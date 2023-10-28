36 Beauty Products With Results So Great, You’ll Be Stunned Into Silence

Ouidad's Advanced Climate Control Featherlight styling cream

I have naturally wavy, almost curly hair (I would say I'm somewhere between a 2c and a 3a curl type), and as mentioned above, I have tried practically every product on the market designed to keep my curls looking their best. Nothing has even come close to this styling cream. I use this whenever I'm air-drying my hair — without it, I end up looking like a frizzy mess and have very undefined curls. I use this while my hair is wet and work it through my hair and scrunch a lot at the end. Gone are the days of really crunchy, stiff curls; this cream is so lightweight, it doesn't even feel like you have product in it. I can run my hands through my hair with ease whenever I use this. That's me above on a particularly good hair day after using this Ouidad stying cream — look at those bouncy, frizz-free ringlets!!! To emphasize again, I love this stuff so much that if I was stranded on an island and could only have one beauty product, this would be it.