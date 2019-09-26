HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Getting a good night’s sleep is a very personal thing. Some people can fall asleep on the subway or in public places. Others need a good set of sheets, the perfect pillow, soothing sleep sounds and for the stars be in alignment in order to get an ounce of shut-eye.

If you fall into the latter category, we’ve got great news: There’s a boatload of bedding and sleep accessories on sale now for nearly 70% off. Treat yourself and upgrade your entire bedroom and sleep routine with these deals on everything from mattresses and comforters to white noise machines and weighted blankets.

Consider this permission to splurge, as we are all worthy of sleeping in fancy hotel-like conditions in the comfort of our homes. Upgrade the quality of your Zs with these major deals and discounts. Take a look:

Mattresses

Yaasa ONE Mattress: Get a cooler, more supportive and balanced sleep experience with this infinity foam mattress — and a queen is just $549 right now (originally $899). Available in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Comforters & Quilts

Lux Decor Collection 3-Piece White/Blue Duvet Cover Set : Great for people with sensitive skin or allergies, this woven double-brusher microfiber duvet cover set delivers comfort, durability and smoothness.

: Great for people with sensitive skin or allergies, this woven double-brusher microfiber duvet cover set delivers comfort, durability and smoothness. Bibb Home 8-Piece Down Alternative Comforter Set : Made of a double-brushed, ultra-soft shell with down alternative filling, this comforter is cozy, yet breathable. It also comes with a bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two shams, and two pillowcases. Choose from four different patterns in both queen and king sizes starting at $54.99 (originally $179).

: Made of a double-brushed, ultra-soft shell with down alternative filling, this comforter is cozy, yet breathable. It also comes with a bed skirt, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two shams, and two pillowcases. Choose from four different patterns in both queen and king sizes starting at $54.99 (originally $179). iEnjoy Home Down Alternative Comforter : This woven double-brushed microfiber comforter stays fluffed, keeps you allergy-free, and is ideal for all seasons. Choose from gray, ivory or white in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king sizes, starting at $39.99 (originally $119).

: This woven double-brushed microfiber comforter stays fluffed, keeps you allergy-free, and is ideal for all seasons. Choose from gray, ivory or white in twin/twin XL, full/queen and king sizes, starting at $39.99 (originally $119). Bibb Home 4-Piece Quilt Set with Embroidered Pillow: Homeowners with sophisticated taste will appreciate this reversible art quilt. It’s lightweight, perfect for all seasons, and coordinates with rustic, coastal or any other casual home decor. Choose from white, coral, gray, navy or taupe in twin, full/queen and king sizes, starting at $29.99 (originally $59.99).

Sheet Sets

Bamboo Comfort Luxury Sheet Set : This six-piece sheet set is softer than 1,000-count Egyptian cotton, and it is hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant. Choose from gray, ivory, sage, taupe, white, silver and aqua in twin, full, queen and king sizes starting at $34.99 (originally $99).

: This six-piece sheet set is softer than 1,000-count Egyptian cotton, and it is hypoallergenic and wrinkle-resistant. Choose from gray, ivory, sage, taupe, white, silver and aqua in twin, full, queen and king sizes starting at $34.99 (originally $99). 100% Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set: You can never have too many sets of Egyptian cotton sheets. This set comes in ivory, aqua, navy and silver in full, queen and king sizes, starting at $46 (originally $69.99).

Blankets

Serenity Weighted Blanket : This soft, plant-based weighted blanket mimics the comforting feeling of a hug, and is designed to release oxytocin into your system and help you relax. It comes in 15-pound, 20-pound, and 25-pound varieties, starting at $172 (originally $209).

: This soft, plant-based weighted blanket mimics the comforting feeling of a hug, and is designed to release oxytocin into your system and help you relax. It comes in 15-pound, 20-pound, and 25-pound varieties, starting at $172 (originally $209). Yaasa Elements Throw Blanket: This blanket doesn’t just look and feel nice, it also uses recovery-supporting FDA-determined Celliant™ technology to absorb and recycle your body’s natural energy to help you recover quicker. Try it yourself for $189 (originally $249).

Pillows

Urban Bloom Domus Pillow : With a memory foam core that offers consistent support and air circulation, lying on the Urban Bloom Domus always feels like the cool side of the pillow. Get it for $85 (originally $109.95).

: With a memory foam core that offers consistent support and air circulation, lying on the Urban Bloom Domus always feels like the cool side of the pillow. Get it for $85 (originally $109.95). Pur-Well Club Extra-Large Pillow: 2-Pack : Made with super plush gel fiber and designed to accommodate all sleep positions, these pillows cradle your neck and counteract night sweating to help you wake up refreshed. Get a two-pack for $99 (originally $199.98).

: Made with super plush gel fiber and designed to accommodate all sleep positions, these pillows cradle your neck and counteract night sweating to help you wake up refreshed. Get a two-pack for $99 (originally $199.98). 7-in-1 Jumbo Pillow with Removable Cover: You can position this oversized U-shaped pillow in seven different ways for customized support while sleeping, reading, watching TV, studying, working on your laptop, or just relaxing. Get it for $49.99 (originally $113.99).

Other Sleep Essentials

LectroFan White Noise Machine : This sleep sound machine pumps out 10 white noise options, 10 fan sounds, and seven sleep settings to help you drown out unwanted noise or deafening silence to improve your sleep quality. Get a certified refurbished one for $32 (originally $60).

: This sleep sound machine pumps out 10 white noise options, 10 fan sounds, and seven sleep settings to help you drown out unwanted noise or deafening silence to improve your sleep quality. Get a certified refurbished one for $32 (originally $60). Maria Thermal Blackout Grommet-Top Curtain: 1 Panel : Make your room a pitch-black sleep sanctuary with this curtain panel that blocks out sunlight, reduces outside noise and regulates your room temperature, all while enhancing your space. Get one panel for $20 (originally $30).

: Make your room a pitch-black sleep sanctuary with this curtain panel that blocks out sunlight, reduces outside noise and regulates your room temperature, all while enhancing your space. Get one panel for $20 (originally $30). PETMAKER Orthopedic Memory Foam Pet Bed: Pet owners know if their pets can’t sleep, then they can’t sleep. Get them an orthopedic memory foam bed that keeps them cool, comfortable and supported for just $40 (originally $72).