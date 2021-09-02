HuffPost Finds

31 Beauty Products So Good, You Won't Stop Talking About Them

I may or may not have lost my voice from raving about all of these star-studded products.
Jasmin Sandal, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Anyone who uses any sort of beauty product knows that when you find a really great one, you want to shout about it from the rooftops. That’s how we feel about the beauty products below. From skin care must-haves to glamorous cosmetics and everything in between, you’ll never stop talking about these beauty products and we can’t say we blame you.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Onset Eyebrow Soap Kit
Amazon
This sets brow hairs in place and up for success! AKA this stuff tames and fluffs for sleek, full-looking brows that won't lose steam (even if you are) during back-to-back meetings. And! This consists of a mild, nonirritating formula that's organic and won't foam or leave any residue.

Promising review: "I have the kind of eyebrows that look very full with brushing, but can quickly look like one has 'collapsed' once my hair or something else touches it. I’ve used nearly every product from Anastasia BH, but never had luck keeping my brows in place. Well, let me tell you, this stuff is no joke. I had to scrub my eyebrows clean tonight to get them to move. If you need some help holding your fluff, this will be your new favorite product. Also, I was able to ditch the eyebrow pencil since this this stuff holds every hair in the place you brush it." —Bailey M, Deacon

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
2
Glossier Wowder
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
Softens shine as the final step in curating your selfie-ready look (no Insta filter required). I, for one, cannot stop bragging about its ability to blur pores because the moment this light powder hits, *poof* skin appears smoother and foundation stays put well into the night.

Promising review: "I have pretty oily skin and I always look shiny by the end of the day. This setting powder left me with a matte finish that lasted all day. :)" —Sammy

Get it from Glossier for $22 (available in five shades).
3
Avarelle Tea Tree and Calendula Oil–Infused Pimple Patches
Amazon
Combat whiteheads so powerfully, you'll be recommending these in all of your group chats. These virtually invisible stickers filled with hydrocolloid can almost go unnoticed *and* are super effective at sucking the gunk of out your pores overnight.

Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands down the best on the market. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple). I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back onto themselves. Do yourself, and your complexion, a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." —Caitlyn

Get a pack of 40 from Amazon for $8.49.
4
The Ordinary AHA + BHA Peeling Solution
Sephora
Reduces the appearance of the oil slick that appears on your T-zone every afternoon. With a trio of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids, it only needs ten minutes to rejuvenate, resurface and decrease congestion caused by the overproduction of sebum. Heads up, this is pretty strong, so it's not recommended for sensitive skin.

Promising review: "I have red bumps on my face that would not go away. I went to the dermatologist, tried high-end products, and nothing worked. I did this once and the bumps are already almost gone and my complexion is so much better. I’m amazed by this product" —tbailey1

Get it from Sephora for $7.20.
5
Aunt Jackie's Purify Me Frizz-Fighting Moisturizing Co-Wash
Amazon
Specializes in hydrating natural curls that have a tendency to become dry and brittle. This formula cleanses the scalp of residue, blends flaxseed and other oils from coconuts and avocados to lock in moisture between washes and also detangles. I will now bid your frizz-filled days adieu!

Promising review: "This product smells great and it really helps keep ends healthy...I love it. I swear by Aunt Jackie's flaxseed line of hair products. They are the best and very affordable compared to other natural hair products." —Jay from Trinidad

Get it from Amazon for $9.97.
6
Hero Cosmetics Super Fuel Serum Stick
Hero Cosmetics
Glides over the skin post-cleanse to help those who are not out of the maskne woods yet (#me). And you can take this on the go, since its cooling and soothing properties balance oil and bacteria and calm redness stat.

Promising review: "I love the way it feels on my face, my skin looks healthy and glows! I’m a pharmacy tech so wearing a face mask everyday has its wear and tear butafter a few days I saw a difference. No redness, my breakout cleared up quickly, and my face has been much less oily. Im not even done with the first stick and I’m going to order a second immediately. I especially love to apply it and then use a freshly cooled face roller. It feels amazing. Being able to use it everyday and even twice in a day is just a blessing." —Sydney N.

Get it from Hero Cosmetics for $12.99.
7
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
Achieves skyscraper, false-y lashes at such a gasp-worthy price you won't be able to shut up about it. That's right, this holy grail sculpts lashes at only $5 a tube. "It's a fraction of your paycheck you'd probably spend on an iced mocha!" You'll say...

Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" —Carrie E Miller

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
8
Glossier Boy Brow
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
Fills and shapes sparse-looking brows. With just a couple swipes, you can achieve fluffy, filled in, natural-looking eyebrows that won't droop out of place.

Get it from Glossier for $16 (available in five shades).
9
Peripera Ink Velvet Lip Tint
Amazon
Becomes one with your skin with a luscious, buildable formula that offers a soft pigment and won't leave you with a cracked kisser. It comes with a precision applicator that moves with the natural shape of your lips, so, humblebrag...applying signature shades just got even easier.

Promising review: "Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" —Shawn

Get it from Amazon for $7.50 (available in seven shades).
10
Biossance one-ingredient squalane oil
Biossance
Rejuvenates anywhere from a dry scalp to scaly elbows to flaky cheeks (see: face or derrière). It's become a tastemaker within the beauty industry (and soon to be within your friend group) for its multiple uses and benefits.

Promising review: "I bought this oil as a last resort. I have eczema that primarily affects my scalp, and most hair oils have some sort of fragrant component to them and can be heavy but not hydrating, thereby proliferating my eczema. I also have fairly thick curly hair that loves oil so removing it from my routine wasn’t an option because I’d be replacing one issue with another. So, I set out to find a fragrance free oil that was most like the oil produced by my own skin. Being familiar with squalane and Biossance as I also use the cleansing oil for the brand, I decided to see if they had a hair oil and stumbled upon this gem! This oil hydrates my hair and scalp without being too heavy or tacky and it also causes no irritation. A little goes a long way. I will use this oil for as long as Biossance makes it, which I hope is forever." —LEKEISHA W.

Get it from Biossance for $48.
11
Latorice dip powder kit
Amazon
Provides you with the kind of staying power one could only dream of having for a fresh, fancy mani. This chip- and smudge-resistant dipping system is easy to do at home *and* contains vitamin E and calcium to strengthen the nail bed. Win-win, baby. It comes with a base coat, an activator, a top coat, five color powders, a nail file, a brush and instructions.

Promising review: "This product is great! As someone who is CONSTANTLY getting their nails done (dipping powder) at salons, it has been hard to do so because of COVID-19. I was looking for an inexpensive kit with neutral colors that I could use. This starter kit has been an absolute lifesaver during these unprecedented times. It is so easy to use! I finished off my nails with a gel top coat and cured it under the UV light that I had from a while ago (I attached a photo on the right). Overall it's an amazing product — very satisfied!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.98.
12
Ilia Multi-Stick
Ilia
Streamlines your routine by taking care of cheeks and lips in one go. You'll want to favorite this and keep it close by since this creamy formula leaves a natural pinch of color while nourishing your skin — all you'll need is your finger to blend.

Promising review: "I love the way this glides onto cheekbones melting right in and super easy to blend with fingers. Buildable color. Got Dreamer color and it’s great on both cheeks and lips" —Michelle B.

Get it from Ilia for $34 (available in eight shades).
13
Black Girl Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30
Black Girl Sunscreen
Protects your skin while you're venturing out and enjoying that vitamin D. What's even more fab about this stuff is that it provides moisture and shields skin sans any annoying white residue. Black Girl Sunscreen is a Black woman–owned business that was started in Miami in 2016. The brand's products are cruelty-free and formulated without parabens or other harmful chemicals to shield and moisturize skin.

Get it from Black Girl Sunscreen for $18.99.
14
Maybelline Lip Lifter Gloss
Amazon
Hydrates your pout with hyaluronic acid and leaves your skin with a sheer, silky finish. Reviewers mention that this does a fab job at hiding fine lip lines and leaves them feeling soft, full and never sticky.

Promising review: "I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss. You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky. I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." —Natalia

Get it from Amazon for $6.98 (available in 15 shades).
15
Grande Cosmetics' Lash Serum
Amazon
Promotes growth if you're ready to embrace your full, beautiful naked lashes. Reviewers are noticing improvements in length *and* thickness...get ready to bat those peepers!

Promising review: "I really wish I would have taken 'before' pics. My hairdresser told me about this stuff and said 'it works so good I had to stop using it every night.' I thought to myself 'Oh yeah, lashes too long, no such thing' but I'm on my second tube and I'm going to start using every other night. My lashes are so long, and it's like I have a double row of lashes. My bottom lashes are thicker too. I rarely write reviews but wanted to share because it really really works." —Asc

Get it from Amazon for $34+ (available in three sizes).
16
Cerave night cream
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
Delivers buttloads of moisture without leaving you with a greasy film by the time your morning alarm goes off. Rising and shining with soft, supple skin every day? Don't worry, you're not dreaming.

Get it from Ulta for $18.99.
17
SuperGoop! Daily Dose
Sephora
Brightens *and* protects sun-drenched skin in a two-in-one sunscreen meets serum. Thanks to a velvety-rich union between SPF 40 and vitamin C, reviewers are saying they see a difference in hyperpigmentation and the prevention of further sun damage.

Promising review: "This serum is a must in my morning routine! It has an incredible milky texture and feels silky smooth when applying. I love that this has vitamin C, niacinamide, and hyaluronic acid because it really keeps my skin feeling hydrated and improves my complexion. Over the last week since incorporating it into my routine, I definitely notice a nice glow and minimized redness/dark spots. I’m excited to see the ongoing improvements from continued use. I also love to layer SPF so this is a win win in my book!" —Customer

Get it from Sephora for $46.
18
Mane Club One Hit Wonder
Mane Club
Recharges your tired mane with a 10-in-1 spray...yes, TEN-in-one, folks. It takes care of everything from detangling, frizzies, split ends and even provides heat protection up to 445 degrees F. Simply spritz it on your damp hair and let it do all the work, so you can get a salonworthy blowout without the price tag or the need for nine other products! Oh and hey! This formula contains cannabis sativa seed oil, which works like a charm to moisturize and highdrate without the weight.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these hair products. Since using them, my hair has practically been restored to it's natural curls! This has been super helpful in that it protects hair from heat damage while also easily detangling — two big things for me. I love it and won't ever be going back to anything else!" —Katie P

Get it from Mane Club for $8.
19
Dr. Jart+ color-correcting treatment
Sephora
Corrects and neutralizes red blotchiness with a green-tinted cream (throwback to the color wheel we learned about in school!). With SPF 30, this all-in-one treatment rights the wrongs caused by UV damage and leftover acne scarring. The active ingredient centella asiatica has been recognized for its medicinal use and helps support wounded skin exhibiting inflammation, redness or blemishes.

Promising review: "This stuff is a life-changer for me. I’m early forties with light skin tone and freckles. I have blotchy redness around the nose and dark eye circles. I applied this after my daily moisturizing routine and I’m speechless. I’m not a heavy makeup wearer to begin with so I will be buying the bigger size and ditching all my concealer. Ten-out-of-ten recommend for a NATURAL look...don’t buy this thinking you’ll come out looking airbrushed though." —SaltyPearl

Get it from Sephora for $19+ (available in two sizes).
20
Peace Out Cleansing Balm
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
Polishes skin with a gentle combination of salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide which buff away impurities without stripping your skin. Pores? Refined. Complexion? Smooth. Moisture barrier? Never broken. And this stuff is vegan and cruelty-free!

Promising review: "This Blemish Balm is the truth! I have sensitive skin so I love that’s it’s gentle and even leaves my skin moisturized after use. I have noticed a remarkable improvement in texture overall. Highly recommend!" —Elsa M.

Get it from Peace Out Skincare for $22.
21
Kaja Roll-On Highlighting Balm
Amazon
Makes applying a glistening shimmer super easy (and fun!). In a convenient compact, you can slip this bb into your purse, pull it out and show your gals how you achieve your afternoon glow on the go.

Promising review: "A must-have!!!! This goes on super smooth, nice, evenly. You just take the roller that’s included and then roll it. Where you want highlighted stays put, no flaking or caking. I recommend this product and all products by this brand — their eyeshadows are fabulous too." —mom2jav

Get it from Amazon for $28.
22
Remix Re:Wand Tool
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
Stimulates circulation and blood flow around your moneymaker to reinvigorate tired-looking skin and give your face a *relaxing* workout. Gua sha or nah, I guarantee you will not be able to get through a brunch without mentioning this... Remix is a woman-owned beauty and lifestyle brand started by Giselle Wasfie, a lead acupuncturist and doctor in Eastern medicine.

Get it from Remix Lifestyle for $80.
23
The Honest Company Conditioning Detangler Spray
Amazon
Teams up with your brush or comb to tackle tangles in a pinch. You can thank softening ingredients like argan oil, shea butter, jojoba protein and quinoa extract, plus the sweet scent of orange and vanilla, that'll make post-shower brushing a *whole lot* less painful (and time-consuming).

Promising review: "The BEST detangler out there, and I have tried them all...even the expensive leave-in conditioners that say they detangle also. Bonus: Your hair smells like those orange/vanilla popsicles that are so good. I have long, thick hair and I use a wide-tooth comb after the shower. I spray this on all over and have zero trouble getting through my hair! So nice!" —Alyssa V

Get it from Amazon for $5.49.
24
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Ulta
Camouflages dark circles, blemishes and dark spots for long wear, crease-free coverage that never flakes. Because once this stuff is blended, it sticks to its promise of keeping your makeup looking on point.

Promising review: "Seriously, this is the best concealer ever and the ONLY makeup product I've never traded out for any other brand! Amazing for covering cystic acne, acne scars, under-eye circles, redness, literally does it all and blends seamlessly and never looks cakey. Great for natural makeup, heavy makeup looks, literally DOES IT ALL." —M

Get it from Ulta for $29 (available in 35 shades).
25
Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint
Ilia
Sweeps over lids for a long-lasting, crease-free shimmer. This comes in clutch if you don't have the patience for a full smoky eye, since the weightless formula glides on like cream and dries like powder — so you can illuminate your look without multiple shades and ~five hours of blending. This formula is buildable and contains horse chestnut flower, which, rumor has it: can soothe fine lines over time.

Promising review: "This is so easy to use and I feel 'put together' quickly. I purchased the copper/bronze color and it looks gorgeous on my olive skin. It dries quickly, so get it where you want it! I’ve found doing one eye at a time is better. I have oily skin so I use a bit of primer, but it does stay all day!" —Customer

Get it from Ilia for $28 (available in eight shades).
26
Wet N' Wild Mega Last Breakup-Proof Liquid Eyeliner
Amazon
Delivers drugstore prices with high-end results. Think: an opaque, streak-free wing, flick or bold stroke that lasts up to 16(!) hours. This ultra-pigmented, waterproof liner draws a precise, foolproof line every time *and* features an ultrafine brush tip.

Promising review: "I love this! The tip has a pretty fine point to it allowing for thick or thin line control and it is SO smudge-proof! I work with animals and end up getting water sprayed in my face often and it doesn’t move! If I take a nap with it on? Still solid when I wake up. Rub my eyes way more than I should? No raccoon eyes! But when I want it gone it comes right off when washing my face or using a remover wipe! I highly recommend this to anyone looking for a good, budge-proof eyeliner that won’t take 50 years and a bottle of oil to get off." —Logan

Get it from Amazon for $1.98.
27
Bread Beauty Supply Elastic Bounce Cream
Sephora
Envelops strands in a silky, protective leave-in formula for a flexible hold whether you're air-drying, diffusing or braiding out your hair. Not to mention the starpower of hydrolyzed quinoa protein and mango butter that work to repair, revitalize and reduce future damage. Bread Beauty Supply is a Black woman–owned business that excels in creating haircare for not so basic hair. And they cater for curl types 3a to 4c.

Promising review: "This curl cream is really it. I have tried different ones before but I feel like this one leaves my hair bouncy and moisturized. I really like the smell, too — its so sweet, makes me want to eat it hehe. I like that a little goes a long way and the packaging is really great size so it would last a long time." —Sephora Customer

Get it from Sephora for $28.
28
Terra Beauty Bars Floral Infusion Multitasking Oil
Jasmin Sandal / BuzzFeed
Feeds your hair, skin *and* nails with a blend of coconut oil, collagen-boosting jojoba oil, lavender essential oil and free-radical-fighting vitamin E. So you can ditch single-use products and switch to something that's like visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet for your head to your toes. Founded by three Latinx sisters and their mother, Terra Beauty Bars has a mission to craft consciously made skin, hair and nail care for efficacy and wellness.

Promising review: "This is literally my favorite full-body and hair oil ever! For the price, I thought maybe it would be full of filler ingredients, but it is not. It is 100% natural and not greasy at all. I use it on my legs, hands, and arms. My daughter, who has very curly hair, uses it as a hair oil daily and it does wonders on her coils (3c). Highly recommend." —Olivia

Get it from Ulta for $24.
29
Lilyana Naturals Retinol Cream
Amazon
Infuses shea butter, aloe, hyaluronic acid and vitamin A *with* max-strength retinol for a gentle, more nourishing approach to treating uneven texture and fine lines. Unlike regular ol' retinols, this stuff hydrates instead of irritates, leaving skin firm and dewy. And! This stuff is noncomedogenic, so you can trust that it will help banish active blemishes and breakouts without clogging pores or causing further irritation.

Promising review: "I have been using Lilyana products for three-plus years and I can't say enough good things about this line! You should try it for yourself and just see the difference! Your face will love you back! The retinol cream has definitely reduced my fine lines and wrinkles while also helping control my blemishes, reducing old acne scars, decreasing dark spots and under eye dark circles. I love the fact that its ingredients are all natural! It has a very pleasant smell and goes on light while nourishing your skin and doing all the things it is suppose to do! I love products that are exactly exactly what their company proclaims them to be and do! If you havent already tried this retinol product I highly recommend you do!" —Emily Welch Wilkerson

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
30
No B.S. Purifying Facial Toner
No B.S.
Drenches parched skin with salicylic acid and other blemish-fighting ingredients, like witch hazel and green tea. You'll be spilling the other tea on how this stuff soothes and leaves your skin feeling clean, but not stripped of its moisture.

Promising review: "I started with No B.S. back in February and I bought the cleanser, toner, C&E serum, hyaluronic cream, and SPF moisturizer. This is my favorite product of them all, and the one I refuse to run out of. My skin feels so clean and tight after using it, and the smell is so subtle and nice. You get a ton of toner in the bottle. If you're only going to buy one product, this is it." —Hannah

Get it from No B.S. for $30.
31
Dr. Loretta Micro Peel Peptide Pads
Dermstore
Sweeps over skin to free the surface of dirt, debris and any remnants of your night out. Soaked in medical-grade glycolic acid, these splurge-worthy exfoliating pads are like a visit to your derm without having to leave your home and only need to be used a few times a week to shrink pores and fade dark spots. Psst! If you're new to acids, you're going to want to build up your skin's tolerance, so start off easy by washing this off after 10–20 mins and after two weeks you don't need to rinse. Also, these pads contain AHA, which may increase your skin's sensitivity to the sun, so make sure you throw on some sunscreen after if you use these in the a.m.!

Promising review: "I've been using this product three to four times/week for the last three months, and I love this product. My maskne is gone, and I see a noticeable difference in my skin's texture. Highly recommend!" —Lindsey

Get it from Dermstore for $60.
