! They’re very sticky and sometimes take off some of my foundation but I’ve found if you first tape it on your hand then onto your face it helps!" — Amazon customer
A foot file
Promising review:
"This baby is seriously sharp and does serious magic to my horrific callouses!I have had foot files and that ridiculous pedi-egg before and they don’t hold a candle to this.
So imagine my surprise when this actually works really well! I used it dry out of curiosity since it says wet or dry, and honestly I feel like it works even better dry than wet. I can’t believe how much better my feet look!
Sooooo gross to use (it’s basically Mount Everest in foot skin), yet such a satisfying result! My only sad thing is now it hurts to walk on gravel barefoot. Worth it!!" — Eliza
An acne patch
Promising review:
"These are the best. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time.
The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." — Terry L. Burgess
A set of flexible curling rods
Promising review:
"I love these rollers. My hair is very thin and the hot rollers and dryer that I have been using further destroyed my hair. These rollers are easy to use.
I put a little water on each section, roll, and usually wait two hours. My curls are great and stay all day.
" — The Sutherlands
Or a heatless curling rod headband
Each set comes with a curling rod, two hair scrunchies, a claw hair clip, and two duckbill hair clips to set it in place. Promising review:
"Before purchasing, I’d seen a lot of reviews and tutorials on TikTok showing the results. My hair is thick, coarse, and naturally wavy, so I figured this might be a good alternative
to rollers that are time-consuming to put in, difficult to sleep in, and ultimately not worth it. And MAN was I right to be hopeful. Wrap pieces of damp hair around it before bed, the tighter the wrap, the tighter the curl. Easy to sleep in since there’s nothing on the back of your head, and my curls are BOUNCY the next morning
. My only complaint is that it doesn’t help give any top-volume, but nothing some teasing can’t fix. 10/10. I’ll never go back to a curling iron
." — Mariah
An eye primer
Promising review:
"So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high end to low...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. Using this primer, shadow lasts a full eight hours or more.
I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands if I was lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you, Elizabeth Mott, for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae
The highly effective Bio-Oil
Bio-Oil contains retinol, which accelerates skin turnover but can make you more sensitive to the sun, so don't forget your sunscreen!Promising review:
"Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow.
A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." — Amazon customer
Olaplex's Hair Perfector No. 3 treatment
Make sure your hair is wet when you use this, and apply liberally from roots to ends. Use once a week or twice a week if you have severely damaged hair.Promising review:
"I had a botched hair color. The hairdresser over-bleached and processed my hair. I could hardly brush it because of the damage. I knew I needed to find something to repair my hair. This product has worked wonders. I did an overnight treatment and I could feel that my hair was more manageable.
I love this product, I now use it once a week to help replenish my damaged hair. My hair is very thick so I only got two treatments out of one bottle.
I will definitely be using this in the future. It smells good and is easy to apply." — Amazon customer
A nail and cuticle oil
Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month as I religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-oz refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
A L'Oreal lamellar water rinse-out treatment
And it's silicone-free!Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this.
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen. Thank you so much!! ♥️" — Theressa Hailey
A dandruff shampoo
.Promising review:
"I have tried every natural thing for my dandruff-y, funky scalp. I did tea tree, neem, a couple of Aveda systems, borax, just everything. For a couple of YEARS. I'd see mild improvement, but it was always a struggle and if I let up, it was back with a vengeance. And then I used this twice and it's just all gone. I'm going to keep using it for a while to make sure this stuff is killed off completely, but I can already tell I'm not going to have gross lumps of dead skin in my hair ever again.
I've had a lot of hair loss the last couple of years too, and I have SO much hope that this will help reverse that! I'm still using my nice natural shampoo as my main shampoo. This stuff is kind of harsh. But as medicine it can't be beat and I'm so glad I bought it." — bright shiny things
A long-wearing multipurpose lip, cheek and eye pigment
Promising review:
"Colorfix is a makeup artist's dream. If you want to create a bold opaque eye, vivid liner, or budge proof primer then you will LOVE this product. I use this on photo shoots and on myself daily and there is no product like it on the market." — gabbyfishermua
A bottle of Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
in action. Promising review
: "I rarely — I don't think ever — rave about a hair product, but this is an exception. I got it to smooth out the frizzies in my hair and it performed above and beyond my expectations.
I'm not a fan of the price, but I'll keep buying it because it's worth it. I highly recommend this product!" — CheckFirstWithAmazon
Ouidad's Advanced Climate Control Featherlight styling cream
I have naturally wavy, almost curly hair (I would say I'm somewhere between a 2c and a 3a curl type), and as mentioned above, I have tried practically every product on the market designed to keep my curls looking their best. Nothing has even come close to this styling cream. I use this whenever I'm air-drying my hair — without it, I end up looking like a frizzy mess and have very undefined curls. I use this while my hair is wet and work it through my hair and scrunch a lot at the end. Gone are the days of really crunchy, stiff curls; this cream is so lightweight, it doesn't even feel like you have product in it. I can run my hands through my hair with ease whenever I use this. That's me above on a particularly good hair day after using this Ouidad stying cream — look at those bouncy, frizz-free ringlets!!! To emphasize again, I love this stuff so much that if I was stranded on an island and could only have one beauty product, this would be it.
CeraVe Hydrating cleanser
Promising review:
"I got this after seeing a recommendation on TikTok. It's been a lifesaver for me. I have dry, red, sensitive, acne-prone skin. Most cleansers strip my skin, but not this one. It’s been helping keep my skin clear while not drying it for a few months now. If you have dry skin this is a must!" — L. Ashburne
A liquid blush from Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty
Promising review:
"This is such a gorgeous blush! It's really pigmented so a little goes a long way. It gives the most beautiful flush but it's buildable if you want a more intense pop of color." — minnimalist
A set of Lovoir winged eyeliner stamps
Promising review:
"Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO!
There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." — LadyMeow
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair face moisturizer
Promising review:
"I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" — Shealen
A spray bottle of SoCozy Curl Spray leave-in conditioner
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2a–4c curls swearing by it! Promising review:
"Amazing!! I had NO idea that my frizzy-haired little girl had beautiful curls. I went down an Instagram rabbit hole and saw a similar girl show how her frizz was curls. I ordered this!! My mind has been blown!!
This has changed our lives. It smells so good! It is easy to use and air dry
. Before my daughter woke up with terrible bed head that looked like this! Now it is gorgeous soft curls. We will definitely buy again and tell everyone about this product!!" — Amazon customer
An internet-beloved set of makeup sponges
!Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges for years and I bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Promising review:
"I have very thin and light body hair so any form of removal (shaving, waxing, etc.) usually leaves me with a lot of ingrown hairs. I've tried body scrubs and washcloths and neither really do a great job. I saw this product recommended by a dermatologist on TikTok and thought I'd try it. It's amazing! I also have very sensitive skin and this mitt doesn't leave my skin irritated at all
. However, absolutely do not use this mitt on your face, neck, or other sensitive areas; it would be way too harsh. I like to use this mitt first when I get in the shower, then use CeraVe SA body wash
(a gentle chemical exfoliant) and follow up with Cetaphil body lotion for dry and sensitive skin
. This whole routine is fragrance free and leaves my skin feeling very soft and moisturized." — Kat