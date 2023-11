31 Beauty Products That Work So Well You’ll Think They're Powerful Potions

A Chi Thermal Care kit, because it basically works like witchcraft

Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby has to say about this:"You see that shine? That volume? That bounce? Babyyyy my hair is FLAWLESS. Witchcraft, right? Oh, and if you could feel it?! HONEYYYY,. It is seriously! And, my hair is NATURAL (other than the obvious blue dye);. Now, I am by no means a hairstylist, and nothing tops their magical hands, but sweetieeeee,. This trio does what needs to be done, and like, I did it — I delivered these results.. And when I step out of my house,. My. The shampoo and conditioner help get ALLLL the product buildup out of my hair and leave my hair feeling squeaky clean. Then, I add my serum (before blow-drying and again before straightening), and BAM — I'm flawless. The combo of all three is just *chefs kiss*, and they help protect my hair from heat damage. If you want a magic wand to set everything off, invest in the Babyliss straightener ! My hairdresser uses it so I grabbed one too and now I always look like I just stepped out of the salon."