Additionally, I experience a lot foundation movement or separation throughout the day, especially in the warmer months or after instances when I reapply sunscreen. The buffing suede side really works to re-blend product and reduce surface oil so that product absorbs back into the skin and appears freshly applied.

The brand also says that the Power Pocket Puff can be useful for chiseling cheekbones or contouring the face when used with powder bronzers and blush. Plus, the interchangeable finger band and inner pocket allow you to customize the way you apply makeup.

This puff is as low-maintenance to care for as it is to use. After each use, I just wash it with warm water and a touch of dish soap, then work it in between my fingers until the water runs clear. Then I just let it air dry and it’s ready for the next time I need it.

You can try this revamped take on a powder puff and also see what other people had to say about it’s filtering magic below.

Get it at Amazon or Sephora for $15.

Promising reviews

“I will never not use this to set my under eye area. Since using this, my face gets that ‘flawless filtered’ effect. This is an essential in your makeup kit.” ― cbidwell98

“This is exactly like I expected. It’s beautiful and easy to use with setting powder or turn it around and use it for Foundation application around the under eye area. I would buy this again!” ― Chris Nina

″This a great makeup tool. It’s the perfect size for traveling and is really soft. Easy to clean ( just soap and water). Holds powder and product really well. Color is vibrant and pretty. The construction is top notch....A bit pricey but worth it.” ― Drewosity

“This thing is like SO great! It’s perfecting for baking and blending out foundation or concealer under the eyes! It’s the perfect shape and the little handle is so nifty. You should purchase one if you’re thinking about it!” ― Kristina

“If you’re looking for a powder puff, this one is it! Product doesn’t soak into the puff and it glides on so smoothly. I was nervous about cleaning it, but it dries so quickly!” ― rjbun

“I LOVE this puff, it gets into the corner of my eyes perfectly, doesn’t drag at all. It helped my under eye concealer last all dang day. I love it!” ― npelurie

“Go get it! I was skeptical at first but I’ve been using as a part of a new technique. Instead of baking I’m just grabbing the powder , I take the excess off and then I apply it under my eyes, it literally looks like a filter on , I washed it already and it’s working amazing. Go get it honestly.” ― ZorimarO