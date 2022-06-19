16 Beauty Products With SPF For Some Extra Sun Protection This Summer

Popular items from this list include:
First off, a tube of Supergoop!'s broad spectrum 40 SPF sunscreen
It's available in three different sizes.
Promising review:
"This product is revolutionary. It is unbelievably lightweight and feels like nothing on the skin. Humans of all skin tones can wear it because it goes on clear. Does not break my sensitive skin out. Does not smell like anything. Acts as a primer and keeps my makeup in place after selling at a farmers market (five hours), pool party, and barbecue (four hours), so nine hours in total — a total game changer for my oily, acne-prone skin.
Not even a regular makeup primer does that for me. Plus, I wasn't burnt at all in the Arizona heat. That AND it kept my makeup in place? I'm repurchasing as long as Supergoop! continues to make it." — WendyTan
Or, a mineral-based SPF 32 sunscreen made with zinc oxide
Cocokind is a San Francisco-based small biz that makes truly dreamy, cruelty-free skincare products with sustainability in mind. Promising review:
"Literally obsessed! I was on the hunt for a solid SPF that wouldn't leave a cast on my face for ages. I stumbled upon this one and haven't looked back since! It's super smooth, blends in well with other products, and doesn't sting my eyes at all! It's been one of best decisions I've made for my face in a long time, especially since moving to a beach town." — caro
Or, Nars' SPF 30 Pure Radiant tinted moisturizer
It's available in 10 shades.Promising review:
"I rarely leave reviews, but THIS product is worthy. I’ve tried every tinted moisturizer in the book. They either felt too thick, sat on top of my skin, or the color range was never fair enough. This product is extremely easy to apply, blends into my skin color quickly, and has the most beautiful/natural radiant finish
. 10/10 recommend for those with sensitive skin looking for the perfect summer tint + hydration + SPF." — whatliftsyou
A SPF 50 sunscreen serum made specifically for breakout-prone skin
ZitSticka is a small business specializing in skin care products for sensitive, breakout-prone skin with the goal of destigmatizing topics like zits and acne. Promising review:
"This is now the only sunscreen I use. It looks fantastic under all base products and actually helps in their application (no pilling!) My favorite thing is that it’s a one-and-done product: sunscreen, acne prevention, and makeup prep all in one easy step. The fewer products used on oily, acne-prone skin, the better!
I am 39 and still have much of the same skin concerns I’ve always had and it would have been great to have this product 20 years ago. I have tried other, much more expensive options, but this is best-in-class for us acne-prone folks. I am already on my second bottle and will continue to repurchase. Lastly, it’s kind of fun to use with the cute little bottle-and-dropper system. If you don’t enjoy the chore of applying sunscreen every day, this will probably help you change your ways." — KR
A creamy Supergoop eyeshadow with SPF 30
It's available in four shades.Promising review:
"I work outside so I love the idea of an eyeshadow with sunscreen. It is a gorgeous shade with a buildable pigment. After I do my eyes I pat the extra on my nose, cheekbones, and Cupid’s bow for a subtle glow." — mermaddie
Supergoop's SPF 35 (Re)setting 100% mineral powder
Choose from four shades.
Promising review:
"Purchased this product for my wedding — knew I would have professional makeup done and that we would be taking photos outside. I have very fair skin and burn very easily, so I knew I needed some sort of SPF protection. This was perfect to brush over my face, neck, and shoulders before photos and I was completely protected from the sun!
Highly recommend!" —Jennyg788
A brightening SPF 30 moisturizer formulated with darker skin tones in mind
Bolden is a small, Black woman-owned biz making skincare products that are never tested on animals. Promising review:
"I love this moisturizer. Being a dark-skinned African American, I find that often times sunscreen leaves a residue. This is the first sunscreen I've ever used that doesn't leave any weird discoloration, feels great on my skin, and it aids in reducing hyperpigmentation
. I even have sensitive skin and haven't had any breakouts while using Bolden's sunscreen. A pump and a half is all I need for my face and neck. I highly recommend it and will be buying more for my family." — Missy D
A shimmery Coppertone spray sunscreen in SPF 50
Promising review:
"I love this sunscreen! I love the subtle glow in addition to the excellent sun protection. Used it every day on a beach vacation and didn’t get sunburned once." — PamPromising review:
"This sunscreen spray is not too heavy or oily. It is light with a beautiful shimmer. If you are looking for a sunscreen with some pretty shimmer, I would recommend this as a top pick." — Amazon customer
And, for days when you want some color, a Revlon tinted lip balm in SPF 20 that'll keep your puckers moisturized and sun blister-free
It's available in seven colors, as well as a three-pack.Promising review:
"I was in the market for an SPF lip balm or chapstick and came across this. After using it for two months, I can fully attest that this product works! The formula is both protective and moisturizing. It has a non-aggressive scent, which I prefer. And it goes a long way! I have used it daily for two months and still have half the tube remaining. A+ rating from me!" — Natasha_Reads
Or, a tube of Neutrogena's SPF 20 lip gloss
Available in two colors.Promising review:
"I like this gloss because it's lightweight, has a hint of color, and includes SPF! So many of the glosses out there don't include SPF — a must for those of use who are outdoors all the time." — YachtGirl
And for everyday wear, an intensely hydrating lip balm with SPF 25
It's available in six scents and in three packs.Promising review:
"This is my go-to lip balm. I have three of them. One in my car, one in my purse, and one on my nightstand. It is the only thing that truly works against dry, cracked lips for me. I also love that it has an SPF of 25, as most lip products don't usually have SPF." — izzyinLA
A multipurpose SPF 20 color stick for dabbing onto your lips, cheeks, eyes
Promising review:
"I took this multi-stick on a hiking trip for a little extra SPF coverage. I got Natural Rose and it was the perfect color. It's very blendable as a blush and gives a nice, moisturizing color to the lips. Absolutely the best multi-stick I've tried so far!" —5 FishPromising review:
"This stick mimicked the pinkness on my cheeks after a workout and I love it. I wear sunscreen and tinted moisturizer with SPF but I also love that this has SPF so I get another layer of protection for my skin." — RDS
Or, a color balm with SPF 50
It's available in pink or bronze and in a three-pack.
Promising review:
"My dermo suggested this as I am in the sun a lot. Use it all during the afternoon at the pool or on a boat. Makes your skin look and feel great!" — CiClPromising review:
"I use this a lot on the weekends when I am outside. I love that I can use this on my cheeks, eyelids, and lips. Adds some color and extra sun protection. I even wear it when I go running." — C Wong
A Supergoop body oil with SPF 50
Promising review:
"Sprayed it on my arms and legs, the smell is delightful, it wasn't oily and it had the most perfect glow to it. Not to much shimmer just the right amount. I wore it in Atlanta, we walked all day, no sun burn. So the product worked perfectly." — Legs1277Promising review:
"I love this so much, this is my new go-to sunscreen! I like the spray nozzle because it's convenient and I like the way this product absorbs in faster than other similar products I've tried in the past, leaving my skin feeling like skin. The scent is pleasant and not too strong. I've been using it regularly for a month now and the bottle is still pretty much full, so a little goes a long way." — pumpkinbob
Or, a super budget-friendly Maybelline Fit Me foundation with SPF 18
Be sure to pair with a stronger sunscreen if you'll be outside for long periods of time! It's available in dewy and smooth
or matte and poreless
, and in many shades of each.
I recently wore this very foundation to my outdoor wedding celebration, which, despite it being May, ended up falling on a 97 degree day. Ughhh. That being said, I never once felt this running off my face, and when I looked in the mirror at the end of the night, my makeup still looked completely intact! I typically apply the foundation over a moisturizer with a higher SPF, and find that it goes on nice and smoothly without making my face feel like it's covered in a thick layer of film (the actual worst). Plus, it gives great coverage when you want more than a tinted moisturizer, but without that cake-y look.
And lastly, that old standby Jergens' Natural Glow SPF 20 face moisturizer
It's available in formulas for medium to deep skin tones and fair to medium skin tones.Promising review:
"I have been using this for my daily moisturizer for several years. I love that it gives me a little color gradually and it does not clog my pores. It also has SPF 20 in it so I'm covered there, too!" — Tye. Morris