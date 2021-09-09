HuffPost Finds

29 Beauty Products To Pamper Yourself With, Because You Deserve It

Your skin, hair and nails will thank you.
Chantel Turner, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Life can get busy and stressful quickly, and it’s so important to remember to take time for yourself. That’s why we’re here with a list of beauty products that’ll make you feel fresh and fabulous. Moisturize that cracked skin, lengthen those glamorous lashes and shine a light on those locks — it’s pamper time, baby!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
https://www.instagram.com/p/BpP-97lAMtz/
This makes it super easy to create bold or subtle looks with a micro tip that will last all day, because it won't flake or crease.

Promising review: "Stila is the absolute best liquid eyeliner I have ever tried. It doesn't fade or crack and stays on through sleeping and tears. It's very smudge-proof and it does not flake AT ALL. It dries quickly and stays. It's also easy to clean off at the end of the day. No hard scrubbing to get it off — makeup wipes will take it off easily. It's amazing for creating perfect wings, or drawing artfully for Halloween. It's perfect for everyday subtle looks and for getting more creative and wild. I can use this eyeliner for months at a time without having to repurchase." —Kyra

Get it from Amazon for $22 (available in eight shades).
2
Cuticle Guard Tape
Amazon
It helps you do the unthinkable — color inside the (manicure) lines! Just swipe the latex tape around cuticules and let it dry and simply peel it off when you're done painting your nails. This genius product will have everyone asking which salon you go to because this tape? It makes home manicures look professional.

Promising Review: "I love this product and how well it worked/works! I used it with gel nails and and led/UV lamp and it worked great!! It dried almost immediately and a little goes a long way! I love this product and will be back once this runs out! I love it and it makes me want to paint my nails because I don't have to worry about so much correcting any mistakes! Love it, thank you!" —Kathy Gortney

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
3
Mane Club's Curl Defining Cream
Mane Club
Aims to fight the frizz all day long so you can focus on looking fabulous. This lightweight coconut oil-infused lotion gives your curls major shine, moisture and a strong hold that feels soft to the touch. Mane Club is a small business based in New York City. They specialize in hair and skin care products.

Promising review: "This is one of the first products I've bought for my curls that don't make them super crunchy. I don't have super curly hair, wavier, and it's been my favorite product I've ever used on my hair, it leaves it soft." —Zoe K.

Get it from Mane Club for $8.
4
A two-in-one blow-drying brush
Amazon
Delivers a salon-worthy blowout for a fraction of the cost. It pays for itself after just one use because best of all, it cuts blow-drying time in half.

Promising review: "First, let me start off with saying I have always HATED styling my hair. I’m not good at it and it takes WAY too long to do. My hair is fluffy/frizzy, and I have a lot of it. It takes me about 20–25 minutes to dry it with a normal blow drier. When I’m done with drying, it’s normally so frizzy and crazy that I MUST flat iron, or else it looks like I just woke up. Flat ironing would take me another 20 min or so, so we’re looking at 45 min total to do my hair. Nope. I don’t have the time or patience for all that, unless I’m going out at night. And then I discovered this Hot Tools miracle. I’ve only been using this a little less than a week, but it’s changed my hair life and I am telling all my girlfriends. It’s reduced my time from 45 minutes to 10. TEN!! Not only that, I don’t have to flat iron my hair, which saves time and heat exposure to my fine hair. The end result is SO smooth." —BayAreaShopper

Get it from Amazon for $52.61.
5
Bella Skin Beauty's serum
Bella Skin Beauty
Gives tired, dry, puffy eyes a boost of moisture with a blend of 13 essential oils and aloe vera. Apply one drop under each side to instantly look more awake and make your skin feel satiny smooth. Bella Skin Beauty is a small woman-owned business founded by Diana and Alexis. The brand is based in southern California and specializes in skin, hair and body care products.

Promising review: "My eye area is sensitive and easily irritated because of the Retin-A I use on my face. All eye creams, lotions, balms to date have increased the redness and flakiness except this eye serum which is light and soothing, this is the best. One drop is all it takes for both eyes and there is no scent or oiliness. This container will last a long time." —Beverly B.

Get it from Bella Skin Beauty for $36.
6
A five-piece sponge set
Amazon
It'll make you throw out all of your other brushes. These are perfect for applying your makeup every day because they blend out foundation perfectly and can take a lot of wear and tear.

Promising review: "These are wonderful for everyday application. Honestly, I’m lazy and prefer not to wash my applicators after every use. I’m able to use a clean one every application, and then just wash all the used ones in one sweep. They are much more dense than other brands but these work just as good, if not better. Promise." —Victoria cossata

Get a set of five from Amazon for $8.99.
7
L'Oreal Paris Unbelieva-Brow Gel
Amazon
Creates the dream brows with just a few swipes. This gel thickens hair with a tinted, sweat-resistant formula that looks soft and natural, plus it won't wear off until your day is done.

Promising review: "All I have to say is that this L'Oreal brow product is better than Wundurbrow and way cheaper. I used Wundurbrow for a while and I'm surprised I didn't discover this one first since I'm a professional Cosmetologist and do brows regularly. It literally stay matte and my brows don't sweat at all. I've kept my makeup on for three days (not recommended) and still my brows looked so fresh like I did them the same day. Anyways love this!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in five shades).
8
Tower 28 Daily Rescue Facial Spray
Sephora
Soothes dry, irritated skin with just one spritz. It's safe for all skin types because it doesn't contain any alcohol, oil or fragrance. Tower 28 is small woman-owned business based in Los Angeles, California. The founder, Amy, started the brand after after working 15+ years in the beauty industry. Despite her career, she was unable to find a solution for her skin issues until she created Tower 28. The company specializes in non-toxic, vegan, cruelty-free beauty products that are safe to use on all skin types.

Promising review: "I started to experience hormonal cystic acne at a time where I had to wear a mask for 40 hours a week. I stopped wearing makeup to work, took certain foods out of my diet, and I tried so many skincare products to help bring my acne to a stop and nothing worked. It was really messing with my self-esteem to the point where I stopped putting makeup on and lost my passion for a moment. It wasn’t until I added this spray to my skincare routine that I found some relief. This is one of the two products that truly helped me. I see a major difference." —bwilliams18

Get it from Sephora for $12+ (available in two sizes).
9
Eva Naturals Vitamin C Serum
Amazon
Packs retinol, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and salicylic acid into one bottle. Just a few drops can moisturize, slough away dead skin and eradicate bacteria in one quick swoop.

Promising review: "This product is just perfect for my skin type! I’m using it every night and it’s helping me a lot with my post inflammatory hyperpigmentation problems caused by my last acne outbreak. I have been using this product for 1.5 months and the results are visible. My skin looks more hydrated and the dark spots have cleared. (I’m also using benzoyl peroxide based acne treatment to control my acne while I’m using this product)." —Desiree

Get it from Amazon for $14.95+ (available in two sizes).
10
Lanoplips Ointment 101
Amazon
Kicks dry skin to the curb. This cruelty-free cult fave can be used on everything from brows to toes; it uses vitamin E and other moisturizing agents to cure dry lips, cracked skin, tame unruly brows and ease itching caused by psoriasis and eczema.

Promising review: "This stuff does not just sit on top of your lips and make them slimy — it actually absorbs and makes them feel like baby-soft skin. Not sticky at all and no shine so it's great to go outside around the lip where the dryness is without showing. In winter especially, my lips are red and irritated and stinging from the dryness and I have to keep applying lip goo all day. This stuff, one application and they feel soft for hours even after eating. Use it at bedtime and they are perfect the next a.m." —pltrn

Get it from Amazon for $13.50 (available in five scents).
11
24-Hour Edge Tamer
Amazon
Lays your edges and is safe to use every day. It's won't flake, adds shine without weighing hair down *plus* it comes in 16 different amazing scents.

Just a note that you don't have to lay your edges, but this is great if you do!

Promising review: "Girl! This edge control is bomb. I have 4b/4c hair and this lays my edges no problem! It even survives the Caribbean heat. It didn’t turn white on me unless I packed too much on, but I just sprayed with some water before I applied and it worked out. It smells GREAT and it’ll last me ages. I bought it like, months ago and I still have about half left and I use it every day. GREAT bang for your buck." —Chelsea R.

Get it from Amazon for $4.99+ (available in four sizes).
12
BestLand Hair Finishing Stick
Amazon
Tames fly aways that refuse to cooperate. This petite stick fits in a purse or pocket for your convenience — just pop it out to instantly slick back and moisturize unruly strands without weighing your hair down.

Promising review: "No matter what I do or what expensive and high rated product I try, my flyaways are an annoying constant. This product has completely rid me of my daily top of head flyaway frizz! I wish I would have discovered this product years ago! It smooths my hair out and truly lasts all day. Be careful, as a tiny bit goes a long way!" —RachelOK

Get it from Amazon for $7.98.
13
Function of Beauty customized body wash and lotion set
Function of Beauty
It takes into account your skin's moisture level, your favorite color and fragrance to give you the skincare equivalent of a perfectly tailored suit. All you have to do is take an interactive quiz to determine the best concoction for your needs. No worries, peoples — this is vegan, cruelty- and gluten-free.

Get it from Function of Beauty for $19.99+ (available in two sizes).
14
E.l.f. Poreless Putty Primer
Amazon
It's made with squalane which ensures your makeup goes on flawlessly because it blurs your pores and helps your complexion feel soft as silk. It's perfect for oily skin because it will give you a matte finish without making your skin look dry, plus it's tiny enough to toss in your bag in case you need a midday touchup.

Promising review: "This is smooth, blends well with foundation and feels good on the skin. Sets well with powder. I sometimes wear it alone for a little smoother look, since it's colorless it doesn't look like foundation. The price is great and I've yet to see it in a store. I like that I can control how much to apply and a little goes a long way. It appears to wash off well. Will be buying it again." —Y.C.

Get it from Amazon for $9.
15
Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula face oil
Amazon
It's *truly* a holy grail beauty product that's chock-full of antioxidants and omegas suited for all skin types (oily, dry and combo). It delivers on its promise of a luxurious glow.

Get it from Amazon for $40.
16
Ilia's Skin Tint
Ilia Beauty
Packs three products into one convenient bottle — an SPF 40, tinted moisturizer and a beauty serum. It contains hyaluronic acids, squalane, niacinamide and zinc oxide — basically it will protect you from all the sun's harsh rays and give you glass-like skin. The Skin Tint is free of silicone, fragrance and oil. It comes in 30 shades and three undertones.

Promising review: "Always on the search for my ‘Holy Grail’ foundation, I figured I would give this serum tint a try. My love grew deeper! It is beautiful in every way! I can use either the Bom Bom or the Formosa. The shade range is phenomenal! A few drops warmed between the fingers provides more coverage than I expected for a serum, while still being super ‘bare’ skin friendly…AND it’s a sufficient SPF! It’s great for an every day ‘no makeup makeup’ look or more ‘done up’. It’s become my daily ‘go to’ summer foundation. I feel more confident in this serum tint than any full-coverage foundation I’ve tried to date. Beautiful, beautiful product!" —Jessica

Get it from Ilia Beauty for $48 (available in 30 shades).
17
Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
Amazon
They dig deep within your pores to remove dirt and oil. Those yucky blackheads are no match for these babies, so wave bye-bye because enlarged pores are now officially a thing of the past.

Promising review: "This deep-cleansing pore strips are amazing! I warm up my face with hot water and leave areas for application wet, then apply the strips! Having an acne prone skin this really removes all the blackheads!! I also take a face strip and cut it in half for chin and forehead." —kat12

Get a pack of 14 from Amazon for $7.52.
18
Hey Dewy's USB-rechargeable portable air steamer
Hey Dewy
Moisturizes dry skin with a consistent blast of cool air. The mist will give your skin a healthy glow-on-the-go. (Psst, this nifty gadget can also be used as an LED nightlight!) Hey Dewy is a small Asian-woman owned business based in Southern California. The brands co-founder struggled with dry skin while traveling, at home and in the office. Their product adds moisture to the air and skin which many reviewers say has provided relief. Got oily skin? You'll still want to give this a try because of its humidifying properties which can assist relieving sinuses due to dry/stale winter air.

Promising review: "Living with super dry skin all my life is not fun. The only time I notice my skin improving is when we vacation in tropical Hawaii. Short of moving there permanently (Oh, I wish!), I was so happy to discover this air steamer. Using it daily while I work, I’ve noticed less dryness and softer skin. We’re currently experiencing a heatwave and the cool mist is keeping me calm. Even our bunny, Sundae, is loving the cool mist! Her hot ears perked up and she was much more comfortable." —Joyce Y.

Get it from Hey Dewy for $39 (available in three colors).
19
Hydrocolloid acne pimple patches
Amazon
They'll you stop picking at your face! These gently suck the gunk out of your blemishes and stop you from damaging your skin, which can cause acne scars (and further inflammation).

Promising review: "I do not claim to understand the science behind this tiny miracles, but they have changed my life. I spent my workday looking forward to going home and putting one of these bad boys on my newly erupted Mt. Zit and the overnight results were shocking. Not only is it grossly satisfying, but it saved me several days of walking around with a bloody crater in my face because my previous method of dealing with unsightly blemishes was to pick pick pick." —Adg

Get a pack of 36 from Amazon for $12.99.
20
Subtl Beauty's Cream Concealer
Subtl Beauty
Makes dark circles, puffy eyes and hyperpigmentation vanish. The formula provides coverage so natural and lightweight, you'll forget you're wearing anything at all. The Cream Concealer is fragrance- and paraben-free.

Promising review: "This is the best concealer I have ever used, it's versatile enough to be used as a foundation so when I want to go a little more glam I can do that, it covers my dark circles, acne spots, and my rosacea. It goes on super smooth, it's super blend-able, it feels very light on the skin, and hands down I love it. It's so light and feels so much like just skin that I sometimes almost go to bed with it on! If you're having trouble finding your shade you can always message them on their Facebook or email them a photo of your skin, mine turned out perfectly matched!" —Quinn Miller

Get it from Subtl Beauty for $14 (available in 19 shades).
21
Skin Scrubber Skin Spatula
Amazon
Provides a spa-like facial in the comfort of your own home. This affordable gadget removes dirt, oil and gunk from your pores while massaging your skin, plus it comes with two silicone covers — one to assist with tightening and one to give your complexion a deep clean.

Promising review: "I never write reviews but I could not pass this one up. I have been fighting with my skin for years! After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne, my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. All those years of desperately doing my own extractions, trying every mask, cleanser, device, my skin was left scarred and discolored - I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin. I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I am finally happy with the way my skin looks and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember. Just try it!" —Marlena H.

Get it from Amazon for $17.84+ (available in two colors).
22
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Sephora
Transforms lips overnight with just a single use. This moisture packed mask comes in seven delicious flavors (gummy bear, berry, vanilla, apple lime, sweet candy, lemon sorbet and sweet choco) packed with antioxidants and vitamin C to give you the lips of your dreams.

Promising review: "This lip sleeping mask is very good. I know it's for 'sleeping' but I wear this all the time. It is borderline a lip gloss, and one of the best ones I've tried. It makes you lips look so juicy and smoothly. Keeps them hydrated for a long time. I would call this an elevated lip balm/lip gloss. Love it, should be in everyone's beauty cabinet, such a staple." —niki746

Get it from Sephora for $22 (available in five scents).
23
Essence Lash Princess Mascara
Amazon
Gives the falsies effect for under $5. You'll get phenomenal volume that won't flake or dissolve all day every day, plus it's cruelty-free and buildable so you won't get the spider lash look.

Promising review: "After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look. Also, it is very long-wearing. I go from an eight-hour workday right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!" —Carrie E Miller

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
24
Catkin x Summer Palace red lipstick
Amazon
Ensures you never have to sacrifice moisture for matte. This lippie glides on smooth, delivering a super pigmented dose of color that won't budge.

Promising review: "The package of this lip is delicate, even more beautiful than my Tom Ford. It's a matte lip, not very dry even though I don’t use the balm as a base. I used this lip every day last week, and almost every day someone asked me about this. I love it and recommend!" —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $16.99 (available in three colors).
25
Glossier Lash Slick
AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
Delivers on its promise of making you look like you're wearing falsies. The water-resistant formula thickens your lashes so that they look long and natural, plus it won't wear off until your day is done.

Get it from Glossier for $16.
26
Neutrogena Hydro Boost
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
It blasts moisture back into your skin thanks to hyaluronic acid, which helps banish dryness and lock in hydration. This noncomedogenic beauty staple is also oil-free, dye-free and fragrance-free!

Promising review: "This is the most amazing moisturizer I have ever used. I have an oily T-Zone, and have always had a hard time with moisturizers feeling greasy on my skin. This one is so light but so effective. A tiny little bit covers your entire face, and it feels like you have nothing on your face at all. You're left with your skin feeling soft and smooth. When I tell people that I'm going to turn 53, they never believe me. They say I look 35. Thank God for this product!" —Charlotte Wooden-Hillis

Get it from Amazon for $17.12.
27
Glossier Solution
Glossier
Exfoliates your skin with a blend of alpha hydroxy acid, beta hydroxy acid and polyhydroxy acid. This gentle liquid can be used everyday and reviewers claim to see a major difference starting in as little as four weeks.

Promising review: "I only realized how much Solution has improved my skin when I looked at a photo of my unedited skin from six months ago. I have normal skin — slightly dry in winter, slightly oily in summer — and used to have hormonal breakouts pretty much constantly. Now I rarely get spots, even the week before my period. Before I bought it, I was worried that Solution would be too harsh — I don't like the feeling of stripping my skin — but it really is gentle enough to use everyday, and I love the fresh, clear, healthy skin glow it gives. I was skeptical that a product could be this good, but it really is worth the hype." —Beth

Get it from Glossier for $24.
28
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind Concealer
Amazon
It's mask-friendly because it goes right under your eyes to hide dark circles and bags. Plus, it takes seconds to apply and blend because of the handy sponge applicator.

Promising review: "I really like this concealer for everyday use. Let me start off by saying I’m an admitted makeup addict so I have a ton of concealers mostly more expensive ones but this little gem really surprised me. I have very sensitive skin especially around my eyes and this concealer didn’t bother me at all. It works well, not a super glam perfect canvas well but great for a natural everyday look. It’s quick and easy to put on and doesn’t crease or wear off easily. It washes off easily with soap though. This is my new go to concealer for quick everyday makeup." —AMANDA

Get it from Amazon for $5.29 (available in 18 shades).
29
L’Oreal Paris Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water
Amazon
Revamps your hair quicker than you can say "abra cadabra!" This rinse out treatment uses a blend of moisturizers and amino acids to reverse damage in seconds, making your tresses feel light as a feather while looking shiny and feeling silky.

Promising Review: "I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would've thought this brand would work on my hair. I have always used ethnic hair products and stayed away from brands such as this one because of the alcohol consumption. I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair. This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." —Theressa Hailey

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
25 Cosmetic Products To Help Solve Your Most Annoying Beauty Problems
shopping