24 Beauty Products That Reviewers Say Actually Work As Advertised

Keep reading if you like getting exactly what you paid for.
By Melanie Aman, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

We’ve all been there: You’re excited to use a new beauty product, then feel let down when it doesn’t meet your expectations. Get ready to leave those days of disappointment behind you. We’ve rounded up beauty products that actually do what they advertise — and we have the customer reviews to prove it. Say hello to finally getting your money’s worth!

1
An acne patch
Perfect for those days when a pimple pops up at the worst possible moment. Hydrocolloid, tea tree oil and calendula oil are gentle on the skin while still drawing out fluids and pus from your pimple.

Promising review: "These did exactly what they said they would. I had a rather large acne area breakout under my chin. Overnight it nearly disappeared! I will say these are best on spots with a whitehead as they work by drawing the yucky stuff out. I will definitely be getting these again." — Heather E Tapp

Get a pack of 40 patches from Amazon for $8.49.
2
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
This mask will truly terrify you at first because you'll look like a zombie. But it's also so darn effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles.

Promising review: "Smells great! This face mask does exactly what it says. My skin is nice and lifted, hydrated, noticeable reduction in fine lines, improved texture, reduced my pore size, and eliminated some newly developed rough patches forming around the hairline. Couldn't be more satisfied with this product! I have pretty good skin for 37, but this mask has really helped take my skin to the next level" — Samantha

Get a pack of eight from Amazon for $30.48.
3
A Revlon hot air brush
It'll help you go from wet, tangled, frizzy hair to a shiny, salon-worthy blowout in minutes. The brush has special vents that allow air to flow so hair dries faster. Plus, it's quicker than using a dryer and then a flat iron or curling iron, which means less heat damage. FYI, this is the hot air brush that all the influencers you follow on Instagram are raving about because it is just 👏 that 👏 good 👏

Promising review: "This product did what it said it would and more. It is easy to use, and it has saved me time getting ready in the morning. My hair is so shiny and full of volume. It feels very healthy. Even the ends of my hair look good. I have even been able to use it to extend days between washes. Very impressed." — Sara Kovach

Get it from Amazon for $41.88+ (available in four colors).
4
A Schick Silk dermaplaning razor
You'll want this if the thought of trimming your brows reminds you of the horrible time in middle school when you accidentally shaved off half your eyebrow. Thankfully, this has a precision cover to prevent such mishaps.

Promising review: "Performed as advertised. I have RA and plucking was painful but, these are perfect." — No

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.99.
5
A tub of brightening, firming and rejuvenating eye cream
So you at least look like you got some sleep, even if you were up until 2 a.m. scrolling through Instagram.

Promising reviews: "Loved this product. It does what is advertised. I will buy again." — Jo Beth Green

"Exactly as advertised. Great price, super creamy, and moisturizing. Will definitely purchase again." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $29.99.
6
A soap brows kit
Perfect for anyone who wants to try this beauty trend they've seen all over TikTok. This method will help make your brows look thicker using just your existing hairs. And of course you can go in with a brow pen or powder to add even more fullness.

Promising review: "Great product! Just as advertised." — Rabbits And Rainbows

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
7
Or a no-fuss clear eyebrow gel
It'll hold each hair in place so your brows always look perfectly groomed.

Promising review: "This brow gel is exactly as advertised. It goes on smooth and will last all day, no chunking or flaking. For the price it's just incredible." — Becca

Get it from Amazon for $4.82.
8
A blackhead remover
It features a powerful head to suction up blackheads, whiteheads, grease and leftover makeup. It comes with four different attachments for all your skin care needs, as well as five suction levels so you can clear up your skin without painful blackhead-removing strips.

Promising review: "This product works as advertised. I was surprised and a little grossed out by the stuff it pulled from my pores. I've been using it about a month now and it's helping my pores look smaller (and cleaner!) Works great for oily skin and clogged pores." — Hugatree

Get it from Amazon for $25.59+ (available in four colors).
9
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
You need this if your dream is for your lashes to hold a voluminous curl. It's lightweight, won't transfer, doesn't smudge and lasts all day — what more could you ask for?

Promising review: "One of the few products that actually performs as advertised. I was so impressed by the waterproof version that I also got the regular — both are fantastic (and I have tried A LOT of mascaras). Best value ever!" — Candace70

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
10
A versatile pore-cleaning clay mask
This effective face mask empties your pores and brightens dark spots — but it also excels as a hair mask, especially if you have natural hair, and foot soak. Reviewers recommend mixing it with ACV, but you may want to skip this step if you have sensitive skin.

Promising review: "Works as advertised. I’ve been using this product for about two months and it’s worked wonders on my adult acne. My skin is noticeably brighter and I’m no longer having painful breakouts or breakouts at all. I’m so thankful that I’ve discovered this." — Kessla S.

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
11
A bottle of rosehip oil
You'll want this if your skin has lost its glow. Its antioxidants and fatty acids may help brighten dark spots and restore your skin's plumpness. Use it on your face, nails and body for scrumdiddlyumptious results.

Promising review: "Excellent product. Heals scars and rejuvenates your skin just as advertised. I wholly recommend." — ThothDaMagi

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
12
A Coty setting powder
It helps in regulating your skin's oil production so you can face — pun intended! — another sweaty day like a pro. This long-lasting loose powder also smooths the appearance of fine lines and blemishes (looking at you, adult acne).

Promising review: "Works well. I'm new to makeup and as far as I can tell this product works well and works as advertised." — Jessica Sexton

Get it from Amazon for $5.97 (available in four shades).
13
A collagen-coating hair treatment
It'll revitalize a mane that's dry, damaged and overprocessed. Waking up with frizz-free hair? Yes, please!

Promising review: "I have very thick, very long curly hair. My expectations for this product were extremely low since I have tried a great variety of products that seemingly work but eventually fail. This product stands out among the rest. It does exactly what it advertises. I was amazed at how easily I was able to comb through my hair after just one use. I am so excited to have found this and will keep purchasing it in the future." — Gigi

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
14
A multiuse skin care oil
This can be used to treat a variety of issues, including uneven skin, stretch marks and acne scars. It helps your body retain moisture (bye-bye, dry skin!) and absorbs into the skin fast so you won't feel greasy.

Promising review: "This oil is wonderful. It smells amazing, has a perfect consistency, and makes my skin smooth and not greasy — just as advertised. Will absolutely purchase again." — Holly Anger

Get it from Amazon for $8.92.
15
A moisturizing hair treatment
Perfect if you're the impatient type. In just eight seconds — eight! — it starts working to leave your mane feeling silkier, softer and smoother after washing.

Promising review: "This does everything as advertised and makes you believe it. This product is the s**t." — Morningwood

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
16
A cruelty-free NYX matte lipstick
It boasts a fantastic color payoff and lasting power so you can get your money's worth. It won't get dry and flaky on your lips, plus you can always top it off with a ~poppin'~ gloss of your choice.

Promising review: "I love lipsticks and have a lot but I hate paying high prices. This lipstick does exactly what it says and is inexpensive so I can buy a ton of them!" — Sharon Hope

Get it from Amazon for $6 (available in 41 colors).
17
A Rimmel setting spray
Because you want your makeup to maintain that matte look all day — and by all day, we mean ALL DAY. It controls shine, locks in your makeup, dries quickly and is oil-free.

Promising review: "Works exactly as advertised. Closes pores for a great, smooth complexion. Doesn't irritate skin." — Fluidity

Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
18
A waterproof NYX liquid eyeliner
So you can draw wings that are sharper than your biting sarcasm.

Promising review: "I put this eyeliner on around noon, went on several walks, got very sweaty throughout the day, and even took a shower and the only reason it smudged was because I was rubbing my eyes. The shower water itself did nothing to this eyeliner. I'd say it does what's advertised and I highly recommend it and would buy it again." — Zoe Stigon

Get it from Amazon for $7.11 (available in two colors).
19
A cruelty-free and vegan Milani baked blush
It'll make those cheeks pop! It comes with a mini brush to help you expertly build up coverage so you're literally glowing all day.

Promising review: "I was a little skeptical at first that this would work as advertised. First time took a little getting used to as it was so different than the blush I had used for years. But I got so many compliments that I use it every day. Love it." — SLD

Get it from Amazon for $6.39+ (available in eight shades).
20
A Maybelline concealer
It helps mask dark circles and reduce under-eye puffiness (because what is sleep?). It may be what feels like the millionth Monday you've woken up wishing it was still the weekend, but at least you'll look fresh, well-rested and ready to take on the day.

Promising review: "This product does what it advertises. It is nearly full coverage, though I sometimes have to reapply on really red areas. I would not call it a moisturizer, but it does not dry out my skin as much as some other cosmetics. The way the applicator is designed makes it easy to apply without having to use my fingers or a sponge." — Maria Coker

Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 18 shades).
21
A detangling brush for 3A–4C hair
A great product if you've ever fantasized about snapping your current hair brush over your knee. This revolutionary brush has eight flexible comb arms with dozens of bristles that'll painlessly unknot your hair, whether it's wet or dry.

Promising review: "This brush is head-ready for the type hair advertised! It's a great head scrubber when shampooing, or detangling and defining coils!/curls. I love it! The lightweight airiness of the brush is easy to hold and keep clean!" — Yogii

Get it from Amazon for $7.66+ (available in five colors).
22
A keratin treatment
It has argan oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, aloe, amino acids and more so your scalp and strands are moisturized, soft, silky and so freaking shiny.

Promising review: "Excellent product and just as advertised. The smell is amazing — not too strong nor too flowery. I normally have very dry, frizzy hair, and this conditioner helped to combat some of the frizz and dryness. It made my hair more softer, and smoother. It also did not weigh my hair down like some conditioners do, and my hair felt very light. The only con I have is that the bottle is small, and it's a bit expensive." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
23
A Glossier cream blush
Because you're tired of applying blush and looking like a clown. This blendable, buildable formula gives you a beautiful and natural-looking flush of color. Apply it with your fingers for a stunning glow.

Promising review: "I wear Glossier Skin Tint in Light and I bought Cloud Paint in Haze. Wow. It is absolutely wonderful. It feels amazing on my cheeks and adds so much dimension without me having to try. Haze has a pretty rich pigment, so a little goes a really long way! It also works with skin tint really well. It blends seamlessly as advertised and feels weightless. I can't wait to buy the rest of the colors!!" — Kc

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in eight shades).
24
A cruelty-free vitamin C serum
It'll give your skin a much-needed pick-me-up. Just listen to the 47,000+ people who gave it a 5-star review: This stuff brightens, softens and dramatically fades hyperpigmentation.

Promising review: "Works as advertised. I find it makes the dark marks disappear much quicker after a breakout. I bought this for mild under eye wrinkles and have definitely seen the difference. Been using it for two months or so and now it's part of my holy grail products. I also noticed that I have had less breakouts since I started using this product." — M. Russell

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
