TikTok has brought us countless cleaning hacks, recipes, and for the makeup and skin care lovers out there, beauty product recommendations.
From foundations to lipsticks to cleansers, a viral TikTok endorsement has the ability to skyrocket sales so much so that cosmetic brands are even turning their marketing efforts to the platform.
Below, we’ve rounded up 15 beauty products that have gone viral on TikTok.
1
KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm
2
Tower 28 Beauty ShineOn Milk Lip Jelly
3
Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
4
Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment
5
e.l.f. Cosmetics Flawless Brightening Concealer
6
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops
7
The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution
8
NYX Professional Makeup Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color
9
Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Cleansing Bar
10
L’Oréal Paris Infallible 24H Fresh Wear Foundation In A Powder
11
Freck The Original Freckle
12
CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser
13
Revlon Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Roller
14
Cocokind Mymatcha All-Over Moisture Stick
15
Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops