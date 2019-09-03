Bebe Rexha Opens Up About Sexual Misconduct From Music Producers

Bebe Rexha recalled several horrifying experiences she had with sexually inappropriate music producers in a recent interview.

“I felt like I was going to get raped,” she said of one encounter.

On Monday, the “Last Hurrah” singer recalled the sexual misconduct she endured during her rise to fame in an interview published in Cosmopolitan UK.

“When I first got to LA, I worked with a very big producer,” Rexha said.

“He put me in a room with lots of other songwriters and engineers who all seemed high [on drugs]. One writer walked in and said, ‘Listen — you have no hits, but I have loads, so I’m going to go downstairs and party with my friends and you’re going to write a song, record the vocals and edit it. That will be our song that we wrote together.’”

The 30-year-old went on to describe another producer who would “come into the studio and massage my feet.”

“One time he tried to go above my knees and was getting a little rough, [so] I pulled my feet away,” she explained. “He said, ‘Nah, I’m going to do what I want.’ But I was raised to never let someone touch my body if I don’t want them to.”

That same producer would, allegedly, later have his assistant call Rexha to tell her he wanted to buy the star a sundress for her to wear without underwear.

“He’s really famous,” Rexha told the publication, before adding that her former managers implored her to ”‘just work with him, you need a hit song.’”

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 26: Bebe Rexha attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey.

Yet another producer’s behavior shook Rexha to her core so much that she walked out on him.

“There was one night. I was alone in the studio and a [different] producer had a group of five or six guys with him. I had heard things about him from his past and I just couldn’t take it any more. I felt like I was going to get raped,” she explained.

“I quietly called myself a taxi from the recording booth, which was enclosed, and I got the f**k out of there. It was the worst night ever,” she said.

The pop star also notably name-dropped producer Dr. Luke, aka Lukasz Gottwald, who has been embroiled in a legal battle pertaining to sexual assault, employment discrimination and more with Kesha since 2014. Gottwald has denied the allegations.

Rexha said that Gottwald flew her out to LA for her big break. Had it not been for Kesha’s mother, Rexha said, she may have seen even more trouble.

“I was scared that could have been my situation. I remember being at a dinner party with [Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert]. Her mom came up to me and whispered, ‘Don’t do it.’ She was talking about working with Dr. Luke. The music industry can be a dark place, and she could have been trying to stop me from getting in her daughter’s way. But I listened and honestly? Trusting her was the best thing I ever did,” said Rexha.

You can read the entire interview here.