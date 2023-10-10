Two Of Amazon’s Highest-Rated Pillows Are 40% Off For Prime Day

“You really want to buy these pillows! They fluffed out very nice and makes me feel like a queen in a fancy hotel. They are absolutely worth the price - soft, cool but firm enough. I purchased more for myself and my daughter as a gift for her new apartment. You will not be disappointed oh and if you need to know I am a side sleeper. Have a great day!” — kenna34

“It is the best pillow I have bought in years. I fall asleep on my side and it supports my head and neck so well. No more numb arms while I sleep or pain in my shoulder blades the next day. It has substantially improved my sleep. Better than the fancy pillows at hotels! Worth the money.” — unhappy hair

″I struggle with buying things of comfort without testing them out in store or feeling them before I purchase. I saw all the amazing reviews on these pillows and decided to give them a try. I am super happy with them. I am very picky when it comes to pillows because I easily get neck and back pain. I am also a mixed sleeper and sleep on my back as well as both sides using this pillow it doesn’t seem to make a difference what position I’m in, i’ve woken up every day without any pain at all. They are holding up very well and I recommended them to some friends and family as well. Who have trouble picking pillows” — Kathleen

″The pillow arrives all smashed within a small box. Once out of the box and removed from the plastic wrap, follow the directions and aggressively fluff this pillow then leave it alone for 24 hrs. The pillow will take shape and soon become your dream come true! I spent good money on Sleep Number Pillows and they don’t hold a candle to these pillows and I’ve given 2.5 yrs. time to ‘like’ those Sleep Number pillows! So glad I read the reviews on this pillow and ordered them. I no longer wake up in the middle of the night and......not sure if this is why but ‘my hubby doesn’t snore as loudly as he has before’. Order them!” — Kansas City Girl