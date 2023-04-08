No, It's Not Witchcraft, These 30 Beauty Products Just Work Really Well

Popular items from this list include:
A long-lasting makeup setting spray
This is personally my absolute favorite setting spray. My skin is soooo so oily somedays it looks like I rubbed Popeyes chicken on my face. This spray keeps me matte and keeps my makeup in place ALL DAY. Like, even after brunch in DC (if you're from DC you know brunch is an all day event) my makeup looks absolutely perfect. You know when you come home from a full day out and you kinda cringe because your makeup has moved all around? Yeah, never happens with this spray. I get home, look in the mirror, and I'm still a baddie!! Nothing has ever worked this well for me, like, this spray really works harder than Kris Jenner, I kid you not. 10/10 recommend. Promising reviews:
"I had received a deluxe sample of this from Urban Decay and had been using it on the days where I had a yoga class from 7:30 p.m.–9:00 p.m. —which means my makeup was on my face for OVER 12 hours. My makeup always came out just fine after my class, even after sweating like a pig! I forgot to spray it on last week and what a mistake! I came out of my class looking like a drowned raccoon.
I've since bought a full-size bottle. It doesn't bother my sensitive skin and I haven't seen issues with breakouts either (but I don't use it daily). It does seem to make my makeup look more polished,
similar to if you set your makeup with a light spray of water. If you sweat when using it, somehow the makeup stays put and you just sweat. It's magical.
I do think it can feel a little tight when first sprayed. I noticed that the first few times in particular, but not so much now and after a few minutes I don't notice it. Anyways, if you dance or exercise and can't wash your face beforehand, try this!" — latp
A fabulous lip-plumping gloss set
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.
I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me
. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra
"I discovered this product from TikTok and I had to give it a try. I tried the day lip plumper and within a few seconds, there was a subtle tingling/burning that lasted for a few minutes but as it occurred, the plumping started to happen! It made a noticeable difference and made my lips look like I had filler
! I'm obsessed!! — Amazon customer
An award-winning clean mascara
This lightweight mascara is made with shea butter and bee and carnauba waxes to condition lashes without weighing them down. The dual-tipped brush was developed after testing 100 different types of mascara wands.
“After realizing my old mascara had a petroleum by-product in it, I needed a new one I felt good about putting on my beautiful lashes. I needed one that had a clean formula, produced by a company making more environmentally sustainable efforts. I was so excited to receive this mascara after ordering it, and it did not disappoint. I love natural, clean beauty products. I love the wand on this mascara, and it lengthens my lashes very well. I like using mascara because I love my lashes, and I don't want to use falsies or extensions. This mascara takes me from girlboss to goddess in less than 2 minutes.
It's so easy to use, non-messy, and dries fast. Even if you do or don't feel like doing a full-face of makeup, this mascara will upgrade your look. It is a must-have and worth every cent.” — Adriana G.
A shimmer body oil

"This glitter body oil is so magical, I LOVE it. Definitely makes me feel like a sun fairy or a mermaid or some other fantasy creature.
A+++ I am obsessed with these Sol Body Oils." — Ilze P.
A bottle of Paula's Choice salicylic acid exfoliant

"I have acne prone skin that is on the combo to oily side with large pores and this stuff has truly been a lifesaver! I really appreciate the short ingredient list and the fact that this product is fragrance-free! I use this after cleansing and apply about five drops on a cotton round both morning and night. I then follow up with a retinol serum, moisturizer, and SPF. Since I have started using this product (FIVE DAYS AGO) my skin is soft and glowing, my acne is clearing up, and my pores actually look smaller!!
Like, this is literally witchcraft in a bottle & my new holy grail! Ditch your harsh scrubs and give this a go, your skin will thank you!" — Philena
A BYO Blush Oil liquid blush
Youthforia is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.
Check out a TikTok of the BYO Blush
in action.
"I'm done, no more experimenting with other blushes, this is my forever blush. BYO is such a unique product on the market — it's plant-based, provides a natural/beautiful bespoke flush, and can be used on the lips as well.
Its color-changing formula is a game-changer as it magically picks the most complementary shade/hue for the user.
Furthermore, I don't feel like I'm wearing makeup, and the oil formula is nourishing for my skin
! I loved it so much I bought all my friends a BYO blush!" — JZ
A totally gorge foundation
Skeptical? So were most reviewers, but if you don't like your shade, exchanges and returns are 100% free and easy. Get your correct shade easy and let this beautiful little foundation melt right into your skin.
"This is my first time purchasing a higher-end foundation. I’ve never been a foundation fan but after hearing such positive reviews, I just had to try it. I used it for the first time last night and I was shook. Like shook to my core 😂 I couldn’t believe that just a tiny bit of foundation went a long way and it actually looked natural!
Obviously you could tell I had makeup on but I didn’t feel like my face was cakey or like that 'eh' feeling when you have too much makeup on. I felt like my face looked flawless which is awesome because I have dark spots on my face! Which is actually surprising because all I did was take a quiz! Concealer
...I’m coming for you next 🤣 10/10 recommend this foundation to anyone who’s just starting out and feel like they won’t look natural wearing foundation. Just get ittt!"— Catherine T.
First of all! What??? This is magic😭🙌🏾🙌🏾 I can’t even get the right shade in stores! It doesn’t transfer,
even with masks. It’s worth it! I got the concealer and foundation." — Tashea R.
A roll-on waxing kit
The kit includes a 40W high-power roll on wax warmer, two boxes of wax (honey and lavender scented), six packs of calming oil wipes, and 100 non-woven wax strips.
"Worked like magic! The pain is not bad at all
!! Worth your money in my opinion! (:" — Elizabeth
"I’ve spent TONS of money and time going to spas and nail salons trying to find the perfect wax. After doing some research, I came across this bad boy and let me tell you, I am NEVER going back! It’s so easy to use, and also so convenient.
They send enough product to thoroughly try everything out. I also love that they send two scents, so you can find which one you love the most. The wax strips are sturdy enough to undergo the pressure you apply before pulling it off, as well as the actual pull. They get everything underneath and you can even use a single strip multiple times
. No need to fly through the pack of strips anymore, when you can reuse the single strip a few times! HIGHLY RECOMMEND if you’re always busy, and on the go, or just wanting some extra self care in the comfort of your home. 💕" — Alisa G.
A painless, mint-flavored teeth-whitening pen

"Hardly ever do I review but this time, sheesh! This product blew me away after only three uses! First off, it's easy to use! I've tried a ton of products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, or make you wear a mouthguard etc. This is a PEN/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution, the solution feeds through onto the brush (which is actually the size of a tooth) and you just brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only using this for three days!! My husband even said 'WOW your teeth look amazingly white'. I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too
! I noticed the difference but never said a word to my husband about it, he's a firm believer that nothing like this ever works...LOL. Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly
! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Remarkable difference and it lasts
! If I could give this 1,000 stars this would have earned 1,001, know what I mean?!" — Lisa E.
A pack of 36 acne patches

"When I ordered this product, I admit, I didn't think it would work. I have adult acne and visit a dermatologist regularly, my chin area is especially bad. I used one the first night I received them. It's acne sorcery. I honestly could not believe it worked. Pimple gone overnight and a flat surface remained.
I do not know how they get this pimple magic to work but I am sold and have literally texted all the people in my life. It's complete magic! Do it, I promise you will be shocked!" — Heather L.
And some post-blemish recovery cream

"I’ve only been using this for a few days now but within the first day it has cleared active acne that I’ve had for two years now
. It’s made my discoloration almost completely go away. I don’t know what y’all put in this stuff but it’s magic." — Bella
"How did I not know that this magical little balm existed? Feels so good smoothing on broken out skin, very light weight and disappears into the skin
. Does not tingle or burn at all, so of course I assumed it would do nothing. I was wrong! Instead of getting all crusty and peely, my breakouts improved greatly overnight and reduced greatly in size. By the next day they were far, far less noticeable. By the day after, they were basically healed
. I continue to apply this to my breakout prone areas, and so far no new breakouts.
Hallelujah! A little goes a long way so this little tube lasts a long time —a good value for the money. I am a convert!" — Amazon customer
A lash lifting kit
This kit includes lash glue, lash perm, lash fixation, lash nutrition, lash cleanser, five silicone pads, three lash cleaning brushes, 10 lash micropores, 10 brushes, and five gel under-eye pads.
"Okay I'm not gonna lie, I was worried that this stuff would either not work at all or make all my lashes fall out. Thankfully, it was neither and the results are UNREAL
. I HIGHLY suggest watching some YouTube videos
of other people using their perm kits before attempting to use yours. I have big fingers and small eyes so it was difficult for me to get the lift pads in the right positions but once that was over, the rest was a breeze. Unlike some of the other kits I've seen on here, this one has basically everything you need. The only other things I needed were a mirror, some tissue, and a little bit of plastic wrap
to cover my lashes while waiting for the lotions to work their magic. I'm totally impressed
and will definitely be buying this again! — Ryan
A super glowy powder highlight

"This highlighter is amazing! It is soft, works like magic, and very budget-friendly! You can tell the quality of the product by the texture and smoothness, and the ease with which it glides onto the skin!
I'm a fan!" — Shweta S.
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer with a sponge on the end

"I LOVE this stuff. My everyday makeup is literally just this undereye concealer, mascara, and chapstick. I work 12+ hour nightshifts so under eye concealer is a MUST. I am literally always tired and my dark circles never seem to go away but this magical makeup makes me look so much less like a zombie
. I don't know what I would do without this concealer. Do yourself a favor and try it!" — gustavo
"How am I just now using this amazing concealer? I have horrible dark circles and this is my miracle worker! This literally blends away any dark bags under my eyes like it has some sort of magical sorcery mixed in it
." — Myranda Z.
A blurring setting powder
I love this stuff. My skin is oily and I have spent my entire teen/adult life looking for products that'll make me matte and KEEP me matte. I've tried so many setting powders none can compete with this one. This powder is a serious bad B. I mean, pores? Nonexistent. Oily shiny face? Not up in here. I’m gagged every time. Just call me a walking IG filter, 'kay, it's that good. Patrick, I could kiss you for this freakin' powder. BTW, I am a brown-skinned woman and the translucent shade works perfectly for me. No cakey, weird, super light powder, no flashback, nothing. Looks just like my skin!!
One/Size is a queer, Filipino-owned business founded by makeup guru Patrick Starr to ensure that makeup is really one size fits all, as it should be.
"Literally, what's in this powder? Beauty spells? I have normal to dry skin but tend to grease up pretty easy when I use dewy foundations. I used this for the first time today and fell absolutely in love! I usually don’t care too much for high end powders or powders at all but this one for me is top tier
. It didn’t necessarily dry out my skin but it stopped it from becoming greasy and it kept my makeup looking the same as when I applied it for hours
. I definitely will be repurchasing, I’ve never been more in love with a setting powder!" — Kamoni
Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High mascara

: "Best mascara I’ve ever used. My eyes are very sensitive and this mascara doesn’t bother them at all. I can put it on at 6 a.m. and it won’t flake off into my eyes or smudge at all even at 3 or 4 in the morning after a night out. I’ve even slept in the mascara, which would normally cause intense pain from the flaking/smudging but I just wake up and the mascara still looks fresh
. Not to mention the volume. The volume and thickness is amazing.
I even lost a huge chunk of my natural lashes right in the center on the top of one of my lids due to a terrible lash glue when I first received the mascara and somehow this magical mascara found some tiny invisible lashes to grab onto and completely filled in that bald spot and made those lashes just as long as the rest of my lashes.
I will continue to only buy this brand. You won’t be disappointed if you buy it." — Katie H.
A Chi thermal care kit
You see that shine? That volume? That bounce? my hair is FLAWLESS. Witchcraft, right? Oh, and if you could feel it?! So soft and silky
. It is seriously bone-straight and looks and feels so healthy
! And, my hair is NATURAL (other than the obvious blue dye); I haven't used relaxers or keratin treatments in over 10 years
. Now, I am by no means a hairstylist, and nothing tops their magical hands, but these products blow my mind
. This trio does what needs to be done, and like, I did it — I delivered these results. Nothing has ever made my hair look like this unless a stylist was styling my hair
. My hair flows and bounces as if I have a personal fan in front of me, and I cannot keep my hands out of my hair
. The shampoo and conditioner help get ALLLL the product buildup out of my hair and leave my hair feeling squeaky clean. Then, I add my serum (before blow-drying and again before straightening), and BAM — I'm flawless
. If you want a magic wand to set everything off, invest in the Babyliss straightener
! My hairdresser uses it so I grabbed one too and now I always look like I just stepped out of the salon.
A bottle of TikTok-famous Elizavecca hair treatment

"Not gonna lie I was skeptical that this could help me. A few months ago I decided I could bleach my hair. I burnt it to such a crisp that I’ve literally been wearing it up under a cap. That worked when it was winter but now it’s warm so I needed a solution. I saw this product highly recommended on other sites and the reviews were good. S I ordered a tube. Used it twice now and OH. MY. LANTA
. For months my hair has felt like crunchy noodles ready to snap at a moment's notice. After one treatment (left in about 15 minutes after shampoo, before conditioner) my ends feel soft!! After the second time washing with it, it actually moves like it’s not damaged and it is visibly SO much healthier
. Like seriously idk how they bottled witchcraft but I’m going to continue to use this product even when my hair grows out. An absolute magical miracle potion! I seriously prepared myself to explain to the world that it doesn’t work. But instead, I have the healthiest hair I’ve had since being a home hairdresser.
10/10 for less then $10. Picture from left to right (blonde above): my hair before using this, my hair after first treatment, my hair after second treatment. — Beth
A firming eye cream

"I am so in love with this eye cream! Seriously, this stuff is amazing!!! I have used it for five days and already, the difference is noticeable
. I got two hours of sleep last night and still, I look well rested.
That, is nothing short of magic...like created by woodland fairies. The puffiness is gone and the discoloration is almost completely gone
. I’m okay with my laugh lines, I’ve earned every one of them and I’ve grown kind of attached to them. I love who I am but I hate always looking like I still need sleep. This cream is worth the money and I will be putting this in automatic reorder as soon as I figure out how long it will take to go through a bottle. You use so little that I’m having trouble predicting how long it will take me to go through a bottle. Buy it and love it or don’t and miss out...it’s your call." — Cassandra
Or a pack of 20 24-karat-gold under-eye masks

"I absolutely love this product. When I bought them I was a little bit skeptical because I had never tried eye patches before and I was not sure if they would actually work. After my initial use I was blown away. Left my under-eyes feeling super smooth and visibly less puffy.
I had to get my mom to try these with me! She’s 48 years-old and these did magic on her eyes too! Made us both feel very relaxed and we could even move around in them. Will be buying another box once I run out of the 20 packs this box provides, another pro!" — Adriana G.
A deeply conditioning hair mask with castor oil and biotin
Thank God It's Natural is a Black woman-owned small biz based in Chicago, Illinois that specializes in hair products.
"My scalp felt invigorated after applying
. I left the masque on overnight and when I rinsed the next morning my scalp felt refreshed and clean. I actually think this product also aided in elongating my curls. Hair looks hydrated as well
! I plan to use every two weeks." — Dawn M.
"I didn’t expect much from this mask, but was pleasantly surprised.I used it as directed after shampooing with a clarifying shampoo
and my hair is soft and smooth. It calmed the frizz so much that I didn’t even need a styling product!
" — HumanPerson
A jar of E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer

"For once, an inexpensive product is not just good for the price. It’s a fantastic product, and it’s surprising that it is so cheap! A lot of high-end-makeup-only users are going to miss out on a fantastic primer because who would dream it could possibly cost $5? For me, Poreless Putty actually performs better than a certain $52 primer to which it is VERY similar. Poreless Putty’s peachy tint is perfect for evening-out my olive skin, and the remarkably lightweight, silky texture blurs like nothing else I’ve ever tried.
It’s texture almost feels magical because it’s so smooth, and it becomes “one” with skin instantly
. I usually use Estée Lauder Double Wear foundation, and this primer makes it look even smoother for longer. The two products make my skin look much younger, supple, and toned." — ShaniAZ
A heat-activated anti-frizz treatment

This product is incredible — just WOW. In all my years of existence, I was never able to tame my naturally curly hair into a sleek, silky, frizz-free look, until now.
I l don't know what kind of magical sorcery went into making this product, but this stuff is amazing. — Lillee45
A wildly popular Nizoral anti-dandruff shampoo
The brand recommends using it every three to four days for up to eight weeks for best results.
"For so many years I couldn't wear black, would have to dust my chair off, and was constantly moisturizing my nose and face. One day, a doctor friend suggested I try this out for my nose, she didn't know I suffered with severe dandruff as well. She then told me to use it on my scalp as well. At first it did nothing. Then magically after say, the third week of using this off and on, I noticed a difference. I now have almost zero dandruff, 10,000 percentbetter
and I no longer have a dry flaky nose, brow, or beard area. My face is no longer red as well. This has been a miracle cure for me. One I take for granted but quickly remember when I put on a black shirt or check my chair for an embarrassing snow storm. Try it!!!" — Grumpy Dad
An outrageously popular Differin gel

"Magic in a tiny tube. Has lasted over a month so far and my 30-year-old skin is clear for the first time in my life.
Nothing else has worked, and I've tried it all. I wish I could give this ten stars." — LCThis product is a MAGIC ERASER on acne
. This is the only product that works on my acne. It dried up my hormonal acne within one night
! So I have mild hormonal acne due to menstrual cycle but after using this gel every night and following the directions in the package, it has really helped me get rid of acne and dark spots
. This product did not break me out in initial use or even later. This one tube lasted me for a couple months and a few days over. I love the results and I will buy another tube if my acne acts up again but for now I have clean and clear skin. Thanks Differin! —Karthick R.
A L'Oreal repairing hair treatment

"Saw this product along with a ton of great reviews online and had to try it. My hair has been so full of static and frizz lately so I was hoping something like this would work. I use A LOT of product because my hair is so thick, wavy and long (down to my butt), so my first concern was that I would have to use the whole bottle. I was actually surprised. I shampooed then used this in place of conditioner. I only used about two pumps for my whole head. I get off task easily so instead of massaging it in for eight seconds it was more like 30. The product is watery, so it distributed very nicely. As you're massaging it in you can instantly notice a difference. My hair already started feeling silky and less tangly.
The only thing I wasn't a huge of was the smell. It's not a bad smell, just very strong. After i got out of the shower I took my Wet Brush to my hair and let me tell you....freaking effortless!!!
I was amazed. I then blowdried and flat ironed my hair. Any other day when i would do this process it would take at least an hour and a half (no, that's not an exaggeration). You ready for this??? 35 MINUTES!! FROM SHOWER TO STRAIGHT! I haven't had a problem with frizz or static yet and used no other products in my hair. I don't know what kind of sorcery this stuff is, but I'll definitely be buying bottle after bottle." — Carissa H.
A bottle of Ecoslay's Orange Marmalade
Ecoslay
is a Black-owned business that uses sustainable ingredients that are good for your hair. Promising review:
"I’ve been using OM for two years now. Nothing, and I mean nothing, is as magical as this lovely concoction is for my coarse, 2c–3a hair. The soft, frizz-free hold that I’m able to achieve with this product is truly amazing and it lasts 4–5 days. People are constantly asking me what products I use and I recommend Orange Marmalade every time. Please never stop making it!" — Jordan
A pack of 100 blotting papers
These blotting papers come in packs of 100 and act fast to control shine. They use organic ingredients for fresh skin that'll make you say ooh la la.
"I just got these a few days ago and I was honestly so skeptical about if they would actually work but let me tell you, they work incredibly well!! Usually by midway through a 12 hour clinical shift in the hospital my face shines brighter than a disco ball. With these I'm able to grab one and blot it on my face to instantly take all the shininess away.
I could not believe it. They are very soft and absorbent.
I will definitely be buying more!" — Brooke
"Absolutely love these little natural green tea wipes for on the go moments. By just dabbing your face and specifically oil prone areas, it works like magic. It smells great too
. I keep them in my purse for whenever I may need them." — Leighann K.
Or a volcanic stone face roller

"Let me first say, I’m a good Christian woman. I never wanted to mess around in magic, but after purchasing this thing not only am I wondering what else the devil will sell me for less than $15, but also why I never found this thing sooner. There’s no other reason this thing works as well as it does for as inexpensive as it is than some twisted wizardry.
All jokes aside, I am floored. I saw the videos. I saw the reviews. I figured I’d give it a shot. My skin creates more oil than KFC will probably go through in a year, and nothing ever works for me
. I’m usually constantly breaking out, continuously trying to blot, and eternally dreading looking at my face in the mirror after I come home from work, but not anymore!
Now I’m stoked to use this thing! As for cleaning frequency, because my skin just hates me I can assume I’ll be cleaning it every two to three days to rid it of the oil it yeeted from my face. No big deal. Super easy to take apart, super easy to put back together.
It’s also super small. If I had normal-sized pockets like my boyfriend’s pants did, I’d be nervous I’d lose it. But I don’t, because I wear clothes made for women. So whatever pockets I DO have, this thing will still fit right inside of them.
Buy one. Buy eight. I don’t care. Just listen to me, you’ll love it." — Coley
A daily facial spray
Tower 28
is a LA-based, Asian woman-owned small business that creates nontoxic, vegan, and cruelty-free beauty products for all skin types. Promising reviews:
"Wow! I have dry, acne-prone skin and was recently prescribed retinol and clindamycin and got an ear piercing. My skin cleared up with the prescriptions but I started to breakout in places I never do. I purchased this to use instead of the clindamycin in the morning and my skin has been consistently good for the past two months.
I use this in the morning after washing my face and then use a hydrating serum or just moisturizer and sunscreen. (I use the retinol or Good Genes
at night). I haven’t had maskne, my acne/bumps cleared, and I really haven’t had anything to complain about. I got a new ear piercing and was aware that I would need to be careful with getting product on it and saw in the description of this product that it was ok/helpful for new piercings/helps promote healing
. I am not spraying this on my ear but it does get on my ear when I generously spray my face and I haven’t had any irritation. It does smell like chlorine when first sprayed but the scent dissipates fast. I love this magical spray!" — spokanecf