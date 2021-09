31 Beauty Products So Good, You Won't Stop Talking About Them

Biossance one-ingredient squalane oil

Rejuvenates anywhere from a dry scalp to scaly elbows to flaky cheeks (see: face or derrière). It's become a tastemaker within the beauty industry (and soon to be within your friend group) for its multiple uses and benefits."I bought this oil as a last resort. I have eczema that primarily affects my scalp, and most hair oils have some sort of fragrant component to them and can be heavy but not hydrating, thereby proliferating my eczema. I also have fairly thick curly hair that loves oil so removing it from my routine wasn’t an option because I’d be replacing one issue with another. So, I set out to find a fragrance free oil that was most like the oil produced by my own skin. Being familiar with squalane and Biossance as I also use the cleansing oil for the brand, I decided to see if they had a hair oil and stumbled upon this gem!A little goes a long way. I will use this oil for as long as Biossance makes it, which I hope is forever." — LEKEISHA W.