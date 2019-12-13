HuffPost Finds

15 Beauty Stocking Stuffers That Aren't Makeup Or Skin Care

Sometimes the best beauty gifts don't come in a bottle or jar.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The best beauty gifts don't always come in a bottle or jar.
The best beauty gifts don't always come in a bottle or jar.

Chances are you have a beauty-obsessive on your holiday shopping list. While it might seem like a no-brainer to get them makeup or skin care, it can be tough to find a beauty gift for a beauty lover who’s very particular about their products.

If you’re looking to steer clear of makeup palettes or simply can’t remember what shade of lipstick you last saw them use, why not opt for an outside-of-the-box beauty gift?

There are a lot of beauty gifts that aren’t makeup or skin care, and lot of them are useful beauty accessories. We’ve spotted everything from silk scrunchies that keep the creases out of your hair to special makeup mats for cleaning makeup brushes.

Want to wow the skin care enthusiast in your life? Surprise them with a beauty fridge, the tiny fridge that’s perfect for keeping skin care products and sheet masks chilled for a cooling skin care session.

If you’re still on the hunt to find stocking stuffers for a beauty lover that don’t come in a bottle or jar, below we’ve rounded up the best beauty stocking stuffers that aren’t makeup.

Take a look:

1
Slip Large Slipsilk Scrunchies
Sephora
Find these silk scrunchies that protect hair from creases and breakage for $39 at Sephora.
2
Skin Gym Rose Quartz Workout Set
Nordstrom
Find this rose quartz jade roller and gua sha for $49 at Nordstrom.
3
Hey Dewy Portable Facial Humidifier
Urban Outfitters
Find this tiny humidifier that keeps skin hydrated for $39 at Urban Outfitters.
4
Shiseido Eyelash Curler
Sephora
Find this best-selling eyelash curler for$22 at Sephora.
5
Slip Silk Pillowcase
Sephora
Find this silk pillowcase that protects skin and hair for $85 at Sephora.
6
Sephora Collection Pack It All Organizer
Sephora
Find this travel-friendly toiletry and beauty organizer for $45 at Sephora.
7
Koolorbs Makeup 21 Led Vanity Mirror with Lights
Amazon
Find this lighted LED makeup mirror for $30 on Amazon.
8
Sabina Makeup Organizer
Urban Outfitters
Find this gold metal and glass makeup organizer for $34 at Urban Outfitters.
9
Aquis Original Hair Towel
Amazon
Find this absorbent and fast drying microfiber hair towel for $21 on Amazon.
10
Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner
Amazon
Find this electric spinning makeup brush cleaning tool for $50 on Amazon.
11
Silicone Makeup Brush Cleaning Mat
Amazon
Find this makeup brush cleaning mat for $5 on Amazon.
12
Cooluli Mini Fridge
Amazon
Find this beauty fridge for keeping skin care products chilled for $50 on Amazon.
13
Shhhowercap
Shhhowercap
Find this trendy shower cap for $43 at Shhhowercap.
14
Beauty Smarts New Hue Shadow Switching Pan
Ulta
Find this sponge that cleans you brushes between eyeshadow colors for $9 at Ulta.
15
Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager
Anthropologie
Find this scalp massaging hair brush for $16 at Anthropologie.
shoppableBeautyshoppingholidayBest deals