33 Beauty Products That Seriously Just Work

You can count on these things to deliver.
By Rebecca O'Connell and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding great beauty products is a challenge. For one, there are SO many out there that it’s hard to know which ones will actually do their jobs.

Thankfully, we’ve done the searching for you and found a face mask that will vacuum out your pores, a body butter to moisturize your entire body, a setting spray that will keep your makeup in place all night and more. Here are 33 great skin care, makeup and hair products that actually do what they say they will.

1
Hero Cosmetics Rescue Balm
Hero Cosmetics
Meant to be used post-pimple, it melts into the skin and helps reduce the appearance of blemishes with the help of antioxidants and peptides.

Promising review: "I love the Rescue Bomb. It’s the perfect addition to my skincare routine and brings down the redness significantly. My favorite thing about it is the texture: It’s so creamy and makes my skin feel great!" — Alexandra W

Get it from Hero Cosmetics for $12.99.
2
Eva NYC's Deeptox Exfoliating Salt Shampoo
Eva NYC
This exfoliates, purifies and works to banish residue, pollutants and build-up to give you a healthy scalp. It's vegan and free of sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

Get it from Eva NYC for $12.
3
Vivienne Sabó Paris mascara
Vivienne Sabó
A cult-fave, reviewers swear by this mascara for adding length and volume with just a few swipes. It has 2,900+ positive reviews on Amazon!

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this mascara. I have very sensitive eyes and am highly devoted to my trusted brands. When a friend suggested this mascara I was curious, as she loved it. For the price point and how good it looked on her eyes, I thought why not. Holy moly. I'm in love. It makes my lashes longer, — looks like I'm natural but better — and has a thinner formula so it looks like I have a billion gorgeous lashes, and looks the same all day long. I cannot recommend this enough. It doesn't rub during the day and give me that black-eye look. It's wonderful. Must buy." — Katherine Ochsman

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
4
First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream
Sephora
Providing instant (and long-lasting) hydration, this cream will give your dry skin exactly what it needs. This moisturizer is vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free.

Promising review: "I suffer from eczema on my hands and washing my hands throughout the day causes severe damage (cracked skin, redness, and sensitivity). Thankfully my sister introduced me to this about a year ago and it has changed my life! No more dry, flaky, irritated skin. Even during those cold and dry winter days, my hands remain smooth and hydrated."zelmar

Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
5
Bread Beauty's hair mask
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
Thanks to its super-fruit oil formula, this is ideal for anyone with 3a–4c hair as it provides a lightweight hold that leaves curls and coils feeling soft and moisturized.

Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman-owned business that was founded by Maeva Heim in 2020.

Promising review: "LOVE this product! My hair is very dry and frizzy but this product made my hair so much more manageable and soft. I will definitely be getting more once I’m out!" — Nivedhitha

Get it from Sephora for $28.
6
Estée Lauder Double Wear Foundation
Estee Lauder
Providing 24-hour coverage, this foundation can even survive humidity, heat and other factors that might try to mess up your look.

Promising review: "This stuff is so amazing. Let me tell you. I think I've found my life foundation. This is the longest-wear makeup I've ever owned with the best coverage. I have been through many many products, some of them I actually like pretty well but I believe this is the crown jewel of them all. I work twelve hour shifts in a hot trailer lifting pretty heavy stuff and when I get home I still look like a fabulous goddess. I gave a bottle of this to my best friend and she also adores it. We love you Estée Lauder. Thank you so much." — PlattKatt

Get it from Sephora for $43 (available in 42 shades).
7
Pixi Glow Tonic
Pixie
A fan-favorite, this tonic chemically exfoliates to leave your face glowing.

Promising review: "Yes, go get it! All the hype is true! This makes your skin glow from within. I like using this in the morning. Preferably every other morning, instead of every day. It might be too strong for my skin to use it every day. Anyways, it's a great product! Go get it now if you're thinking about it!" — Target Customer

Get it from Target for $15+ (available in two sizes).
8
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Laneige
Apply this to soothe and hydrate your lips with its antioxidant and vitamin C formula, all while you're asleep.

Promising review: "I love this product! The scent is really nice and not overpowering and it works well to help my lips feel less dry. I love that I can put this on overnight and not worry about it while I sleep!" — Nicolee7

Get it from Sephora for $22 (available in five scents).
9
Innisfree's Super Volcanic Clusters Pore Clearing Clay Mousse Mask
Sephora
Clear your pores and chemically exfoliate your skin with this mask that will leave your skin looking fresh and dewy. Ninety-seven percent of customers would recommend this formula, which is packed with Jeju Volcanic Clusters and salicylic acid, for a clearer complexion.

Promising review: "I was seriously surprised by this. A little went a long way, which means this is gonna last you forever. Also, it didn’t just sit on my face, it cleaned, it purified, and it just felt dang good. I adored this mask." — Haley8catherine

Get it from Sephora for $21.
10
Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Sephora
This melts away makeup and impurities while also hydrating your skin. What a champ!

Promising review: "Absolutely essential! I cannot go without it. It removes all traces of all makeup, even eye makeup. My skin feels clean and silky soft. In the morning, I swear my skin looks even better." — WendyH1222

Get it from Sephora for $22+ (available in three sizes).
11
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Antioxidant Face Oil
Sephora
Harness the power of marula seed oil with this oil that will moisturize and repair dry skin. This skin-saver received 1,010 five star reviews and 144.9K likes!

Promising review: "I use this oil under my eyes every day and night and it's helped make that skin more plump and happy! But, whenever my skin seems to be in a rut, like it's just BLAH or dry or lackluster, I bring this oil into my life. Sometimes I use it every day or night, sometimes I mix four to five drops into my moisturizer or I just use this as a moisturizer and my face SOAKS it up. This will forever be a staple in my skincare routine." — kwilhite

Get it from Sephora for $40+ (available in two sizes).
12
Versed's overnight facial peel
Versed
Apply this before bed to help you wake up with refreshed, glowing skin. Its pH-balanced, nondrying formula has a blend of lactic and glycolic acid to help wake up dull-looking skin.

Promising review: "I was a bit hesitant about purchasing because I was worried that it's a bit too strong for my sensitive skin, but I decided to try out the travel size. I absolutely love it! It left my skin super soft after just one use and over the past month or so, I have noticed an improvement in the overall texture of my skin. I love it so much that I went back for the full size!" — IJAIN3403

Get it from Versed for $19.99.
13
Living Proof's 5-in-1 Styling Treatment
Sephora
This delivers conditioning, strength, volume and shine to your hair as soon as you apply it. It does the work of five products, so you can cut down on the amount of stuff you're adding to your mane. Simply apply on damp hair, style and admire your 'do!

Promising review: "I've received lots of compliments on my hair since switching to this product, from random people asking if I paid for a blowout (NOPE!) to a friend's roommate exclaiming, 'Your hair is editorial straight!' (Thanks!) So yeah, it’s legit. It’s also extremely lightweight because it’s made without parabens or phthalates, which I’m told weigh down your hair! And it’s safe to use on straight, wavy, or curly hair. I pull it through my hair from roots to ends and then blow-dry my hair (with a blow-dryer) and a brush (like this one). Without this 5-in-1 miracle stuff, it’d take a lot more product (and effort) to make my hair look like this post-blowout. In short, if Living Proof stops making this stuff, I’m buying a damn case of it." — Elizabeth Lilly

Get it from Sephora for $16+ (available in two sizes).
14
Peace Out's pore treatment
Sephora
These strips fight excess oil and blackheads. Just put them on at night and wake up to admire the results.

Promising review: "I have fairly sensitive skin and am always worried about trying any products that 'stick' to your face. After having bad experiences with past pore strips, I was pleasantly surprised with how amazing Peace Out Pores was. Not only did it remove so much dirt and oil from my pores, but it surprisingly left the area feeling refreshed and moisturized. Once a week I put these on before bed and have noticed such a difference in my skin and reduced breakouts. Highly recommend." — LaurenMcA

Get a pack of eight strips from Sephora for $19.
15
Urban Decay's setting spray
Sephora
Spray this on top of your makeup, and it will make sure it stays in place, rain or shine.

Promising review: "I spray this over my makeup at 7 a.m., and when I'm leaving work at 5 p.m., my makeup is the exact same as it was 10 hours prior. I started with the smaller bottle just to try it out, but since I'm so pleased with the results, I'm definitely going to be getting the bigger bottle!" — amycayxo

Get it from Sephora for $15+ (available in two sizes).
16
Hairstory's New Wash
Hairstory, Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A wonderful elixir, this is a godsend for people with fine hair. If you like your hair a lot more when it's been a few days since you washed it, this cleanser could be the key to glossy, soft hair every day.

This cowash is meant to be used instead of shampoo and conditioner (learn more about cowashes here). It's good for all hair types, even dyed hair. It's detergent-, sulfate-, paraben-, and synthetic fragrance-free, and not tested on animals. To apply, cover your hair and scalp in the good stuff, attend to other shower needs, and then rinse out very thoroughly (a scalp brush can help!).

Promising review: "Not to be dramatic, but I'm genuinely furious that I couldn't have this product growing up. This cleansing conditioner has completely changed my dry, frizzy hair for the better. I have fine, thin hair that always looks better the longer I go without washing it. I've tried other cowashes in the past, but they left my hair feeling limp and weighed down. This stuff gives me "washed my hair two days ago" shine right out of the shower. I always air dry my hair, and now it dries in loose ringlets that show my locks are happy and healthy. My hair has always been a source of stress for me (there's so little of it and it's so delicate) but for the first time ever I can truly say I love my hair. What a dream! While the $40 price tag for 8 ounces is pretty hefty, it's worth every cent in my book." — Rebecca O'Connell

Get it from Hairstory for $40.
17
Glossier Solution
Glossier
Use this to get rid of dead skin and clear your complexion, leaving you glowing. This cruelty-free chemical exfoliator uses several acids (AHA, BHA and PHA) to unclog pores, fight acne and banish dark spots — all while moisturizing, conditioning and exfoliating your skin. Plus, it's a lot more gentle on skin than a physical exfoliant.

Promising review: "I was really skeptical about buying this, but I'm so happy I did! I started using this about a month ago: I first noticed that my skin texture was WAYYY smoother, and then I noticed that all of my active acne fully went away. This product has also been a lifesaver for diminishing dark spots! I use this product every night, follow it up with rosehip oil, and it's perfect." — Alexa

Get it from Glossier for $24.
18
Knours Double Duty Mist
Knours
This is two sprays in one — the bottom layer clarifies and soothes, but if you want something hydrating, shake it up to mix in the yellow top layer.

Promising review: "I love this stuff and I super love that it's EWG-certified so I can feel safe putting it on my skin. It's also just really cool having two toners in one!" — Rebecca O'Connell

Get it from Amazon for $36.
19
Touch Radiance mango body butter
Touch Radiance
Keep your skin feeling silky smooth, minus the dreaded greasiness with this body butter. Bonus: Pop this delectable-smelling moisturizer in the fridge for a cooling effect.

Touch Radiance is a Black-owned business based in Canada.

Promising review: "This moisturizer is so smooth and has a lovely scent! I would 100% recommend." — Samantha T.

Get it from Touch Radiance for $25 (accepts PayPal).
20
NatureLab Perfect Leave-In Hair Repair Treatment
Amazon
The cool beaker shape of the bottle makes this easier to distribute evenly, ensuring that every strand gets some love.

Promising review: "I love this stuff! It makes my hair feel super soft and healthy. The foaming pump works well and dispenses a lot with each pump. Since it's foaming, it lasts a long, long time." — Rebecca O'Connell

Get it from Amazon for $17.
21
Foreo UFO 2
Foreo
This advanced device administers masks right onto your face and uses T-Sonic pulsations to boost absorption. In other words? A little robot facialist that fits in the palm of your hand. This gadget can get really cold to help minimize pores, get warm to help release sebum from pores, offer light therapy, and connect to an app that guides the device with different pulsations for each type of mask. Fancy!

Promising review: "To be honest I was super skeptical at first and thought that this was going to be another product that, after one use, would be joining the rest in my 'mistake purchase' drawer. I bought it anyways....and girl am I glad I made that decision. The very first use, and my skincare routine changed forever. I am hooked...UFO2 is an amazing device and delivers some serious results. After just three weeks of use my skin feels much softer smoother and even. I am very hard to impress customer, but Foreo you blew me away. I am your customer forever. Thank You!" — @arietabk

Get it from Foreo for $279 (available in four colors).
22
Hero Cosmetics pimple patches
Amazon
Put one of these small dots on a pimple, and it can suck out all the gross gunk in your face overnight. Pimples are not a thing in the future. Just apply these to pimples after washing your face and let them go to work.

Promising review: "I have been using Mighty Patches for about four or five months now. Mighty Patch is a TOTAL GAME-CHANGER, you put it on your blemish, usually at night after your beauty routine and you wake to find that nasty pimple has almost completely been absorbed into the patch. I won't lie, my pimples sometimes require another patch. But on day one of use, you'll notice the patch taking away the nasty. At this point your blemish may be at the last stage of healing and the Mighty Patch sucked out all of the festering-inducing mess, or like me, I put on another patch the next night and again, more gunk taken out, and more healing has happened. Either way, regardless, this to me ALWAYS WORKS. Thanks to Mighty Patch my skin has changed. Its healed, there are no acne 'tattoos" on my face from my popping and them scarring. This to me is a must-have for any lady in her beauty bag. It covers the pimple to protect from outside bacteria and pollution; it absorbs the bacteria and pimple-causing debris from the skin; all while being hardly visible. I'm in love with this product." — Hilary

Get 36 patches from Amazon for $12.50.
23
Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask
Amazon
Yes, this really does bubble on your face. But while it does that, it helps refresh your face and put on a good show .

Promising review: "I love this mask. I have combination skin, oily in spots and dry in others. This stuff works miracles on my blackheads, and my skin feels awesome. I will say that I definitely feel like I need to moisturize afterwards but you should anyway." — Kristina

Get it from Amazon for $9.78.
24
Skin1004 Zombie Pack
Amazon
Apply this to your face to bring your skin back to life in a way that leans more sci-fi than horror movie. This mask is made with albumin, a component from eggs that helps moisturize skin. It claims to help tighten pores, hydrate, promote elasticity, remove dead skin and balance pH. To use, mix the included powder and liquid together with a brush. Spread the mixture evenly over your face and leave until it begins to dry. It'll create a sort of ~undead~ look, hence the name. Wash after 10 or 15 minutes and enjoy your freshly hydrated face!

Promising review: "I have never written a review before but I am compelled to do so now. Let’s start with what my 41-year-old face looked like. I had bumps, tiny bumps all over my skin, especially my forehead. My skin NEVER felt smooth even with the prescriptions I was give to help with these tiny bumps. Rosacea = bad bad bad. So bad that it was actually causing my cheeks to have what appeared to be thickening skin. Wrinkles, some that were quite deep. My pores were friggin huge and getting bigger day by day it seemed like. I know that it says to use this product every three days. I chose to go with every single day for the first box of eight. The results were so amazing I decided on everyday for the second box. Even more amazing results. EVERY SINGLE ISSUE LISTED ABOVE NO LONGER EXISTS!!!! I moisturize deeply after rinsing and my face looks absolutely amazing. My face did not even look like this at 30. I am hooked and I will be buying no less than three packs every single payday so I can stock up on this stuff in case they ever decide to quit selling it. If I had 10 stars available to rate I would use them and more!" —Amazon Customer

Get a pack of eight treatments from Amazon for $28.
25
No7's advanced retinol night concentrate
No7
Put this on before you go to bed to help renew skin, minimize the appearance of pours and fights the appearance of fine lines. Consider it a big restart button for your skin.

Promising review: "I have sensitive skin and this retinol has been great! Application is smooth and no irritation." — Toth

Get it from No7 for $36.99.
26
Aztec Secret Healing Clay Mask
Amazon
This vacuums out pores and even tackles cystic acne. The ultra-popular mask is the key to soothing breakouts and acne-prone skin. And don't forget the apple cider vinegar you'll need for mixing!

Promising review: "It's such a holy grail. I recommend this to everyone I know. Whenever my skin acts up and I get hormonal acne, I use this and it immediately calms down. I use it once a week in combination with apple cider vinegar, and it does wonders. The only downside is that it's such a pain to take off." — Neera

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
27
Bomba Curls Forbidden Oil
Bomba Curls
Made with pure coffee seed and castor oil, this is a lightweight leave-in product that moisturizes the scalp and promotes hair growth.

Bomba Curls was created by Afro-Dominicana Lulu Corder, and makes products that aim to help curly hair grow and stay healthy. This oil is cruelty-free!

Promising review: "My hair instantly felt softer, and my curls were more defined. The oil also helped when slicking my hair into a bun." — Katherine A.

Get it from Bomba Curls for $22.
28
Schick's dermaplaning tool
Amazon
Use this to help shape your eyebrows, remove fine hairs and smooth your skin. All that for under $5? What a steal!

Promising review: "I love 💕 these little razors for all that peach 🍑 fuzz. My face looks so smooth now!!! They’re really easy to use. I had no idea there was such a product! My esthetician used something similar on my face and I thought 💭 I can do that!! So glad I found it!" — Patti16

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.99.
29
Biossance's vegan squalane oil
Biossance
This will hydrate your skin so effectively, you'll wonder how you ever survived without it.

Promising review: "This is the stuff of dreams, people! I put it on my face at night after serum and before my night cream, and wake up with bouncy, bright skin. The first time I used it, I had overnight results. I am constantly yelling about this product to everyone who will listen; I even convinced my dermatologist to try it." — Rebecca O'Connell

Get it from Biossance for $32.
30
Tweezer Guru
Amazon
Made with teeny-tiny tips for the extreme precision you need for dealing with all of life's super small problems including blackheads, ingrown hairs, splinters and ticks have met their match with these tweezers.

Promising review: "I have all three tweezers and they by far are THE BEST TWEEZERS I HAVE EVER PURCHASED. From removing hair and blackheads, these tweezers definitely do the job. I would definitely recommend this product to anyone being that they have excellent grip on them as well. I have also found them very helpful in removing splinters and ticks as well. You will not go wrong making this purchase of well-put-together tweezers." — Larissa Wright

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
31
Tifara Beauty's bendy foam curling rods
Amazon
These offer a traditional way to get awesome curls without the pain of hard plastic rollers. Plus, you won't get any heat damage like you do when you use hot tools.

Promising review: "Obsessed! Every night I curl my hair with these babies I wake up in the morning feeling not only like P. Diddy but an ultimate curly-headed goddess of beautiful sunshine! It brings my natural curl to life like I can't possibly manage with a curler alone. The compliments roll in like the latest storm and inflate my head to a size that requires even more curlers that very night. Loving it! Works great, too easy to use, and makes me look and feel great. Every day is a great hair day with these amazing magic workers! Do yourself a favor and get you some." — Jessica Pierre

Get a pack of 42 from Amazon for $12.99.
32
Tarte Shape Tape's concealer
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
Bid adieu to any unwanted pimples, under-eye bags, scars or blemishes in mere moments with this. If only getting rid of other annoying problems could be so easy.

Promising review: "This is my holy grail concealer! I love it so much that I'm always buying it before I run out because I seriously use it every time I put on makeup. Under-eye bags? A pimple? Hyperpigmentation? I DON'T KNOW HER! This stuff seriously covers all my blemishes and it's super easy to apply. The formula is on the thicker side, but it blends wonderfully. It doesn't make you look cakey or leave creases. Plus, it's super convenient to carry around and apply on the go. This product is honestly worth the hype." — Kayla Boyd

Get it from Tarte for $27 (available in 30 shades).
33
Ren Skincare Evercalm
Ren Skincare
This will soothe your complexion while you sleep. It harnesses the power of lipids from almond borage, linseed and olive oil, so your thirsty skin will get the moisture it needs. You can wake up without irritation or redness!

Promising review: "Honestly I am in love with the balm! I apply it after my night skincare routine and I love how moisturized and fresh my face feels when I wake up in the morning! Love its citrusy smell as well." — Ren Skincare Customer

Get it from Ren Skincare for $49.
