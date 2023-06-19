Bebe Rexha Gets Hit In Face By Cellphone, Drops To The Ground At Concert

Singer Bebe Rexha was slammed in the face by a cellphone thrown from a New York City concert crowd Sunday, knocking her to the floor. Crew members then helped her off the Rooftop at Pier 17 stage, Variety reported.

The three-time Grammy nominee was performing a Manhattan stop on her “Best F*n Night of My Life” tour when the incident happened.

Video showed her gesturing with her hand out to fans when the phone flew into her, causing her neck to snap back. She turned around and collapsed to her knees.

Another clip showed her being walked off the stage as she covered her face but then she briefly waved to fans.

Entertainment outlet Pop Base reported that Rexha received stitches but HuffPost could not immediately confirmed that.

HuffPost has reached out to Rexha’s reps.

Rexha’s tour has upcoming shows in Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Los Angeles and other venues.

Rexha has been nominated for three Grammys, including best dance/electronic recording for her David Guetta collaboration “I’m Good (Blue)” in 2023.

She released her album “Bebe” in April.