39 Beauty Products That Work So Well, Reviewers Called Them 'Wizardry,' 'Sorcery' Or Just Plain 'Magic'

Skin care, hair care and makeup products with results so good, you'll wonder if otherworldly forces are involved.
Maitland Quitmeyer
The Crave Naturals detangling brush, the Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré moisturizer, a jar of Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream and a set of Lilac St. false lash segments from Amazon.
Amazon
Amazon

Popular items from this list:

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
O'Keeffe's lip sleeping mask to help heal and repair dry, cracking, chapped lips
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "When I travel, my lips get so chapped! It's painful. I found this product when I searched for something for extremely chapped lips. I've used other O'Keeffe's products so I trusted the brand. I used this as directed in the morning and before bed and my lips healed up faster than ever. Also, on the next trip I went on, I took it with me and used it daily. My lips stayed healthy and didn't get chapped at all. This stuff is magic and I won't go anywhere without it now." — Anna C. Adams
$9.99 at Amazon
2
Stila's liquid eyeliner with a smudge-free felt tip that makes creating the perfect cat eye simple
www.instagram.com
,
www.amazon.com
It has long-lasting formula that promises not to bleed, crack or budge. It's available in 11 colors.

Promising reviews: "HG eyeliner of all time! Cannot live without this eyeliner. I don't know what wizardry is involved in making this eyeliner — it lasts forever and doesn't smudge. One pen will last months! I will never be without this liner!" — Leeyee

"This eyeliner is MAGIC. I thought that I couldn't do liquid eyeliner until I bought this, and it CHANGED MY LIFE. I wear it daily and get constant compliments on my wings, and whenever that happens, I tell them it's Stila. I recommend it to everybody I know. I've tried several other liquid liners, including Nyx and Fenty, but this one is the best. Dark, easy to control, doesn't bleed." — Amazon Customer
$24 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
Mielle's TikTok-famous rosemary mint strengthening oil
It's formulated with biotin and moisturizing oils like jojoba which can help stimulate the scalp.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, some researchers have found rosemary oil to be as effective at encouraging hair growth as Rogaine. Read more about how biotin could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Promising reviews: "Legit magic in a bottle. Wish I could order this stuff by the gallon. Took a chance on this because I was desperate, having already spent so much money on luxury and drugstore products with little results. I use this as a pre-treatment on scalp and ends before I wash hair. Scalp has improved dramatically. I feel like there’s not as much breakage/fallout, and my ends are fuller. (This is after like six months, but my scalp was better immediately.)" — Claire Blanchard

"I hardly write reviews.. but this one deserves to be written about!! My hair was falling out a LOT, and somehow just with the FIRST application onwards, I started seeing less fall. And now, after four months, I can see hair growth as well, and my hair is already looking thicker!! And I’ve been using it only once a week.. just a few drops and massaging in. Omg, how can anything be so simple and yet so effective!!! Amazing! Amazing!!! Whoever invented this.. hats off!!" — Dee
$9.15 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
CeraVe Retinol Serum
If you haven't gotten into retinoids yet or are worried about irritating your skin, this gentle but effective serum is a great option. And remember, like with any retinol, do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin.

Promising review: "This product is magic in bottle!!! I have been struggling to find a good skin care routine that will remove my acne scars and remove dark spots on my face. I will forever buy this product! I’ve only been using this for two weeks and noticed a huge difference right away! I am so excited to clean my face in the morning and night now! I also bought the Cerave hydrating cleanser, moisturizer, and eye cream and they have been amazing as well! CeraVe is the best! Don’t think twice about this product just buy it!!!" — mallory brook bravo
$14.99 at Amazon
5
Or prescription-strength (but not prescription-priced) Differin retinoid gel
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
It's designed to promote and "normalize" skin cell turnover, which can help clear existing breakouts, combat inflammation and prevent acne in the future.

Promising reviews: "Look I don’t know what kind of magical potion is in this little bottle but I’ve used it approximately four times in the past week and my skin is GLOWING. My pores are suddenly nonexistent and my blackheads have shrunk. This stuff is amazing. Also it’s really moisturizing and not as irritating as other retinoids I have used in the past. The bottle is smaller than I was expecting but it is worth every penny. Great stuff. 11/10." — Demi

"This stuff actually works. I work in a spa and I’ve tried dozens of different products that cost five times the price to try to clear up my acne prone skin and NOTHING has worked as well as differin gel. One of my aeathetician coworkers recommended it to me and dang if she wasn’t right. It will dry out your skin pretty badly so make sure you have and use a good moisturizer but my skin cleared up in less than two weeks and I’m still amazed." — Rin Wisell
$11.49 at Amazon
6
A bottle of Bio-Oil to help moisturize skin and reduce the appearance of scars and stretch marks
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "What kind of sorcery is this? I used this for the first time last night on some recent acne scars, and I'm in utter shock. They look like they've been healing for weeks.... this stuff must be made of pixie dust or something. It's way too good to be true. From now on, I will be putting this all over my skin before bed every night! I don't even care if it means washing my sheets more often — SO WORTH IT!" — Julia Richardson
$10.11 at Amazon
7
Cosrx’s snail mucin repairing essence for a moisture boost that'll also help with fine lines and inflammation
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
I love this essence for whenever I need an added boost of hydration. It absorbs into the skin beautifully!

Promising review: "Game changer. I don't know what kind of sorcery this is but it has literally changed my skin!! First time I used it, my skin felt tighter and more balanced. A week later 2x a day, my skin is so much brighter. Better texture and even coloring. Pores seem tighter. Not a single pimple since. It looks so healthy. Whatever magic this is, it works better than any expensive designer skin lab crap that I've tried." — Np
$13 at Amazon
8
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, a cult-favorite body cream
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
It offers deep hydration (with cupuaçu butter, coconut oil and açai oil) and temporary skin-tightening (with caffeine), plus a fragrance with notes of salted caramel and vanilla.

Caffeine has a number of skincare benefits, including brightening and temporarily reducing the appearance of stretch marks and cellulite. You can read more about the skincare benefits of caffeine at the Cleveland Clinic.

Promising reviews: "This stuff is magic, I’ve tried a lot of products and this one works the best out of everything I’ve tried. I love the scent, sol de jeneiro makes a body spray of it and I get lots of compliments every time I wear it." — Stephanie Hooper

"Where has this been all my life? I have been using this for maybe three days now, and putting it on in the morning and evening are the best parts of my day. The description of the scent as "pistachio, salted caramel, and vanilla" does not even begin to describe the incredibly decadent smell of this cream on my skin. My skin feels like velvet and I saw improvements in the texture after the first application. I will use it for the rest of my life. Do not ever discontinue this! I did not expect to be so amazed my this cream, but it is life-changing. Buy it! You won't regret it." — Michelle Brown
$22 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A set of Lilac St. false lash segments that last for up to 10 days
Just apply the mascara-like glue to the underside of your lashes and attach the segments wherever you'd like additional length and volume.

I've worn these lashes, and I'm never going back to strip lashes again! These look much more natural, are easy to apply and don't budge until removed.

Promising review: "At home lash magic! I’ve been wearing this brand for a year now, I don’t know what I did before. They are perfection, I use their extra strength lash glue and I can easily get 10-14 days out of a set. I also use sizes 10mm-16mm for a beautiful natural look and I get so many compliments. OFTEN people think I get professional lash extensions!!! If they ever went out of business I’d be so lost without them!! Just do it already treat yourself. Ps Give yourself so time to adjust to this method before deciding if you like it. Watch some videos to figure out how to put them on. It’s worth it I promise." — Stephanie R.
$12.95 at Amazon
10
My all-time desert island holy grail, CeraVe's skin renewing night cream
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
,
www.amazon.com
It delivers on hydration and softness and protects your skin's natural barrier — I won't use an expensive night cream again. There's a reason people can't stop talking about CeraVe on TikTok!

It has new packaging in case it looks different when you order it — I just make sure my order is sold by and shipped by Amazon. This is my all-time favorite, never-be-without night cream. I always make sure to keep at least one extra jar on hand because it's sometimes sold out. Like many reviewers, I use it every single night.

Promising reviews: "CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream is my skincare savior! I use it every night and wake up to a dewy, plump complexion that's like magic. It's my secret weapon for fighting fine lines, wrinkles, and keeping my skin hydrated and barrier-strong. As someone with sensitive skin, this dreamy overnight moisturizer is an absolute game changer!" — Brooke

"I’ve been using the same cream for over seven years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" — Melody
$13.35 at Amazon
11
Londontown's illuminating nail concealer
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
It leaves nails healthy-looking and glowing with a little flush of color. You can also layer it for that glazed nail look that's so on trend. It's available in four shades.

Promising review: "See the photo for proof! This is one coat, slapped on, no basecoat. And my nails are on the yellow side with a fair amount of ridges. It goes on easy, dries fast, covers imperfections, and hides ridges. Two coats looks like I went to a salon. Lasts weeks, and I am tough on polish. This is the pink, I am going to try the other colors. This polish is worth every penny and now I can go to meetings and look put together despite my habit of pulling weeds bare handed :)" — CarissaKJ
$14+ at Amazon (regularly $20)
12
A hydrocolloid nose patch that targets your whole nose all at once
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
It'll absorb gunk and oil from multiple pimples and pores all at once.

Promising review: "Sorcery! Wow, I don't know how these things work but they are incredible. I have been fighting congested nose pores my entire life, with varying success. This is the first time everything just came out. No scrubbing, harsh chemicals and poking. I am in love!" — IHateCleaning
$16.55 at Amazon
13
An automatic makeup brush cleaner with a textured silicone bowl
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Just squirt in some makeup brush shampoo and water, plug it in, press the button and away the bowl spins, scrubbing your brushes clean while you simply hold them in place.

It's available in three colors. Check out the brush cleaner in action on TikTok.

Promising reviews: " This is a must!!! I absolutely love it. It cleans all make up brushes pretty good. I added few drops of baby shampoo & hot water… it’s amazing how this little magic bowl washes all the dirt away! I strongly recommend it! Get it girl!" — Mariela

"I used to wash my brushes by hand. It took forever because I have nearly 200 makeup brushes. This brush cleaner is a game changer. To use, put some water and a very little dish soap in it, turn it on, and put your brush in. The cleaner has nubs that scrub your brush. I quickly rinse the soap out under running water. My brushes are so much cleaner now. The task is relaxing instead of a chore." — TaleSpinner
$21.59+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review: "Best product I've ever got from Amazon. This thing is really what everyone said it is: MAGIC. I cannot believe after one use the results of my callouses just years and years of pain shaved down without any surgical treatment! WOW! I seriously have no words if I can give this product 1Mil stars I would. If you’re someone who’s had horrible calloused feet for years PLEASE BUY THIS!" — jess
$14.99 at Amazon
15
An ergonomically designed detangling brush
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
It's available in many colors.

Promising review: ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS OOOOMMMMGGG!!! I was skeptical at first, but given the reviews I figured I’d give it a try. I’m African American and have curly, kinky, coils... in between the realm of type 3/4 idk to be honest. All I know, is that when I went to detangle my fro after a long day, this brush easily slid through. I had to double take! I didn’t have to pretangle with a wide tooth comb I just dove right in. My hair is THICK! After each stroke I kept looking at the brush like, “what type of sorcery is this!? And to top it off ZERO BREAKAGE!!! Buy this brush!!!!!" — Amazon customer
$11.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A set of two satin pillowcases
This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too.

They're available in standard, queen, king and body pillow sizes and numerous colors.

Promising reviews: "I was skeptical that these wouldn't work as well as silk pillowcase because the price was so low. But, game changer, seriously. Not sure what kind of sorcery in built into this, but it stays cool all night, my hair hasn’t been a wreck when I wake up. Get this!" — Susie F.

"I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones! They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure. Highly recommend!" — Hannah Watkins
$5.57+ at Amazon
17
Amazon
Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré, a fan-favorite French moisturizer
You could stock up on it during your next trip to Paris...or just order it straight from Amazon. (It's a verified seller!)

Promising review: "I dunno what kind of sorcery this is, but it's a godsend. I have combination skin that tends to lean towards dry, and it's incredibly moisturizing — I've been using this product for nearly two years now, and as long as I use it regularly I do not have any flaking. It's also helped with some of my wrinkles and with the crinkling on my eyelids! It's non-greasy and has a pleasantly floral scent that is not perfume-y, overpowering, or lingering. I can attest that it's helped with signs of aging in combination with my use of facial serums and sunscreen. AND it does not irritate my extremely sensitive and extremely Irish skin one bit, which is honestly a miracle. It's costly, but a tiny bit goes a long way. One tube lasts me several months! MAGIC." — Kay
$17+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
An exfoliating mitten so you can scrub off dead skin cells and reveal softer, smoother skin in the shower
Just lather up and (gently) massage your skin.

Several reviewers say they just throw theirs right in the washing machine to clean it! The brand also makes a smaller mit designed for the bikini area and a long, narrow back scrubber for hard-to-reach areas.

Promising reviews: "BEST PURCHASE OF MY LIFE. I’m SO excited about these mitts. I have KP on my arms and legs, so exfoliating is extra important for me. I also tend to need to exfoliate more often than the average person, but I never feel like any scrub or brush does enough. These are PERFECT. I followed all of the instructions and the dead skin was just rolling right off, and it felt so nice! I swear this is the cleanest I’ve felt in my entire life, and after only one use my skin is more glowy and smooth than it’s been in years. I don’t think I can live without these now." — bun

"MAGIC. HOLY CRAP I LOVE THIS MIT! This cleared up 80% of the “chicken skin” I have INSTANTLY after one use. Also it took off way more dead skin than any scrub I’ve ever used. I never write reviews so I had to when I got this and loved it." — Cheyanne
$10.99+ at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
An exfoliating First Aid Beauty bump eraser body scrub reviewers with KP (aka keratosis pilaris) swear by
It contains 10% glycolic and lactic acids, and has tiny pumice exfoliants to buff away dead skin for smooth arms.

Promising review: "The first aid beauty bump eraser is truly magic. I have had tiny, dry-skin bumps on my arms and thighs since I was a child and have never been able to get rid of them. I have tried so many scrubs and moisturizers that failed. I came across this product and its now on my subscribe and save list. There are TONS of exfoliants in the scrub so it's super effective. Skin feels so soft after using it because it gets ALL of the dry and dead skin cells completely off. I have bought this for friends as a gift and would highly recommend it to anyone." — Doug Kohlenstein
$28 at Amazon
20
A tube of L'Occitane's fast-absorbing shea butter hand cream
Amazon
,
Amazon
If you have dry, cracked hands or just hate the feeling of papery hands post-washing, you need this little guy in your bag.

Promising review: "Magic! If I could give this hand cream 1,000 stars, I would. Winter is AWFUL on my hands. They’re constantly dry, cracking, scaly and sometimes they bleed. I bought the L’Occitane on a whim after reading about hand creams for dry skin. When I say I’ve tried just about all of them I mean it. I’ve tried Working Hands, Corn Huskers lotion, Aquaphor and other drugstore lotions, and none of them worked as fast or as remarkably as this one. $30 is a steep price for a hand cream, but that’s about how much I’ve spent on other lotions combined, so really, it’s a win-win situation for me. I definitely plan on keeping this on hand (pun intended) throughout the year. I will most definitely be repurchasing this when I run out and possibly getting a smaller one to keep in my purse so I don’t lose the large one. If you’re on the fence about buying it, buy it!" — Shannan
$30 at Amazon
21
A glowy L'Oreal moisturizer you can mix with foundation, wear as a base under makeup or apply as a highlighter or bronzer
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
It'll give a natural looking (and not glittery) glow.

It's available in five shades. Reviewers say it's similar to the Drunk Elephant bronzing drops.

Promising reviews: "Magic! I am blown away by how good this product is. I really didn’t expect much from it, to be honest. It covers like a BB cream and has a pretty dewy finish. I originally got it to put under makeup as a moisturizer/glowy finish, but I just wear it alone mostly because it looks so nice. For reference, I wore Dr Jarts BB cream before, so not a heavy foundation. I find it similar to that coverage but a fraction of the cost." — Britt

"I’ve been using this product for seven months and I’ve been complimented almost weekly about how I get my skin to look so dewy and glowy. I use this all over with a good coverage foundation and I’ve never felt/looked so sunkissed. Such an amazing product for a killer price!" — Natalie
$13.98 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A non-greasy eye cream designed to help deflate under eye bags, hydrate and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
Promising review: "I am so in love with this eye cream! Seriously, this stuff is amazing!!! I have used it for five days and already the difference is noticeable. I got 2 hours of sleep last night and still I look well rested. That, is nothing short of magic...like created by woodland fairies. The puffiness is gone the discoloration is almost completely gone. I’m okay with my laugh lines, I’ve earned every one of them, and I’ve grown kind of attached to them. I love who I am but I hate always looking like I still need sleep. This cream is worth the money and I will be putting this in automatic reorder as soon as I figure how long it will take to go through a bottle. You use so little that I’m having trouble predicting how long it will take me to go through a bottle. Buy it and love it or don’t and miss out...it’s your call." — Cassandra
$21.99 at Amazon
23
Glow Recipe
Glow Recipe's niacinamide serum, which helps boost skin's brightness
Use it before your makeup as a primer, alone as a serum or as a last step for a dewy finish.

Promising reviews: "I never believed the hype about this, but I was looking at my face midday and was like, it looks pretty nice! ?? And then I remembered I used my sample and put this on after SPF and before a light foundation. No other changes to my routine, just this...not sure what the sorcery is but I will be buying a bottle!" — PQuist

"Dewy magic! I just bought this on a whim and absolutely freaked out when I tried it. It’s gorgeous! The drops are now my favorite part of my makeup routine. They give my skin a fresh, glowing (yes, dewy!) look and it doesn’t go on slimy or greasy. Easy to touch up when needed and smells amazing. Definitely repurchasing!" — Alexlc26
$35 at Sephora
24
Kosas
The Kosas concealer
This is my current favorite concealer — I have major dark circles under my eyes due to allergies and need a really brightening and buildable concealer that doesn't crease or cake. This is the ticket!

It's available in 38 shades.

Promising review: "Never buying anything else! Magic! Creamy is the perfect word for this product. the color is just perfect. goes on so smooth and luscious. totally lightweight - doesn't look or feel like I'm wearing makeup. but also great coverage of blemishes. love... never buying anything else!" — cassietheburr
$30 at Sephora
25
Amazon
Urban Decay's All Nighter setting spray, which is a fan-favorite for a reason
It's lightweight and buildable, so you can spray it on as you apply your makeup look. It'll help keep your makeup from budging all day and all night.

Mist three to five times in an X- and then T-formation for full coverage. You can also spray on your brush or sponge before applying.

Promising reviews: "Idk why I put off trying this for so long because it's made me a lifelong buyer now. I can get sweaty, I can wear a mask, I can do pretty much anything now without having to worry about my makeup losing its smoothness or having to retouch it. This shizz doesn't budge! I really like the temperature control aspect too — if I get hot while curling my hair now, I don't have to worry about my makeup melting or my face getting oily looking. It's like some sort of magic!" — Asmodahlia

"I first learned about this product at a wedding I was coordinating. After an hour and a half outdoor ceremony in the July midwestern heat and humidity I saw one of the bridesmaids at the reception. Her makeup looked perfect. I asked her if she had redone her makeup and she said she hadn't touched it since before the wedding. What is this great sorcery? I inquired. I was introduced to this great product and ordered it right away." — Sheila Mc
$17+ at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
The E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer, which is infused with squalane to hydrate, smooth and hold onto makeup all day
Promising review: "This is magic cream. My face looks so fresh all day. It blurs the lines and age spots just enough so I don't look like my foundation is caked on. I usually have to powder or blot my face during the day and I haven't had to ever since I started using this a month ago. My face stays flawless all day. If only they could make eye makeup that holds up that well." — Should I buy this
$10 at Amazon
27
Or if you prefer gripping-style primers, E.l.f.'s Power Grip, which is formulated with hyaluronic acid to help plump skin
Amazon
,
www.amazon.com
Promising review: "ELF primer? More like ELF-tastic primer! This stuff is pure magic – my makeup stays on alllllllllllll day. It's lightweight, it's affordable, and it's my new go-to. Seriously, 10/10 would recommend for a flawless face that can take on anything!" — Olivia Z.
$10 at Amazon
28
www.instagram.com
Bioderma micellar water, a perfect addition to your double cleansing routine
It removes all your makeup and excess oil without harsh scrubbing or irritating sensitive skin.

I use this micellar water to take off my makeup before cleansing. Everything comes off beautifully and it doesn't feel greasy at all.

Promising review: "A huge goal of mine is to be more gentle with my face, especially around my eyes. I have a habit of being way too rough around my eye area, especially when I use makeup remover wipes. This product is amazing! I have very sensitive skin and it didnt bother me or my eyes at all. It's so mild and soft, but extremely effective. Alot of makeup removers leave behind makeup still. This one takes absolutely everything off, and there is no need to scrub or be rough. It's like magic honestly. It's the only thing I've tried that gets all of my mascara off. I've heard amazing things about this product and I'm so happy I finally bought it. I wish I would've bought the bigger size bottle! This is the best makeup remover I have ever used. And I've tried alot of them. I'm really into makeup, and skincare is becoming more of a top priority for me. Using this product is my very first step in my nightly face routine now. I didnt expect it to be this good! Five stars well earned!" — Kristy Von
$14.24 at Amazon
29
Or Juno & Co.'s cleansing balm
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
Just scoop out a pea-sized amount (it comes with a little spatula) and massage into your skin — it'll become a luxurious oil and gently dissolve all the makeup, SPF, dirt, oil and more, leaving no residue behind and not overly stripping skin of moisture.

Promising reviews: "Sorcery! This stuff is straight magic! I use false lashes and this stuff takes every kind of glue I use off with ease! Literally just rubbed the tiniest bit on and wiped it off. It takes off my black glue liner and my falscara lash bond so much more gently than anything I've tried so far without breaking the bank, and left my skin feeling soft and moisturized! WORTH IT! I won't use anything else again!" — Michelle

"I actually have a subscription for this product. Use it every night to cleanse the day off. I have sensitive skin and have to be careful with products. It doesn't leave skin feeling greasy." — Kindle Customer
$14.99 at Amazon
30
A TikTok-famous flat-top oval brush that has tightly-packed, but super-soft fibers to seamlessly blend your products
www.amazon.com
,
Amazon
This one works with liquids, powders and creams, and is beloved by over 30,000 5-star reviewers. It's available in multiple colors.

Promising review: "What kind of magic is this?! I am seriously astounded by this. I've been using different sponges for my foundation for years, bouncing it along forever to get my foundation blended. This did it SO quickly and beautifully and I didn't have to use nearly as much foundation!" — blw81180
$9.99 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A nail and cuticle oil to help your nails grow and keep your cuticles nourished and soft
Just massage in the jojoba oil and vitamin E infused formula daily.

Promising review: "This stuff is magic. I am not kidding you; this is my first Amazon review ever. Just a few weeks ago, my nails were brittle and pealing, I always had my nails done and they were pretty much destroyed… then I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try and I legitimately have never had healthier nails in my life! If you’re thinking about buying this… buy it!" — Jocelyn Nackley
$9.90+ at Amazon
32
www.amazon.com
Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks with results that reviewers swear by
The mask tightens as it dries on your face, giving you the titular "zombie" effect. Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.

Promising review: "I was gifted the Hanacure masks and loved them, but they're just way too pricey. I heard SO many wonderful things about the Skin 1004 zombie mask, and at about $2.50 a pop, why not?!Let me tell you, this mask is just straight-up magic. I didn't notice any changes to my skin immediately, but a few hours later, when I looked in the mirror, I was shocked at how wonderful my skin looked. I've never noticed a difference like this. Hanacure who?!?? don't get me wrong, the Hanacure mask is amazing and magical too, but it's expensive and impossible to maintain the twice-weekly mask schedule recommended. This Zombie mask is every bit as magical with better results, in my opinion. And it's super funny. A lot of the reviews mention a bad smell, which I was worried about, but I didn't notice a smell, and I'm so sensitive to smell I can't use scented lotions, lip balms, etc. Bottom line, this is better than Hanacure both price and results wise."Dana Dane
$24 at Amazon
33
Nyx Brow Glue, an extreme hold eyebrow gel to keep your brow hairs in place all day long
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Promising reviews: "I have thick eyebrows to the point where i have to trim them every few weeks. They don’t stay in place and blow around in the wind. This is literally magic. It works so perfectly. I recommend this so much!" — Douglas Meade

"Magic in a bottle. Man, I hope NYX never discontinues this product because it is LIFE. CHANGING. My makeup routine is not the same without it. It lasts forever and does the job perfectly." — Daniella C
$9.39 at Amazon
34
www.amazon.com
Radha rosehip oil to not only soften skin and lock in moisture, but also help reduce redness and breakouts
You can learn more about the skincare benefits of rosehip oil at the Cleveland Clinic.

Promising review: "Real life sorcery!!! Saw this on a BuzzFeed article about products people swear will change your skin. Figured I could risk $15 on a product. And holy cannoli I am so glad I did. Within 2 days (2 DAYS!!!) of using this on my face I saw a difference. I have extremely sensitive, easily irritated skin. As a result, I generally have redness on my cheeks and nose all of the time. I also have a tendency to get cystic acne bumps that take weeks to dissipate. NOT ANYMORE!! Those bad boys vanish within a couple days and are nowhere near as painful and visible. The redness is gone, my pores are smaller, there are no little bumps of uneven sin, my skin tone is even, and my face and neck are astonishingly soft. Like, watch out baby butts, there's a new standard for softness around here. And the natural glow it provides? Remarkable! I use a nickel sized amount on my face and neck at night. And 3-4 drops of my face in the morning before I put on makeup. It absorbs easily, doesn't make me feel greasy, and is quite possibly as close to a magic potion as I have found. I've even got my boyfriend using it and his eczema is the best it has been in years. If you're in doubt, don't be, BUY THIS." — Emily
$14.95 at Amazon
35
www.amazon.com
Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite eyeshadow primer to keep your favorite eye makeup on lock all day
Promising review: "I’ve struggled for years with very hooded lids and oily at that. Needless to say my mascara always smudges and by the time I look in the mirror at the end of a work day I’m embarrassed at how I’ve been talking to people. NOT WITH THIS! This is the end-all-be-all of eye primers for me. Works amazing and great price point! Hey I even did yard work in 86 degree weather for 3 hours sweating profusely and my eye makeup didn’t budge!!!!!! What?!?! Wizardry!!" — Jim
$13.99 at Amazon
36
www.amazon.com
Vanicream, a sensitive skin-friendly moisturizer free of common irritants with the seal of acceptance from the National Eczema Association
You can use it on your skin and body. The included pump dispenser is great for easy application.

Promising review: "My son has eczema and sensitive skin. We had tried a lot of different moisturizer and didn't work out for him. Then our doctor suggested us to try Vanicream, it works like magic! You can actually feel the moisture for the skin, like an extra protection on his skin. And my son's eczema gets better too! We have been using this moisturizer ever since." — Kylie
$13.43 at Amazon
37
The SoCozy curl conditioning spray, which was designed with kids' curls in mind, but works for reviewers of all ages
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
This leave-in conditioner moisturizes and helps improve curl definition and elasticity with just a few quick spritzes, which is great for impatient kids and grownups with limited time.

Check out aTikTok of the SoCozy Curl Spray in action. Reviewers say this spray will leave wavy or curly hair (from 2a–4c hair) shiny, soft and bouncy. And it's free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, synthetic colors or dyes, propylene glycol, gluten, wheat and nuts.

Promising reviews: "I feel like I have tried every product in the market for detangling curly hair on my 2-year-old daughter. This is the BEST purchase and product ever!! I spray to detangle after a bath at night and then re-spray the next morning before school after getting dressed. It reworks its magic the second time around, and she arrives home with her hair so bouncy, and the curls are so tame!!" — BK

"Alright, folks, gather 'round for the comedy show starring the Leave-In Hair Detangler for Curly Hair! And just to clarify, I'm not being bribed to say this – this is an unpaid review So picture this: my hair, usually a nest of rebellious curls, meets this detangler, and it's like they're at a peace conference. No more morning showdowns, no more tangled drama. It's like the hair angels sprinkled magic dust on my locks. I don't know what's in this stuff, but I suspect it's a mix of wizardry and unicorn tears. I mean, it makes combing through my curly jungle a breeze – a hair-raising experience in all the right ways! Now, I've tried some wild hair products in my time, but this one? It's the real deal, folks. If you've got curly chaos up top, give this detangler a spin. It'll turn your daily hair routine into a comedy show with a happy ending – no bad hair days here! 💁‍♀️🪄"— SKrebs
$9.99 at Amazon
38
Amazon
An E.l.f. liquid blush with great blending power and pigmentation
Promising review: "Imagine sweeping on a blush that feels like a little whisper of color, just enough to give your cheeks that perfect, healthy glow. That's what you get with the elf blush. The formula is silky smooth, blends like a dream, and it sits on your skin so naturally, it's like a second skin. Whether you're going for a natural daytime look or amping it up for a night out, this blush has got your back. It's like a little magic in a compact, and it won't break the bank either. Plus, it's kind to our furry friends! Honestly, it's a total game-changer in your makeup routine! 🌟" — Allyana
$7 at Amazon
39
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment for an intense at-home mask that'll help your strands look and feel less damaged in minutes
www.amazon.com
,
www.amazon.com
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach and the like.

Promising reviews: "What is this wizardry? So this isn’t a large tube of the product but I quickly found out that you do not need as much as I thought for a mask. This also does not have a smell or if it does it is very lightly fragranced. As soon as I let my hair down in the shower after using this mask, it was like I had soaked my hair in fabric softener. It is SO SOFT! After my hair had dried it feels like silk. This is amazing. 10 out of 10 and buying again when I run out." — DanglyAnkles

"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." — Therese-Claire
$8.43 at Amazon
