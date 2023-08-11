Few things are as evocative of the summer season as the scent of coconut, tropical fruits, the salty sea and sunscreen. Even the slightest whiff can conjure up nostalgia for childhoods spent frolicking in the sun or of dreamy beachy summers past. If, like me, you want to be transported to island bliss year-round, the easiest way to do so is by slathering yourself with beauty and body care products that conjure up those iconic summer smells.