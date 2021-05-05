24 Beauty Products That Reviewers Say Actually Work As Advertised

We’ve all been there: You’re excited to use a new beauty product, then feel let down when it doesn’t meet your expectations. Get ready to leave those days of disappointment behind you. We’ve rounded up beauty products that actually do what they advertise — and we have the customer reviews to prove it. Say hello to finally getting your money’s worth!
1
An acne patch
2
A box of pore-tightening, skin-lifting face masks
3
A Revlon hot air brush
4
A Schick Silk dermaplaning razor
5
A tub of brightening, firming and rejuvenating eye cream
6
A soap brows kit
7
Or a no-fuss clear eyebrow gel
8
A blackhead remover
9
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
10
A versatile pore-cleaning clay mask
11
A bottle of rosehip oil
12
A Coty setting powder
13
A collagen-coating hair treatment
14
A multiuse skin care oil
15
A moisturizing hair treatment
16
A cruelty-free NYX matte lipstick
17
A Rimmel setting spray
18
A waterproof NYX liquid eyeliner
19
A cruelty-free and vegan Milani baked blush
20
A Maybelline concealer
21
A detangling brush for 3A–4C hair
22
A keratin treatment
23
A Glossier cream blush
24
A cruelty-free vitamin C serum