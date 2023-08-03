This Hair Drying Brush Is 42% Off, And It Looks A Lot Like That Other Internet-Famous Brush

Finding the right hair tool for your hair type and preferred styling mode can be a bit fraught. I’m always looking to minimize heat exposure to my hair, which often gets damaged from the one-two punch of a hair dryer and a scorching hot iron. So when a new multi-styler pops on my radar, I’m instantly curious. The Bed Head One-Step volumizer and hair dryer just might be the answer to my problems, and given that it’s currently on sale at Amazon, the price is right.
Boasting 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, this sweet pink hair tool can dry, volumize and style hair at the same time, making it possible to cut down on styling time and help lessen heat damage caused by prolonged exposure. Best of all, you can get it for under $35 right now.
It features a non-detachable oval brush with nylon pin and tufted bristles that smoothes frizz as it dries and can help give hair a round, bouncy look that is reminiscent of a ’90s supermodel. What more could we want? The Bed Head styler has three different heat and speed settings, including a cool option. It has a 4.5-inch barrel that is ideal for a soft, salon-quality blowout vibe. The large surface area helps to disperse heat quickly, majorly cutting down on styling time.
It looks a whole lot like the wildly popular Revlon One Step volumizer, making it a great option for anyone who wants to try out this particular kind of multi-styler but is curious about other brands. It also shares similarities with the Dyson Air Wrap, which comes at a significantly steeper price point. It doesn’t get much better than being able to create the same hair effects as the Dyson without having to drop over $600!
This brush can appeal to all crowds, from beauty devotees who love to get glammed up to people who can’t stand taking ages to style their hair. It streamlines the entire hair styling process and leaves you with a camera-ready look, even if you’re just heading out to run errands. Take a peek at a few of the thousands of positive reviews below and pick one up for yourself while you can still enjoy the savings.
Promising reviews:
“This hair dryer has made such a difference in my curly frizzy hair. No more blow drying, straighting, curling. It’s all in one step now. I love this product!!! Where have you been all my life!!” — Julie Hernandez
“I bought this upon my daughter’s recommendation; and the only regret I have is not buying it sooner!! I HATE drying my hair and this dried and styled my hair quickly and beautifully!! I keep it in my gym bag and use it every day.” — Momof threekids
“After 17 years, my blow dryer passed away 😂😂 bought this one and OMG I’ve never dried and styled my hair so fast! No tangling either. Just love it!!!” — Frank Maxwell
“I have thick, wavy hair that tends to frizz and this blow dry brush smooths it out perfectly in no time!! I’ve had zero damage and I don’t find it too hot.” — Michael W.
“Buy it. It is the strongest blow dry brush I’ve ever used. I have fine hair and the volume and movement this brush creates is the fastest, easiest, and prettiest by far. I never write reviews but this has lasted me 5 years and 3000 blowouts. It’s the best!” — Ashley Rosen