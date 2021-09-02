31 Beauty Products So Good, You Won't Stop Talking About Them

Terra Beauty Bars Floral Infusion Multitasking Oil

Feeds your hair, skin *and* nails with a blend of coconut oil, collagen-boosting jojoba oil, lavender essential oil and free-radical-fighting vitamin E. So you can ditch single-use products and switch to something that's like visiting an all-you-can-eat buffet for your head to your toes. Founded by three Latinx sisters and their mother, Terra Beauty Bars has a mission to craft consciously made skin, hair and nail care for efficacy and wellness."This is literally my favorite full-body and hair oil ever! For the price, I thought maybe it would be full of filler ingredients, but it is not. It is 100% natural and not greasy at all.Highly recommend." —Olivia