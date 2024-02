33 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They Use Every Day

CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream

It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it — I just make sure my order is sold by + shipped by Amazon! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I always make sure to keep at least one extra jar on hand, because it's sometimes sold out! Like many reviewers, I use it every single night too!"CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream isI use it every night and wake up to a dewy, plump complexion that's like magic. It's my secret weapon for fighting fine lines, wrinkles, and keeping my skin hydrated and barrier-strong. As someone with sensitive skin, this dreamy overnight moisturizer is an absolute game changer!" — Brooke "I’ve been using the same cream for over seven years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" — Melody