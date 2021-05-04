Style & Beauty

15 Beauty Products That Have Gone Viral On TikTok

These makeup and skin care products got the valuable TikTok user seal of approval.

TikTok has brought us countless cleaning hacks, recipes, and for the makeup and skin care lovers out there, beauty product recommendations.

From foundations to lipsticks to cleansers, a viral TikTok endorsement has the ability to skyrocket sales so much so that cosmetic brands are even turning their marketing efforts to the platform.

Below, we’ve rounded up 15 beauty products that have gone viral on TikTok.

1
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
KVD Beauty
Kat Von D's former makeup brand got a lot of attention in March 2021 thanks to rave reviews on TikTok for its full-coverage foundation.

Get the KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm for $38.
2
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milk Lip Jelly
Tower 28
Sales for Tower 28 Beauty's ShineOn Milk Lip Jelly reportedly jumped 400% thanks to its brush with viral TikTok fame in March 2021. (Note: The coconut flavor is a fan favorite.)

Get the Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milk Lip Jelly for $14.
3
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Maybelline New York
Maybelline New York's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara sold out multiple times on Ulta Beauty after going viral on TikTok in January 2021.

Get Maybelline New York's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara for $8.98.
4
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
Dr. Jart+
This longtime favorite of many beauty editors, which uses a green hue to counteract redness in the skin, has been reaching wider audiences on TikTok since 2020.

Get the Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment for $52.
5
e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Brightening Concealer
e.l.f. Cosmetics
This drugstore concealer is one of multiple e.l.f. Cosmetics products TikTok users are loving.

Get the e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Brightening Concealer for $5.
6
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
Watermelon Glow
Two Glow Recipe watermelon products got a boost from TikTok, including the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops.

Get the Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops for $34.
7
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
The Ordinary
A January video on TikTok showing the effects of this peeling solution from The Ordinary reportedly prompted the sale of more than 50,000 units.

Get The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution for $7.20.
8
NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color
NYX Professional Makeup
TikTok users have raved about the smudge-resistant, long-lasting power of this NYX lip product, which went viral around the end of 2020 and beginning of 2021.

Get the NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color for $11.50.
9
Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar
Urban Skin Rx
In January 2020, the founder of Urban Skin Rx saw sales triple due to a TikTok video about the brand's Even Tone Cleansing Bar.

Get the Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar for $12.93.
10
L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder
L'Oreal Paris
This drugstore foundation was all the rage after a February TikTok video about low-cost alternatives to pricier foundation.

Get the L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder for $11.99.
11
Freck The Original Freckle
Freck Beauty
One TikTok beauty method getting a lot of attention in 2021 is the practice of drawing faux freckles on your face with products like Freck Beauty's freckle pen.

Get Freck Beauty's Freck The Original Freckle for $28.
12
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
CeraVe
CeraVe's devoted following predates TikTok, but the platform has created a new frenzy around the skin care brand in 2020.

Get the CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser for $9.89.
13
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller
Revlon
Revlon's oil-absorbing roller dethroned blotting papers thanks to its 2020 TikTok fame.

Get the Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller for $7.98.
14
Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick
Cocokind
"TikTok famous" brand Cocokind's all-over moisture stick can be used on other parts of your face beyond your lips.

Get the Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick for $8.99.
15
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops
Isle of Paradise
TikTok users helped popularize Isle of Paradise's self-tanning drops in 2020, and the craze has continued into this year.

Get the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops for $31.85.
