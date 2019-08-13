Bebe Rexha Pushes Back On Age-Shaming 'Male Music Executive': 'I Make My Own Rules'

On Monday, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared a snapshot of herself in a bra and underwear on her Twitter and Instagram with a caption calling out her haters. She also “dedicated” the image to them in her tweet.

Rexha explained that a “MALE music executive” recently told her that she “was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing.’”

“Because ... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29.

I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules,” wrote the artist.

“I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age,” she continued. “Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger.’”

She also said she’s going to celebrate her age because she’s “wiser,” “stronger,” and “a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”