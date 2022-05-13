HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The classic BeautyBlender makeup sponge has been a long-time essential in my makeup bag because of the seamless way that it applies foundation and other cream or liquid products without leaving any kind of caky texture behind. When I learned from TikTok that the brand has come out with a new tool called the Power Pocket Puff intended specifically for powder application, I was intrigued about the “blurring” effects that users claimed this sponge could provide.
I’ll cut to the chase and say that BeautyBlender has done it again when it comes to mastering the art of makeup application. The Power Pocket Puff, which is a multipurpose, slightly firm and weighty makeup sponge, is covered in an ultra soft and non-absorbent velour fabric on one side, and a kind of buffed suede on the other. The idea behind the design is that the fabric side, which is composed of special fibers that pick up and deposit the perfect amount of powder, can help to set liquid or cream products and create a very filtered and pore-minimizing effect in the process. The suede side is meant to help touch up makeup through out the day.
@beautyblender
You’ve GOT to see @Samantha’s jaw-dropping results! @Mikayla Nogueira confirmed that our Power Pocket Puff is worth the hype!😱 #fyp #beautyblender #foryou♬ Sleepmode - Official Sound Studio
Whether it’s because I use sunscreen or a moisturizing base beneath my makeup, I can get a lot of pore exaggeration and shine along my nose and T-zone, as well as concealer creasing or bunching under my eye. To combat this, I just fit the powder puff over my fingers using the built-in pocket and dip the velour side into some lightweight loose powder, then press it into my skin. The teardrop shape is ideal for fitting around the contours of my face and providing a more precise application of product. I like that the result isn’t completely mattifying, but it does help to brighten the desired areas while also working to smooth the surface of the skin.
Additionally, I experience a lot foundation movement or separation throughout the day, especially in the warmer months or after instances when I reapply sunscreen. The buffing suede side really works to re-blend product and reduce surface oil so that product absorbs back into the skin and appears freshly applied.
The brand also says that the Power Pocket Puff can be useful for chiseling cheekbones or contouring the face when used with powder bronzers and blush. Plus, the interchangeable finger band and inner pocket allow you to customize the way you apply makeup.
This puff is as low-maintenance to care for as it is to use. After each use, I just wash it with warm water and a touch of dish soap, then work it in between my fingers until the water runs clear. Then I just let it air dry and it’s ready for the next time I need it.
You can try this revamped take on a powder puff and also see what other people had to say about it’s filtering magic below.
Get it at Amazon or Sephora for $15.
Promising reviews
“I will never not use this to set my under eye area. Since using this, my face gets that ‘flawless filtered’ effect. This is an essential in your makeup kit.” ― cbidwell98
“This is exactly like I expected. It’s beautiful and easy to use with setting powder or turn it around and use it for Foundation application around the under eye area. I would buy this again!” ― Chris Nina
″This a great makeup tool. It’s the perfect size for traveling and is really soft. Easy to clean ( just soap and water). Holds powder and product really well. Color is vibrant and pretty. The construction is top notch....A bit pricey but worth it.” ― Drewosity
“This thing is like SO great! It’s perfecting for baking and blending out foundation or concealer under the eyes! It’s the perfect shape and the little handle is so nifty. You should purchase one if you’re thinking about it!” ― Kristina
“If you’re looking for a powder puff, this one is it! Product doesn’t soak into the puff and it glides on so smoothly. I was nervous about cleaning it, but it dries so quickly!” ― rjbun
“I LOVE this puff, it gets into the corner of my eyes perfectly, doesn’t drag at all. It helped my under eye concealer last all dang day. I love it!” ― npelurie
“Go get it! I was skeptical at first but I’ve been using as a part of a new technique. Instead of baking I’m just grabbing the powder , I take the excess off and then I apply it under my eyes, it literally looks like a filter on , I washed it already and it’s working amazing. Go get it honestly.” ― ZorimarO