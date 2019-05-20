Bebe Rexha Posts Bikini Pic To Show 'What A Real Woman Looks Like'

Pop singer Bebe Rexha took to Instagram this past weekend with a mission: To show the world “what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.”
Rexha posted a bikini pic taken in San Juan, Puerto Rico, that showed off her body, but it is what wasn’t in the post that mattered more to her: retouching.
“I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really fuck with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop.”
The photo is just the latest way Rexha has spoken out about body positivity, a topic near and dear to her heart. In February, Rexha accused many top fashion designers of refusing to dress her for the Grammy Awards because she is a size 8.
“They said I was too big or fat,” she said. “I love my body... and I just want other girls to love their bodies.”
At the awards, Rexha offered this message to the designers who’d rejected her, quipping, “You wish you had dressed my fat ass!”
Rexha posted another body-centered photo over the weekend, but this one was focused on reproductive rights.