Bebe Rexha Shares Cheeky Birthday Message On Self-Love: 'This Is What 30 Looks Like'

Bebe Rexha is celebrating 30 by letting it all hang out.

On Friday, the singer shared a snapshot of herself doing a split on a bathroom floor wearing a thong as she applies some lipstick. If you thought her only talent was singing, think again.

“This is what 30 looks like. Happy Birthday to me! Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me,” wrote Rexha in the caption on Twitter.

This is what 30 looks like. Happy Birthday to me! Self love. Body positivity. Unapologetically me. #Not20Anymore pic.twitter.com/FbFVeKDEUv — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) August 30, 2019

Rexha’s cheeky image on both Twitter and Instagram arrives on the heels of the release of her song, “Not 20 Anymore,” this week.

“I feel so good in my skin / Should I let you go or should I let you in? / Oh, baby, don’t need no one to show me what to do, yeah,” she croons in the song, before adding that “beauty’s more than a number” and that while there are lines on her face that weren’t there before, she’s “wiser” and “stronger.”

The pop star has never shied away from getting real about body positivity or talking about self-love.

In another post on social media last year, Rexha posted an image of her behind in jeans and told fan she loves her “fat ass.”

“Yes it’s real. No it’s not photoshopped,” she wrote. “Yes I gained weight. Cause I’m human and I like to eat. And when I eat carbs my ass gets big. And you know WHAT: I love my fat ass!!!!!!! Not every singer is gonna be a size zero, skinny and model looking. If that’s what you want from me then you ain’t getting it. Sorry not sorry. I’m tired of people talking about my weight.”

Earlier this year, she posted a snapshot of herself in a bikini on the beach and opened up about how she initially thought to retouch the image, but thought better of it.

“I probably should of photoshopped my stomach and made it look flat. I probably should of photoshopped my legs to make them look thinner. I probably should of made myself look taller and Smoothed my legs. But I didn’t. Society can really fuck with you. Here is what a real woman looks like on Instagram without photoshop,” she said.

Hear, hear, Bebe, and happy birthday!