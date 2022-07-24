Shopping

The Best Beauty Products To Help You Nail A Summer Glow

Serums, bronzers, highlighters and more skin care and makeup to give you a natural-looking radiance.

While summer might not be the best time for a full face of heavy makeup thanks to heat and humidity, it is a good time to master that glow-y, effortless look that you’ve probably been seeing all over Instagram.

You’d probably also be surprised how few products it takes to achieve a healthy, dewy glow. A little concealer here and a little highlighter there and you’re already on your way to looking pretty darn radiant. The best part? A little sweat won’t ruin the look. Whether you’re looking to add just one or two new products to your summer beauty routine or you’re in search of your new holy grail products, here are 10 well-reviewed items from Target that are sure to make you glow.

1
Tanologist self-tanning drops
With more than 700 reviews and an average rating of 4.3 stars, you can feel confident that people love using these tanning drops when you purchase. Self-tanning can be intimidating, but these drops easily mix with foundation and moisturizer for easier application. There are lots of tips for application in use in the reviews, which is helpful.
$19.99 at Target
2
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Nude Glow
No one wants to wear thick, heavy foundation in the hottest months of the year. That's why this lightweight, glow-y CC+ cream from IT Cosmetics is so popular. It has good coverage while feeling like your'e wearing nothing at all. It also has SPF 40, which is a great bonus.
$39.50 at Target
3
Benefit Hula Bronzer
It's hard to go wrong with one of the most-purchased bronzers of all time. This one can be used to add a summer-y glow, sculpt your cheekbones, or double as a bronze eyeshadow, so it's multi-use, which never hurts.
$30 at Target
4
Neutrogena HydroBoost Glow Setting Spray
Even just reading the name of this product might make your skin feel hydrated. The glowing reviews don't hurt, either. One person wrote, "I am obsessed with this! I’m 36 and work in the hospital and wear a mask 12 hours straight and this spray really helps keep my makeup in place and actually on my face all day! It also leaves a beautiful dewy finish that I love. I do my eyes, use a bit of foundation or concealer, then spray this all over followed by a loose powder and my bronzer. My skin has never looked better. I even use this on my 2c waves after styling and it really helps hydrate them and give them some extra shine and texture. I love it so much I always have an extra bottle on hand. The best!"
$12.99 at Target
5
Stilla Heaven's Hue Highligher in Kitten
Just a quick peruse of the positive reviews for this highlighter, and you'll be sold. Multiple customers note its soft, blendable texture as a major plus, and others note it has just the right amount of sparkle without being too much. One person said, "I've been using this product for over 5 years now since seeing it in a YouTube review and being completely sold. I've tried multiple highlighters and blushes since, but I always come back to this."
$34 at Target
6
Jergens Natural Glow face moisturizer
If you love Jergens Gradual Glow tanning lotion, you'll want to add these to the rotation, too. As one customer wrote in their review, "I love this product. It doesn’t irritate my skin at all and keeps me slightly bronze and glowing. I usually use tanning drops once a week and then this throughout the rest of the week to keep it fresh."
$9.49 at Target
7
Makeup Revolution Reloaded highlighter
Everyone needs a creamy, glow-y highlighter in their makeup collection, and this seems like a great option based on positive reviews. For just $7, it's hard to argue with adding this one to the cart.
$7 at Target
8
Pixi by Petra Glow Tonic serum
Glowy skin starts with skin care, and this highly-rated serum is sure to give your complexion a boost. One happy reviewer wrote, "This serum leaves my skin feeling super hydrated, I love it! I use it every night and always wake up feeling refreshed. Since I started using it, my skin tone has evened and my skin looks so much smoother.
$24 at Target
9
L'oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion
What is a glotion, you ask? A tinted moisturizer is the simple answer, but it's also one of L'Oreal Paris' most cult favorite products. With nearly 500 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, it's easy to see that people really, really love this lotion — ahem, glotion. One person wrote, "I have tried every highlighter made from powders to cream and to liquids. They all look glittery which isn't the look I was going for. I wanna look like my skin is dewy, not sparkly. Look no further. This is IT. Ive used this on men as well and it looks SOOOO natural but just gives the skin such a healthy look. It also doesn't break me out. You need this.!!!! So happy my search is over."
$13.99 at Target
10
Makeup Revolution x Roxxsaurus highlight and contour palette
This palette has it all — highlighter, bronzer, contour, all of which could probably be used for eyeshadow if you want to get creative. At just $15, it's a fraction of the cost of similar palettes.
$15 at Target
