Shopping

The BeautyBlender Power Pocket Puff Makes Skin Look Flawless

Apply powder, set foundation or touch up makeup throughout the day with this sponge, all while getting a flawless-looking finish.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

This <a href="https://www.amazon.com/beautyblender-POWER-POCKET-Sided-Powder/dp/B07FB32SZV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627ace78e4b0d7ea4cd38ee6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="double-sided puff" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627ace78e4b0d7ea4cd38ee6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/beautyblender-POWER-POCKET-Sided-Powder/dp/B07FB32SZV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627ace78e4b0d7ea4cd38ee6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">double-sided puff</a> can set undereye concealer, apply powder and help create a blurring effect on the skin.
Sephora
This double-sided puff can set undereye concealer, apply powder and help create a blurring effect on the skin.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

The classic BeautyBlender makeup sponge has been a long-time essential in my makeup bag because of the seamless way that it applies foundation and other cream or liquid products without leaving any kind of caky texture behind. When I learned from TikTok that the brand has come out with a new tool called the Power Pocket Puff intended specifically for powder application, I was intrigued about the “blurring” effects that users claimed this sponge could provide.

I’ll cut to the chase and say that BeautyBlender has done it again when it comes to mastering the art of makeup application. The Power Pocket Puff, which is a multipurpose, slightly firm and weighty makeup sponge, is covered in an ultra soft and non-absorbent velour fabric on one side, and a kind of buffed suede on the other. The idea behind the design is that the fabric side, which is composed of special fibers that pick up and deposit the perfect amount of powder, can help to set liquid or cream products and create a very filtered and pore-minimizing effect in the process. The suede side is meant to help touch up makeup through out the day.

@beautyblender

You’ve GOT to see @Samantha’s jaw-dropping results! @Mikayla Nogueira confirmed that our Power Pocket Puff is worth the hype!😱 #fyp #beautyblender #foryou

♬ Sleepmode - Official Sound Studio

Whether it’s because I use sunscreen or a moisturizing base beneath my makeup, I can get a lot of pore exaggeration and shine along my nose and T-zone, as well as concealer creasing or bunching under my eye. To combat this, I just fit the powder puff over my fingers using the built-in pocket and dip the velour side into some lightweight loose powder, then press it into my skin. The teardrop shape is ideal for fitting around the contours of my face and providing a more precise application of product. I like that the result isn’t completely mattifying, but it does help to brighten the desired areas while also working to smooth the surface of the skin.

Left: You can see the high shine and pore exaggeration especially around the nose area. Right: <a href="https://www.amazon.com/beautyblender-POWER-POCKET-Sided-Powder/dp/B07FB32SZV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627ace78e4b0d7ea4cd38ee6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Power Pocket Puff" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="627ace78e4b0d7ea4cd38ee6" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/beautyblender-POWER-POCKET-Sided-Powder/dp/B07FB32SZV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=627ace78e4b0d7ea4cd38ee6%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="6">The Power Pocket Puff</a> has helped to reduce texture and even my skin tone, without producing an overly matte look.
Tessa Flores/HuffPost
Left: You can see the high shine and pore exaggeration especially around the nose area. Right: The Power Pocket Puff has helped to reduce texture and even my skin tone, without producing an overly matte look.

Additionally, I experience a lot foundation movement or separation throughout the day, especially in the warmer months or after instances when I reapply sunscreen. The buffing suede side really works to re-blend product and reduce surface oil so that product absorbs back into the skin and appears freshly applied.

The brand also says that the Power Pocket Puff can be useful for chiseling cheekbones or contouring the face when used with powder bronzers and blush. Plus, the interchangeable finger band and inner pocket allow you to customize the way you apply makeup.

This puff is as low-maintenance to care for as it is to use. After each use, I just wash it with warm water and a touch of dish soap, then work it in between my fingers until the water runs clear. Then I just let it air dry and it’s ready for the next time I need it.

You can try this revamped take on a powder puff and also see what other people had to say about it’s filtering magic below.

Get it at Amazon or Sephora for $15.

Promising reviews

“I will never not use this to set my under eye area. Since using this, my face gets that ‘flawless filtered’ effect. This is an essential in your makeup kit.” ― cbidwell98

“This is exactly like I expected. It’s beautiful and easy to use with setting powder or turn it around and use it for Foundation application around the under eye area. I would buy this again!” ― Chris Nina

″This a great makeup tool. It’s the perfect size for traveling and is really soft. Easy to clean ( just soap and water). Holds powder and product really well. Color is vibrant and pretty. The construction is top notch....A bit pricey but worth it.” ― Drewosity

“This thing is like SO great! It’s perfecting for baking and blending out foundation or concealer under the eyes! It’s the perfect shape and the little handle is so nifty. You should purchase one if you’re thinking about it!” ― Kristina

“If you’re looking for a powder puff, this one is it! Product doesn’t soak into the puff and it glides on so smoothly. I was nervous about cleaning it, but it dries so quickly!” ― rjbun

“I LOVE this puff, it gets into the corner of my eyes perfectly, doesn’t drag at all. It helped my under eye concealer last all dang day. I love it!” ― npelurie

“Go get it! I was skeptical at first but I’ve been using as a part of a new technique. Instead of baking I’m just grabbing the powder , I take the excess off and then I apply it under my eyes, it literally looks like a filter on , I washed it already and it’s working amazing. Go get it honestly.” ― ZorimarO

Carbon Theory charcoal and tea tree oil break-out control facial cleansing bar

The Best Waterless Travel-Friendly Beauty Products

Popular in the Community

shoppingBeautyMakeupTikTokbeauty blender

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

How To Gently Go Gray Without Losing Your Mind

Relationships

21 Of The Best Engagement Photos You Probably Haven’t Seen Before

Work/Life

Spain Is About To Become The First European Country To Offer Menstrual Leave

Travel

14 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting San Francisco

Wellness

Experts Predict If And When COVID Will Become A Seasonal Illness

Food & Drink

12 Affordable, Delicious Meals You Can Cook With A Can Of Fish

Home & Living

How To Make Your Phone Battery Last Longer

Parenting

SI Swimsuit Features First Model With Visible C-Section Scar, And The Reactions Are Mixed

Shopping

Keep Your Feet Comfy And Blister-Free With Spring's Biggest Shoe Trend: Loafers

Shopping

You Need This Portable Neck Fan For The Summer

Shopping

'The ChomChom Roller Picked Up So Much Fur The Vacuum Couldn’t'

Shopping

11 Outdoor Furniture Sets That Won’t Break the Bank

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Shopping

10 Of The Best In-House Target Brands You Have To Snag

Parenting

How Soon Is Too Soon To Become Attached To Your New Partner’s Children?

Shopping

The Target Home Decor Line You Probably Didn't Know Was From Joanna Gaines

Shopping

The Best Comfy Wireless Bras That Actually Provide Support

Shopping

Ditch The Heels For These Fancy Flats At Your Upcoming Weddings

Shopping

20 Things To Wear On An Airplane So Your Flight Isn't As Terrible

Shopping

Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 You Won't Have To Feel Guilty About Losing

Shopping

The Best Stain Remover You'll Ever Use Is Less Than $3

Parenting

30 Tweets About The Hilarious Insults Kids Come Up With

Shopping

The Best Outdoor Grills For Summer, According To Reviews

Shopping

The Must-Have Items From The Home Edit Collection At Walmart

Style & Beauty

Aging Gracefully Can Be Scary, But Psychologists Reveal How To Shift Your Narrative

Shopping

Breathable Women's Pants To Help You Nail The Coastal Grandmother Look

Wellness

Overturning Roe v. Wade Will Harm People With Chronic Illness

Shopping

41 Easy Ways To Help Make Your Backyard The Best On The Block

Home & Living

This Spanish Thriller Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

4 Common Places BA.2 And Other Omicron Subvariants Are Spreading

Home & Living

This 1998 Crime Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Most Scenic Airbnbs You Can Stay At On Lopez Island, Washington

Shopping

These French Skin Care Staples Have A Devoted Following, And You Can Find Them On Amazon

Food & Drink

Why BIPOC Chefs Are Rolling Their Eyes When You Demand Substitutions

Shopping

11 Low-Top Sneakers To Rock With Skirts Or Sundresses

Travel

Why This Island In Washington State Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Shopping

25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

Work/Life

What To Do When You Forget Someone's Name

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

Forget AirPods: Some Of The Highest Rated Earbuds On Amazon Start At $20