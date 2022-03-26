29 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Love Catching A Glimpse Of Your Reflection In Shop Windows

Popular items from the list include:
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint for anyone who wants a bold color that’ll go on smooth and stain your lips so they stay vibrant all day long, without feeling clumpy or sticky.
A box of face masks. They’ll help clean out your pores and make ’em look smaller while sending the lines on your face packing!
A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum to make your skin look radiant as ever.
E.l.f.'s poreless putty primer
Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought I'd take a chance. I have sensitive skin and have to watch what I use. I LOVE this product! Goes on smooth and you don't need to use a lot. I put it on before I put on my foundation. Makes a huge difference
. Highly recommend and will buy again!!" — Leslie Mattingly
Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
A long-lasting Peripera Ink Velvet lip tint
Promising review:
"New holy grail lipstick! I'm not normally one to write reviews, but I'm so pleased with this product that I felt obligated to! I even came back to grab a few more colors because the price point is great! I'm obsessed with matte lipsticks! What I'm not obsessed with is how most matte lipsticks leave your lips dry, cakey, and flakey! NOT THIS ONE. The texture of this product is phenomenal! So lightweight, barely feels like anything is on my lips when it dries. Substantially more comfortable than typical lipsticks
. Instead of intensifying the cracks in my lips, it smoothed right over them. It leaves my lips looking plumped and perfectly matte. A little bit of this product goes a long way, so be sure not to apply too much! I found applying a dab in the center of your lips and using your finger to spread and pat around gives the best effect! I like this lipstick even more than my Jeffree Star
Liquid lipsticks! Highly recommend for anyone looking for a lightweight matte lipstick." — kelsey
Get it from Amazon for $9.90 (available in 13 shades).
A flat iron that one reviewer hailed as the holy grail of flat irons
This flat iron straightens and
curls hair with eight micro-sensors in its plates to make sure heat is distributed evenly so you don't fry your hair off. The heat ranges from 145 to 450 degrees so you can control the temperature, unlike other flat irons that heat up to one temperature with no adjustment capabilities. Promising review:
"I purchased this flat iron simply based on reviews and I am soooo glad I did! I was skeptical about the size since my hair is so thick but I can literally do ONE pass and I’m done! My hair always comes out silky straight and flawless! It's most def worth the purchase!" — Ariel Woods
Get it from Amazon for $48.95.
A box of face masks
Promising review:
"I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin' huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!!
I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30
. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!
" — Amazon customer
Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $24.
A tube of Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Promising review:
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte
for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" — Carrie E Miller
Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
A bottle of plant-powered vitamin C serum
In addition to vitamin C, it also has skin-saving ingredients like vitamin E and botanical hyaluronic acid. It improves the health of your skin overall, so it can also help with acne and other blemishes.Promising review:
"I love love love this product! I’m nearing 30 and needed a good skincare regimen, as I’ve NEVER had one. I can’t believe my results! Not only has it taken away all dullness, it has reversed some sun damage! My before and after pictures are taken WITHOUT filters in the same lighting/same area of my bathroom. I’m highly satisfied!" — Heather C.
Get it from Amazon for $17.99+ (available in two sizes).
Some Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
Promising review:
"I am a makeup snob. I have stupidly high standards for cosmetic performance, and drugstore brands have let me down every single time I've given them a shot. So when I graduated from Covergirl to Sephora after college, I never looked back. My kit is full of Dior and YSL foundation, Armani concealer, Benefit brighteners, etc. But this thing is truly great.
The sponge applicator is better than you think. Firstly, it's antimicrobial, so you don't have to worry about the hygiene aspect. Secondly, its ability to blend the product is outstanding. The concealer itself doubles as a highlighter, it looks good without primer, and it lasts so much longer than you'd expect." — SaritaGet it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in 18 shades).
A one-step carbonated clay mask
Promising review:
"I decided to try this mask based on the high customer rating and affordable price just to see if it would live up to the hype. I just finished washing it off my face and I have to say I do see a difference, albeit not a dramatic one. I have enlarged pores in my T-zone and issues with blackheads around my chin and after one use, my pores appear smaller and tighter and most of the smallest blackheads and bumps are gone from around my chin.
I am impressed but I think with regular use it might make an even bigger difference — maybe a couple of times a week. Oh yeah, it's also really fun to watch and feel the bubbles foaming up on your face!" — Elisabeth
Get it from Amazon for $13.55.
Cake Beauty's The Curl Friend defining cream
Promising review:
"I have thin hair that has a very inconsistent wave pattern. When I allow it to air dry on its own it will be inconsistent and frizzy. I added this stuff to the mix, as well as switching to a t-shirt instead of a towel to dry my hair, and it's a game changer. It keeps the frizz away, while evening out my waves and adding body. Very happy with the purchase. Great if you're trying to lay off hot tools or don't have time." — KaitlynGet it from Amazon for $8.99.
A reusable Revlon oil-absorbing volcanic face roller
Promising review:
"Over the years, my skin has become extremely oily. This roller is easy to use, portable, REALLY does what it says!! Don't know how I've lived without this. I will never purchase blotting/oil-absorbing sheets again." — jazmine
Get it from Amazon for $10.48.
Some L’Oréal 8 Second Wonder Water
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this!
I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
A bottle of Fanola purple shampoo
Promising review
: "I'm not one to leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Holy cow! I was going to go into the salon to brighten my hair up, but after discovering this product I cancelled my appointment.
I'm totally in love! This shampoo is not drying at all and just after two washes I achieved my desired results! I can't recommend it enough!" — Rachael
Get it from Amazon for $9.48.
Some 100% natural antifungal tea tree oil scrub
Promising review:
"This stuff makes my skin feel amazing. I've struggled with acne for more than 10 years and I've used stuff filled with chemicals since the problem started. I've only recently decided to take the all-natural route for my skincare routine. This, followed by some witch hazel and bee venom spot treatment has done more for my skin in a week than Proactiv and other over-the-counter products did in 10 years.
Everybody's skin is different but this has really worked for me and I recommend it to anyone. Also, I have very sensitive skin and using this multiple times a week hasn't had any negative effect." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
A tube of Elizabeth Mott Thank Me Later eye shadow base
It's cruelty-free!Promising review:
"I have tried so many things. Concealer, various eyelid primers (E.l.f.
, Urban Decay
, etc.) and special eyeshadows that are supposedly crease-proof, nothing worked. I had given up using eyeshadow until this came into my life. I have to say I was skeptical. I didn't think this stuff would work, but it does.
I put a tiny amount on my lids, wait a couple of minutes for it to dry down, then put powder, cream, or pencil eyeliners over it, and then nothing budges all day
. Seriously. I can wear eyeshadow again. Love this stuff!" — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $13.75+ (available in five colors).
A Schick Silk touch-up tool
Promising review:
"I use these to remove my peach fuzz on my face and shape my eyebrows easily. I did not expect them to work as well as they did
. My face feels super smooth and soft, and skincare products are more effective now. I was scared to shape my eyebrows with it, but it came with a small attachment that makes the blade smaller so you don't accidentally shave off half your eyebrow LOL! I love them, 10/10.
" — Abigail
Get a three-pack from Amazon for $3.
A jar of Aztec Secret healing clay masks
People in the reviews are also singing its praises for reducing the appearance of their pores
! Many of them advise mixing the mask with apple cider vinegar
for best results.Promising review:
"As a healthcare worker during COVID-19, the increased mask wear has both myself and my partner breaking out
. This has been a welcome addition to our routine. Thanks for having a product that actually works!"
— Brytnee
Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
A bottle of Biotin shampoo
If you're wondering whether or not this shampoo will work for kinkier textures, then you'll be happy to know that one reviewer with a 4c curl pattern
said this shampoo helped to restore her hair's thickness after a Dominican blowout thinned her strands.Promising review:
"I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on) and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever.
I still use it twice a week and love it! I’m not crazy about the way it smells but others love it when they smell my hair." — Diane J. Huff
Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
A bottle of Thayers witch hazel toner
Get it from Amazon for $9.91+ (available in six scents as well as unscented).
A Grande Cosmetics lash enhancing serum
Promising review:
"I use this religiously and notice a huuuge difference. I have allergies and tend to rub my eyes, which isn't great for my lashes, but this serum seriously helps with fallout and helps my lashes look much longer — when I use this they grow long enough to brush my brow bone, which would never happen otherwise. At the end of last year, I tried a different lash product (after running out of Grande lash for a while because ::shrugs:: pandemic) and it did *nothing* after *weeks* of trying. Now I'm back on the Grande lash for five to six weeks now and my lashes are already significantly longer. It just works, my friends." — Maitland Quitmeyer Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in three sizes).
A Revlon hot-air brush
Promising review:
"Just wow! I was skeptical at first. I wish I would have bought this sooner!
After showering I get all the moisture I can out of my hair. And leave it to kind of air dry while I’m getting ready, having coffee, or whatever I’m doing that morning. It takes me about seven minutes to dry my hair if that! I have very thick naturally curly hair. It’s is a fabulous tool to have in your arsenal! May be the only one I have to use. No flat iron needed as of yet! Would buy again in a heartbeat!" — D.K
Get it from Amazon for $34.88+ (available in three styles).
A nonirritating benzoyl peroxide body wash
Promising review:
"Hey, I'm a 60+ guy who is still prone to acne on my back and shoulders. My doctor recommended I use benzoyl peroxide to treat it, so I went to Amazon and did a little research. I came across this product and thought it looked like exactly what I needed. And boy was I ever right!
I use it every day and in just a few days I started seeing a big improvement. When I returned to my doctor a few weeks later she was also very impressed.
So now it's part of my daily routine and I couldn't be more pleased. I give Doctor Song Benzoyl Peroxide 10% Acne Treatment a 5-star rating only because I can't give it 10 stars!
" — Terry P
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
A firming eye cream that uses vitamins and organic botanicals
Promising review:
"Incredible product! Still cannot believe what a difference it has made in the lines and wrinkles around my eyes. I use it twice a day, and actually use it for my entire face and my neck. My skin feels so soft, and lines are disappearing
." — Melissa
Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes and as a pack of two).
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"My hair used to be really soft, and then I discovered hot tools and hair dye. While my hair looks good I really missed the soft texture. This works so well. There are no instructions on the box but I washed my hair with my usual shampoo, towel-dried it, worked about two quarter-sized dollops through my hair, let it sit for 20 minutes and then rinsed out. I went to bed with wet hair which usually results in my hair being kind of tangled and rough looking but I woke up and my hair was as soft and silky as it was before I started coloring it.
I'm totally in love with this product, I have long, fine hair but this doesn't leave it greasy or weigh it down. I'll definitely buy again." — Ellie
Get it from Amazon for $6.88.
Some reviewer-beloved professional level Crest Whitestrips
It even includes one-hour express strips that give you same-day results if you need a little last-minute whitening!Promising review
: "Great product! I was skeptical at first, because any OTC teeth-whitening product I’ve ever used never worked for me. Only professional dental bleaching has. I tried this and saw a difference after the fifth treatment.
I did like that you can use it every day until you’re done with all 14 treatments. That way you can see results a lot faster. I’ll be repurchasing this regularly now (every six months like it says) to always have a nice white smile." — Danny
Get a pack of 20 from Amazon for $45.93.
And a painless mint-flavored Venus teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"I was pretty skeptical about buying this whitening pen. I have used whitening pastes and strips in the past but they either hurt using or I didn't notice any significant results. But this pen works great! It's easy to apply: simply paint it on your clean and dry teeth and let it do it's job.
The flavor of the solution isn't bad at all either. I have been applying it every night for the past weekish and I already see a noticeable difference
. I recommend this whitening solution in particular for people with sensitive teeth because I myself have sensitive teeth and have not been bothered by it at all
. Great price for a great product. Definitely recommend." — Virginia Clark
Get a two-pack from Amazon for $19.99.
A bottle of Ambi Skincare Fade Cream
Promising review:
"I have purchased this product over eight times. I love it!!! I noticed results after about two weeks of putting it on once a day. Every time I get a new pimple, I put this on after the pimple heals and it gets rid of the scar. I use it on my face, arms, back, and chest. Recently I started using it on my bikini area as well to get rid of ingrown hair scars. I recommend this product to everyone I know who has acne scars." — Amazon customer
Get it from Amazon for $4.79.
A deeply nourishing hair mask with aloe vera and castor oil
Girl + Hair is a Black-owned, woman-owned small business.Promising review:
"I'm a natural hair girl! I often struggle with finding a product that helps me manage and keep my hair safe for the next styling. Although I wear protective styles, the in-between time really counts, so this mask is a lifesaver. I love to see the hydration of my natural curls and I feel this product gives them the love they truly deserve! This product has helped me redefine my hair experience. Love it!" —Ashley Jennings
Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
Trending Bio-Oil, which uses vitamins A and E, chamomile, and lavender
Promising review:
"FWIW re: scars, this stuff really works. I had thyroid surgery a few years ago
and Bio-Oil took me from looking like I'd stumbled out of the Red Wedding to virtually no detectable scar within a few months
. All I did was apply it once in the morning and once at night."
— Emma Lord
"I bought this for my scars but because of the current COVID-19 crisis I have been washing my hands so much that they are painfully dry. Hand cream hasn't helped enough so I decided to use the Bio-Oil on them and even after the first application they felt SO much better!
I'm glad I bought the big bottle!" — L. Strand
Get it from Amazon for $8.92 (available in four sizes and two bundles).
And finally, some Avarelle tea tree and calendula oil–infused pimple patches
Promising review:
"These did exactly what they said they would.
I had a rather large-area acne breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared!
I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." — Heather E Tapp
Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49 (also available in XL square patches).