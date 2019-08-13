Bebe Rexha Pushes Back On Age-Shaming 'Male Music Executive': 'I Make My Own Rules'

Bebe Rexha has had it with men saying she’s too old to share sexy pics on social media.
On Monday, the 29-year-old singer-songwriter shared a snapshot of herself in a bra and underwear on her Twitter and Instagram with a caption calling out her haters. She also “dedicated” the image to them in her tweet.
Rexha explained that a “MALE music executive” recently told her that she “was getting too old and that my brand was ‘confusing.’”
“Because ... I’m a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that’s not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I’m 29.
I’m fed up with being put in a box. I make my own rules,” wrote the artist.
“I’m tired of women getting labeled as ‘hags’ when they get old and guys get labeled as sexy with age,” she continued. “Anyways, I’m turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I’m not running away from it. I’m not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound ‘younger.’”
She also said she’s going to celebrate her age because she’s “wiser,” “stronger,” and “a much better lover than I was 10 years ago.”
Fellow artists like Taylor Swift, Rita Ora and Lauren Jauregui commented on the post in response.
“DRAG THEM. 29 YEAR OLDS UNITE,” wrote Swift, alongside some heart emojis.
Ora assured her friend that she is “beautiful, getting sexier with age and your talent SINGS for itself. Keep making those rules.” Jauregui implored Rexha to “let ’em kno mama!”
Previously, the pop star has taken to Instagram in an effort to show the world “what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.”
In May, she shared a post of herself rocking a bikini in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and she explained why she didn’t edit the photo before she posted it.
“I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really fuck with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop,” she said.
Hear, hear, Bebe!