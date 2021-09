29 Beauty Products To Pamper Yourself With, Because You Deserve It

A two-in-one blow-drying brush

Delivers a salon-worthy blowout for a fraction of the cost. It pays for itself after just one use because best of all, it cuts blow-drying time in half.: "First, let me start off with saying I have always HATED styling my hair. I’m not good at it and it takes WAY too long to do. My hair is fluffy/frizzy, and I have a lot of it. It takes me about 20–25 minutes to dry it with a normal blow drier. When I’m done with drying, it’s normally so frizzy and crazy that I MUST flat iron, or else it looks like I just woke up. Flat ironing would take me another 20 min or so, so we’re looking at 45 min total to do my hair. Nope. I don’t have the time or patience for all that, unless I’m going out at night.I’ve only been using this a little less than a week, but it’s changed my hair life and I am telling all my girlfriends. It’s reduced my time from 45 minutes to 10. TEN!! Not only that, I don’t have to flat iron my hair, which saves time and heat exposure to my fine hair. The end result is SO smooth." — BayAreaShopper