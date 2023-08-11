ShoppingBeautyskin care summer

Beauty And Body Care Products That Smell Like Summer In A Bottle

Transport yourself to a tropical paradise without ever leaving home.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

<a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fphilosophy-hula-girl-shampoo-shower-gel-38-bubble-bath-16-fl-oz-ulta-beauty%2F-%2FA-82568191" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Philosophy Hula Girl shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fphilosophy-hula-girl-shampoo-shower-gel-38-bubble-bath-16-fl-oz-ulta-beauty%2F-%2FA-82568191" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Philosophy Hula Girl shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath</a>; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvacation-classic-lotion-broad-spectrum-spf-30-sunscreen%2F6687355" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=1237&u1=64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nordstrom.com%2Fs%2Fvacation-classic-lotion-broad-spectrum-spf-30-sunscreen%2F6687355" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30</a>; <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbrazilian-bum-bum-cream-P406080" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=2417&u1=64d27623e4b0b9c9f3e3b041&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sephora.com%2Fproduct%2Fbrazilian-bum-bum-cream-P406080" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream</a>.
Sephora, Nordstrom, Target
Philosophy Hula Girl shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath; Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30; Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream.

Few things are as evocative of the summer season as the scent of coconut, tropical fruits, the salty sea and sunscreen. Even the slightest whiff can conjure up nostalgia for childhoods spent frolicking in the sun or of dreamy beachy summers past. If, like me, you want to be transported to island bliss year-round, the easiest way to do so is by slathering yourself with beauty and body care products that conjure up those iconic summer smells.

Below, I’ve rounded up some of the yummiest summer-scented products around. They include a multifunctional shampoo- and body wash-in-one, hair care products, fragrances, lotions, sunscreen and more. There’s nothing more tantalizing than catching a deliciously summery smell wafting in the breeze regardless of season, so stock up now and enjoy all year long.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Nordstrom
Vacation Classic Lotion SPF 30
All of Vacation's skin care products are specially formulated to remind the wearer of the intoxicating scent of summer. This calls to mind a hot day in the late '80s, with notes of coconut, banana, pool water, pool toy and swimsuit Lycra. It's the most transportive body and skin care product I've ever encountered and I can't get enough of it. Most importantly, it'll keep skin safe from UV rays and it's water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.
$18 at Nordstrom
2
Sephora
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream
Take a mental trip to Rio without ever leaving your home any time you slather on this rich, hydrating body cream from Sol de Janeiro. It has notes of vanilla, salted caramel, pistachio and coconut that give it a rich, full-bodied scent without being cloying. It also can help to tighten and smooth skin while deeply hydrating it thanks to fatty acids and plant-derived butters and oils.
$22+ at Amazon$48 at Sephora
3
Dermstore
Ellis Brooklyn Salt soothing scented body oil
Drench your body in this gorgeous body oil from Ellis Brooklyn for a truly decadent experience. It has notes of the salty sea, tropical white flowers and sandalwood, so you'll feel like you were transported to a Caribbean island in the blink of an eye. Best of all, it's formulated with squalane and algae extract, so your skin will drink it up. It's definitely a splurge, but worth it to capture that timeless summer vibe and get soft, smooth skin.
$70 at Dermstore
4
Amazon
NatureWell Extra Virgin Coconut Oil moisturizing cream
This wildly popular moisturizer locks in yummy hydration and has a gentle coconutty smell that reviewers love. It's formulated with antioxidants like vitamin A, vitamin C and vitamin E to help keep skin soft and supple, while coconut oil deeply conditions even the driest skin. It has a lightweight finish that doesn't feel greasy but keeps skin silky smooth and smelling great all day long.

$14.89 at Amazon
5
Sephora
Jo Malone London Wood Sage & Sea Salt cologne
If you've been looking for a new fragrance, then consider this mineral-y cologne from Jo Malone. Described by Sephora as reminiscent of "the windswept shore," it has notes of sea salt, sage, ambrette seeds, earthy greens and herbs. It'll lift your spirits and keep you feeling fresh throughout the day.
$30+ at Sephora
6
Target
Philosophy Hula Girl shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath
While I'm ordinarily wary of products that are for both hair and body (frat boy vibes), this multifunctional shampoo, shower gel and bubble bath from Philosophy gets a pass. It's a bestselling skin and hair care product that smells as good as it feels. It has a gentle foaming lather that leaves skin and hair feeling silky soft and with just the right amount of fragrance. It's infused with notes of orange, pineapple, sandalwood and vanilla musk that will make you feel like you're relaxing in Hawaii.
$22 at Nordstrom$24 at Target
7
Amazon
Tree Hut Coco Colada shea sugar scrub
Tree Hut has quite a few products that fall within the summer-scented category, but this deeply moisturizing scrub spoke to me. Not only do you get that hit of coconut and pineapple, but you can enjoy silky soft and smooth skin as well. It'll leave your skin looking glowy and lush.
$16.48 at Amazon
8
Dermstore
Herbivore Botanicals Coco Rose coconut oil body polish
This bestselling body polish from Herbivore Botanicals captures the smell of early summer, when the roses are blooming and we're enthusiastically slathering ourselves with coconut-scented sunscreen. It's also a wonderful physical exfoliant that sloughs away dead skin cells and keeps it ultra-hydrated and healthy.
$38 at Dermstore
9
Target
Native Deodorant in Ocean & Timber
Looking to smell like a beach camping vacation year-round? This Native deodorant scent captures that effervescent smell that is both woodsy and oceanic while providing long-lasting protection against body odor.
$15.38 at Target
10
Sephora
Ceremonia Guava Beach Waves hair texturizing spray
Enjoy beachy, wind-tousled hair while also catching a whiff of intoxicating summer fruits with this texturizing spray from Ceremonia. It's infused with guava (which smells divine), a superfruit that nourishes hair with antioxidants and creates a natural UV barrier.
$20 at Sephora
11
Sephora
Summer Fridays Summer Silk nourishing body lotion
If you're not on the Summer Fridays train, this lotion will have you on board. This luscious body moisturizer is loaded up with ceramides, oils, cocoa butter and shea butter to strengthen the skin's moisture barrier while hydrating deeply. The gorgeous scent lasts all day long, so you can enjoy that fresh summer smell even while sitting at your desk in the dead of winter.
$28 at Sephora
12
Sephora
Viktor&Rolf Flowerbomb perfume
If you're more into a floral-forward smell, then you can't go wrong with Flowerbomb. It'll make you feel like you just stepped into a flower market on a hot summer day, in the best way. I always save my Flowerbomb rollerball for the days when I need to feel like the sun is shining and the world is full of possibility. It has notes of rose petals, jasmine, orange blossom, vanilla and patchouli — all decidedly sexy summery scents.
$38+ at Sephora
13
SkinStore
Ahava Dead Sea Water Minerals hand cream
Say goodbye to dry hands and hello to the soft, mineral-rich scent of this hand cream made with water from the Dead Sea. It's lightweight and non-greasy, so you can enjoy the nourishing benefits of this hydrating cream without feeling oily.
$19 at SkinStore
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Supergoop! Unseen sunscreen SPF 40

13 Best Chemical Sunscreens

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE