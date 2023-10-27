Dem Lawmaker Goes There In Searing Takedown Of Majorie Taylor Greene On House Floor

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Democratic congresswoman called on the House to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a blistering floor speech listing the conspiracy theorist’s most outrageous moments.

It took Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) nearly 12 minutes to get through her 40-plus reasons to censure Greene, who herself is trying to get Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) censured for attending a pro-Palestine demonstration.

Advertisement

Balint’s resolution says Greene “repeatedly fanned the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia, and other forms of hatred.”

That includes Greene speaking at a white nationalist event last year, calling Black Americans “slaves to the Democratic Party,” posting doctored videos online, spreading 9/11 conspiracy theories and defending the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, among other reasons.

See her full impassioned takedown of Greene below: