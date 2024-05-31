33 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They Use Every Day

Popular items on this list include:
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a fan-favorite French moisturizer
Promising reviews:
"I have used this product every day for over two years.
My skin feels great, makeup goes on easier. Not greasy or sticky. The best part is the price!" — anneches
"I am in my fifties and this is the only moisturizer I can use that keeps my skin soft and supple and makes putting on makeup easy and looks so smooth. I'd be lost if I could not get this product!" — Belly Jelly
L'Occitane's fast-absorbing shea butter hand cream
Promising review:
"I've used this hand cream off and on for years and every time I buy a new one I wonder why I don't always have a tube on hand
. The scent is not overpowering compared to many other shea butter creams I've used from different companies and a little goes a LONG way. We live in the high desert and both my husband and I use it at least twice a day.
The winter months where we live are VERY dry and often produce (very painful) cracks on our thumbs where the nail separates from the skin, but I've been able to avoid them this year. Well worth the price for how effective it is and how long it lasts.
" — lucky
A glycerin-infused skin illuminator
Reviewers say
it's similar to the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops! Available in four shades.Promising reviews:
"I wear this everyday now!
I put it on after my moisturizer every single day. It looks great under make up and looks great and adds a little bit of coverage on days I wear no make up! It will just even out my face and make it look healthy! I am obsessed!!! I also own the CT flawless filter and tons of other high end products like this one but this one beats them all.
This is my go to and I will forever wear it!" — Caitlin Milne
"I’ve been using this product for seven months and I’ve been complimented almost weekly about how I get my skin to look so dewy and glowy.
I use this all over with a good coverage foundation and I’ve never felt/looked so sunkissed. Such an amazing product for a killer price!" — Natalie
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence
Promising reviews:
"I obviously bought this because of all of the hype on TikTok and I was not disappointed! I put on every morning before my moisturizer and makeup and every night before bed and have noticed a huge difference. Do your skin a favor and buy into this product!
" — Chloe Harwood
"If you can get over the ick factor of snail mucin -it is deeply hydrating and helps with hyperpigmentation and acne. Calms inflammation and redness. If you’re having flaky, dry skin from eczema or reactions to retinol use-this helps repair your skin barrier and keep your skin supple. It is a gentle occlusive and seals in moisture. Everyone’s skin is different. What works for me may not work for you. But I swear by the essence to help my reactive skin, repair the skin barrier, and helps with my eczema. I will use it forever." — Connie
Kosas's Revealer concealer — a super popular and splurge-worthy pick
This is my current favorite concealer (after swearing by the Nars Radiant Creamy one) — I have major dark circles under my eyes due to allergies and need a really brightening and buildable concealer that doesn't crease or cake. This is the ticket! Available in 28 shades.Promising review:
"I use every day in my routine.I love this product!!!!!!!!!" — Thaly7
Stila's Stay All Day liquid eyeliner
Available in eight colors.
Promising review:
"By far my favorite liquid eyeliner, EVER. I have very narrow eyes with small lids and have had problems in the past with liquid liner smudging or smearing on my eyelids. I've tried many grocery store brands and was previously dedicated to the Pro Longwear Paint Pot eyeliner from MAC, but this blew it out of the water. It dries relatively fast for how well it holds up, stays put ALL day (and well into the night), comes in a wide array of colors and the pen tip is the perfect shape to get easy, consistent cat eyes (fine or thick lines) and steady flares in the corners. Even the shakiest of hands can make this work.
And a little goes a long way. I wear this stuff every day but one pen usually lasts me a couple of months.
The black is "'he blackest black' style, shiny finish and NOT carbon — for a more natural look I use the dark brown liner with a brown smokey eye. Over time the tip becomes less precise and the end can get a little fuzzy-I just use sewing scissors to gently trim it back down to shape and I'm good to go. Very happy with this product." — OoberDogLover
A lip gloss with the hydration of a lip oil
Available in seven shades, plus clear.Promising reviews:
"I loveee this gloss I literally use it every day. I got the shade 'thats chic' and its sooo pretty for neutral toned/cool toned skin. Its not sticky and its super hydrating
. Also its so perfect for lip combos. I love that the little funnel that stops you from taking too much product is removable(especially when it started to run out). 10/10 WILL buy again.
" — Remi B
"The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price.
The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" — Courtney Calestiini
A non-greasy eye cream designed to help deflate your under eye bags
Promising reviews:
"I was really skeptical of this product. When it arrived, I didn’t really think it was working that well. But I used it every night before bed for a week or two. One day I realized, my dark circles were gone. I don’t put on concealer every day but I went to use it like normal under my eye and I had no need. It was wild. I will keep using this product. It works!" — Miranda L
"I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less.
I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely.
I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." — Lynda M.
Hyalu-CICA Water-fit Sun Serum, a lightweight SPF 50s+ PA+++ sunscreen
It's also reef-safe.Promising reviews:
"This is the absolute best sunscreen I have ever used in my life, and that comes after many years of testing different kinds from both the US and other countries
. I have very sensitive skin and also recently found out I have rosacea. I have figured out that the combination of chemical sunscreens in this formula is the least irritating to me. On top of that, there are additional ingredients like niacinamide, birch bark, centella and green tea that are all soothing for my skin. I normally get a “tight” feeling while wearing sunscreen, or an increasing irritation, or even slow burning. I don’t get any of that with this sunscreen, and I can even wear it on my eyelids without irritation. This is also unscented and comes in a pump design. It’s a very flat tube that fits easily in my purse for reapplication. I’ve already increased my sunscreen usage dramatically because I know I’m not going to be irritated, and the tube travels easily.
1,000% recommend this for sensitive or oily skin, or people who are having issues with rosacea who want to try chemical sunscreens." — JessGrrl7
"The texture works well for my combination skin. Goes on smooth like a very light moisturizer and leaves no residue or cast. I wear it daily (sunny or rainy days) under my face serum and moisturizer and still doesn't make me breakout.
Living in a humid place I was worried it would be too greasy because it's a serum but it has been amazing! My go to!" — Jeff & Jessica
NYX's waterproof eyeliner pencil
Available in 13 shades.
Promising review:
"These are so reasonably priced that I wasn't expecting much but these are just as good, if not better, than the eyeliner pencils I've been paying $25-$30 for!
Goes on very smoothly, easy to use and I have not had a problem with smearing. This bronze color is excellent and I've used it every day since it arrived
(I also bought a black pencil but haven't tried it yet). Very happy with this purchase." — Jerry Riebold
Aquaphor Lip Repair balm
Promising reviews:
"I use this every day to keep my lips moisturized and it works great! While this works well if your lips are chapped, it is also awesome to prevent any dryness.
I use a sugar scrub to exfoliate and then apply the Aquaphor. I love that it is unscented and doesn't have a gross flavor." — Caitlin
"People, let me tell you, I had the WORST case of dried, flaky, cracked chapped lips I've ever had in my life. Not even kidding, I had to cover my mouth when I spoke to people because my lips were SOOOOO disgusting. I was using a lip balm, but it did nothing to help. Aquaphor started working immediately. After 2 or 3 days, my horrible chapped lips were completely moisturized, the dry flakes of dead skin disappeared, and my lips were healthy again.
I will be keeping this product in my purse forever." — Becky B.
A cult-favorite body cream with skin care benefits and delicious scent
Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite, if that's something you're looking to do! You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic
.Promising reviews:
"I live and die by this lotion. Not only does it feel great, thick and super moisturizing but I get compliments on the smell ANYWHERE I go! I've used it every day for the last two years!" — theSavviMom
"Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and
I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this!
I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." — Michelle Brown
Glow Recipe Niacinamide Dew Drops
Promising reviews: "I use this every day! Amazing product! It makes my skin so glowy and hydrated. Obsessed!" — livi010
"I LOVE this product! The first product I tried was the Avocado Sleeping mask and wanted to try more. I used this product first as a primer and my skin looked more beautiful than it ever has! I started using it as a serum to get the benefits and my skin is happy and literally glowing. I have never had a product work so well and did not know my skin could look like this!" — Cat T.
Urban Decay's All Nighter makeup setting spray
Mist 3-5 times in an X and then T formation for full coverage. You can also spray on your brush or sponge before applying!Promising review:
"I use to think setting spray was for special occasions like weddings, but now I use this every day
! If you wear any face makeup at all, this is a must.
It prevents your makeup from rubbing off onto your coat collars or fading throughout the day, and actually works. The true test was during COVID:
when I used this spray, there was little to no makeup rubbing off on my mask! Proof that it works. I'll forever repurchase.
" — Suzie
A TikTok-famous flat-top foundation brush
This one works with liquids, powders, and creams, and is beloved by over 25,000 5-star reviewers.Promising reviews:
"This is a great beauty brush. I use it everyday and it makes your foundation look flawless. Great value!" — JJ
"I would buy this 10 times over! Super soft on my skin yet very efficient at blending foundation. I used 1/3 of the amount of product as opposed to a traditional foundation brush or even beauty blender. I love this and recommended very highly!" — Missy Lynn
E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer
Also available in glowy, and acne-fighting formulations.
Promising reviews:
"I've tried so many, this is a keeper. It’s extremely light. Has a mousse-like texture. Has a light fresh scent. It really preps my skin for foundation. I have dry skin. This looks like skin but NOT flat or dry. Makes foundation look like it should. Best $5 spent." — J_Kelsea
"Great product! I use it every day and my makeup stays on, even through sweat!
Lightweight as well." — Adeline Parker
Bioderma micellar cleansing water
I use this micellar water to take off my makeup before cleansing! Everything comes off beautifully and it doesn't feel greasy at all.Promising review:
"I'll never purchase another micellar water! It may sound like a silly/bougie addition to skincare, but I use this every day. In the morning, I apply with a cotton ball instead of washing my face. It helps my moisturizer/sunscreen/makeup go on better. At night, it's gentle but effective for make-up removal and leaves my face feeling soft and refreshed, not stripped.
" — Rachael
Or Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm for removing makeup and sunscreen
Promising reviews:
"I actually have a subscription for this product. Use it every night to cleanse the day off
. I have sensitive skin and have to be careful with products. It doesn't leave skin feeling greasy." — Kindle customer
"I LOVE THIS PRODUCT!!!! I found it on TikTok and OMG!! It works so well. I don't have to sit there and rub the crap out of my eyelashes to get the waterproof mascara off. I will admit, it doesn't take 100% of the makeup off but about 95% of my makeup comes off. It is not water-resistant, as emulsifying it with water helps take the makeup off. I have not found a better makeup remover, and yes, that includes micellar water (which also works well but leaves my skin feeling oily).
With this cleansing balm, my face feels hydrated and smooth. LOVE LOVE LOVE IT!!!!!!!! 1,000/10 would recommend!!!" — Deetje Frederick
A hydrating ceramide-infused cream cleanser
Promising reviews:
"This product has been such a great find! I use it morning and night every day with no issues of stripping my skin or making it too oily or too dry.
It does great on days when I wear makeup (I take most of it off with a make up eraser cloth first) as well as days that I don’t. It is a very lightweight cleanser and does phenomenal with just a dime size amount per wash. I also pair it with the moisturizing lotion and my skin has never looked so healthy!
" — Jessica Ward
"I wasn't sure if this would work at first because the texture is like body lotion, but after a couple of days I could really see the difference both in terms of hydration and acne! It’s such a great face wash! I have struggled with my acne for years and have tried a billion different products and none of them worked like this one. My face looked flawless just two weeks after I used this.
I don't do a lot of reviews but I’m glad I bought this and I'm writing this review after having bought it for the third time. Trust me, this is a really good product." — RONGHUI XIE
A repairative nail and cuticle oil
Promising reviews:
"This oil was recommended by my local jewelry store and it doesn’t disappoint! Within a few days there was a noticeable difference in my cuticles and nail strength! I use it every night before bed, and then apply hand lotion on top if it. I can’t recommend it enough!" — Colleen Smyth
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month with me religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day.
I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
An ergonomically designed detangling brush with cone-shaped bristles
Promising reviews:
"I have thick wavy hair and this brush is a godsend for my hair. I used to have to keep two brushes for wet and dry hair and not only has this brush helped me clear some clutter it's been really gentle on my hair.
I love the detangling power on wet hair and I have also noticed less breakage in three months of using it every day.
It's really gentle on the scalp as well. I've bought this for my family as well and it's loved by everyone." —Vee
"I always skeptical of products that claim to 'glide through,' but this brush actually works! I have very thick kinky coily hair and this brush passes through my hair easily both wet and dry. I'd recommend this product to anyone looking for a good detangling brush. And yes, I'm leaving my Denman brush
for this one." — Amazon customer
A 2-in-1 Kiss eyeliner that's also false eyelash glue
Promising reviews:
"I’ve been obsessed with falsies for some time now. Sadly, they’d get thrown across the room 50% of the time with other various related lashing objects out of sheer frustration. NOT ANYMORE!! It’s as easy as any eyeliner. It’s like a lash miracle!
A few things-stick your lashes immediately after applying the liner. Keep the liner upside down (in a cup) for longer use. The liner really doesn’t come off…but who cares? I literally use it every day now, lol.
Also, if you can’t get it to come out, snip the tip at an angle and shake! I’m completely obsessed!!!!" — Brooke snapp
"This stuff is amazing! Goes on just like an eyeliner but holds the lashes all day. I clean houses and I sweat and I put my lashes on at 8:30am and at 11:45 p.m., they were still glued on really well. I would say use some oil free makeup remover on a Q-tip and run it over the band of the lashes before removing because 14 hours later they will still be glued on really well. But doing that they came off easily. Best money I ever spent.
" — Shannon alaniz
A skin softening and anti-inflammatory rosehip oil
You can learn more about the skincare benefits of rosehip oil at the Cleveland Clinic
.Promising reviews:
"I saw some girl I follow on TikTok recommend this so I tried it out. I love it. I use it every day. Makes my skin flawless. Not sticky when you're applying. Dries nicely and leaves you glowing. I've experienced no issues." — Kaitlynd Ackerman
"I am super busy and not one to ever write reviews, but based on my results with this product I had to take the time. I am so impressed with the softness and glow the next morning. In addition I get adult acne and the healing process as well as reduction of previous scaring has been amazing
. Today someone commented, 'You look great...what are you doing???' For a product under $20 you can't go wrong, worth every penny." — Max Jenkinson
An affordable, lengthening mascara
Promising reviews:
"I use this mascara every day! Stays on and doesn’t smudge. Paid a lot more for mascara and this one is the best! Will keep buying." — Paulette Lewandowski
"After using Lights, Camera, Lashes by Tarte ($23) for the past year, I got tired of breaking the bank over mascara. My sister suggested Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect and I IMMEDIATELY fell in love. It provides dramatic length and great volume. I can honestly say I can’t stop looking at my eyelashes in the mirror every single day because of how awesome they look.
Also, it is very long wearing. I go from an eight-hour work day right to the gym and sweat like crazy...and this stuff doesn’t budge! I love it!!" — Carrie E. Miller
Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer
Promising review:
"I've been using this for a year (the tube has lasted me a year, using it every day btw. Just ordered a new one almost exactly one year later). The other day, I was running late and forgot to apply this. Typically I only wear eyeliner (liquid/felt tip) and mascara. I thought, hey, it won't be so bad. Shortly thereafter, there were eyeliner marks on my eyelids where I didn't want them. To make a long story short: this product has been keeping my eye makeup in place much better than I'd even realized, and as a cheaper version of some of the brand named eyelid primers, this is a great product.
" — Amanda
Avène Eau Thermale skin-quenching facial spray
Promising review:
"You may be thinking, as I did, what a crock! Well you would be wrong! You see, I got a small bottle of this in my monthly ipsy bag. I laughed. A bottle of water? I tossed it in a basket in my home office and there it sat for months. Then one day I was working and I was really hot, I decided to spray this water on my face rather than walk my lazy butt into the other room to wash my face. Dear god, this was refreshing! My face felt, dare I say it, Magical!
I read the bottle, I looked it up online, there just had to be some sort of illegal ingredient in it for it to make my face to feel the way that it did. I don't know how or why, nor do I really care anymore, but this stuff is amazing. There is not a single day that goes by that I do not use it. I have a travel bottle, I have a bottle for my purse and I have the largest bottle that sits on my vanity.
Whenever your face needs a pick-me-up, right before you apply foundation, when you're hot, when you're sad, when you have just eaten a gallon of ice cream and feel defeated, spray this on your face, you will feel better about yourself instantly. I have told my friends about it and they don't believe me. Then I spray them with it, then they buy it. I'm telling you.....Fairy juice!
It's worth every penny!" — PussyCatJustice
A cream-to-powder putty blush
Available in eight shades.
Promising reviews:
"Love this blush. I use it every day. I just apply it with my fingers and use a beauty blender. Very pretty color." — Laiken
"I love this blush. Will not be looking for any other blush ever! This is so good. The texture is perfect. I just use my fingers and gently put it on. High pigment and buildable if you need to use more. Fits in make up back easily. Caribbean is sort pinky red on me, the way I really do blush. I have super light olive skin. Perfect. I use it on my lids and lips too." — nshopper
Or Glossier's Cloud Paint natural creamy blush
Available in eight shades.
Promising review: "I use this every day! To be honest, I was never a blush person at all until I tried cloud paint. I now use my cloud paint in dusk every single day for a beautiful and natural flush. It makes my skin look really healthy without over-doing it, and the consistency makes for a very user-friendly product." —Theresa
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it — I just make sure my order is sold by + shipped by Amazon! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream, and I always make sure to keep at least one extra jar on hand, because it's sometimes sold out! Like many reviewers, I use it every single night too!Promising reviews:
"CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is my skincare savior!
I use it every night and wake up to a dewy, plump complexion that's like magic. It's my secret weapon for fighting fine lines, wrinkles, and keeping my skin hydrated and barrier-strong. As someone with sensitive skin, this dreamy overnight moisturizer is an absolute game changer!" — Brooke
"I’ve been using the same cream for over seven years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" — Melody
An extreme hold eyebrow gel
Available in clear, plus four tinted shades.
Promising review:
"Since I’ve received this package I’ve literally used it every single day and can’t see myself going without it
so I find myself thinking I need to order more because I don’t want to ever run out. I love that the glue defines without that stuff glue feel. Your brows still look super natural but with a lot more body and definition
because the tiny bristles straighten out every hair in your brow, which to me makes your brow look more full. I simply touch up the outside of the brows with a Q-tip and I’m good to go. This is automatically a go to for me now soooooo happy with this product." — Kimberly B.
E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
Available in eight shades.
Promising reviews:
"This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles
. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation and sometimes I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin.
This stuff is viral for a reason!!" — mapagill
"I’m surprised how much I love this product. I’ve been applying daily and getting compliments about my complexion ever since. Try it!" — Jessica Brutlag
A 20-pack of virtually unbreakable hair ties
Promising reviews:
"I love these hair bands! I've used them every day for years and just bought another pack.
They don't pull my hair and they don't feel too tight. I've struggled with hair bands in the past because of my thick hair, but these are perfect! I can put them around my wrist if I want my hair down at any point — they don't cut off my circulation and they're soft. If I take my hair down they don't leave deep indents or creases in my hair." — Megan Rustad
"These are a godsend. I have thick natural hair between 4b/c that comes right underneath my chin when stretched. Finding a band that doesn’t break when I divide my hair into fours or twos is difficult; this one does just the trick and it doesn’t pull too much out either. I’ll probably buy another pack because I lose hair bands like socks!" — Cadie
Vanicream, a sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer free of common irritants
Promising reviews:
"This is a wonderful cream for sensitive skin, too many times I've used other highly rated creams or lotions that sting or burn my ultra-sensitive skin, this cream DOES NOT sting or burn my skin. This cream does have petroleum in it and I could care less, it's soothing and moisturizing, which if you struggle from truly dry sensitive irritated skin, you really don't care that much about the ingredients, at least I don't, I just want relief that doesn't hurt and cause further damage, irritation or sensitivity and this product checks all those boxes! Thank YOU Vanicream! I also suffer from rosacea and Vanicream doesn't make that any worse, if anything it helps, soothe and pamper my skin. My skin is so happy and healthy-looking now! Thank You again, Vanicream! I just placed an order for another jar just to have on hand as I will never be without this cream, one I use every day and an extra one in the closet to have on hand!
Yep, I love it that much!" — amazonian
"As someone who has struggled with eczema their whole life, this has been my saving grace. Nothing has ever worked for me besides hydrocortisone and using steroid creams is not the best option for eczema when it comes to long term so finding this has been a game changer. I use it every morning and after a shower so twice a day and it has made a huge difference in my skin in just a few days.
Highly recommend." — Kat