Dem Lawmaker Goes There In Searing Takedown Of Majorie Taylor Greene On House Floor

Rep. Becca Balint spent nearly 12 minutes tearing into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

A Democratic congresswoman called on the House to censure Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) in a blistering floor speech listing the conspiracy theorist’s most outrageous moments.

It took Rep. Becca Balint (D-Vt.) nearly 12 minutes to get through her 40-plus reasons to censure Greene, who herself is trying to get Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) censured for attending a pro-Palestine demonstration.

Balint’s resolution says Greene “repeatedly fanned the flames of racism, antisemitism, LGBTQ hate speech, Islamophobia, anti-Asian hate, xenophobia, and other forms of hatred.”

That includes Greene speaking at a white nationalist event last year, calling Black Americans “slaves to the Democratic Party,” posting doctored videos online, spreading 9/11 conspiracy theories and defending the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, among other reasons.

See her full impassioned takedown of Greene below:

