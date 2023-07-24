29 Impressive Beauty Products So Good You'll Use Them 'Til They're Gone

Popular items on this list include:
• An anti-bacterial lotion formulated specifically to combat butt acne.
• Cosrx’s snail mucin essence: a famous concentrated serum that can help hydrate skin, repair a damaged skin barrier and even address scars.
• A professional-grade callus-removing gel for feet.
A rejuvenating eye cream to tighten, brighten, and lift under eyes
Promising review:
"I never ever write reviews. I have tried every eye cream out there. Not one does what is says. This was immediate!
I saw softening of my wrinkles and crow's feet. It’s amazing. I will be buying this again and again." — melisa delaney
A reparative collagen-coating hair mask
Promising review:
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile hair. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair.
" — Therese-Claire
A paraben-free self-tanner
Available in six shades.
Promising review:
“If you use St. Tropez tan products or any fake tanner, do yourself a favor and try this. This stuff is AWESOME.
Dries quick, lasts longer, does NOT make your skin stinky, applies evenly, and you get a fair amount of product!! Other tanners I’ve used become VERY noticeable when they start fading. Gross hand lines, patchy white spots, etc., but not this stuff. The best one-hour tan I have ever used!” — Amazon customer
A no-crease and cruelty-free eyeshadow primer
Promising review:
"This is the best eyeshadow primer I have ever purchased! I was on the fence as other primers have left my eyes feeling sticky or heavy, and after long periods of time I still tend to get creases. Not with this primer. A little goes a long way with this primer. It lasts all day, and I have even gone to work a few times still wearing 'last night's makeup' because it holds so well.
I am amazed with the quality for the price — and even though the tube is small it has lasted me a little over a year since I only have to use such small amounts." — nasty-otter
A nail strengthening cream
Promising review:
"So my grandmother told me about this product when I was young, about 20 years ago or so. I use it all the time! THIS STUFF WORKS! It works really well too. My nails grow really long in a few weeks and I get to decide when to cut them off.
Women ask me about them all the time, 'How do you get such white nail tips?' Well, it's because of this." — Halie Brake
A lightweight sun milk
In these photos, you can see a reviewer before applying the sun milk, after application, and how the product looks under makeup.Promising review:
"Can I give it 10 stars? This sunblock is amazing! I put this on right before my makeup and don’t have to reapply even when I’m outside all day.
I personally like the matte version but have tried the others and they all provide the same great protection." —T Suzuki
A non-aerosol dry shampoo powder
Promising review:
"I am so glad I gave this product a try, as it works amazingly well on my fine, oily hair. I have used just about every dry shampoo product on the market, and this is by far the best one yet
. My hair looks beautiful, and I can now go nearly a week without washing (while still having absolutely gorgeous hair)! I used to have to wash my hair every other day when I was using my former favorite dry shampoo (and it made my scalp itch on day two). This product is definitely worth a try, it may soon be your favorite!" — Melanie Havert
A professional-grade callus-removing gel
Just presoak your feet, apply the gel, let sit for five to 10 minutes, and rinse! It's recommended you go back in afterward with a foot file
just to make sure no residue or dead skin is left behind.Promising review:
"I have the driest heels and this is the ONLY product that has ever worked
. Before I used this my heels had some pretty deep cracks and now they're almost baby soft again
. BUT please follow the directions...left it on my super-dry thick-callused heels for only three minutes and the callouses were literally melting off
! Wonderful product! So glad I don't have to go soak my feet in those tubs at the nail salon anymore." — Kiki
A hydrating snail mucin repairing essence
Promising review:
"My skin dries out severely during the winter all the time, and I have to constantly use Vaseline to keep it moisturized (normal cream doesn't work on me). Imagine my surprise when my SO tried to put snail goo on me, eww!! I resisted for weeks refusing to use this product as she constantly vouched for its abilities. After a month I finally gave in, and boy it is amazing!
My hands feel more moisturized than ever for longer and it doesn't leave a disgusting greasy feel as Vaseline. Take it from a once nonbeliever, you have to try this. Even if it doesn't work for you, you paid a fraction of what you would've paid for any other name-brand moisturizers
." — Kyoko Ozaki
An anti-bacterial butt acne-clearing lotion
Apply this gentle treatment 3–4 times a day, or 4–6 times if the situation is more serious. Promising review:
"This product really is effective! Immediately, I noticed softer and smoother skin. After multiple uses the bumps and redness started to improve as well! It has a great smell, is easy to apply like lotion, and doesn’t leave any sticky or unsatisfying residue.
I will most definitely continue to use the product!" — Lauren Erickson
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"As someone who isn't a big fan of false lashes (the glue irritates my eyes and I'm terrible at applying them) this budget-friendly holy grail does the trick for both lengthening and volumizing my lashes.
After you've given it a minute to dry, it lasts all day long and doesn't smudge or fade. It seriously gives the effect of false lashes, without the discomfort." — Kayla Boyd
A hydrating and lip-plumping gloss duo
You'll get one lip plumper and one minty sleeping mask for your lips.Promising review:
"I loved this stuff, it was magic. The evening moisturizer was fabulous. It is the first plumper that actually works for me
. Will be buying more for gifts!!!!!" — Alexandra
A cruelty-free coffee face scrub
Promising review:
"This coffee scrub is by far one of the best I've ever had. You can just tell by the way is feels on your face that it's entirely natural and good for your skin (and your soul!) I love the fact that I can get rid of unwanted blackheads without feeling like I'm sucking all the moisture out of my skin. And it's made up of repurposed coffee grounds which is such a great way of being more sustainable in your everyday life!" — Michelle V.
A color-changing blush oil that adjusts to your skin
Youthforia
is an Asian woman-owned small business established in 2020 that specializes in environmentally friendly, cruelty-free makeup made with at least 90% renewable ingredients.Promising review:
"This blush product is awesome. For me it only takes two very small dabs on both cheeks for desired result. I also dab on my lips for a great under-color base! I hope they never stop making this product!
" — Elise F.
A 36-pack of Mighty Patch pimple patches
BuzzFeed Shopping's Ciera Velarde says:
"I've used this specific brand for years now and have found them to be the best at reducing the size and redness of breakouts! Whenever I notice a zit popping up, I put one of these one right before bed, and it stays put all night, even when I toss and turn a lot. By morning, it's much less noticeable and is practically nonexistent when I cover the zit with makeup
. It's such a great practically zero-effort way to treat blemishes!" — Ciera Velarde
A post-blemish rescue balm
Promising review:
"This product is great. It definitely speeds the healing process and minimizes the appearance of active pimples, but I am finding it is doing a good job of addressing older scars as well.
I have been using this product in conjunction with CeraVe foaming acne wash
, and my hormonal cystic acne is almost cleared up (after only a week), and the scars from previous breakouts are less visible. After batting hormonal cystic acne for years, this seems to be the winning combination." — Joyce Y.
A L'Oreal temporary root cover-up spray
Available in eight shades.
Promising review:
"I cannot live without! Let's just say my grays are becoming more aggressive and it's just not possible to avoid them in between colorings. I've used both the dark brown and black depending on how dark my base color is and it works great. Never had an issue with color matching and it stays in until you wash.
Easy to apply, just use caution near the hairline — wipes off skin easily but you wouldn't want to miss it haha." — Kristina L.
A multi-tasking and skin-brightening vitamin C serum
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I am 39 and have dark spots in my face from sun damage and some scarring from cystic acne. Holy cow, this has lightened my dark spots by at least 75%. Honestly a miracle.
And for the price! Other brands are four times the price. Try this out for sure. Stick to it and give it some time. I saw an amazing difference, so so happy with it. Also, some of the best customer service I’ve ever had." — Ashley F.
A splurge-worthy Elta MD tinted sunscreen
Promising review:
"Obsessed with the formula for this product. The skin tint color is neutral for fair-tan skin tones and blends seamlessly. The only sunscreen that doesn’t irritate my sensitive/acne-prone skin. There’s a good amount of product in each tube and last quite a long time!
I can’t go a day without it!" — miranda hunter
A delicious-smelling skin tightening cream
Promising review:
"I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon customer
An exfoliating body scrub that addresses keratosis pilaris
Promising review:
"I bought this after discovering that my ingrown leg hairs weren't actually ingrown hairs, but KP. This product was very well reviewed and although I avoid gritty scrubs because of my sensitive skin, I thought I'd give it a try. Wow. I haven't even finished the first tube and I'm seeing some amazing results just using twice a week.
I am very impressed. This stuff really works. So happy to have beach-ready legs this summer!" — Ghanimatrix
A scar-reducing and reparative skin care oil
Promising review:
"After just about three weeks of use I’ve seen such a positive change in both the evenness of time and of the texture of my skin. Melasma and acne scarring have faded pretty dramatically — I don’t even bother putting on foundation when I do my makeup in the morning. The oil is so lightweight and doesn’t exacerbate my already oily complexion.
" — L T C
An extreme hold eyebrow gel
Available in five shades.
Promising review:
"I would use hairspray to hold my eyebrows and throughout the day I would sweat through it and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m gladI did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin.
Lastly, I use brow powder and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — Shelby
A powerful glycolic acid gel peel
Perfect Image
is an independent beauty brand that launched in 2007 as a way to getprofessional-strength chemical peels in the hands of consumers at an affordable price. Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely incredible. In January of 2017 I finally decided to try an at-home peel in conjunction with retinoids. Take a look at the photos I posted and you'll see how happy I am with my progress (after photo on the right taken June 2017.) I've used this peel once a week and have had incredible results. Previously I did three rounds of Fraxel, which only resulted in severe pain, peeling, and grossness. Oh yes, and an empty savings account. For 30 bucks every few months I achieved better results than I got at a dermatologist's office.
" — Meredith
A cream-to-powder E.l.f. multistick
Available in seven shades.
Promising review:
"Never liked blush until now. I’ve tried so hard to wear blush but it always looked wrong on me, no matter what color or brand. I got [Glistening Peach] a pink color that is so subtle it's almost imperceptible but it does something. I can put it on in seconds with no mirror and it will still look good.
" — Wednesday
A long-lasting waterproof eyeliner
Available in eight shades.
Promising review:
"This is the best liquid eye liner I've ever used. I'm 40+ years old and I've tried a lot of them. I have oily eyelids. (Yep, I admit it). Crayon eyeliners and even other liquid eye liners always ended up smudged by midday and I would look like a panda bear. Plus, when I was using other liners, I always wondered why it was that my eyes would be so red and itchy every day. Since Stila, that all went away. It's pricey, yes, but for me, it's the only one.
" — Cecelia
A lightweight and crease-resistant dark circles concealer
Available in 14 shades.
Promising review:
“I love this concealer!
I am pale and the brightener has a slight pink undertone, so it works well to cancel out any darkness under my eyes, but also works as a concealer too. It doesn’t feel dry under my eyes.
I always have a hard time finding a concealer that I love because most make my under eyes look dry/cakey even though they seem well moisturized before. I love how well this conceals but still feels so lightweight!" — Lover Of All Things Beauty
An antibacterial, deodorizing and soothing body soap
Promising review:
"I have been using this product for over two years and recommend it to everyone. Anyone who has skin folds of any kind knows the summer funk and uncomfortableness that comes when the temperature rises. This stuff works like magic. I used to use all sorts of products to wash with and apply and dry and none of that is necessary now. I use this every time I shower in all the areas that get funky and gunky and it works like a dream.
I recommend it to anyone I know dealing with these issues because you feel so uncomfortable asking for help. This stuff works!" — Amanda
A universal color-changing lipstick
Promising review:
"I was a bit skeptical at first but it’s my fave!!
Turns my lips a ruddy red color and I even use it as a blush. Just dab about three to four dots on my cheeks and blend. I also feel like they leave my lips moisturized. I would recommend." — Maria