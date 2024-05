33 Beauty Products Reviewers Say They Use Every Day

Vanicream, a sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer free of common irritants

"This is a wonderful cream for sensitive skin, too many times I've used other highly rated creams or lotions that sting or burn my ultra-sensitive skin, this cream DOES NOT sting or burn my skin. This cream does have petroleum in it and I could care less, it's soothing and moisturizing, which if you struggle from truly dry sensitive irritated skin, you really don't care that much about the ingredients, at least I don't, I just want relief that doesn't hurt and cause further damage, irritation or sensitivity and this product checks all those boxes! Thank YOU Vanicream! I also suffer from rosacea and Vanicream doesn't make that any worse, if anything it helps, soothe and pamper my skin. My skin is so happy and healthy-looking now! Thank You again, Vanicream!Yep, I love it that much!" — amazonian "As someone who has struggled with eczema their whole life, this has been my saving grace. Nothing has ever worked for me besides hydrocortisone and using steroid creams is not the best option for eczema when it comes to long term so finding this has been a game changer.Highly recommend." — Kat