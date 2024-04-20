39 Beauty Products That Work So Well, Reviewers Called Them 'Wizardry,' 'Sorcery' Or Just Plain 'Magic'

Popular items from this list:
- O’Keeffe’s lip sleeping mask to help heal and repair dry, cracking, chapped lips
- Stila’s liquid eyeliner with a smudge-free felt tip that makes creating the perfect cat eye simple
- Mielle’s TikTok-famous rosemary mint strengthening oil to help nourish your scalp and promote hair growth at the root
O'Keeffe's lip sleeping mask to help heal and repair dry, cracking, chapped lips
Stila's liquid eyeliner with a smudge-free felt tip that makes creating the perfect cat eye simple
Mielle's TikTok-famous rosemary mint strengthening oil
CeraVe Retinol Serum
Or prescription-strength (but not prescription-priced) Differin retinoid gel
A bottle of Bio-Oil to help moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for a moisture boost that'll also help with fine lines and inflammation
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite body cream
A set of Lilac St. false lash segments that last for up to 10 days
My all-time desert island holy grail, CeraVe's skin renewing night cream
Londontown's illuminating nail concealer
A hydrocolloid nose patch that targets your whole nose all at once
An automatic makeup brush cleaner with a textured silicone bowl
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
An ergonomically designed detangling brush
A set of two satin pillowcases
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a fan-favorite French moisturizer
An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin in the shower
An exfoliating First Aid Beauty bump eraser body scrub reviewers with KP (aka keratosis pilaris) swear by
A tube of L'Occitane's fast-absorbing shea butter hand cream
A glowy L'Oreal moisturizer you can mix with foundation, wear as a base under makeup or apply as a highlighter or bronzer
A non-greasy eye cream designed to help deflate under eye bags, hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Glow Recipe's niacinamide serum, which helps boost skin's brightness
The Kosas concealer
Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray, which is a fan-favorite for a reason
The E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer, which is infused with squalane to hydrate, smooth and hold onto makeup all day
Or if you prefer gripping-style primers, E.l.f.'s Power Grip, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help plump skin
Bioderma micellar water, a perfect addition to your double cleansing routine
Or Juno & Co.'s cleansing balm
A TikTok-famous flat-top oval brush that has tightly-packed, but super-soft fibers to seamlessly blend your products
A nail and cuticle oil to help your nails grow and keep your cuticles nourished and soft
Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by
Nyx Brow Glue, an extreme hold eyebrow gel to keep your brow hairs in place all day long
Radha rosehip oil to not only soften skin and lock in moisture, but also help reduce redness and breakouts
Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite eyeshadow primer to keep your favorite eye makeup on lock all day
Vanicream, a sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer free of common irritants with the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association
The SoCozy curl conditioning spray, which was designed with kids' curls in mind, but works for reviewers of all ages
An E.l.f. liquid blush with great blending power and pigmentation
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment for an intense at-home mask that'll help your strands look and feel less damaged in minutes
