The Best Beauty Products To Help You Nail A Summer Glow

L'oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

What is a glotion, you ask? A tinted moisturizer is the simple answer, but it's also one of L'Oreal Paris' most cult favorite products. With nearly 500 reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars, it's easy to see that people really, really love this lotion — ahem, glotion. One person wrote, "I have tried every highlighter made from powders to cream and to liquids. They all look glittery which isn't the look I was going for. I wanna look like my skin is dewy, not sparkly. Look no further. This is IT. Ive used this on men as well and it looks SOOOO natural but just gives the skin such a healthy look. It also doesn't break me out. You need this.!!!! So happy my search is over."