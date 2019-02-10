Bebe Rexha To Body-Shaming Designers: 'You Wish You Had Dressed My Fat A**'

Bebe Rexha brought a valentine vibe to the 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet.
The pop songstress, who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance, appeared at Sunday’s ceremony in a flowing red gown with plunging neckline by designer Monsoori. The look was accentuated with diamond jewelry.
“I feel like a princess,” she told E! News host Ryan Seacrest. “I wanted to go for that vibe.”
All eyes had been on Rexha for the past month, when she called out a number of unspecified designers for declining to dress her for the Grammy Awards because she is a size 8.
“I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me because I’m too big,” she said in a short video posted to her Instagram Jan. 21. “Fuck you, I don’t want to wear your fucking dresses.”
A host of designers ― including August Getty, Tanya Taylor and Christian Siriano ― responded to Rexha’s frustrations by saying they’d be happy to dress the star.
On Sunday, Rexha told Seacrest she’d posted the video because she was “really heartbroken and it, like, bummed me out.”
“They said I was too big or fat,” she said. “I love my body, you know? and I just want other girls to love their bodies.”
Speaking to Access Online, she offered a more pointed message to the designers who’d rejected her, quipping, “You wish you had dressed my fat ass!”
Rest assured, Bebe ― the stunning look was the ultimate retribution!